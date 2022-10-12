Extended Replacement Cost: What It Is and How It Works

Homeowners insurance policies use a lot of technical terms, and understanding them can impact your coverage. One of the policy options is extended replacement cost. This can be crucial to protecting you and your family if you ever need to file a home insurance claim.

If a fire, lightning strike, windstorm, or plumbing mishap damages your home or personal property, replacing what was lost can be time-consuming and expensive.

But understanding extended replacement cost and how it works before disaster strikes can make all the difference.

Having the right insurance coverage in place can give you peace of mind. Insurify can help you compare home insurance options and home insurance quotes to protect what matters most.