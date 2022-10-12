What Are the Different Types of Home Insurance Coverage in Your Policy?

Other Additional Coverages to Consider:

Your insurance will not include additional coverage on your standard home insurance policy. Always consider the following additional coverages upon purchase of your home insurance policy:

Extra Contents Coverage

Most home insurance coverages are a flat percentage of the amount of insurance on your home. Let’s say your contents coverage is 50 percent of the home insurance, and you insure your home for $100,000. That means the contents coverage is $50,000. With extra contents coverage, you can increase coverage on your home’s contents. Of course, a coverage increase has a minimal charge. But additional contents coverage does not increase the insured amount on your dwelling’s structure.

Replacement Cost Coverage

At an additional cost, you can purchase guaranteed replacement cost coverage for broader coverage. Let’s say a covered peril happens, and you need to repair or replace things in your home. Replacement cost includes the total amount of money it costs to repair or rebuild your home before it was destroyed. This coverage also purchases brand new items to replace your old ones when they become damaged or stolen. Replacement cost coverage is better than actual cash value. Actual cash value only covers the item’s value minus depreciation. With actual cash value coverage, your insurer gives you less to repair or replace items. Always ask your insurance agent to see what your policy covers.

Scheduled Personal Property Endorsements

Your personal property has special coverage limits. Most policy limits are typically set to $500 or $1,000. Let’s say your coverage for theft of furs or jewelry is limited to $500. You can increase the coverage of an item by adding a scheduled personal property endorsement to your basic home insurance policy.

Flood Insurance

Flooding may occur from storms or overflow of water from nearby lakes or rivers. The standard home insurance policy does not include flood insurance. So, if you live in a flood zone, it may be worth purchasing flood insurance. Ask your local agent for flood insurance options.

Earthquake Insurance

Catastrophic damage caused by an earthquake is not covered on a standard homeowners insurance policy. You can purchase earthquake insurance or an earthquake endorsement. This coverage may be necessary if you fear your home may sustain earthquake damage.

Additional Liability and Medical Payments

Additional liability coverage and medical payments coverage is available with an additional premium. Purchase additional liability or medical payments if you think the standard coverage won’t be enough.