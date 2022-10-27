Charlie Mitchell
Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.
Experience
- Personal Finance
- Home Insurance
- Renters Insurance
- Auto Insurance
Education
- Middebury College - BA