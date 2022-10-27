Photo of an Insurify author

Charlie Mitchell

Insurance Writer

Charlie Mitchell is a journalist, researcher, and writer specializing in personal finance subjects. He holds a degree from Middlebury College. His work can be found in Vox, Mother Jones, The New Republic, and other publications. Charlie uses his expertise in home, renters, and auto insurance subjects to help inform people to make better financial decisions. Connect with Charlie on LinkedIn.

Experience

  • Personal Finance
  • Home Insurance
  • Renters Insurance
  • Auto Insurance
Education

  • Middebury College - BA
Charlie Mitchell's latest posts

Car Insurance Quotes for Sports Cars: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Car Insurance Quotes for Sports Cars: Quotes, Discounts for 2022

Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, and other traditional insurance providers all provide typical coverage for expensive sports cars with high horsepower.

5 min. readAugust 19, 2022
Car Insurance Quotes for Electric Vehicles

Car Insurance Quotes for Electric Vehicles

How much does insurance cost for hybrid and electric cars? These companies offer the best auto insurance rates for your hybrid or electric vehicle.

5 min. readAugust 19, 2022
12-Month Car Insurance (2022)

12-Month Car Insurance (2022)

Not every auto insurance company offers 12-month car insurance. Some that do include USAA, $576; Allstate, $744; and The Hartford, $1,140.

4 min. readAugust 19, 2022
How to Cancel Your Safeco Auto Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

How to Cancel Your Safeco Auto Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

To cancel your Safeco insurance policy, you can call Safeco customer service at 1 (800) 332-3226 or go through your agent directly.

3 min. readAugust 4, 2022
How to Cancel Your USAA Auto Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

How to Cancel Your USAA Auto Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

To cancel USAA insurance, call 1 (800) 531-8722. Alternatively, you can cancel your car insurance policy through USAA’s website or mobile app.

4 min. readAugust 4, 2022
How to Cancel Your SafeAuto Car Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

How to Cancel Your SafeAuto Car Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps (2022)

You can cancel a SafeAuto policy at any time by calling 1 (800) SAFEAUTOt. Keep in mind that you might be charged for terminating your policy.

4 min. readAugust 4, 2022

Charlie Mitchell's popular posts

The Best Car Insurance Advice from Reddit Posters (2022)

The Best Car Insurance Advice from Reddit Posters (2022)

We pulled out some of Reddit's most helpful posts in this article, including the best advice for finding cheap car insurance.

7 min. readJune 15, 2022
Cheapest Car Insurance with a Bad Driving Record (2022)

Cheapest Car Insurance with a Bad Driving Record (2022)

Drivers with bad records tend to pay higher premiums on average. Here's how to find cheap car insurance even with a spotty record.

2 min. readJune 15, 2022
Is AAA membership worth it? (2022)

Is AAA membership worth it? (2022)

Is AAA, the most popular roadside assistance company, worth it? Or could you save money with your insurance company?

7 min. readJune 15, 2022