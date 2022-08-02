Icon of a woman

Jenny Beeler

Licensed Insurance Agent at Insurify

Jenny Beeler is a digital Insurance agent at Insurify's in-house agency. Holding degrees from Tusculum University and the University of Tennessee, she is a licensed insurance agent specializing in property, casualty, life, and health insurance.

Experience

Experience

  • Auto Insurance
  • Homeowners Insurance
  • Renters Insurance
  • Insurance Bundling
Education

Education

  • University of Tennessee - BA
  • Tusculum University - MBA
Credentials

Credentials

  • Licensed Insurance Agent - Property, Casualty, Life, Health, and Annuity
AuthorsdelimiterJenny Beeler