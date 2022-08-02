Jenny Beeler
Licensed Insurance Agent at Insurify
Jenny Beeler is a digital Insurance agent at Insurify's in-house agency. Holding degrees from Tusculum University and the University of Tennessee, she is a licensed insurance agent specializing in property, casualty, life, and health insurance.
Experience
- Auto Insurance
- Homeowners Insurance
- Renters Insurance
- Insurance Bundling
Education
- University of Tennessee - BA
- Tusculum University - MBA
Credentials
- Licensed Insurance Agent - Property, Casualty, Life, Health, and Annuity