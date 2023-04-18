Donald Blume

Donald Blume

Insurance Agent

Donald Blume has worked in insurance for more than a decade, contributing his skills and talents to companies such as the Nieman Insurance Group, AAA, RPR Insurance, Acceptance Insurance, and Answer Financial. Donald studied business, management, marketing and support services at Pellissippi State Community College. He lives in Knoxville, Tennessee with his fiance Rachel, and two teenagers, Aidan and Katy. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports and playing music, collecting vinyl, and gaming.

Experience

  • AAA Insurance
  • Acceptance Insurance
  • Answer Financial
Education

  • Pellissippi State Community College
Credentials

  • Property and Casualty Insurance
How Does a Clean Driving Record Affect Car Insurance Rates in @CurrentYear?

How Does a Clean Driving Record Affect Car Insurance Rates in 2023?

Drivers with a clean driving record get the best car insurance quotes from companies like GEICO, USAA, and State Farm.

5 min. readMarch 16, 2023

