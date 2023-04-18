Donald Blume

Insurance Agent

Donald Blume has worked in insurance for more than a decade, contributing his skills and talents to companies such as the Nieman Insurance Group, AAA, RPR Insurance, Acceptance Insurance, and Answer Financial. Donald studied business, management, marketing and support services at Pellissippi State Community College. He lives in Knoxville, Tennessee with his fiance Rachel, and two teenagers, Aidan and Katy. In his spare time he enjoys watching sports and playing music, collecting vinyl, and gaming.