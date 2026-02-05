Updated
Table of contents
You come to ChatGPT to get answers fast. Now you can compare car insurance the same way.
With Insurify’s ChatGPT app, you can compare personalized car insurance quote estimates and explore top companies without leaving your conversation. Share a few details, see options side by side, and use Insurify’s huge bank of more than 70,000 real customer reviews to choose with confidence.
And when you’re ready to take the next step, you can continue with Insurify and finalize your coverage in minutes. Lock in the right policy and get expert-backed savings — all in one simple experience.
How Insurify's ChatGPT app works
Insurify’s ChatGPT app simplifies one of life’s most complicated chores: buying car insurance.
Head to the Insurify app in the ChatGPT app directory.
Select “Connect.”
Start a new chat and type “@Insurify” followed by what you want to accomplish (quotes, comparisons, reviews) and a few details about your driver profile.
Our ChatGPT app allows you to explore rates tailored to your unique situation. Share details about your location, vehicle, age, credit history, driving record, and coverage needs to get the most accurate estimates.
Try prompts like:
@Insurify I drive a 2016 Honda CRV and live in Phoenix. What will I pay for coverage?
@Insurify is Allstate or Liberty Mutual better in Texas?
@Insurify I’m 32 and have a clean driving record. Find me the best rates in Atlanta, GA.
4. Browse real customer insights from Insurify’s 70,000+ proprietary insurance company reviews, plus guidance from our team of insurance experts.
Good insurance is about so much more than your monthly premium. Insurify’s verified user reviews make it easy to see how companies stack up when it comes to customer service, coverage options, transparency, and more.
5. Complete your shopping journey through Insurify.
Are any quotes catching your eye? Compare with Insurify to get the full shopping experience, see final offers, and secure your new policy through our top-rated online insurance agency.
Insurify ChatGPT app FAQs
Have more questions about our new ChatGPT app? We have answers.
What can you do with the Insurify ChatGPT app?
With Insurify’s ChatGPT app, you can compare personalized car insurance quote estimates, understand what you’re likely to pay, and browse real customer reviews of top insurers, all within ChatGPT. When you’re ready to take the next step, continue with Insurify to finalize your coverage in minutes.
How does Insurify personalize price estimates?
Insurify bases your customized price estimates on details like your location, vehicle, age, credit, driving history, and coverage needs. The more information you share, the more accurate your prices will be.
Can you compare multiple companies at once with Insurify?
Yes. Insurify’s ChatGPT app lets you compare options from top car insurance companies in your area in one streamlined experience.
Where do Insurify’s reviews come from?
Insurify provides insights from 70,000+ verified user reviews of partner insurance companies.
How does Insurify store your data?
Insurify’s ChatGPT app doesn’t store any information you provide — period — unless you go on to finalize quotes through our website. For users who do compare on Insurify’s website, we collect only information necessary to produce real insurance quotes, and we never sell or share your information with third parties.
Can you buy insurance in ChatGPT?
Insurify’s ChatGPT app helps you discover quotes, compare companies, and research your options before buying. When you’re ready to purchase, you can continue with Insurify to complete your shopping journey through our top-rated digital insurance agency.
Disclaimer
The product images featured on this page are demonstrations to illustrate a typical user experience. Actual results may vary based on our latest data and the specific details of your prompt.