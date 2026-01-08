About Julie's expertise
Julie Finley is the Head of People at Insurify, where she has global responsibility for the company’s people strategy. With a background in People Operations, People Partnership, and Leadership Development, she partners with the executive team to support growth, scale the organization, and build on Insurify’s strong culture.
She is focused on developing leaders, building inclusive teams, and translating complex challenges into practical, business-driven solutions. Prior to joining Insurify, Julie spent over a decade in people leadership roles across multiple industries, including at KAYAK, GE Capital, and GE Aviation.
Our Editorial Guidelines
Insurify’s content goes through a rigorous editing and fact-checking process that includes reviews by insurance agents, data scientists, and multiple editors with years of experience in insurance and personal finance. We vet every article and report for: accuracy, educational value, objectivity, enjoyability.
Learn more about our editorial team and editorial guidelines here