About Julie's expertise

Julie Finley is the Head of People at Insurify, where she has global responsibility for the company’s people strategy. With a background in People Operations, People Partnership, and Leadership Development, she partners with the executive team to support growth, scale the organization, and build on Insurify’s strong culture.

She is focused on developing leaders, building inclusive teams, and translating complex challenges into practical, business-driven solutions. Prior to joining Insurify, Julie spent over a decade in people leadership roles across multiple industries, including at KAYAK, GE Capital, and GE Aviation.