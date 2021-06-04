Vivint Home Security Reviews: Official Review
Updated June 4, 2021
Reading time: 10 minutes
Whenever you go on a vacation, you probably go through a similar process before leaving home. First, you check that all the doors are locked. Then you make sure all the windows are locked. Then you turn off all the lights, lower the thermostat, and cross your fingers that your house is secure during your trip. But deep down you worry your home is vulnerable to security threats.
Enter Vivint Smart Home, an advanced home security system that uses smart home technology to give you some much-needed peace of mind. With Vivint’s security cameras and mobile app, you can keep an eye on your home at all times. And bonus features like thermostat control and garage door control enhance your living experience.
You’ve probably heard the term “smart home” thrown around more and moreover the past few years. But what exactly is a smart home? And how does Vivint set itself apart in this growing industry?
In short, a smart home uses smart technology to keep your home secure and comfortable. A system like Vivint uses an array of advanced security products—like security cameras, doorbell cameras, and smart locks —then integrates them so that they work together and can be controlled by a single mobile app. As a bonus, the Vivint system uses home automation to help you conserve energy and lower your utility bill. For instance, you might adjust the app so that your lights dim earlier in the day or your thermostat powers down whenever you leave the house.
And don’t worry: you won’t have to install Vivint yourself. Professional installation ensures your whole system gets up and running efficiently and correctly.
Once you log into Vivint, you can get started using the system’s full range of products and services. And luckily getting started is easy. You simply need to go to Vivint.com and make an account. You’ll need to provide simple information like your email and contact information. This can also be done directly in the Vivint Smart Home App by downloading the app from the App Store or Google Play Store.
Once you’re signed in, you can begin accessing your smart home controls and making the most of the comprehensive Vivint system.
Vivint offers a wide range of cameras to keep you protected from the security threats that come with homeownership:
You never know what could be out there lurking in your yard. That’s why Vivint’s powerful outdoor camera is fit with lurker detection to intelligently identify threats as they emerge. The camera’s wide-angle lens, HD resolution, and infrared LED night vision ensure no threat goes unseen (and it’s intelligent enough to not mistake a passing car or pet for an intruder). Best of all, its Smart Sentry feature actually prevents crimes by using lights and alert sounds to let lurkers know they’ve been spotted.
The great outdoors isn’t the only area you’re keeping an eye on. The Vivint Ping Camera is Vivint’s versatile indoor camera, helping you gain a crystal-clear view of the goings-on in your home. Want to keep an eye on suspicious activity? Or check in on the pets? Or make sure the kids are actually working on their homework? The ping camera can help you do all of that, and its two-way talk feature helps you actually communicate with the individuals you’re viewing. This indoor camera is also fitted with motion detection so that when anyone moves into its field of view, it’ll pick up a 20-second clip of their activity, which you can then easily view in the Smart Hub.
Are you trying to get to the bottom of The Case of the Missing Amazon Package? You aren’t alone. Porch theft is a real problem for countless households—but you won’t have to worry once you have the Vivint Doorbell Camera Pro by your front door. This tiny camera that goes right below your doorbell is built with advanced optics, a wide-angle lens, and intelligence to detect any porch pirates. Then Smart Sentry activates an LED light and speaker to let thieves know they’ve been caught in the act.
Recording security threats is only one piece of the puzzle. Being able to play back your recordings and assess these threats is the key to comprehensive home security. Smart Drive is a low-cost video storage solution where you can review your footage. You can browse up to a month’s worth of footage minute by minute, placing event markers along the footage timeline to flag those important moments that you might want to review more closely. Best of all, this video content integrates with your Vivint smart home app so that you can watch it whenever and wherever.
From burglary detection to water sensors, Vivint understands the many concerns homeowners have to keep in mind. Vivint’s alarms and detectors keep track of external threats 24/7—so you don’t have to.
Want to give your home an added layer of protection? Laying outsmart sensors around vulnerable parts of your home will give you the peace of mind you need. If a window or door is breached, you’ll receive a notification in the Smart Hub or on the mobile app, letting you know that a threat has been detected. Glass Break Detectors and motion sensors can be added to give your home a full range for burglary protection.
Did you leave the door unlocked? Or is an unauthorized person trying to unlock your door? Vivint’s built with Kwikset smart locks to alert you if anything’s amiss. Even better, the locks are keyless—so just enter your PIN code upon entrance and your door will unlock, the lights will turn on, and the thermostat will adjust to your presence.
A key part of keeping your home protected is smoke detection. Integrating your smoke detector with your smart home ensures doors unlock, airflow is cut off, and Vivint’s 24/7 monitoring team is alerted in the event of a fire. Vivint’s smoke detectors are built with photoelectric sensors to detect a fire before you even smell smoke. And its backup battery makes sure the detector keeps working even if there’s a power outage.
When you integrate your carbon monoxide detector with your Vivint Smart Home system, you’ll know right away whenever you’re in danger of breathing in harmful CO. Vivint’s carbon monoxide detector is built with a powerful electrochemical sensor to ensure CO is detected quickly and accurately. Any danger will be displayed on the Vivint Smart Hub panel and Vivint’s 24/7 monitoring team will be notified.
Water damage can have a devastating impact on a home. Vivint can help you keep disastrous water damage at bay with its intelligent water sensor. You’ll be alerted if there’s a leak, standing water, or low temperatures that threaten the function of your pipes. That way you’re aware of potential damage before it even happens, helping you avoid costly repairs.
Keeping your home secure provides plenty of comfort. But Vivint takes this comfort to the next level with intelligence-powered lighting and thermostat technology.
What if you could control the lighting in your home from an app? With Vivint it’s possible. Simply sync your Philips Hue bulbs with your Vivint system and you can begin turning lights on and off and adjusting dimming right from your smartphone. And you can combine this lighting system with your voice products (e.g. Google Home ) for an added level of control.
Getting the temperature just right is key to a comfortable home. With the Vivint Element Thermostat you can easily adjust the temperature to your preferences, all while saving money. The thermostat ’s built-in smart assistant saves you the guesswork, automating climate control to maximize comfort and savings. And syncing with voice-powered assistants like Alexa gives you hands-free control over temperature.
Another temperature control option is the Nest Thermostat E, which uses sensors to understand your preferences and automatically adjust the temperature to meet them. Plus, the Nest Thermostat E can detect whether or not you’re home—so if you’re out of the house, the smart thermostat will power down, conserving energy and saving you money.
Vivint’s popular smart home app helps you control your home’s smart system from miles away. Whether you’re managing lighting or operating garage doors, you can keep your home secure on the go. You’re also able to access the video feed and get alerts right to your phone so that you know right away when something isn’t quite right.
Vivint’s Smart Hub connects all the dots, putting your security management in one easy-to-access place. The Smart Hub ’s clean interface is your central place to answer the door, arm your security system, or speak with customer service.
Similar to the Smart Hub, you can add the SkyControl Panel to your service and control your entire home from one easy-to-use interface. All your smart controls are in one place on the SkyControl panel, letting you turn on or off your smart home devices with just a few clicks on this touchscreen.
Vivint integrates with Google Home and Amazon Echo to enable powerful voice control. When you hook up your system to these advanced wi-fi -enabled gadgets, you can set alarms, play music, lock the doors, or shop on Amazon seamlessly.
Are Vivint customers satisfied with the Vivint home security system? Here’s what some customer reviews tell us about this smart home option.
On Safewise, a home security website that tests and reviews different products, Vivint Home Security has 4.6 stars out of 5, with reviewers remarking on the system’s state-of-the-art technology and flexible contracts.
On the App Store, users have a high opinion of the Vivint mobile app, with 4.6 stars after over 20,000 reviews. This recent review praises Vivint for great customer service and affordability:
This recent three-star review is a bit more mixed, with the user wishing that Vivint’s cameras offered higher resolution and that the app activated alarms more quickly:
The app’s reviews in the Google Play store are similarly positive, with 4.5 stars across nearly 70,000 reviews. This review cites some misgivings with customer service and says the technology doesn’t work perfectly—but overall the user is grateful for the peace of mind Vivint provides:
Vivant is not accredited with the Better Business Bureau, a firm that grades companies based on their level of consumer trust. Vivant has a C+ from the BBB, which means that Vivant has received some complaints from consumers about less-than-perfect business practices. Many reviews cite the difficulty that comes with canceling Vivint Home Security. Others complain that customer service can be unclear or not as responsive as they’d like.
Vivint wants to customize its security to your home. That’s why, during the buying process, Vivint asks you to reach out to one of its customer service experts, who will speak to you about your home then give you a quote based on your personal needs and your home’s unique layout. Vivint’s website says that prices start at $29.99 per month.
To pay your bill, you’ll need to go to the Vivint.com website, then go to My Account. If you have automatic payments enabled, you’ll see your next payment amount and the date your account will be billed. If these automatic payments aren’t enabled, you’ll see your outstanding bill and the option to make a payment.
Along the way, you might find Vivint isn’t for you. Or maybe you’re moving and don’t need Vivint at your new property. If that’s the case, canceling your account is simple. To cancel, simply call 1 (800) 216-5232 x5020, and a customer service professional will begin to walk you through the cancellation process. The Vivint website asserts that its cancellation policy is “sensitive to unfortunate circumstances.”
ADT has been around for over 140 years, so it’s a legacy brand with decades and decades of experience. While that means it offers fantastic customer service, it also means it doesn’t have quite as many technology options as Vivint. Plus, Vivint’s smart technology products are a bit sleeker and more modern. Go with ADT if you’re looking for experience and service, and go with Vivint if you’re looking for state-of-the-art integrated security.
While Ring is an innovative, trusted brand, its options are a bit bare-bones compared to Vivint. Ring products work well and can be controlled through a mobile app, but they aren’t integrated or customizable like Vivint’s options. This makes Ring best for homeowners looking to secure their homes in a simple, affordable way.
What sets SimpliSafe apart is its lack of contracts. You aren’t signing on for a long-term security investment, which makes it a great option for renters. That said, it doesn’t have as many options for large homes. Meanwhile, Vivint’s outdoor, indoor, and doorbell cameras give you versatile security that can blanket a large property. You’ll have to sign a contract, but you’ll be very secure for the long haul.
Google Nest and Vivint Home Security are pretty similar to smart home systems. Both are controlled by your smartphone and offer a comprehensive array of features. One difference is Vivint is installed by professionals who come to your property while Nest offers DIY setup. This is a matter of preference, with some preferring to take installation into their own hands. Both are among the more expensive options on the market as well.
Like Vivint, Frontpoint offers just about any security product you’ll need for your home, from motion detectors to carbon monoxide alarms. One downside is Frontpoint’s lack of professional setup—you’ll have to install the system yourself. Frontpoint is also a newer brand, which means it has less experience and less of a customer service track record.
You can log into Vivint through the mobile app or on Vivint.com by going to Customer Login in the top right corner and entering your credentials.
Vivint’s rates start at $29.99 per month but could be higher based on the products you buy and the nature of your home.
To cancel your Vivint Smart Home service, call 1 (800) 216-5232 x5020 and a Vivint customer service professional will help you.
|Department
|Contact/Address
|U.S. Headquarters
|4931 North 300 West
Provo, UT 84604
|Canadian Headquarters
|1602 3rd Ave. S
Lethbridge, AB T1J0L2
|Website
|vivint.com
|U.S. Contact Numbers
|Telephone: (801) 377-9111
Fax: (801) 377-4116
|Canadian Contact Numbers
|Telephone: (800) 216-5232
Fax: (403) 942-4020
|Billing, Customer Service & Technical Support
|(800) 216-5232
|Purchases
|(855) 616-6589
|Payment Mailing Address
|Vivint: Billing
62992 Collections DriveChicago, IL 60693
|Contact Form
|www.vivint.com/ceo-promise
