Home Insurance: Is Filing A Claim Worth It?
Written byCharlotte Edwards
Charlotte Edwards
Insurance Writer
Charlotte Edwards is a freelance writer with a passion for educating others in the areas of personal finance, health, and education.
Edited byJohn Leach
John Leach
Insurance Content Editor at Insurify
John Leach is an insurance content editor who has worked in print and online. He has years of experience in car and home insurance and strives to make these topics easy to understand for everyone.
Updated July 16, 2021
Reading time: 4 minutes