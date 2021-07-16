Home Insurance: Is Filing A Claim Worth It?

How Much Does Insurance Go Up After a Claim?

The premium increase depends on multiple factors, including the size and type of claim, how many you’ve filed in recent years, and where you live. Studies have shown that rate increases can range from 6 to 40 percent, reflective of the scale of the claim. (As such, fire, hail, lightning, and water damage claims often see the highest rate increases.)

Even a small liability or property damage claim every five years or so can cause your insurance cost to increase; subsequent claims can push it up further. This is because a claim—or several—indicates to insurers that you’ll be a higher risk for them to cover.

Additionally, insurers are secretive about how they determine rate increases, and every company has a different process. Companies can refuse to renew a policyholder ’s plan because of multiple claims in a short period of time, and some will increase your rate if you even inquire about filing a claim.

Read your homeowners insurance policy closely, and be sure you understand it well ahead of any possible disasters. Call your insurer to ask questions if necessary!