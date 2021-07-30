Your Homeowners Insurance Deductible: A Guide

How to Choose Your Home Insurance Deductible

Before you decide what you want your deductible amount to be, ask your insurance agent to create several insurance quotes that will show you how your deductible affects your premium. Typically, a higher deductible will mean a lower monthly premium and vice versa, but you’ll want to know exactly how much. Ask for several options.

It will be tempting to choose a high deductible for your policy because you’ll pay a lower monthly insurance premium. But the decision is usually more complicated than that. When disaster strikes, you’ll want to make sure you can pay that deductible out of pocket. Otherwise, there’s no point in having a home insurance policy in the first place!

A standard deductible for homeowners insurance will range from $200 to $2,500, depending on the state you’re in, your insurance company, and the coverage amount on your policy. If you can pay $1,000 as easily as you can a latté or a candy bar, you might opt for a higher deductible that will lower your monthly insurance premium.

But sometimes, the high deductibles offered by insurance companies won’t lower your home insurance rates so dramatically as to make it worth it. A lower deductible will come with a higher premium, but when it comes time to make an insurance claim, you won’t get dinged with a big amount out of pocket.

Most homeowners insurance deductibles fall between $500 and $1,000. The key is to find a homeowners insurance deductible that you can comfortably pay in an emergency but isn’t so low that you’re paying a higher premium than you should be. Your insurance agent can help with this.

You can also lower your homeowners insurance rates by paying an annual premium instead of monthly. If you have the cash on hand to pay a year’s worth of your homeowners insurance premium out of pocket at the start of the year, you could use the savings to put a lower deductible on your policy. Then, you’re better off when filing a claim.

Another trade-off when setting your homeowners insurance deductible: whenever you make a claim, your insurance premium is likely to climb. This is relevant if you have a low deductible and are considering making a relatively small claim on your homeowners insurance. Will it be worth a future increase in your premium? If not, is the low deductible worth it, too?