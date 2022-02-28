Des Moines, IA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Des Moines, IA Homeowners Insurance
Des Moines is the capital city of Iowa and attracts people of all ages as a great place to live and raise a family. There are national parks and botanical gardens, along with upscale restaurants close to modern shopping centers. This metro area of over 600,00 people is large enough to attract new businesses, yet small enough to offer a “hometown feel.”
If you live in Des Moines, you know there is plenty to do and see, but you also know there are very real risks to your home and property, such as the frequent tornadoes that occur in spring and summer.
The best way Iowa homeowners can protect their homes from risks such as tornadoes is through homeowners insurance.
Insurify makes it easy for Iowa homeowners to compare homeowners insurance rates and find the best coverage at reasonable rates in only minutes! Make sure to check and see which companies offer discounts to help you save even more, like the bundling discount for combining your home and auto insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Des Moines
For homeowners in Des Moines, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Des Moines. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Des Moines.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|West Bend Mutual
|$1,038
|Travelers
|$1,196
|Hastings Mutual
|$1,248
|IMT Group
|$1,309
|Allstate
|$1,313
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Des Moines
Des Moines attracts new homeowners both young and old due to its lower-than-average cost of living along with readily accessible shopping, entertainment, and recreational activities. However, with such a large investment, there will inevitably be risks.
Buying homeowners insurance is a sure way homeowners can minimize these risks and protect their investment. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters and theft. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Keep reading for a full guide on Des Moines home insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Cheapest Home Insurance in Des Moines by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Des Moines area costs $2,488 annually, and the median home value is $157,163
Use the premium comparisons below to find the best rates in Iowa homeowners insurance from top home insurers like Nationwide, Allstate, Farm Bureau, and State Farm, among others.
|Average Home Cost in Des Moines The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Des Moines The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|$157,163
|$2,488
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Des Moines by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Des Moines for Home Insurance
While the cost of homeowners insurance in Des Moines is higher on average than many other U.S. cities, a little homework can help you find a great rate on home insurance.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city in Iowa. Prices for homeowners insurance in Des Moines, Urbandale, Ankeny, and West Des Moines will all be different based on ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Rates in Des Moines can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Des Moines
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Iowa city level guides, check out these below.
Windstorms and Iowa Homeowners Insurance
For some, tornadoes are fascinating to watch, but they can also be terrifying, causing massive destruction and even loss of life. Tornadoes can happen anywhere and at any time of year, but in certain areas, they are more likely to occur in the spring or summer.
Iowa has a history of deadly tornadoes. In May 2020, multiple tornadoes touched down in the Des Moines area, causing destruction to homes and property. Des Moines residents do not have to leave themselves unprotected from windstorm damage. Homeowners property insurance covers the destruction caused by tornadoes and other wind events.
Your home insurance policy could have a separate deductible for windstorm damage, especially if your home is located in an area susceptible to tornadoes and other types of storms that cause wind damage.
Do you have enough coverage to protect your home and belongings from windstorm damage? Insurify makes it easy to get a quote from top home insurance companies like Nationwide, Allstate, and State Farm to make sure you are protected!
Home Insurance and Vandalism Coverage in Des Moines
Your home is your castle, and you expect it to be safe and secure. However, property crimes, such as vandalism, are risks that affect the security of your home and belongings. Vandalism is defined as the intentional damage to your property by others.
Common examples of vandalism are graffiti sprayed on walls, broken windows, damage to trees, and arson. If you have homeowners insurance, you have coverage for vandalism. When filing a claim for vandalism, you should include a photo or video documentation of the damage.
You should also be aware that homeowners insurance doesn’t cover vandalism in a vacant home. However, you may be able to add additional coverage options to protect a vacant home from vandalism damage by purchasing a policy rider, also known as a policy endorsement.
Des Moines residents enjoy ideal living and an abundance of outdoor activities to keep the whole family entertained. Don’t let purchasing homeowners insurance stress you out!
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Des Moines
Des Moines residents have the best of both worlds—big-city living with a small-town atmosphere. You can relax knowing your home is protected by using Insurify to find the cheapest rates on home insurance !
Use Insurify to compare homeowners insurance premiums for your property in Des Moines.
Frequently Asked Questions
Finding the best homeowners insurance can be challenging. A standard homeowners policy sometimes doesn’t offer coverage for every type of risk you may encounter, or perhaps not enough coverage. For example, what if you have a very expensive ring you inherited from your grandmother? A standard homeowners policy only offers coverage up to $1,000 per item. That just doesn’t work in this situation. Luckily, you can add coverage for expensive personal items, such as jewelry, to your homeowners policy through a scheduled personal property endorsement. This doesn’t only apply to jewelry; you can also schedule electronics, art, and coin collections. By scheduling these items on your policy, you’ll be sure to have enough money to replace them after a loss such as a theft or fire.
These days, you hear a lot about identity theft, and for good reason. The incidence of identity theft has increased exponentially in recent years. Consumers lost more than $1.9 million in identity theft claims in 2019. All it takes is one wrong click on a link in an email, and a cybercriminal can have access to all your personal and financial information. Most standard homeowners insurance policies do not include identity theft protection, but you can buy additional coverage with an endorsement to add identity theft coverage.
Buying a homeowners policy is the best way to protect your home and property from unknown risks. However, a homeowners policy does not cover every situation. There are some policy exclusions you will find listed in your policy. You should read your homeowners policy carefully to know what is excluded from coverage. Here is a list of some of the most common homeowners policy exclusions. Work from home offices Flood insurance Intentional damage Home maintenance issues Mold damage Damage caused by war or nuclear hazard Expensive personal belongings Identity theft Sinkhole damage While you won’t find these items covered under a standard homeowners policy, in most cases, you can either make them add-ons to your policy or purchase a separate policy for them. If you need additional coverage to make sure you are protected, you can use Insurify to compare home insurance companies and find all the coverage you need. It’s so easy! Just share a few details about yourself, and you’ll have quotes in just a few minutes.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required