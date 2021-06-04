What Is HO-5 Home Insurance? A Complete Beginner’s Guide

Certain events cause lots of damage. An HO-5 form, also known as an HO-5 policy, covers your home and personal property damage and loss. There are many types of home insurance coverage out there. How do you know what dwelling coverage you are getting? This type of policy isn’t as complicated as it sounds, but there are specific exclusions to an HO-5 policy that you should know. Home insurance is necessary, and it’s always good to see what you’re getting into when purchasing coverage.

Thankfully, you can use Insurify to get the right type of home insurance to fit your needs. See how fast and easy comparing home insurance can be!