Best Co-Op Insurance Companies: Top Co-Op Home Insurance Quotes

You can’t buy a standard homeowners insurance policy if you live in a condo or cooperative apartment (co-op). Because you own the living space, renters insurance isn’t enough, either. When you share a building structure, insurance gets more complicated.

What you need is co-op insurance. Many people buy a condo or co-op before understanding the type of insurance they need or how co-op insurance works. Even if the building has its own insurance coverage, it doesn’t protect what’s inside your unit. You must have an individual policy to cover your place and belongings.

