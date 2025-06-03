How much is home insurance in Santa Rosa?

Santa Rosa homeowners typically pay around $1,995 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling protection and a $1,000 deductible. Your actual home insurance bill can vary depending on your home’s construction type, how close you are to a fire station, and whether your home is in a Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ).[6]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in California

Dwelling coverage pays to rebuild your home if a covered peril damages or destroys it, and the higher your coverage, the higher your cost. Homeowners who own a modest Montgomery Village ranch-style home typically pay much less for insurance than people who live in a sprawling custom-built home in the Mayacama foothills.

Check out the table below for the annual average premiums for different coverage limits with a $1,000 deductible.

Coverage Limit Average Annual Premium $100,000 $1,024 $200,000 $1,486 $300,000 $1,965 $400,000 $2,424 $500,000 $2,855

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your home insurance deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance kicks in. If you choose a $500 deductible, you’ll pay less if you file a claim, but it’ll also bump up your premium. On the other hand, choosing a $1,000 deductible could mean slightly cheaper insurance rates but higher out-of-pocket costs when filing a claim.

The table below shows the difference in price between $300,000 dwelling policies with $500 and $1,000 deductibles.

Deductible Amount Average Annual Premium $500 $2,079 $1,000 $1,995

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in California

The average cost of home insurance varies. Homeowners see very different insurance rates across California’s patchwork of microclimates and risk zones. Even different ZIP codes in the same city can have higher or lower insurance costs. The price gap is due mainly to wildfire risk, earthquake history, fluctuating property values, and local crime statistics.[7]

See rates in the table below for different cities in California with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City Average Annual Premium San Diego $1,656 Sacramento $1,662 Fresno $1,672 Bakersfield $1,725 South Lake Tahoe $1,845 Anaheim $1,923 San Francisco $1,946 Santa Rosa $1,995 Long Beach $2,103 Los Angeles $2,525