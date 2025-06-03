Home>Homeowners Insurance>California

Best Santa Rosa Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2025)

USAA, Allstate, and Chubb offer the best homeowners insurance policies in Santa Rosa.

Updated

Homeowners in Santa Rosa pay an average of $1,995 per year for home insurance with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible, Insurify data shows. This rate aligns with California’s annual average of $1,965. What sets Santa Rosa apart isn’t the cost but the risk.

The city sits on three fault lines, yet standard home insurance doesn’t cover earthquakes.[1] Wildfires are another threat.[2] Although homeowners insurance typically covers wildfire damage, many insurers are leaving California’s struggling insurance market.[3] This makes it essential to compare insurance quotes from several companies to find the best price.

Quick Facts

  • Santa Rosa homeowners can lower premiums through Safer from Wildfires upgrades.

  • Homeowners insurance covers damages only up to your policy limits.

  • The California Earthquake Authority issues most earthquake insurance policies in Santa Rosa.

Best home insurance companies in Santa Rosa

Understanding what home insurance covers is key for Santa Rosa homeowners to find a quality insurer. Keep in mind that your ideal home insurance policy type depends on your circumstances and coverage requirements.

Best company for wildfire coverage: USAA

USAA is one of the best home insurance companies for wildfire coverage. Its Wildfire Response Program isn’t an add-on — it’s built right into your homeowners insurance policy. This coverage protects your home during or after a wildfire by sending firefighters to reduce fire risk. They may clear combustible materials, clean roofs and gutters, apply fire retardants, and address hotspots after the fire passes through your property.

Pros

  • Automatic replacement cost coverage with no depreciation on belongings

  • Highest overall J.D. Power customer satisfaction score[4]

  • Choose your own payment due date for easier budgeting

Cons

  • Available only to military personnel, veterans, and their families

  • Few options to customize coverage

  • Limited customer service hours

Best company for Santa Rosa homeowners on a budget: Allstate

Allstate offers some of the most affordable home insurance in Santa Rosa. You’ll find plenty of discounts for bundling home and auto coverage, paying on time, and continuing to be an Allstate customer. You get two coverage options for your personal property: one that pays what your items are worth today and one that pays to replace them with brand-new items.

Pros

  • Budget-friendly coverage options in Santa Rosa

  • Plenty of discounts to lower premiums

  • Optional coverages to customize policies

Cons

  • No option for online quotes

  • Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction score

  • Below-average J.D. Power property claims satisfaction score[5]

Best company for excellent service: Chubb

Chubb is a strong contender for home insurance if customer service is high on your priority list. It took first place in the J.D. Power 2025 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study and for customer satisfaction in the J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study. If you opt for the top-tier policy, coverage includes wildfire defense services.

Pros

  • Replaces personal belongings with no depreciation

  • Many available discounts

  • Extra coverage available for high-value collectibles, jewelry, and art

Cons

  • No local insurance agents in Santa Rosa

  • Limited options to customize coverage

  • No online quotes

Cheapest home insurance in Santa Rosa

Allstate is the clear winner for the cheapest homeowners insurance on average in Santa Rosa. Still, you’ll find several affordable options in the area to protect your home. 

The table below shows the average annual premium for $300,000 in dwelling coverage with a $1,000 deductible.

Insurance Company
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
Allstate$774
Mercury$1,242
CSE$1,252
Farmers$1,322
USAA$1,339
State Farm$1,346
Nationwide$1,429

How much is home insurance in Santa Rosa?

Santa Rosa homeowners typically pay around $1,995 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling protection and a $1,000 deductible. Your actual home insurance bill can vary depending on your home’s construction type, how close you are to a fire station, and whether your home is in a Fire Hazard Severity Zone (FHSZ).[6]

Cost of home insurance by dwelling coverage in California

Dwelling coverage pays to rebuild your home if a covered peril damages or destroys it, and the higher your coverage, the higher your cost. Homeowners who own a modest Montgomery Village ranch-style home typically pay much less for insurance than people who live in a sprawling custom-built home in the Mayacama foothills.

Check out the table below for the annual average premiums for different coverage limits with a $1,000 deductible.

Coverage Limit
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$100,000$1,024
$200,000$1,486
$300,000$1,965
$400,000$2,424
$500,000$2,855

Cost of homeowners insurance by deductible amount

Your home insurance deductible is the amount you pay out of pocket before your insurance kicks in. If you choose a $500 deductible, you’ll pay less if you file a claim, but it’ll also bump up your premium. On the other hand, choosing a $1,000 deductible could mean slightly cheaper insurance rates but higher out-of-pocket costs when filing a claim.

The table below shows the difference in price between $300,000 dwelling policies with $500 and $1,000 deductibles.

Deductible Amount
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
$500$2,079
$1,000$1,995

Average cost of home insurance in other cities in California

The average cost of home insurance varies. Homeowners see very different insurance rates across California’s patchwork of microclimates and risk zones. Even different ZIP codes in the same city can have higher or lower insurance costs. The price gap is due mainly to wildfire risk, earthquake history, fluctuating property values, and local crime statistics.[7]

See rates in the table below for different cities in California with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.

City
sort ascsort desc
Average Annual Premium
sort ascsort desc
San Diego$1,656
Sacramento$1,662
Fresno$1,672
Bakersfield$1,725
South Lake Tahoe$1,845
Anaheim$1,923
San Francisco$1,946
Santa Rosa$1,995
Long Beach$2,103
Los Angeles$2,525

What to know about owning a home in Santa Rosa

Along with the perks of living in wine country, buying a home in Santa Rosa comes with distinct challenges. The threat of wildfires can’t be overstated — 81% of all Santa Rosa properties are at risk of wildfire damage. 

Because of the growing wildfire problem, many insurers have raised prices, canceled or non-renewed policies, or quit doing business in California altogether. Many homeowners have turned to coverage through the California FAIR Plan when traditional insurers have declined to offer it.[8]

And while standard homeowners insurance covers wildfire damage, it excludes earthquake coverage, which requires a separate policy. Many California homeowners buy protection through the California Earthquake Authority.

Compare quotes from several insurers and ask questions about your policy if you live in a wildfire-prone area. The state’s Safer from Wildfires program offers rate reductions through simple home upgrades. These include installing vents that block burning embers from entering your home and clearing brush and flammable materials around your property.

Santa Rosa home insurance FAQs

Here are answers to some of Santa Rosa homeowners’ most common questions when shopping for home insurance.

  • Santa Rosa homeowners pay an annual average of $1,995 for home insurance. But remember that standard policies don’t cover earthquakes — adding earthquake insurance increases your cost.

  • Allstate offers the most affordable coverage in Santa Rosa, with average annual premiums of $774. Your rate may be higher or lower, depending on your neighborhood, your home’s age, construction type, and other factors.

  • California homeowners pay approximately $2,855 annually for a home insurance policy with $500,000 worth of dwelling coverage. Unless you’re in a high-risk area, Santa Rosa rates tend to run slightly below the state average.

  • Simply put, the 80% rule in homeowners insurance requires you to insure your home for at least 80% of what it would cost to rebuild. For a house that would cost $825,000 to replace, you’d need at least $660,000 in dwelling coverage.

  • Some Santa Rosa insurance companies give special deals to homeowners 55 and older. Allstate gives discounts to retired homeowners over 55, and Liberty Mutual offers savings through its partnership with the American Senior Benefits Association.

Sources

  1. City of Santa Rosa. "Preparing to Shelter in Place."
  2. First Street. "Does Santa Rosa have Wildfire Risk?."
  3. University of California. "Here's why you can't get home insurance in California."
  4. J.D. Power. "2024 U.S. Home Insurance Study."
  5. J.D. Power. "2025 U.S. Property Claims Satisfaction Study."
  6. Santa Rosa Fire. "Wildfire Ready."
  7. Insurance Information Institute. "Facts + Statistics: Homeowners and renters insurance."
  8. California FAIR Plan Property Insurance. "Can't find fire insurance?."
