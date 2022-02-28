Oakland, CA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Oakland, CA Homeowners Insurance

You can search far and wide, but there’s simply no match for the Bay Area’s energy. And Oakland is the icing on the cake. Lying on the east shore of the San Francisco Bay, Oakland is California ’s eighth-most populated city and was once renowned as “the Harlem of the West.” Today, the city is still booming with art, music, and culture and boasts the perfect mix of California ’s coastal, mountain, and forest views.

Unfortunately, Oakland residents also experience earthquakes, wildfires, and high crime rates. You’ll want to protect your home and family from all the perils that come with life in The Town, and searching for home insurance is a great place to start.

But homeowners insurance alone won't cover all the risks associated with Oakland homeownership.