At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
Residents of Fresno, California, shell out an average of $2,220 per year for a homeowners insurance policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
Many areas of Fresno sit in high fire-risk zones, which can make home insurance harder to find. Flooding is another big concern in the city. Standard policies don’t cover flood damage, so you may need to buy separate flood coverage.
Here’s what you should know about finding home insurance in Fresno.
Home insurance in Fresno is higher than the California statewide average of $2,160 per year.
Installing wildfire-resistant features like enclosed eaves can lower your insurance costs.[1]
Fresno has more than 100 insurers, but availability varies as companies respond to local risks.
Best home insurance companies in Fresno
While some companies have stopped offering property coverage in California, the California Department of Insurance lists 111 active residential insurers. The best home insurance company for you depends on your home and what kind of coverage you need. These are some of the best insurers for homeowners in Fresno.
Safeco: Best for wildfire protection
wildfire protectionSafeco
|NR
|Not rated
|A
Safeco is a top choice for wildfire protection in Fresno. Safeco’s wildfire response benefit protects policyholders at no extra cost, which is crucial since about half of Fresno’s buildings are at high risk of damage from wildfires. Safeco monitors active wildfires near your home and sends crews to remove flammable debris and set up sprinklers when flames threaten your property.
Lots of local agents throughout Fresno
Free wildfire response benefit
Optional equipment breakdown coverage add-on
Must get a quote through an insurance agency
Limited discounts
Few options to customize policies
Mercury: Best for older homes
older homesMercury
|7.6/10
|A
|$101/mo
|$148/mo
Mercury has policies for Fresno’s vintage and historic homes. It offers extended replacement cost coverage of up to 150% of your dwelling limits. This specialized protection helps restore older homes to their original look and structure.
Mercury also offers optional service line protection for underground utility failures and home systems protection for appliance breakdowns common in aging properties. As a bonus, it also covers TVs, speakers, and security systems.
Several local agents for in-person support
Extended replacement cost coverage for more protection
Mobile app for easy policy management
Doesn’t offer ordinance or law coverage
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
Not as many discounts as some companies
Allstate: Best for affordable premiums
|8.2/10
|A-
|$93/mo
|$150/mo
Allstate has some of the lowest home insurance premiums, making it a great insurer for a budget-friendly policy. In Fresno, where the median household income falls below county, state, and national averages, every dollar counts. You can also save on insurance costs with discounts for things like fire alarms, automatic payments, or paying through escrow.
Save on premiums with multiple discounts
Simple online claims process
Options to customize coverage
Online quotes may not be available
Not many agents in the area
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating
USAA: Best for military members
|8/10
|A++
|$168/mo
|$271/mo
USAA is a standout choice for service members, veterans, and their families. With nearly 33,000 veterans living in Fresno County — one of the top 10 counties for veteran populations in California — many homeowners qualify for a USAA policy. The company combines excellent claims service with wildfire coverage and discounts for bundling home and auto policies.
Top-tier J.D. Power claims and customer satisfaction ratings
Strong wildfire protection
Optional protection for earthquakes and water backup
Available only to military members, veterans, and their families
No in-person offices in Fresno
Fewer discounts than some insurers
Amica: Best for customer service
|8.2/10
|A+
|$116/mo
|$176/mo
Amica earns top ratings for customer and claims satisfaction from J.D. Power, making it ideal for Fresno buyers who value good customer service. If you choose a dividend policy, Amica can return up to 20% of your annual premium. Add-ons like water backup and electronics protection give you ways to customize your policy, or you can opt for a Platinum Choice policy for coverage upgrades.
Excellent J.D. Power claims and customer satisfaction ratings
Offers extra protection for water backup, valuables, and liability
Dividend policies can return a portion of premiums
Dividend plans may come with higher up-front premiums
No local offices nearby
Quotes only available by phone (no online option)
Our editorial team analyzed regional and national home insurance companies that sell policies in Fresno to assess which offer the best rates, coverage options, customer service, and savings to homeowners. We prioritized competitive rates, 24/7 customer service, homeownership discounts or bundling options, and specialty or supplemental coverages.
How much is home insurance in Fresno?
Fresno homeowners pay an average of $2,220 per year for home insurance. In comparison, California’s state average is $2,160 per year.
Your home insurance cost depends on things like how close you live to fire stations and hydrants, your home’s age, and your policy type, coverage limits, and deductibles.[2]
Cheapest home insurance companies in Fresno
Several companies offer competitive rates for Fresno properties. The table below shows average annual premiums from some of the cheapest home insurance companies in the area.
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Farmers
|$720
|Auto Club
|$756
|Allstate
|$780
|Cse
|$792
|Pacific Specialty
|$840
|Capital Insurance Group
|$852
|Mercury
|$936
|CSAA
|$948
|Travelers
|$1,020
|Nationwide
|$1,044
|Grange
|$1,080
|Foremost
|$1,116
|Encompass
|$1,200
|State Farm
|$1,212
|Chubb
|$1,344
|AIG
|$1,368
|USAA
|$1,476
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Cse
|$1,524
|Farmers
|$1,524
|Capital Insurance Group
|$1,752
|Mercury
|$1,776
|Allstate
|$1,800
|Auto Club
|$1,932
|Pacific Specialty
|$2,100
|CSAA
|$2,160
|Travelers
|$2,184
|Nationwide
|$2,208
|Grange
|$2,508
|State Farm
|$2,616
|Encompass
|$2,820
|Chubb
|$2,928
|Foremost
|$3,000
|AIG
|$3,144
|USAA
|$3,252
Insurance Company
Average Annual Premium
|Cse
|$2,136
|Farmers
|$2,172
|Mercury
|$2,532
|Capital Insurance Group
|$2,568
|Allstate
|$2,664
|Auto Club
|$2,964
|CSAA
|$3,072
|Pacific Specialty
|$3,264
|Nationwide
|$3,300
|Travelers
|$3,312
|Grange
|$3,648
|State Farm
|$3,756
|Chubb
|$4,032
|Encompass
|$4,236
|Foremost
|$4,824
|AIG
|$5,136
|USAA
|$5,196
How much homeowners insurance do you need in Fresno?
Homeowners insurance covers four main areas:[3]
Dwelling coverage: Dwelling coverage protects your home’s structure. Set this limit on how much it would cost to rebuild your house (not the market home value or what you paid for it).[4] For Fresno homeowners, calculating the right dwelling coverage matters most. Consider your home’s square footage, materials, and features like vaulted ceilings or custom finishes. Policies don’t generally cover land value, so focus on labor and material costs to reconstruct your home.
Personal property coverage: Personal property coverage protects your belongings. This includes things you own, from furniture and clothing to electronics and small appliances.
Liability coverage: Liability insurance covers you if someone gets hurt on your property or if you accidentally damage someone else’s property.
Additional living expenses coverage: Loss of use coverage helps pay for hotel stays and meals if you can’t live in your home during repairs.
You might also want higher personal property coverage limits if you own valuable items, like jewelry, antiques, or collectibles. Make sure to consider the difference between actual cash value coverage and replacement cost coverage. Replacement cost coverage pays to replace items at current prices rather than their depreciated value.
What to know about home insurance in Fresno, CA
When you buy a house in Fresno, you’ll face certain risks due to the city’s location in California’s Central Valley. Here’s what to think about as you shop for a home insurance policy:
Wildfires
Wildfires affect many Fresno neighborhoods. Standard homeowners insurance covers fire and wildfire damage, but some insurers are dropping high-risk properties or excluding wildfire claims. If you can’t find a Fresno home insurance company to sell you a policy, you’ll need to turn to the California FAIR Plan.
Floods
Flooding is another big threat in the area. A standard home insurance policy won’t cover flood damage, so you’ll need separate flood insurance from the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) or a private insurer. Keep in mind that a flood policy takes up to 30 days to become effective, so don’t wait until storm season to buy it.[5]
Earthquakes
Fresno has a low risk of earthquakes compared to other California locations. A typical home policy doesn’t cover earthquakes, but insurers will offer earthquake coverage as an add-on when you buy homeowners insurance. You can choose to buy it or not, based on your comfort level and budget.
Average cost of home insurance in other cities in California
Home insurance rates are all over the map. You’ll find different premiums in different cities, and rates can even vary between ZIP codes. Wildfire history, number and location of fire stations, and local theft rates can push insurance costs up and down.
In the table below, you can see how much home insurance costs in several California cities. Rates shown are for an annual policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage and a $1,000 deductible.
City
Average Annual Premium
|San Jose
|$1,692
|Santa Rosa
|$1,692
|Vallejo
|$1,764
|Modesto
|$1,776
|Salinas
|$1,824
|Bakersfield
|$1,896
|Sacramento
|$1,908
|San Francisco
|$1,908
|Visalia
|$1,944
|Stockton
|$1,992
|San Diego
|$2,028
|Oxnard
|$2,040
|Santa Maria
|$2,064
|Fresno
|$2,220
|Riverside
|$2,328
|Los Angeles
|$3,048
Fresno homeowners insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for home insurance in Fresno, here’s some additional information to help you know what to expect.
The average homeowners insurance premium in Fresno sits at $2,220 per year for a policy with $300,000 in dwelling coverage, Insurify data shows. You’ll likely need flood insurance, too — this secondary coverage increases how much it costs to protect your home.
Farmers has the cheapest homeowners insurance in Fresno, with an average monthly rate of $82. But your premium depends on your situation and insurance needs.
The best home insurance company blends affordable rates, good customer service, and a mix of property coverage options. Look for insurers with positive claims service and protection for Fresno-specific risks. Some top insurers in Fresno include Allstate, Amica, and Safeco.
The average cost of home insurance in Fresno is $259 per month for $500,000 of dwelling coverage. Your monthly premium comes down to factors like your home’s age, construction type, and location within the city.
In many states, insurance companies can use your credit-based insurance score to assess your risk when they set rates. But California prohibits insurers from using your credit to determine rates. In states where this practice is legal, having a low credit-based insurance score can raise premiums, while a higher score can reduce what you pay.
Sources
- California Department of Insurance. "Building Communities Safer from Wildfires."
- National Association of Insurance Commissioners. "A Consumer's Guide to Home Insurance."
- Insurance Information Institute. "Homeowners Insurance Basics."
- California Department of Insurance. "Residential Insurance: Homeowners and Renters."
- Fresno County. "Flood Protection and Planning."
