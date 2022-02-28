Glendale, AZ Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2023)

Glendale, AZ Homeowners Insurance

Glendale, Arizona, is located in the Phoenix suburbs, with 250,000 residents who enjoy 294 sunny days each year. Glendale ’s residents take in fantastic weather, sports, and affordable housing. Glendale houses the notable State Farm Stadium, home to the Arizona Cardinals NFL football team and the 2008 and 2015 Super Bowl. Attending games and hiking at one of the many fantastic hiking trails aren’t the only activities residents enjoy. There’s the short trip to Phoenix, Arizona ’s largest city, where many work and play all year round.

The bonus to living in Glendale ’s desert city is the affordable living expenses, with housing at 13 percent below the national average. But with the affordability comes the downside of natural disasters like dust storms and wildfires. And, though lower than in Phoenix, the property crime rate is still 51 percent higher than the national average. With both of these risks, you have the chance of seeing property damage from fires, storms, vandalism, and theft. Having the right home insurance policy in Glendale can save you time and money from unexpected property damage.

Insurify has the tools available so you can rest easy knowing you have the best homeowners insurance. See how easy it is to compare and save on home insurance in Glendale, AZ, today.