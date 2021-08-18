Arizona Flood Insurance: Complete Guide for Homeowners in 2021 

Do I Need Flood Insurance in Arizona?

Many residents of Arizona need flood insurance. Though much of Arizona is desert or semi-desert in climate, heavy rains hit vast regions of the state every year. Due to environmental factors, flooding and flash floods are more likely in Arizona than in other states with more precipitation.

That being said, whether you’ll be required to carry a flood insurance policy will depend on whether:

You live in a high-risk flood zone, also called a Special Flood Hazard Area (SFHA)

You have a mortgage or other lending product collateralized on your home

People who live in high-risk areas and have a mortgage are required to carry flood insurance. People in moderate-risk areas may also be required to carry a policy.

People in low-risk areas and people who do not have a mortgage on their property will get to choose. Flood insurance is almost always a good idea because:

Flood damage is very expensive , even when that damage is minor.

Flooding causes other forms of property damage, including mold and rot .

Flood losses are never covered with a standard home insurance policy.

Flooding is becoming more frequent and more severe.

Arizona Flood Zones

Floodplains exist in every county in Arizona. Furthermore, population growth and its co-occurring sprawl of concrete are creating increased flood risk in urban areas. Even areas without a major river close by can be at risk.

To make matters worse, increased rains are making floods more common all over the state. The cities with the most at-risk properties in Arizona are:

Phoenix: 62,351 properties at risk

Glendale: 25,429 properties at risk

Scottsdale: 17,781 properties at risk

Peoria: 7,850 properties at risk

Maricopa: 7,479 properties at risk

According to FloodFactor, Arizona will see an increase in flood risk of 1.8 percent in the next 30 years. But the good news is that many communities are fighting back with adaptation measures, including:

Protecting open spaces

Building rain gardens and bioswales

Building spillways, dams, and levees

Through these measures, more than 800,000 properties in Arizona have added protection from floods.

To see a detailed flood map of your area, visit your town’s government website for up-to-date information regarding flooding. If that doesn’t work, you can also visit FEMA ’s website (www. FEMA. gov ) and order a flood map there.