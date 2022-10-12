Cheyenne, WY Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Cheyenne, WY Homeowners Insurance
Cheyenne is Wyoming ’s capital and its largest city, but if you’re new in town, you might be surprised by the city’s relatively small population. Believe it or not, Cheyenne ’s small-town size is just how the locals like it. So if you also prefer a quiet western life surrounded by the beauty of national forests and the Laramie Mountains, then Cheyenne is a great place to call home.
Life in the Magic City of the Plains isn’t always quiet, though. Once a year, Cheyenne hosts the world’s largest outdoor rodeo, Cheyenne Frontier Days, which brings over 200,000 visitors to the city. Aside from the rodeo commotion, Cheyenne ’s weather can cause quite a ruckus, too. Spring brings hail, winter can be bitter cold, and the wind is always blowing.
Luckily, protecting your home from Wyoming perils has never been easier, and the same goes for saving on home insurance. You can see Wyoming homeowners insurance companies and insurance quotes side by side with Insurify’s comparison tools. That way, when you pick a policy, you can be sure you’re getting the best coverage at an even better cost.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Cheyenne
For homeowners in Cheyenne, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Cheyenne. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Cheyenne.
|Cheapest Companies
|Quotes
|State Farm
|$1,133
|Allied
|$1,203
|USAA
|$2,096
|Allstate
|$2,853
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in Cheyenne
Finding an affordable home with plenty of space for your family is a piece of cake in Cheyenne. Once you buy your forever home, the next step is protecting it from Cheyenne ’s year-round weather like wind and hail and even the less frequent risks like wildfires and floods.
Home insurance is the perfect place to start because it does more than just protect your humble abode. Your homeowners coverage also includes personal property protection in case your belongings are stolen or damaged in a natural disaster. You can also customize your insurance products to get the perfect liability and additional living expenses coverage without paying for coverage you don’t need.
Choosing to protect your property is a no-brainer. But finding a cheap home insurance policy in the city is a different story. In fact, Cheyenne has the highest home insurance rates across Wyoming because of its natural disaster risk.
Before you skip out on coverage altogether, consider comparing homeowners insurance coverage options with Insurify. Keep reading for a full guide on Cheyenne home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in Cheyenne by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the Cheyenne area costs $1,821 annually, and the median home value is $301,053.
If you’ve shopped around for insurance before, you know that your insurance rates are based on factors like your credit score and the condition of the property you’re insuring. But the insurance provider you choose also affects how much you pay, which is why it’s so important to get a quote from every company you’re considering before choosing a policy.
Everything from your coverage options to your annual premiums and even your bundling and discount options depend on which home insurance company you choose. Check out the average cost of homeowners coverage with providers like USAA, State Farm, and Allstate below.
|Average Home Cost in Cheyenne
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in Cheyenne
|$301,053
|$1,821
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Cheyenne by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Cheapest ZIP Codes in Cheyenne for Home Insurance
Home insurance rates in Cheyenne are higher than those in Casper, Laramie, and Rock Springs because of the natural disasters that homeowners in Cheyenne can face. But your home insurance rate will depend on your home’s specific location, even down to your neighborhood or street.
This difference in home insurance prices exists because rates are determined based on ZIP code–specific variables. If your neighborhood is prone to natural disasters or property crime or has more expensive homes, your home insurance cost will generally be higher than those in safer, less expensive areas.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in Cheyenne
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Wyoming city level guides, check out these below.
Wyoming Wind and Hail Coverage
Wind and hail are the most common natural disasters in Cheyenne, along with the occasional tornado. Most insurance policies include wind, tornadoes, and hail as covered losses, so you’re most likely in the clear.
Still, some policies exclude wind and hail damage in certain areas, and some only cover wind and hail under certain circumstances. Maybe your policy includes hail coverage, but only if it causes structural damage. Most policies have actual cash value coverage, meaning that your insurer only pays to replace your items at their condition prior to becoming damaged. In that case, you won’t be reimbursed as much for older items.
Check to see how your policy covers wind and hail, and ask your insurance agent about your wind and hail deductible options if you’re looking for more coverage. You can also opt for replacement cost coverage (at a higher premium), which ensures that your policy will pay to completely repair or replace any of your items damaged in a storm.
Protecting Property in Cheyenne Flood Zones
Cheyenne ’s flat terrain and location along the Dry and Crow Creeks leave the region prone to flooding, and you’ll need to purchase additional coverage to protect your home.
Since home insurance policies don’t cover flood damage, it can be hard for homeowners in high-risk areas to secure coverage. The City of Cheyenne and Laramie County both participate in the National Flood Insurance Program, which means that all Cheyenne residents, even homeowners in flood zones, are eligible for flood coverage. You can get NFIP coverage through your private insurance agent, but flood insurance has a 30-day waiting period, so don’t wait until the next storm is coming to purchase a policy.
Life in Cheyenne might remind you of the Wild West. Insuring your Cheyenne home shouldn’t.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Cheyenne
Whether you love Cheyenne for the quiet city life or the annual rodeo, there’s no better place to call home. When it comes to protecting your Wyoming home, let your home insurance do the work. And let Insurify make your home insurance search fast and easy.
Frequently Asked Questions
The liability portion of your homeowners insurance will help you if anyone is hurt on your property. But if you’re looking to license your ATV for road use, you’ll need to purchase ATV insurance to have the proper coverage.
While home insurance offers liability protection, if you’re running a business from your home or if COVID-19 turned your home into a home office, you might want to consider business insurance. Check out Insurify’s breakdown of home-based business insurance options to see what would be best for you and your business.
Cheyenne’s location and terrain make the city vulnerable to natural disasters like windstorms, hail, and flooding and make the city’s homes expensive to insure. You can still save on your Cheyenne home insurance premiums by bundling your home and auto insurance policies or even by installing a burglar alarm system. Every insurance company offers different discounts, so ask your agent if you qualify for any savings.
