San Antonio, TX Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Why you can trust Insurify
Updated October 12, 2022
San Antonio, TX Homeowners Insurance
While Texas is home to many well-known attractions, you’ll find favorites like the River Walk, the Alamo, and SeaWorld in San Antonio. The city has a colorful culture that includes vibrant history and nightlife that can appeal to new and existing homeowners.
However, the city can experience flooding, wildfires, and tornadoes. There’s also the threat of theft or vandalism, though San Antonio ‘s crime index is lower than cities of a similar size. Potential homebuyers in San Antonio must carefully consider their home insurance policy. The right coverage can protect you financially from damage to your home and personal belongings.
Luckily, finding the right coverage is easy when you use Insurify to get a quote. Compare home insurance quotes from half a dozen or more home insurance companies to find the best home insurance in San Antonio.
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in San Antonio
For homeowners in San Antonio, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in San Antonio. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in San Antonio.
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in San Antonio
If you’ve purchased a home in the past, you know how stressful the process can be. It’s also a significant financial investment. In fact, buying a home may be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime.
As with any investment, you must consider the potential risk. While homeowners have several options to minimize risk and protect their investment, the first step is to purchase homeowners insurance.
It isn’t required by law, but home insurance is a crucial consideration for homeowners because it provides financial liability protection for your property and belongings from natural disasters or theft.
Keep in mind that different coverage levels are available for various property types, locations, and other factors. Comparison shopping can help you find the right coverage at the right price.
Keep reading for a full guide on San Antonio home insurance.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Cheapest Home Insurance in San Antonio by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in San Antonio costs $1,709 annually, and the median home value is $198,162.
Fifty-four percent of housing in San Antonio is owner-occupied, making homeowners insurance a top concern for more than half of the city’s residents. As you review the cheapest insurance companies in the area, here’s what you might expect when getting a quote.
|Average Home Cost in San Antonio The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Annual Insurance Premium in San Antonio The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|$198,162
|$1,709
Cheapest ZIP Codes in San Antonio for Home Insurance
San Antonio is the second most populated city in Texas, with Houston being the first. More than 1.5 million people call San Antonio home. Depending on your interests and how much house you can afford, you could move into one of the city’s several neighborhoods.
However, like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on our annual premiums.
Rates in San Antonio can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in San Antonio
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “ replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage , liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Texas city level guides, check out these below.
Natural Disasters and Homeowners Insurance San Antonio
Floods, fires, tornadoes, and windstorms affect homeowners throughout the U.S. Of the natural disasters, flooding is a threat in San Antonio year-round. The local ABC station, KSAT12, reports, “In San Antonio, it’s not a matter of if flooding will occur every year, it’s a matter of when.”
Unfortunately, standard homeowners policies don’t cover insurance claims to your Texas home or personal belongings from flooding. You must purchase flood insurance through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP).
Talk to your insurance agent about adding flood insurance to protect your home. Also ask about mitigation options to reduce your flood risk, which could lower your premiums. Your insurer might suggest elevating your furnace or other utilities off the floor, installing flood openings, or filling in basements.
Getting Mobile Home Insurance in San Antonio
If you’re house shopping, a mobile or manufactured home can offer a lower-cost option compared to a stick-built home. Mobile home insurance is a different insurance product than a standard homeowners policy.
The most common homeowners policy is an HO-3. For a mobile home, you’ll need an HO-7 policy. Even though they’re different, mobile home insurance provides coverage for dwelling protection, other structures, personal property, liability, and sometimes loss of use.
There’s one downside: mobile and manufactured home insurance offers coverage only when the home is stationary. If you’re going to move it to a new location, purchase additional coverage to protect your home while in transit.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in San Antonio
San Antonio ’s rich culture and history make it a magnificent place to live. If you’re looking to buy a house or are shopping for quotes to replace your existing policy for your Texas property, Insurify can help. Finding the best home insurance can give you peace of mind knowing your home is protected.
Use Insurify to find the best homeowners insurance for your property in San Antonio.
Frequently Asked Questions
Many factors go into determining your insurance costs, some you have no control over. However, installing a new roof or avoiding trampolines and swimming pools can help lower your premium. A higher deductible can also cause you to pay less for home insurance. And don’t forget about the cost savings you could find when you bundle your policies and shop around to compare rates with Insurify.
Yes, many Texas homeowners insurance companies—like State Farm, Allstate, and USAA—allow you to combine your home and car insurance to qualify for insurance discounts. Bundling can include life insurance and renters insurance products, too. Talk to your insurance agent about coverage options to see if bundling is right for you.
A condo is an excellent option if you’re ready to be a homeowner but don’t want to worry about a larger home's care and upkeep. You can get home insurance for your condo, but you’ll want a policy type HO-6 instead of the more common HO-3 for stick-built homes. Condo insurance provides many of the same protections and coverage levels as a standard homeowners policy, but it limits coverage to the walls, floor, and ceiling of the condo unit (and not the rest of the building).
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required