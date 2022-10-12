New Orleans, LA Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

New Orleans, LA Homeowners Insurance

People from all over the world come to New Orleans to enjoy its world-famous cuisine, take part in its vibrant Mardi Gras festivals and parades, and stroll along historic Bourbon Street, nestled in the heart of the French Quarter. People who come to New Orleans fall in love with its historic charm and atmosphere, and they never want to leave. If you visit New Orleans, don’t be surprised if you end up wanting to make it your new home!

New Orleans homeowners love to party, but they also know life in the Big Easy does not come without its challenges. No one here will ever forget the loss and devastation experienced in 2005 after the landfall of Hurricane Katrina. The failure of the city’s levee system resulted in flooding and damage that ultimately claimed 1,200 lives and cost more than $108 billion in property damage.

