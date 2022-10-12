Kansas Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Kansas
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Kansas is $2212 per year and $184 per month. Kansas homeowners insurance rates are $814.12 per year more then the national average and about 58% more annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Kansas the 5th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Kansas is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level. Fortunately finding the right homeowners insurance coverage is easy with a tool like Insurify.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide. Insurify has helped thousands of customers receive accurate homeowners quotes for your property in Kansas in minutes.
|Average Cost Per Month
|$184
|Average Annual Premium
|$2212
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|5th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Kansas
For homeowners in Kansas, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Kansas. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Kansas.
|Cheapest Companies
|Allstate
|$1,860
|Travelers
|$2,181
|USAA
|$2,238
|Nationwide
|$2,512
|Farmers
|$1,993
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Kansas
Buying homeowners coverage can be confusing with so many companies out there. What makes one insurance better than the next? All you really want is the best available coverage at the lowest price possible. Is that asking too much? Insurify doesn’t think so—all you need to do is provide a little information about you and your coverage preferences, and you’ll find the best coverage available at the cheapest rate.
Kansas homeowners can save even more by taking advantage of bundling discounts ( combining your home and auto insurance policy ) and discounts for installing protective devices, such as fire extinguishers and home security systems. Homeowners insurance discounts for being claims-free, having an impact-resistant roof, and buying a new home are also common, to name a few.
Kansas Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Kansas costs $2,263 annually, and the median home value is $153,853
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Kansas by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Kansas Cities
Kansas homeowners are likely to find insurance rates vary depending on the amount of homeowners insurance needed, coverage options, any additional coverage wanted, and the specific type of home they live in. All of these various factors go into determining the cost of homeowners insurance.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by variables related to ZIP code, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on our annual premiums.
Rates in Kansas can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which town you live in. Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Kansas for home insurance.
|County
|Johnson County
|$2,021
|Sedgewick County
|$2,761
|Shawnee County
|$2,227
|Wyandotte County
|$2,088
|Douglas County
|$2,090
|Leavenworth County
|$2,082
What does home insurance cover in Kansas?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Kansas city level guides, check out these below.
Windstorm Insurance in Kansas
Windstorm insurance helps protect homeowners against damage to property caused by wind. Wind is a covered peril under most homeowners insurance policies, but some companies do carry a separate windstorm deductible, especially if you live in an area that frequently experiences hailstorms. It is best to verify with an insurance agent whether your Kansas homeowners policy covers wind damage. If not, it is possible to add it to your policy with an insurance endorsement.
Vandalism Coverage
Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines vandalism as “willful or malicious destruction or defacement of public or private property.” No one wants to go without protection against this type of senseless destruction of property. This can include the destruction of trees and signs, smashing windows, spray paint and graffiti, and even arson.
Most standard homeowners insurance policies provide protection against destruction caused by vandalism to your dwelling, covered property, and personal belongings. However, the coverage may have exclusions—for instance, if your house is vacant for more than 60 days.
Allstate Homeowners Insurance in Kansas
Allstate offers Kansas homeowners several types of home policies that cover dwellings, personal property, other structures, additional living expenses, and liability protection. Allstate offers these unique features to help save you money on homeowners insurance: Claim Rateguard keeps your rate from increasing when you file a home insurance claim; Claim-Free Rewards offers a discount when you switch to Allstate without any recent claims, plus an additional 5 percent for every year you are claim-free; and Deductible Rewards gives you $100 off your home insurance deductible for signing up and an additional $100 for every year you are claim-free, up to $500.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Kansas
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Kansas.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Kansas
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|American Family
|$3,414
|Farmers
|$3,873
|Travelers
|$2,181
|USAA
|$2,206
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Less Than 20 Years Old in Kansas
The age of your home and its major systems may affect the policy rate you're quoted by insurance companies
|Insurance Company
|Brennan Farmers Mutual
|$2,139
|Encompass
|$2,831
|State Farm
|$3,781
|Shelter
|$2,888
Toto, I have a feeling we're going to need home insurance in Kansas.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Kansas
Life in Kansas is ideal—aside from the occasional windstorm and the challenge of choosing the best barbeque joint (there are so many great ones!). From Overland Park to Topeka, there are beautiful landscapes to enjoy and a rich American heritage to treasure. Choosing the best homeowners insurance company doesn’t have to make your life any more complicated. Keep enjoying the good life, and let Insurify help you find the right home insurance in just minutes.
Use Insurify to compare home insurance premiums for your Kansas property. Saving money and protecting your home has never been so simple!
Frequently Asked Questions
Water damage is covered by homeowners insurance, but only if that damage is sudden and accidental, such as a water heater bursting and causing damage or ceiling damage caused by a ruptured pipe. The dwelling coverage portion of your homeowners policy will help pay for repairs when covered water damage, such as bursting pipes, affects your home’s structure. Homeowners insurance, however, does not cover damage caused by poor home maintenance, such as failure to repair faulty plumbing. Homeowners insurance also does not cover water backup from a sewer or drain. One of the add-ons available from many home insurance providers is water backup coverage.
Your homeowners insurance comes with a certain amount of liability coverage to protect you if someone is injured or their property is damaged while at your home. You can choose the limits of liability coverage you feel are adequate to properly protect you from unexpected accidents occurring at your home. Liability coverage can help pay for medical expenses and legal fees if you are sued, regardless of whether you are found liable for any damages. Any intentional injuries to others or intentional damage to other people’s property is excluded from coverage.
You may have heard of replacement cost coverage when shopping for homeowners insurance. Replacement cost and actual cash value are two ways you can be paid for a property loss from a peril covered in the policy. Replacement cost does not account for depreciation and helps you replace your home and belongings at today’s market value, whereas actual cash value pays claims to property based on the item’s depreciated value.
You can choose a homeowners policy with replacement cost coverage to make sure you have the money needed to rebuild your home and replace its content should you suffer a total loss covered by your policy. Some insurance companies allow you to add replacement cost coverage to your homeowners policy by endorsement.
