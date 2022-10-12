St. Petersburg, FL Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
St. Petersburg, FL Homeowners Insurance
St. Petersburg, Florida, is a top spot for outdoor enthusiasts. This city is full of easily accessible outdoor activities and 361 days of sunshine every year. Aptly nicknamed “Sunshine City,” St. Petersburg has over 271,000 residents who bask in the sun and the extra perk of low living expenses. St. Pete is the perfect getaway for residents who want to spend their days exploring the city’s iconic beaches and historic destinations. There are plenty of places to see art, like the Salvador Dalí Museum and downtown St. Petersburg. The city is known as a popular retirement destination. But in recent years, the city has attracted residents of all ages who enjoy the laid-back lifestyle that the city provides.
But with fun in the sun comes the occasional storm. Hurricanes and tropical storms are frequent weather events in Florida, and St. Petersburg is no exception. Floridians never know when disaster will strike, so it’s best to prepare ahead of time. Having the right home insurance policy in St. Petersburg will save a lot of time and money in the event of a horrendous storm.
From Clearwater to Largo, Insurify helps you find the right amount of coverage for the lowest price on St. Petersburg home insurance. Get started by using our home insurance comparison tool. There’s no better day than today!
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in St. Petersburg
For homeowners in St. Petersburg, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in St. Petersburg. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in St. Petersburg.
How to Find Cheap Home Insurance in St. Petersburg
Home sales in St. Petersburg are on an upward trend this year as the housing market has become somewhat competitive. If you’ve recently beat out hundreds of other homebuyers, you know that protecting your property is super important. Buying a home isn’t for the faint of heart and can be the largest investment of your lifetime.
So how do you protect this huge investment? The answer is homeowners insurance. Do you need condo insurance for your beachfront home? Or the standard homeowners insurance policy? No matter the property type, the right insurance policy will protect your home from significant risks.
Natural disasters and theft are some risks that can happen. And property insurance protects your home and personal belongings from those risks and more. There are insurance services and options to meet everyone’s insurance needs. What’s even better? There are ways to get the best rates. Whether you live near Pinellas Park, Sarasota, or Bradenton, there’s a home insurance policy for you and your family.
Keep reading for a full guide on St. Petersburg home insurance.
Cheapest Home Insurance in St. Petersburg by Company
Homeowners insurance rates aren’t always designed with savings in mind. That’s where Insurify comes in. Our free home insurance comparison tool allows you to find the best policy for the best rate fast. And your information stays private and protected.
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in the St. Petersburg area costs $3,107 annually, and the median home value is $224,961.
St. Petersburg is a relatively inexpensive place to live compared to the rest of the country. Home prices and living expenses are relatively low, depending on which part of the St. Petersburg metropolitan area you reside in. Home insurance rates can get a little steep, depending on where you live, your home’s property type, and other factors.
The best place to start when looking for the best rates is to search by the insurance company. Like the other factors that contribute to your home insurance rate, insurance agency prices vary. The insurance quote you get from Allstate will differ from State Farm, and so on.
Start here by finding the average cost of homeowners insurance in St. Petersburg, FL.
|$224,961
|$3,107
Cheapest ZIP Codes in St. Petersburg for Home Insurance
St. Petersburg may be a relatively small city, but rates will still vary. Insurance costs for your family in Seminole are different than the costs for your friends in Dunedin.
Like property costs, home insurance varies in price from city to city. Pricing is determined by ZIP code–specific variables, such as the volume of claims filed nearby, crime rates, and property costs, and risk variables, such as natural disaster frequency. Even your specific neighborhood may determine if you pay more or less on your annual premiums.
Rates in St. Petersburg can be relatively high or low compared to the national average; it all depends on which area you live in.
Home Insurance Coverage Types in St. Petersburg
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by city, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems, including
- Dwelling coverage for damages from some natural disasters (storms, fires, wind, lightning, volcanic eruption),
- explosions,
- theft,
- damage from vehicles,
- or civil commotion.
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus protection from:
- falling objects,
- damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet,
- freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes,
- sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current,
- accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam,
- sudden and accidental damage.
HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policy.
The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property, such as jewelry and artwork.
Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home that would enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Florida city level guides, check out these below.
Natural Disasters and Flood Insurance in St. Petersburg
Tropical storms and hurricanes are no stranger to the St. Petersburg, Florida, area. In November 2020, for example, Tropical Storm Eta made landfall 45 miles west of St. Petersburg. The 70-mile-an-hour winds left parts of Tampa Bay struggling, while other parts of the city were left unchanged. Due to the unpredictability that comes with tropical storms, you never know when your home could be at risk. And while the standard home insurance policy covers windstorms and hail damage, flooding and water damage are often excluded. Having flood insurance means that you could be protected from paying thousands of dollars in repairs in the wake of a disaster. Upon purchasing a home insurance policy, you should talk to your insurance agent about adding flood insurance. They’ll be able to talk you through the process and help figure out what coverage limits match your specific needs.
Free Home Insurance Quotes for St. Pete’s Homeowners
Having the right St. Petersburg home insurance policy means your property is fully protected while still saving money. You can start by bundling multiple insurance products through one insurance company. Bundling means you combine home insurance with car insurance and life insurance. As a result, most insurance companies reward you by giving you significant discounts and deals on rates. Most insurance companies offer bundling deals, so it’s always a wise choice to purchase through one company.
Are you looking for a place to start comparing the best home insurance companies? Start by using Insurify.
comparison tool. There, you'll fill in your information based on your insurance needs. You can get a free quote on St. Petersburg home insurance delivered to your email instantly. It's that easy!
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in St. Petersburg
We could all use a day at the beach! St. Petersburg is fun in the sun most days out of the year, with plenty of activities to do for people of all ages. Having the proper home insurance coverage is essential when you want to enjoy all that your city offers while your property is safe from risks. But finding the right coverage on St. Petersburg home insurance at the cheapest rates shouldn’t mean that you have to compromise. There are deductibles and coverage options to meet your insurance needs.
Use Insurify to compare homeowners insurance quotes for your property in St. Petersburg.
Frequently Asked Questions
Boat insurance is available through most major insurance companies. You can also look through an independent insurance agency. Talk to your local insurance agent for more information.
Bundling works by combining multiple insurance products. For instance, you can combine auto insurance with home insurance under one insurance carrier. If you have an insurance policy, you can easily ask your insurer to add on another policy. If you don’t have insurance already, you can quickly get a free quote using Insurify.
Business insurance and commercial insurance are available in St. Petersburg. Most major insurance companies offer business insurance and commercial insurance. You can also get coverage through an independent insurance agency. Ask your local agent for more information.
