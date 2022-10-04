Best Homeowners Insurance Companies of 2022

After crunching the data, these ten home insurance companies stood out as consistently providing the best or most affordable rates, excellent policy options, reliable customer service, and financial strength and stability. Purchasing a homeowners insurance policy from one of these companies will help to ensure that you’ll get the support and compensation you need to rebuild after a disaster. Policyholders love these companies.

Some homeowners insurance companies are best for certain types of homeowners. This can be geographically-based, home-value-based, or even demographic-based.

Top 10 Home Insurance Companies

Best Overall for 2022: COUNTRY Financial

Best for Military Families: USAA

Best for Discounts: Allstate

Best for Additional Coverage: Shelter

Best for Customer Service: Amica

Best for High-Value Homes: Chubb

Best for Customer Satisfaction: American Family

Best for Reliability: Liberty Mutual

Best for Standard Coverage: Auto-Owners

Best for New Homeowners: State Farm

Honorable Mentions

Best for Ease-of-Use: Lemonade

Best for Fast Quotes: Hippo

Best for Bundling: GEICO

Best for Midwesterners: Erie

1 Country Financial Best Overall for 2022 Average Monthly Cost: $96 Insurify Composite Score: 97

Founded in

1925

Product highlights

COUNTRY Financial sells homeowners policies with basic coverage (for significant catastrophes like fire, theft, and the like); premier coverage (which adds in coverage for things like spilled paint and countertop burns); and combination coverage (which provides basic coverage on belongings and premier coverage on the home itself).

Available discounts

COUNTRY Financial offers multi-policy, safe heating systems, and home alarm system discounts on home insurance policies, among others.

Why COUNTRY Financial made our list

Rated among the best homeowners insurance companies in the nation, COUNTRY Financial has an excellent reputation for customer service, claims payouts, and industry rankings. With some of the cheapest rates available for standard homeowners insurance policies, they’re a reliable and sufficient insurer for American homeowners.

See More: Read our review of COUNTRY Financial Homeowners Insurance here.

2 USAA Best for Military Families Average Monthly Cost: $122 Insurify Composite Score: 96

Founded in

1922

Product highlights

USAA is a financial services provider that accepts only military members and ex-military households (widows, spouses, and other family members of USAA members can also join). Many of the company’s benefits are geared towards military personnel, such as uniform coverage for active duty or deployed members.

Available discounts

USAA offers loyalty, multi-policy, and home construction material discounts, among others.

Why USAA made our list

An iconic institution in the US, USAA offers active-duty military and veterans and their loved ones some of the most competitive homeowners insurance rates available to anyone, anywhere. Homeowners who meet the eligibility requirements for a USAA policy should seriously consider them. Between their excellent rates, valuable free services, and flexible coverages, it’s a no-brainer.

See More: Read our review of USAA Homeowners Insurance here.

3 Allstate Best for Discounts Average Monthly Cost: $163 Insurify Composite Score: 92

Founded in

1931

Product highlights

Allstate has homeowners, condo, landlord, renters, and mobile home insurance policies. Specific coverage options vary by state—for example, California homeowners can get a separate earthquake insurance policy attached to their basic homeowners policy.

Available discounts

Allstate offers new home, claim-free, and multi-policy discounts, among others.

Why Allstate made our list

Allstate offers policyholders plenty of online resources through their mobile app and an online portal. Their simple, standard policies are all-encompassing, giving homeowners peace of mind knowing they’re covered. With a wide variety of discounts, homeowners can save a lot on their policies. First-time homebuyers should seriously consider Allstate for its abundant informational resources.

See More: Read our review of Allstate Homeowners Insurance here.

4 Shelter Insurance Best for Additional Coverage Average Monthly Cost: $129 Insurify Composite Score: 92

Founded in

1945

Product highlights

Shelter Insurance offers both homeowners insurance and what it calls “dwelling insurance,” which provides basic, actual cash value coverage for your home and belongings. The company also has policies for mobile homes, apartment buildings, and condos.

Available discounts

Shelter Insurance offers new home, claim-free, and alarm system discounts, among others.

Why Shelter made our list

Shelter Insurance has a low percentage of negative customer complaints according to the NAIC index. There are numerous coverage options and discount combinations that allow policyholders to save on their homeowners insurance policy. Though Shelter is not available nationally, they’re an excellent option for Midwestern states.

See More: Read our review of Shelter Homeowners Insurance here.

5 Amica Best for Customer Service Average Monthly Cost: $65 Insurify Composite Score: 92

Founded in

1907

Product highlights

Amica has three different levels of home insurance coverage: standard (which includes structure, property, and detached structure coverage); extended (which lets you tack on additional coverage such as home business or valuable items coverage); and premier (with even more options, including credit card and computer coverage).

Available discounts

Amica offers alarm system, loyalty, and multi-policy discounts, among others.

Why Amica made our list

With an outstanding customer service reputation, cheap rates, and unique discount opportunities, Amica offers homeowners special features, unlike any other insurer. Known for their pain-free claims process, homeowners can see their claim turn to cash faster than the average turn-around.

See More: Read our review of Amica Homeowners Insurance here.

6 Chubb Best for High-value Homes Average Monthly Cost: $150 Insurify Composite Score: 87

Founded in

1882

Product highlights

Chubb has homeowners, renters, and condo insurance policies. It also provides extra coverage options, such as equipment breakdown and flood insurance policies. Chubb has a HomeScan program, which sends a thermographer with an infrared camera to scan your home for potential issues.

Available discounts

Chubb offers multi-policy, alarm system, and fire protection discounts, among others.

Why Chubb made our list

With specialty offerings for high-value homes, Chubb may not be for all homeowners. Those that meet their coverage criteria, though, should consider their identify theft monitoring and other valuable perks when considering signing on. With great coverage options and combinations, Chubb can help wealthier homeowners reach full coverage for their investments.

See More: Read our review of Chubb Homeowners Insurance here.

7 American Family Best for Customer Satisfaction Average Monthly Cost: $150 Insurify Composite Score: 92

Founded in

1927

Product highlights

American Family has homeowners, renters, mobile home, and condo insurance policies. You can also add coverage for home businesses, sewer back-ups, identity theft, and other potential problems not included in the basic policy.

Available discounts

Why American Family made our list

American Family offers policyholders standard coverage options as well as unique add-on options. With a long list of available discounts and coverage levels, there is a combination for every homeowner.

See More: Read our review of American Family Homeowners Insurance here.

8 Liberty Mutual Best for Reliability Average Monthly Cost: $317 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Founded in

1912

Product highlights

Liberty Mutual has homeowners, renters, landlord, mobile home, and condo insurance policies. The standard policy includes structure, personal property, liability, and additional living expense coverage (meaning the cost of living elsewhere during repairs). You can also buy extra coverage options, such as valuables coverage and inflation protection.

Available discounts

Liberty Mutual offers multi-policy, new home, and claims-free discounts, among others.

Why Liberty Mutual made our list

Known for their catchy jingles, Liberty Mutual offers more than just entertaining commercials. Their seemingly never-ending list of available discounts and endorsements allows for highly customizable policies, satisfying any homeowner’s needs.

See More: Read our review of Liberty Mutual Homeowners Insurance here.

9 Auto-Owners Best for Standard Coverage Average Monthly Cost: $133 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Founded in

1916

Product highlights

Auto-Owners has homeowners, condo, renters, and mobile home insurance policies. It works solely through independent insurance agents, arguing that this ensures a local, friendly face will help out if a customer needs to file a claim.

Available discounts

Auto-Owners offers multi-policy, good payment history, and protective devices discounts, among others.

Why Auto-Owners made our list

Don’t let their name trick you – Auto-Owners is one of the largest home insurance companies in the country. They offer policyholders perks from a long list of available discounts. They also have optional security coverage, a unique feature that’s hard to come by. With a high customer satisfaction rate and a low number of consumer complaints, Auto-Owners is an excellent choice for home insurance coverage.

See More: Read our review of Auto-Owners Homeowners Insurance here.

10 State Farm Best for New Homeowners Average Monthly Cost: $250 Insurify Composite Score: 89

Founded in

1922

Product highlights

State Farm sells homeowners policies as well as condo unit and renter’s insurance. It’s possible to apply and file claims online through its website; State Farm also has local agents in brick-and-mortar offices.

Available discounts

State Farm offers multi-policy, home alert, and roofing discounts, among others.

Why State Farm made our list

State Farm offers home insurance through its massive web of nearly twenty-thousand insurance agents. All standard coverages are covered through State Farm’s home insurance policies, but there is an abundance of additional supplemental coverage options to customize policies fully.

See More: Read our review of State Farm Homeowners Insurance here.