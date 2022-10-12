Arizona Homeowners Insurance Quotes (2022)

4.8out of 3,000+ reviews
Updated October 12, 2022
Average Cost of Home Insurance in Arizona
According to 2021 rates, the average cost of homeowners insurance in Arizona is $1355 per year and $113 per month. Arizona homeowners insurance rates are 43 per year less then the national average and about 3% less annually. When compared to the other US states that makes the cost of homeowners insurance in Arizona the 20th most expensive in the country, based on 2021 data.
For shoppers, the best way to find a homeowners insurance policy in Arizona is to evaluate all of the quotes from individual insurance providers and then decide on the policy that fits your requirements and budget level.
Insurify provides easy and fast home insurance quote comparisons for all kinds of homeowners nationwide.
|Arizona Average Homeowners Insurance Rates The car insurance quotes, statistics, and data visualizations on this page are derived from Insurify’s proprietary database of over 4 million car insurance applications from ZIP codes across the United States. Insurify’s data science team performs a comprehensive analysis of the various factors car insurance providers take into account while setting rates to provide readers insight into how car insurance quotes are priced.
|Average Cost Per Month
|$113
|Average Annual Premium
|$1355
|State Rank (Most Expensive)
|20th
Cheapest Home Insurance Companies in Arizona
For homeowners in Arizona, it's important that you evaluate all of your potential insurance options to ensure you are finding the best rate. Comparing the right insurance companies will allow you to get the best possible insurance rate for your home.
To simplify comparing companies, Insurify has analyzed rates from top insurance providers in Arizona. The following are the best insurance rates from carriers that offer homeowners insurance in Arizona.
|Cheapest Companies
|American Strategic
|$810
|Travelers
|$874
|Farmers
|$1,131
|American Family
|$1,260
|State Farm
|$1,472
How to Get Affordable Home Insurance in Arizona
Purchasing a home will be one of the largest financial investments of your lifetime. With that investment, inevitably, comes risk. However, there are steps homeowners can take to minimize risk and protect their investment, including finding the right home insurance policy.
The first step to protecting your property is homeowners insurance. Though not required by law, home insurance provides financial liability for your property and belongings from natural disasters or theft. Different coverage levels are available for different property types, locations, and other factors.
Homeowners insurance rates aren't designed with savings in mind.
Compare Home Insurance Quotes Instantly
- Personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less
- No signup required
Arizona Homeowners Insurance Rates by Company
The price of homeowners insurance varies greatly from city to city. The following quotes are general estimates of annual home insurance premiums throughout Arizona, insurance companies offer different coverage levels and some even offer bundling options for your home and auto insurance.
Average Annual Home Insurance Premium in Arizona by Company
Average prices for standard homeowners insurance for a 7-15 year old home, $200,000 in coverage
Home Insurance Rates in Arizona Cities
As of 2021, the average home insurance premium in Arizona costs $1,803 annually—far more than the national average. The median Arizona home is valued at $299,900.
Rates throughout Arizona can be relatively high or low compared to the state average—it all depends on which town you live in. Here are the most and least expensive ZIP codes in Arizona to buy and insure a home. Average rates within these ZIP codes tend to increase relative to property cost. In wildfire- or earthquake-prone areas, rates are often higher.
|City
|Sedona
|$542,647
|Scottsdale
|$421,200
|Gilbert
|$292,900
|Tuscon
|$164,800
|Phoenix
|$211,300
|Glendale
|$212,600
What does home insurance cover in Arizona?
There are several types of home insurance. Specific terms of insurance policies may vary by state, but in general, the standard policy types are as follows:
The simplest and least comprehensive type of homeowners insurance.
Provides coverage for a handful of potential problems including:
- Natural disasters (storms, fires, wind lightning, volcanic eruption)
- Explosions
- Theft
- Damage from vehicles
- Civil commotion
Broad form homeowners insurance policies include all basic form coverage, plus:
- Protection from falling objects
- Damage from the weight of ice, snow, or sleet
- Freezing of household systems including HVAC and pipes
- Sudden and accidental damage to pipes and other household systems from artificially generated electrical current
- Accidental discharge or overflow of water or steam
- HO-2 policies typically cover both dwelling protection and personal property.
- In some cases, broad form coverage may also include liability coverage. However, it still only covers the specific damages listed in the policy.
- The most common form of homeowners insurance is known as a “special form” policy.
- While HO-1 and HO-2 policies are “named peril” policies (meaning they only cover dangers that are specifically listed in the policy), HO-3 policies are “open peril” policies meaning they’ll cover all dangers except those specifically excluded in the policy documents.
- HO-4 policies, also known as renters insurance, are for people who lease rather than own their homes.
- Tenant’s form policies typically cover all the same dangers as HO-2 policies.
- These policies include personal property coverage and liability coverage but don’t cover the physical structure of the house.
- Some HO-4 policies may also include loss of use coverage for the tenants.
- Comprehensive form policies are usually the broadest and provide the highest level of coverage; not surprisingly, they also tend to be the most expensive type of homeowners insurance policies.
- The biggest difference between HO-3 and HO-5 policies is that most HO-3 policies are “actual cash value” policies, whereas typically HO-5 policies are “replacement cost value” policies.
- An actual cash value policy will only reimburse you for the actual value of a damaged or destroyed item, while a replacement cost value policy will reimburse you for however much it would cost to completely replace or repair the damaged or destroyed item (up to the coverage limits on the policy).
- HO-5 policies also provide personal property coverage against a wider range of dangers than the typical HO-3 policy. Many HO-5 policies also have extra coverage for high-value personal property such as jewelry and artwork.
- Not surprisingly, condo form insurance is for condominium owners. HO-6 policies generally protect against the same types of dangers as HO-3 policies.
- They provide dwelling protection coverage with a twist: HO-6 policies cover the walls, floors, and ceiling of the condo unit but not the rest of the building.
- These policies also include personal property and liability coverage and may include loss of use coverage.
- If you own a mobile home or manufactured home, you likely have an HO-7 policy.
- Mobile home form policies are typically identical to HO-3 policies, except they’re designed specifically for mobile and manufactured homes.
- Like HO-3 policies, they provide dwelling protection coverage, other structures coverage, personal property coverage, liability coverage, and possibly loss of use coverage as well.
- HO-7 policies generally only protect the home when it’s stationary; if you plan to move your mobile or manufactured home, you’ll need to get a special policy to cover it while it’s in transit.
- Older homes have generally been built to less stringent code standards than recently built homes, and so insurers have designed a specialized type of homeowners insurance policy for them.
- HO-8 policies often only cover the basic perils listed in HO-1 policies and generally apply to homes that are registered landmarks or otherwise deemed historic homes.
- Owners of registered landmarks are typically forbidden from making the updates to HVAC, electrical, and other parts of the home to enable them to qualify for a standard HO-3 policy, so an HO-8 policy is often the only option for them.
For more detailed Arizona city level guides, check out these below.
Mobile Home Coverage in Arizona
HO-7 type coverage is the best option for mobile homeowners. Even though home insurance is not mandatory in Arizona, mortgage lenders will require some sort of proof of insurance as a prerequisite to a loan.
Similar to traditional home insurance, mobile home insurance protects your investment from a plethora of risks, including dwelling coverage, personal property, and liability protection in case of an accident or natural disaster. Mobile home coverage levels can be higher than those of a traditional home, likely because mobile homes are more susceptible to storm damage. Depending on the level of coverage you choose when insuring your mobile home, your annual premiums may fluctuate.
Natural Disasters and Home Insurance Coverage
As Arizona residents know all too well, natural disasters can be catastrophic to property and livelihoods. In Arizona, especially, homeowners and renters alike face increased flash floods, landslides, and earthquakes each season.
What’s covered and what’s not when it comes to homeowners policies and natural disasters in Arizona? Damage due to uncontrollable circumstances may still be covered—your level of coverage will determine how much your property is actually protected through your policy.
With such risk, home insurance providers often charge higher premiums to cover potential disasters like wildfires. That being said, with the right tools, you may still be able to find competitive home insurance rates in your area. To choose from the best homeowners insurance companies, use Insurify to compare home insurance quotes all in one place.
Special Home Insurance Situations in Arizona
Unique elements of your home may affect homeowners insurance prices. Check out these quotes for some special situations that may impact your home insurance in Arizona.
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses Near Fire Department in Arizona
If your home is within a certain distance from a fire department or fire hydrant your rates may decrease. The same applies for the opposite. If your home is far from fire safety, you may pay more for homeowners insurance.
|Insurance Company
|Allstate
|$1,528
|ASI
|$810
|Encompass
|$2,239
|State Farm
|$1,472
Cheapest Home Insurance for Houses With Swimming Pools in Arizona
Swimming pools fall under a category called attractive nuisances. Sure, they offer a fun way to cool off during warm summer months, but they also pose a major injury risk. For that reason, having a swimming pool in your yard could increase rates.
|Insurance Company
|American Family
|$1,259
|Country
|$3,049
|Farmers
|$1,131
|Travelers
|$874
We've got savings for Arizona homeowners as big as the Grand Canyon.
How to Find the Cheapest Home Insurance in Arizona
Just like groceries or clothes shopping, you can find a good bargain on home insurance, without sacrificing sufficient coverage to protect your investment. Protect your home from water damage to burglars and everything in between. With a little research and the right tools, you'll be on your way to big savings.
Use Insurify to compare free quotes for home insurance premiums for your property in Arizona.
Frequently Asked Questions
Arizona homeowners may find themselves paying higher home insurance premiums due to the increased commonality of natural disasters involving intense weather with high winds and flood risk. Arizona homeowners, especially those flood-prone areas and along the coastline, may have higher-than-average home insurance premiums. When insurance companies take on increased risk, as they do in disaster-prone areas of Arizona, they increase their chances of having to pay out customers when disaster strikes. There are ways, though, that you can cut home insurance costs, even if you live on the water. Use Insurify to compare premiums in your area.
Yes, USAA insures home in Arizona. However, policyholders must be active military members, veterans, or the family members of those in the armed forces.
Short answer: it depends. Of course, in times of crisis, like wildfires or earthquakes, many of your neighbors will also be filing claims with their insurance companies, crowding the systems, and slowing down the claims process. The amount of time it takes to file a claim in Arizona will vary from case to case. To find the best home insurance companies in your area, use Insurify to compare reviews and quotes.
