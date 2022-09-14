Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Finding cheap car insurance can go a long way toward maximizing every dollar in your budget. Drivers in Galveston pay an overall average of $181 monthly for auto coverage. This is about the same as the statewide average of $184 in Texas but somewhat higher than the national overall average of $158 per month. These higher rates in Texas may be a result of frequent high-risk weather events and the large population of the state.
You have plenty of insurance options to choose from in Galveston, so you’ll want to take the time to compare coverages and quotes from as many companies as possible. Here’s what you need to know about buying car insurance in Galveston.
Datos Breves
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo are the cheapest car insurance companies in Galveston.
High-risk drivers can participate in the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA) if they can’t find insurance.
Drivers in Galveston pay $123 per month for liability coverage and $239 for full coverage, on average.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Galveston
Galveston drivers looking for affordable auto insurance should consider more than just the policy cost when shopping around. While a lower premium quote can help you save money each month, you want to ensure adequate coverage if you need to file a claim.
The companies below offer affordable coverage in Galveston, but they may not be the best options for your insurance needs and financial situation. You should always compare quotes from multiple insurance companies before buying a policy. The average rates in the table below are for Texas overall.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$64
$38
Cheap rates
GEICO
4.2
$69
$42
Coverage options
Allstate
4.2
$90
$54
Discounts
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$38/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$63/mo
State Farm insures more than 9% of car insurance policyholders in the U.S. and Canada, making it North America’s largest auto insurance company. It’s also financially sound, with an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It offers cheap rates to Galveston drivers, along with various coverages and discounts.
Ventajas
Bundling discounts available, including for life and auto
Coverage choices for rideshare drivers, car rental, and travel expenses
Contras
Limited customer service options outside of mobile app
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$41/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$69/mo
GEICO first opened its doors as the Government Employees Insurance Company, providing government workers and military personnel with auto insurance. Today, it offers a range of insurance products — from homeowners to auto, flood, and life insurance — to millions of Americans. AM Best gives GEICO an A++ (Superior) rating for financial strength.
Ventajas
Affordable rates for good drivers, young drivers, and seniors
Offers an accident forgiveness program
Contras
Higher-than-average rates for drivers with violations
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$53/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$89/mo
Allstate is the oldest mutual insurer offering car insurance in the United States. Allstate first opened its doors in 1907. Today, it provides various insurance products, including auto, homeowners, personal liability, and marine insurance. AM Best gave it an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating.
Ventajas
Offers pay-per-mile coverage
Established company with superior ratings from AM Best
Contras
Poor customer satisfaction
Average rates compared to other insurance companies
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Galveston
Getting the cheapest car insurance rates in Galveston takes a little work and knowledge about how car insurance companies set rates. Insurers look at many factors when determining the cost of their policies, such as driver history, age, credit score, and ZIP code.
While some of these factors are out of your control, you can do a few things to qualify for the cheapest car insurance in Galveston:
Bundle your home and auto policies. Many insurance companies offer various insurance products. Bundle your homeowners insurance (or renters insurance) and auto policy to secure a discounted rate. You may also be able to bundle insurance for your motorcycle or boat.
Compare quotes from multiple insurance companies. One of the easiest ways to get the lowest cost for car insurance is to compare rates and coverage options from at least three insurance companies. Don’t just look at the total cost; also consider each company’s coverages and perks.
Look for discounts through local programs. If you belong to the AARP or you’re currently enrolled in school, you may qualify for discounts on your auto policy. You can also check with your employer to see if it offers discounted rates with a specific company.
Improve your credit score. Auto insurance companies can use your credit score to help determine what you pay for your policy. Improving your credit score could help you qualify for cheaper car insurance.
Enroll in a safe driving program. Talk to your insurance agent about whether your insurer offers safe driving discounts. Teens can take a course online that could qualify them for a discount.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Galveston: State Farm
Drivers looking for the cheapest car insurance rates in the state may want to consider liability-only car insurance. Liability policies cover personal property and injury for other parties involved in an accident but not damages to your vehicle or injuries to people in your vehicle. Liability-only policies in Galveston cost $123 per month, on average.
While the cheapest rate for liability insurance in Galveston is $38 per month, certain groups pay more for liability coverage. For example, the cheapest liability-only coverage for Galveston teens is $63. The table below provides insight into liability-only quotes from top insurers in Galveston.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
38
GEICO
41
Hugo
52
Mile Auto
52
Allstate
53
USAA
68
Safeco
79
Nationwide
90
Mercury
92
Midvale Home & Auto
95
Progressive
95
Dairyland
102
Clearcover
104
Chubb
115
National General
119
Liberty Mutual
123
Elephant
125
Commonwealth Casualty
129
Direct Auto
131
21st Century
133
The General
145
GAINSCO
147
Bristol West
160
State Auto
172
AssuranceAmerica
179
Infinity
186
Foremost
212
Hallmark
224
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Galveston: State Farm
Texas drivers who have a loan or can’t afford to pay out of pocket for repairs or injuries should consider full-coverage car insurance. It’s more expensive than liability coverage, but it offers more protection. In addition to covering expenses for other parties in an accident, full coverage also protects you, your passengers, and your vehicle.
The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in Galveston is $239 per month. The following table shows average full-coverage quotes from insurers serving Galveston.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
63
GEICO
69
Allstate
89
Mile Auto
104
USAA
112
Clearcover
138
Hugo
142
Mercury
147
Travelers
157
Nationwide
160
Progressive
169
Midvale Home & Auto
170
Safeco
170
Chubb
191
Elephant
204
21st Century
220
AssuranceAmerica
232
Liberty Mutual
252
Direct Auto
258
Dairyland
259
National General
263
Infinity
284
The General
292
Bristol West
303
State Auto
316
GAINSCO
318
Commonwealth Casualty
331
Foremost
427
Hallmark
445
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Texas
Drivers in Texas are required to show proof that they can pay for injuries and damages as a result of an at-fault accident. Most drivers do this by purchasing a liability policy since the state requires drivers to carry car insurance.
Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for the car accident will pay for injuries and damages resulting from the incident. Law enforcement officers can determine whether more than one party is at fault in an accident. In most cases, one driver will be deemed more responsible. Texas drivers must carry the following limits to drive legally:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
You only need to carry liability coverage to drive legally, but it can be a good idea to carry additional coverage, especially if you drive frequently. Some common coverage options to consider include:
Collision insurance
Collision insurance pays for damages to your vehicle after an accident or a collision with another object.
Comprehensive insurance
Comprehensive insurance covers damages to your vehicle resulting from a non-collision incident, such as theft, fire, storm, or vandalism.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments covers you and any passenger’s medical expenses from injuries in an accident. Additionally, you’re protected while riding in someone else’s vehicle and walking down the street.
Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA)
In Texas, drivers deemed “high risk” may be able to secure insurance through the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA). To qualify, drivers must have a valid driver’s license and request an SR-22. In addition, drivers must be residents of Texas and show proof of coverage rejection from at least two companies within the previous 60 days.
TAIPA provides the minimum liability coverage required by Texas state law. Drivers may only obtain an annual policy on TAIPA and are required to pay a $5 annual fee.[1]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Insurance companies often consider drivers with incidents on their driving record as higher-risk drivers. Insurance companies typically look at incidents like at-fault accents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and other moving violations when setting premiums.
Drivers can expect to pay higher rates if they have incidents on their records. In Galveston, the average full-coverage rate for drivers with traffic violations is $328 per month.
Drivers with more serious traffic violations (like DUIs) may be required to secure an SR-22 policy to obtain coverage. The rate of increase will vary based on the insurance company and the type of incident on your record.
Find Cheap Car Insurance After a Speeding Ticket
Galveston drivers can find rates as low as $48
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding tickets may increase your insurance rate based on the number of offenses and the severity of the incidents. Insurance companies consider speeding risky driving behavior and increase your rates to account for that risk.
Galveston drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $175 for liability-only coverage and $340 per month for full coverage. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Galveston with speeding tickets.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
38
48
GEICO
41
53
Hugo
52
74
Mile Auto
52
74
Allstate
53
68
USAA
68
87
Safeco
79
110
Nationwide
90
117
Mercury
92
136
Progressive
95
127
Dairyland
102
135
Clearcover
104
144
Chubb
115
150
National General
119
154
Liberty Mutual
123
170
Elephant
125
162
Commonwealth Casualty
129
161
Direct Auto
131
173
21st Century
133
178
The General
145
193
GAINSCO
147
184
Bristol West
160
209
AssuranceAmerica
179
245
Infinity
186
246
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
At-fault accidents may have a significant effect on your driving record and the cost of your auto insurance policy. At-fault auto accidents indicate to insurance companies that you engage in risky driving behaviors, which presents a financial risk for them.
If you have at-fault accidents on your record, you may see an increase in the cost of your insurance premium. In Galveston, drivers with at-fault accidents average $186 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $361 per month for full coverage.
Insurance companies also consider the factors that led to the accident (speed, alcohol, etc.). Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with at-fault accidents in Galveston.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
38
52
GEICO
41
56
Hugo
52
71
Mile Auto
52
79
Allstate
53
73
USAA
68
93
Safeco
79
118
Nationwide
90
125
Mercury
92
144
Progressive
95
135
Dairyland
102
143
Clearcover
104
169
Chubb
115
159
National General
119
166
Liberty Mutual
123
181
Elephant
125
173
Commonwealth Casualty
129
178
Direct Auto
131
185
21st Century
133
188
The General
145
206
GAINSCO
147
198
Bristol West
160
219
AssuranceAmerica
179
256
Infinity
186
245
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Drivers with DUIs will find it more difficult to obtain cheap coverage than other drivers. Texas doesn’t add points to your driving record if you’re caught driving while intoxicated — instead, it attaches a conviction-based surcharge to your license.
Drivers convicted of a DUI must pay this surcharge for three years. In addition, drivers with a DUI conviction may be required to obtain an SR-22 policy.[2] The average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Galveston is $210 for liability only and $409 for full coverage. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Galveston with DUIs.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
38
62
GEICO
41
67
Hugo
52
78
Mile Auto
52
88
Allstate
53
86
USAA
68
111
Safeco
79
129
Nationwide
90
147
Mercury
92
154
Progressive
95
155
Dairyland
102
166
Clearcover
104
170
Chubb
115
187
National General
119
194
Liberty Mutual
123
201
Elephant
125
204
Commonwealth Casualty
129
189
Direct Auto
131
214
21st Century
133
217
The General
145
236
GAINSCO
147
240
Bristol West
160
261
AssuranceAmerica
179
292
Infinity
186
303
Foremost
212
346
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Drivers older than 55 may get a senior discount, as insurance companies view them as more courteous and cautious.[3] However, once drivers turn 70, their rate of incidents increases — drivers older than 70 have a higher crash death rate than middle-aged drivers.
Common factors that lead to accidents in older drivers include vision problems, medication side effects, and other medical conditions. The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Galveston is $170 per month for full coverage and $88 for liability only. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Galveston.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
27
45
GEICO
30
51
Mile Auto
37
74
Allstate
40
67
USAA
51
83
Nationwide
63
112
Progressive
63
113
Safeco
63
135
Mercury
70
112
Dairyland
77
195
Chubb
78
129
National General
90
199
Clearcover
91
121
Elephant
92
150
21st Century
93
154
Direct Auto
94
185
Liberty Mutual
94
193
Commonwealth Casualty
95
244
The General
111
223
GAINSCO
113
244
Bristol West
120
227
AssuranceAmerica
123
160
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Teenagers’ lack of experience on the road is something that insurance companies weigh heavily when determining premiums. Because of this higher risk, teen drivers typically pay higher insurance rates than any other age group.
Teen drivers can save money on the cost of their insurance by staying on their parents’ policy, driving in a safer vehicle, and applying for good student discounts. On average, teen drivers in Galveston pay $210 per month for liability-only coverage and $407 for full coverage. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for teenage drivers in Galveston.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
GEICO
63
106
State Farm
64
106
Allstate
91
153
Hugo
92
251
Mile Auto
98
197
USAA
110
181
Safeco
138
298
Nationwide
151
269
Dairyland
162
412
Mercury
166
265
Progressive
167
298
Clearcover
182
242
Elephant
203
331
Liberty Mutual
203
417
Chubb
209
347
21st Century
218
360
Commonwealth Casualty
222
569
National General
222
491
The General
227
457
Direct Auto
234
462
GAINSCO
258
559
Bristol West
261
494
Infinity
306
468
AssuranceAmerica
338
438
Foremost
371
748
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Car Insurance in Galveston
Comparing rates can save you up to $717 annually
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Galveston car insurance quotes by credit tier
Texas allows insurance companies to use your credit history as a factor when setting your premium, but they can’t use it as the sole reason to deny you coverage or not renew your policy. Insurance companies must also disclose when they use your credit history.[4]
Your credit indicates to an insurer if you’re likely to be a risky driver or likely to file claims. Drivers with good credit will likely qualify for cheaper insurance, while drivers with poor credit may have to pay more.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Galveston?
Drivers in Galveston pay an average of $181 per month for car insurance, which is about the same as the Texas state average of $184 and higher than the national average of $158. Galveston drivers also pay slightly more for auto insurance than drivers in most other cities in the state.
The cost of insurance can vary between cities. In addition to competition, population density and the number of cars in a city can affect insurance rates. Traffic incidents are higher in urban areas, so insurance companies will likely charge more for drivers in busy cities.
More cities in Texas
Many cities in Texas are about the same as or less expensive than Galveston for auto insurance, but Houston and Dallas have higher rates. The table below shows the average car insurance quotes in other major Texas cities.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Galveston car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Galveston.
How much is car insurance in Galveston?
Car insurance in Galveston costs $181 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $239 per month for full-coverage insurance and $123 per month for liability-only coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
Which car insurance companies in Galveston are the cheapest?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Galveston, with liability rates averaging $38 per month. You can also find low rates with GEICO and Hugo, which have liability-only rates of $41 and $52 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Galveston?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Galveston, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Galveston choices include GEICO and Allstate.
How much is car insurance per month in Texas?
The overall average cost of car insurance in Texas is $184 per month. Drivers pay an average of $119 per month for liability coverage and $250 per month for full coverage.
Can you avoid paying for car insurance in Texas?
No. You can’t avoid paying for car insurance in Texas. All drivers must carry a minimum of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.