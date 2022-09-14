Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurance companies often consider drivers with incidents on their driving record as higher-risk drivers. Insurance companies typically look at incidents like at-fault accents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and other moving violations when setting premiums.

Drivers can expect to pay higher rates if they have incidents on their records. In Galveston, the average full-coverage rate for drivers with traffic violations is $328 per month.

Drivers with more serious traffic violations (like DUIs) may be required to secure an SR-22 policy to obtain coverage. The rate of increase will vary based on the insurance company and the type of incident on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Galveston drivers can find rates as low as $48

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets may increase your insurance rate based on the number of offenses and the severity of the incidents. Insurance companies consider speeding risky driving behavior and increase your rates to account for that risk.

Galveston drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $175 for liability-only coverage and $340 per month for full coverage. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Galveston with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 38 48 GEICO 41 53 Hugo 52 74 Mile Auto 52 74 Allstate 53 68 USAA 68 87 Safeco 79 110 Nationwide 90 117 Mercury 92 136 Progressive 95 127 Dairyland 102 135 Clearcover 104 144 Chubb 115 150 National General 119 154 Liberty Mutual 123 170 Elephant 125 162 Commonwealth Casualty 129 161 Direct Auto 131 173 21st Century 133 178 The General 145 193 GAINSCO 147 184 Bristol West 160 209 AssuranceAmerica 179 245 Infinity 186 246 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

At-fault accidents may have a significant effect on your driving record and the cost of your auto insurance policy. At-fault auto accidents indicate to insurance companies that you engage in risky driving behaviors, which presents a financial risk for them.

If you have at-fault accidents on your record, you may see an increase in the cost of your insurance premium. In Galveston, drivers with at-fault accidents average $186 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $361 per month for full coverage.

Insurance companies also consider the factors that led to the accident (speed, alcohol, etc.). Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with at-fault accidents in Galveston.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 38 52 GEICO 41 56 Hugo 52 71 Mile Auto 52 79 Allstate 53 73 USAA 68 93 Safeco 79 118 Nationwide 90 125 Mercury 92 144 Progressive 95 135 Dairyland 102 143 Clearcover 104 169 Chubb 115 159 National General 119 166 Liberty Mutual 123 181 Elephant 125 173 Commonwealth Casualty 129 178 Direct Auto 131 185 21st Century 133 188 The General 145 206 GAINSCO 147 198 Bristol West 160 219 AssuranceAmerica 179 256 Infinity 186 245 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Drivers with DUIs will find it more difficult to obtain cheap coverage than other drivers. Texas doesn’t add points to your driving record if you’re caught driving while intoxicated — instead, it attaches a conviction-based surcharge to your license.

Drivers convicted of a DUI must pay this surcharge for three years. In addition, drivers with a DUI conviction may be required to obtain an SR-22 policy.[2] The average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Galveston is $210 for liability only and $409 for full coverage. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Galveston with DUIs.