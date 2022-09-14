>Seguros de Autos>Texas

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Galveston, Texas (2024)

State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Galveston, starting at $38 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Texas

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $35/mes para solo responsabilidad y $58/mes para cobertura total en Texas.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Finding cheap car insurance can go a long way toward maximizing every dollar in your budget. Drivers in Galveston pay an overall average of $181 monthly for auto coverage. This is about the same as the statewide average of $184 in Texas but somewhat higher than the national overall average of $158 per month. These higher rates in Texas may be a result of frequent high-risk weather events and the large population of the state.

You have plenty of insurance options to choose from in Galveston, so you’ll want to take the time to compare coverages and quotes from as many companies as possible. Here’s what you need to know about buying car insurance in Galveston.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo are the cheapest car insurance companies in Galveston.

  • High-risk drivers can participate in the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA) if they can’t find insurance.

  • Drivers in Galveston pay $123 per month for liability coverage and $239 for full coverage, on average.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Galveston

Galveston drivers looking for affordable auto insurance should consider more than just the policy cost when shopping around. While a lower premium quote can help you save money each month, you want to ensure adequate coverage if you need to file a claim.

The companies below offer affordable coverage in Galveston, but they may not be the best options for your insurance needs and financial situation. You should always compare quotes from multiple insurance companies before buying a policy. The average rates in the table below are for Texas overall.

State Farm4.5$64$38Cheap rates
GEICO4.2$69$42Coverage options
Allstate4.2$90$54Discounts
Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

State Farm insures more than 9% of car insurance policyholders in the U.S. and Canada, making it North America’s largest auto insurance company. It’s also financially sound, with an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It offers cheap rates to Galveston drivers, along with various coverages and discounts.

Ventajas

  • Bundling discounts available, including for life and auto

  • Coverage choices for rideshare drivers, car rental, and travel expenses

Contras

  • Limited customer service options outside of mobile app

  • Gap insurance not available

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for coverage options: GEICO

GEICO first opened its doors as the Government Employees Insurance Company, providing government workers and military personnel with auto insurance. Today, it offers a range of insurance products — from homeowners to auto, flood, and life insurance — to millions of Americans. AM Best gives GEICO an A++ (Superior) rating for financial strength. 

Ventajas

  • Affordable rates for good drivers, young drivers, and seniors

  • Offers an accident forgiveness program

Contras

  • Higher-than-average rates for drivers with violations

  • Rideshare coverage not available

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for discounts: Allstate

Allstate is the oldest mutual insurer offering car insurance in the United States. Allstate first opened its doors in 1907. Today, it provides various insurance products, including auto, homeowners, personal liability, and marine insurance. AM Best gave it an A+ (Superior) financial strength rating.

Ventajas

  • Offers pay-per-mile coverage

  • Established company with superior ratings from AM Best

Contras

  • Poor customer satisfaction

  • Average rates compared to other insurance companies

Carolyn - April 24, 2024
Verified

Change in Agency, Considering Switch

I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified

Recommend Allstate

Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified

Good

Very good but expensive.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Galveston

Getting the cheapest car insurance rates in Galveston takes a little work and knowledge about how car insurance companies set rates. Insurers look at many factors when determining the cost of their policies, such as driver history, age, credit score, and ZIP code.

While some of these factors are out of your control, you can do a few things to qualify for the cheapest car insurance in Galveston:

  • Bundle your home and auto policies. Many insurance companies offer various insurance products. Bundle your homeowners insurance (or renters insurance) and auto policy to secure a discounted rate. You may also be able to bundle insurance for your motorcycle or boat.

  • Compare quotes from multiple insurance companies. One of the easiest ways to get the lowest cost for car insurance is to compare rates and coverage options from at least three insurance companies. Don’t just look at the total cost; also consider each company’s coverages and perks.

  • Look for discounts through local programs. If you belong to the AARP or you’re currently enrolled in school, you may qualify for discounts on your auto policy. You can also check with your employer to see if it offers discounted rates with a specific company.

  • Improve your credit score. Auto insurance companies can use your credit score to help determine what you pay for your policy. Improving your credit score could help you qualify for cheaper car insurance.

  • Enroll in a safe driving program. Talk to your insurance agent about whether your insurer offers safe driving discounts. Teens can take a course online that could qualify them for a discount.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Galveston: State Farm

Drivers looking for the cheapest car insurance rates in the state may want to consider liability-only car insurance. Liability policies cover personal property and injury for other parties involved in an accident but not damages to your vehicle or injuries to people in your vehicle. Liability-only policies in Galveston cost $123 per month, on average.

While the cheapest rate for liability insurance in Galveston is $38 per month, certain groups pay more for liability coverage. For example, the cheapest liability-only coverage for Galveston teens is $63. The table below provides insight into liability-only quotes from top insurers in Galveston.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm38
GEICO41
Hugo52
Mile Auto52
Allstate53
USAA68
Safeco79
Nationwide90
Mercury92
Midvale Home & Auto95
Progressive95
Dairyland102
Clearcover104
Chubb115
National General119
Liberty Mutual123
Elephant125
Commonwealth Casualty129
Direct Auto131
21st Century133
The General145
GAINSCO147
Bristol West160
State Auto172
AssuranceAmerica179
Infinity186
Foremost212
Hallmark224
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Galveston: State Farm

Texas drivers who have a loan or can’t afford to pay out of pocket for repairs or injuries should consider full-coverage car insurance. It’s more expensive than liability coverage, but it offers more protection. In addition to covering expenses for other parties in an accident, full coverage also protects you, your passengers, and your vehicle.

The average rate for full-coverage car insurance in Galveston is $239 per month. The following table shows average full-coverage quotes from insurers serving Galveston.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm63
GEICO69
Allstate89
Mile Auto104
USAA112
Clearcover138
Hugo142
Mercury147
Travelers157
Nationwide160
Progressive169
Midvale Home & Auto170
Safeco170
Chubb191
Elephant204
21st Century220
AssuranceAmerica232
Liberty Mutual252
Direct Auto258
Dairyland259
National General263
Infinity284
The General292
Bristol West303
State Auto316
GAINSCO318
Commonwealth Casualty331
Foremost427
Hallmark445
Estimate your Galveston car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Texas

Drivers in Texas are required to show proof that they can pay for injuries and damages as a result of an at-fault accident. Most drivers do this by purchasing a liability policy since the state requires drivers to carry car insurance.

Texas is an at-fault state, meaning the driver responsible for the car accident will pay for injuries and damages resulting from the incident. Law enforcement officers can determine whether more than one party is at fault in an accident. In most cases, one driver will be deemed more responsible. Texas drivers must carry the following limits to drive legally:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$30,000 per person
$60,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

You only need to carry liability coverage to drive legally, but it can be a good idea to carry additional coverage, especially if you drive frequently. Some common coverage options to consider include:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision insurance

    Collision insurance pays for damages to your vehicle after an accident or a collision with another object.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive insurance

    Comprehensive insurance covers damages to your vehicle resulting from a non-collision incident, such as theft, fire, storm, or vandalism.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Medical payments coverage

    Medical payments covers you and any passenger’s medical expenses from injuries in an accident. Additionally, you’re protected while riding in someone else’s vehicle and walking down the street.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Personal injury protection

    Personal injury protection pays for lost wages and non-medical costs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage provides extra protection for you and your property if you’re involved in an accident with an uninsured or underinsured driver.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/9997698e9e/emergency-roadside-service.svg

    Towing and labor coverage

    Your insurance company will pay to tow your vehicle and labor for a flat tire or jump-start.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Rental reimbursement coverage

    Rental reimbursement coverage pays for a rental car if yours is stolen or getting repaired following an accident.

Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA)

In Texas, drivers deemed “high risk” may be able to secure insurance through the Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association (TAIPA). To qualify, drivers must have a valid driver’s license and request an SR-22. In addition, drivers must be residents of Texas and show proof of coverage rejection from at least two companies within the previous 60 days.

TAIPA provides the minimum liability coverage required by Texas state law. Drivers may only obtain an annual policy on TAIPA and are required to pay a $5 annual fee.[1]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Insurance companies often consider drivers with incidents on their driving record as higher-risk drivers. Insurance companies typically look at incidents like at-fault accents, DUIs, speeding tickets, and other moving violations when setting premiums.

Drivers can expect to pay higher rates if they have incidents on their records. In Galveston, the average full-coverage rate for drivers with traffic violations is $328 per month. 

Drivers with more serious traffic violations (like DUIs) may be required to secure an SR-22 policy to obtain coverage. The rate of increase will vary based on the insurance company and the type of incident on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets may increase your insurance rate based on the number of offenses and the severity of the incidents. Insurance companies consider speeding risky driving behavior and increase your rates to account for that risk. 

Galveston drivers with a speeding ticket face an average monthly cost of $175 for liability-only coverage and $340 per month for full coverage. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Galveston with speeding tickets.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm3848
GEICO4153
Hugo5274
Mile Auto5274
Allstate5368
USAA6887
Safeco79110
Nationwide90117
Mercury92136
Progressive95127
Dairyland102135
Clearcover104144
Chubb115150
National General119154
Liberty Mutual123170
Elephant125162
Commonwealth Casualty129161
Direct Auto131173
21st Century133178
The General145193
GAINSCO147184
Bristol West160209
AssuranceAmerica179245
Infinity186246
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

At-fault accidents may have a significant effect on your driving record and the cost of your auto insurance policy. At-fault auto accidents indicate to insurance companies that you engage in risky driving behaviors, which presents a financial risk for them.

If you have at-fault accidents on your record, you may see an increase in the cost of your insurance premium. In Galveston, drivers with at-fault accidents average $186 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $361 per month for full coverage.

Insurance companies also consider the factors that led to the accident (speed, alcohol, etc.). Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with at-fault accidents in Galveston.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm3852
GEICO4156
Hugo5271
Mile Auto5279
Allstate5373
USAA6893
Safeco79118
Nationwide90125
Mercury92144
Progressive95135
Dairyland102143
Clearcover104169
Chubb115159
National General119166
Liberty Mutual123181
Elephant125173
Commonwealth Casualty129178
Direct Auto131185
21st Century133188
The General145206
GAINSCO147198
Bristol West160219
AssuranceAmerica179256
Infinity186245
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Drivers with DUIs will find it more difficult to obtain cheap coverage than other drivers. Texas doesn’t add points to your driving record if you’re caught driving while intoxicated — instead, it attaches a conviction-based surcharge to your license.

Drivers convicted of a DUI must pay this surcharge for three years. In addition, drivers with a DUI conviction may be required to obtain an SR-22 policy.[2] The average monthly cost of car insurance with a DUI in Galveston is $210 for liability only and $409 for full coverage. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers in Galveston with DUIs.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm3862
GEICO4167
Hugo5278
Mile Auto5288
Allstate5386
USAA68111
Safeco79129
Nationwide90147
Mercury92154
Progressive95155
Dairyland102166
Clearcover104170
Chubb115187
National General119194
Liberty Mutual123201
Elephant125204
Commonwealth Casualty129189
Direct Auto131214
21st Century133217
The General145236
GAINSCO147240
Bristol West160261
AssuranceAmerica179292
Infinity186303
Foremost212346
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Drivers older than 55 may get a senior discount, as insurance companies view them as more courteous and cautious.[3] However, once drivers turn 70, their rate of incidents increases — drivers older than 70 have a higher crash death rate than middle-aged drivers.

Common factors that lead to accidents in older drivers include vision problems, medication side effects, and other medical conditions. The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Galveston is $170 per month for full coverage and $88 for liability only. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for senior drivers in Galveston.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm2745
GEICO3051
Mile Auto3774
Allstate4067
USAA5183
Nationwide63112
Progressive63113
Safeco63135
Mercury70112
Dairyland77195
Chubb78129
National General90199
Clearcover91121
Elephant92150
21st Century93154
Direct Auto94185
Liberty Mutual94193
Commonwealth Casualty95244
The General111223
GAINSCO113244
Bristol West120227
AssuranceAmerica123160
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO

Teenagers’ lack of experience on the road is something that insurance companies weigh heavily when determining premiums. Because of this higher risk, teen drivers typically pay higher insurance rates than any other age group.

Teen drivers can save money on the cost of their insurance by staying on their parents’ policy, driving in a safer vehicle, and applying for good student discounts. On average, teen drivers in Galveston pay $210 per month for liability-only coverage and $407 for full coverage. Below are the cheapest car insurance companies for teenage drivers in Galveston.

Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
GEICO63106
State Farm64106
Allstate91153
Hugo92251
Mile Auto98197
USAA110181
Safeco138298
Nationwide151269
Dairyland162412
Mercury166265
Progressive167298
Clearcover182242
Elephant203331
Liberty Mutual203417
Chubb209347
21st Century218360
Commonwealth Casualty222569
National General222491
The General227457
Direct Auto234462
GAINSCO258559
Bristol West261494
Infinity306468
AssuranceAmerica338438
Foremost371748
Galveston car insurance quotes by credit tier

Texas allows insurance companies to use your credit history as a factor when setting your premium, but they can’t use it as the sole reason to deny you coverage or not renew your policy. Insurance companies must also disclose when they use your credit history.[4]

Your credit indicates to an insurer if you’re likely to be a risky driver or likely to file claims. Drivers with good credit will likely qualify for cheaper insurance, while drivers with poor credit may have to pay more.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Galveston?

Drivers in Galveston pay an average of $181 per month for car insurance, which is about the same as the Texas state average of $184 and higher than the national average of $158. Galveston drivers also pay slightly more for auto insurance than drivers in most other cities in the state.

The cost of insurance can vary between cities. In addition to competition, population density and the number of cars in a city can affect insurance rates. Traffic incidents are higher in urban areas, so insurance companies will likely charge more for drivers in busy cities.

More cities in Texas

Many cities in Texas are about the same as or less expensive than Galveston for auto insurance, but Houston and Dallas have higher rates. The table below shows the average car insurance quotes in other major Texas cities.

CityLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Amarillo$105$242
Arlington$125$247
Austin$129$235
Corpus Christi$122$230
Dallas$138$279
El Paso$92$220
Fort Worth$123$242
Houston$170$315
Lubbock$108$238
San Antonio$125$244
Galveston car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Galveston.

  • How much is car insurance in Galveston?

    Car insurance in Galveston costs $181 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $239 per month for full-coverage insurance and $123 per month for liability-only coverage. Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.

  • Which car insurance companies in Galveston are the cheapest?

    State Farm has the cheapest car insurance in Galveston, with liability rates averaging $38 per month. You can also find low rates with GEICO and Hugo, which have liability-only rates of $41 and $52 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Galveston?

    State Farm is the best car insurance company in Galveston, with an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Galveston choices include GEICO and Allstate.

  • How much is car insurance per month in Texas?

    The overall average cost of car insurance in Texas is $184 per month. Drivers pay an average of $119 per month for liability coverage and $250 per month for full coverage.

  • Can you avoid paying for car insurance in Texas?

    No. You can’t avoid paying for car insurance in Texas. All drivers must carry a minimum of $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, as well as $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Texas Automobile Insurance Plan Association. "Home."
  2. Texas Department of Public Safety. "Alcohol-Related Offenses."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  4. Texas Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring and Insurance."

