Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident on your driving record can increase your car insurance premiums, as it indicates you’re more likely to file a claim (and cost your insurer money). Incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other at-fault accidents and moving violations.

Having one of these incidents while insured can also increase your premiums at renewal time or make it harder to get renewed altogether. However, you can typically still find affordable rates with the right insurance company if you take the time to shop around and compare quotes.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets can often increase your insurance rates, as it increases your chance of an accident and, therefore, filing a claim. The exact amount your premium increases varies by its severity and how many you already have on your driving record.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Jackson is State Farm , with an average cost of $ 26 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for Jackson drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 21 26 USAA 25 32 GEICO 28 36 Auto-Owners 29 38 Travelers 29 38 Erie 32 45 Mile Auto 38 54 Allstate 40 51 Farmers 43 55 Safeco 46 64 Nationwide 52 67 Progressive 57 76 Chubb 61 79 Dairyland 69 91 National General 71 91 Liberty Mutual 75 103 Elephant 81 104 Direct Auto 87 114 GAINSCO 99 123 The General 116 153 Bristol West 139 180 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you’re at fault in an accident, you can usually expect higher premiums than drivers without an accident on their record. The exact amount an accident will affect your premiums depends on the severity of the accident, the cost of the claim, your driving record, and other factors.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Jackson is State Farm , with an average cost of $28 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for drivers with at-fault accidents in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 21 28 USAA 25 34 GEICO 28 38 Auto-Owners 29 40 Travelers 29 40 Erie 32 46 Mile Auto 38 57 Allstate 40 54 Farmers 43 58 Safeco 46 68 Nationwide 52 71 Progressive 57 80 Chubb 61 83 Dairyland 69 95 National General 71 98 Liberty Mutual 75 109 Elephant 81 111 Direct Auto 87 121 GAINSCO 99 131 The General 116 162 Bristol West 139 188 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

A DUI (driving under the influence) or DWI (driving while intoxicated) violation will almost always lead to higher premiums, though how much higher depends on how long it’s been since the DUI, your driving record, your age, and more.

You’ll likely lose your license for a time and have to pay expensive fines. You could even face jail time, depending on the severity of the violation. Some car insurance companies may not cover you at all due to the higher risk of accidents and claims you present. You may also need to file an SR-22 certificate with your state to prove you have adequate insurance.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $34 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for drivers with DUIs in Jackson.