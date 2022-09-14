>Seguros de Autos>Tennessee

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Jackson, Tennessee (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Jackson, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $21 per month.

Featured in

media logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Tennessee

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $88/mes para cobertura total en Tennessee.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Drivers in Jackson can expect to pay an average of $171 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $72 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are slightly higher than Tennessee’s monthly average of $127 but lower than the national average of $158 per month. It’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.

Car insurance premiums vary by age, driving record, crime, traffic accident rates, and more. Jackson may have higher premiums than other Tennessee cities due to Madison County’s higher rate of accidents: 3,321 traffic accidents between 2010 and 2020, No. 16 out of 95 counties statewide.[1]

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Jackson residents.

  • Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who caused the accident is liable for damages.

  • Insurers in Tennessee can use your credit history when determining your premiums.

Cheapest car insurance companies in Jackson

You may be able to find cheaper car insurance policies in Jackson than the quotes above, depending on your specific driver profile and the insurer you choose to work with. See below for the insurance companies currently offering the lowest car insurance rates in Jackson, Tennessee.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest for
State Farm4.5$46$22Affordability
GEICO4.2$60$29Young drivers
USAA4.5$55$26Military members, veterans, and their families
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for affordability: State Farm

If you’re looking for cheap liability-only car insurance coverage in Jackson, Tennessee, State Farm is likely your best choice. The company’s premiums are much cheaper than the city’s average liability policy and the lowest of all 25 insurance companies Insurify analyzed.

It’s also a quality insurance company, earning an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and ranking in the top 10 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Ventajas

  • Many premium discounts available

  • Highly rated mobile app

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer as many discounts as some other insurers

  • Gap insurance not available (offers Payoff Protector instead)

Wanda Carole - April 22, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Check out other companies and their rates before making a decision.
Perry - April 22, 2024
Verified

Pricing

Be careful of the price quoted. It can change.
Sandra - April 21, 2024
Verified

Fair

They are the cheapest car insurance around.

Best insurer for young drivers: GEICO

One-quarter, or 25%, of Jackson’s population is younger than age 18. These and other younger drivers will likely want a full-coverage policy to protect against accidents and injuries. GEICO offers the second-lowest full-coverage premiums in the city, along with a wide variety of discounts to help drivers save even more. Its premiums are barely a third of the state’s full-coverage average.

GEICO earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and scored 830 out of 1,000 points in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Ventajas

  • Many premium discounts available

  • 24/7 customer service

Contras

  • Limited agent network

  • Gap insurance and rideshare insurance not available

Betty - April 23, 2024
Verified

Unexpected Increase in Premium

Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified

Average

The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified

We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!

The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.

Best insurer for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA

About 4% of Jackson’s population are veterans. For these drivers, USAA is the best choice for cheap car insurance. The insurer offers low rates on both liability-only and full-coverage policies and is available only to veterans, active-duty military members, and their family members.

The company earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and scored 871 out of 1,000 points in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Ventajas

  • Many USAA member perks and premium discounts

  • Specialty options, like rideshare and classic car coverage

Contras

  • Only available to military and their family members

  • No 24/7 customer service

Bill - April 22, 2024
Verified

Reluctant Switcher

Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified

Excellent

So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified

USAA is the finest. Period.

I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Jackson

Many factors influence the rate you’ll get on car insurance in Jackson, including your driving record, the type of car you drive, how often you use it, your location and ZIP code, your age, and even your credit score.[2]

If you’re looking to get the cheapest car insurance, you should consider the following:

  • Apply for discounts. Insurers usually offer various discounts that can help you save money on an auto policy, such as good student and defensive driver discounts.

  • Bundle your home and auto insurance. Many insurance companies offer discounts if you bundle your car insurance with homeowners, renters, or life insurance.

  • Select a higher deductible. A higher deductible means a lower premium. Make sure you can afford to pay it if you need to file a claim.

  • Maintain a clean driving record. Drivers with clean driving records pay the cheapest premiums. Drive responsibly and avoid traffic violations.

  • Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three insurance companies before buying a policy. Insurers weigh factors differently. You may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Jackson: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance covers you if you cause an accident that injures another person or damages their property. It pays for things like the injured party’s medical bills, lost wages, car repairs, damage to mailboxes or fences, and more, but it won’t cover any of your own expenses.

The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Jackson is State Farm, with an average premium of $21 per month. The table below outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for drivers in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm21
USAA25
GEICO28
Auto-Owners29
Travelers29
Erie32
Mile Auto38
Allstate40
Farmers43
Safeco46
Nationwide52
Progressive57
Chubb61
Midvale Home & Auto68
Dairyland69
National General71
State Auto72
Liberty Mutual75
Elephant81
Direct Auto87
GAINSCO99
The General116
Bristol West139
Foremost147
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Jackson: State Farm

Full-coverage car insurance is more exhaustive than liability-only. It includes comprehensive and collision insurance, which protect you and anyone else who suffers if you’re at fault in an accident, as well as your vehicle.

Your lender may require full coverage. You also may want it for newer vehicles, as these depreciate quickly.

The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $45 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm45
USAA53
GEICO58
Auto-Owners61
Erie66
Mile Auto67
Travelers80
Allstate82
Farmers88
Safeco102
Nationwide107
Progressive119
Midvale Home & Auto121
Chubb127
Elephant128
Liberty Mutual156
State Auto161
National General163
Direct Auto189
The General192
Dairyland193
GAINSCO262
Foremost279
Bristol West336
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Jackson car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Tennessee

Tennessee requires all drivers to be able to show proof of financial responsibility. Typically, the easiest way to do so is by purchasing liability car insurance. See the table below for the minimum car insurance coverage required by law in Tennessee:[3] 

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident

You may also want to add the following optional coverages to better protect yourself and your vehicle:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance covers damage to your car by theft, vandalism, fire, hail, flooding, and other scenarios out of your control.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damage to your vehicle in an accident with another car, in a rollover, or by potholes.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    If you get into an accident with an uninsured driver or one who doesn’t have enough insurance to cover the damages, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage pays the difference.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/4c9753bdbe/medical-payments.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    PIP coverage extends to your passengers and can cover their medical bills, lost income, and other costs if they’re hurt in your car.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    If you have a car loan, gap insurance can pay for the difference between your loan balance and your insurance settlement after your vehicle is deemed a total loss.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident on your driving record can increase your car insurance premiums, as it indicates you’re more likely to file a claim (and cost your insurer money). Incidents include speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and other at-fault accidents and moving violations.

Having one of these incidents while insured can also increase your premiums at renewal time or make it harder to get renewed altogether. However, you can typically still find affordable rates with the right insurance company if you take the time to shop around and compare quotes.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Speeding tickets can often increase your insurance rates, as it increases your chance of an accident and, therefore, filing a claim. The exact amount your premium increases varies by its severity and how many you already have on your driving record.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $26 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for Jackson drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm2126
USAA2532
GEICO2836
Auto-Owners2938
Travelers2938
Erie3245
Mile Auto3854
Allstate4051
Farmers4355
Safeco4664
Nationwide5267
Progressive5776
Chubb6179
Dairyland6991
National General7191
Liberty Mutual75103
Elephant81104
Direct Auto87114
GAINSCO99123
The General116153
Bristol West139180
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you’re at fault in an accident, you can usually expect higher premiums than drivers without an accident on their record. The exact amount an accident will affect your premiums depends on the severity of the accident, the cost of the claim, your driving record, and other factors.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $28 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for drivers with at-fault accidents in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm2128
USAA2534
GEICO2838
Auto-Owners2940
Travelers2940
Erie3246
Mile Auto3857
Allstate4054
Farmers4358
Safeco4668
Nationwide5271
Progressive5780
Chubb6183
Dairyland6995
National General7198
Liberty Mutual75109
Elephant81111
Direct Auto87121
GAINSCO99131
The General116162
Bristol West139188
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo

A DUI (driving under the influence) or DWI (driving while intoxicated) violation will almost always lead to higher premiums, though how much higher depends on how long it’s been since the DUI, your driving record, your age, and more.

You’ll likely lose your license for a time and have to pay expensive fines. You could even face jail time, depending on the severity of the violation. Some car insurance companies may not cover you at all due to the higher risk of accidents and claims you present. You may also need to file an SR-22 certificate with your state to prove you have adequate insurance.

The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $34 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for drivers with DUIs in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm2134
USAA2540
GEICO2845
Auto-Owners2947
Travelers2947
Erie3247
Mile Auto3863
Allstate4064
Farmers4369
Safeco4674
Nationwide5284
Progressive5792
Chubb6198
Dairyland69111
National General71114
Liberty Mutual75121
Elephant81130
Direct Auto87140
GAINSCO99159
The General116187
Bristol West139224
Foremost147236
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Car insurance can often be higher for older drivers, as insurers see them as high risk. Insurance rates tend to decrease around age 35 but increase again at age 70.

The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $15 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for senior drivers in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm1532
USAA1839
GEICO2042
Auto-Owners2145
Travelers2158
Erie2246
Mile Auto2747
Allstate3061
Farmers3164
Nationwide3674
Safeco3680
Progressive3879
Chubb4185
Dairyland52144
National General53122
Liberty Mutual57118
Elephant5993
Direct Auto62134
GAINSCO75199
The General88145
Bristol West103249
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm

Car insurance premiums tend to skew much higher for teen drivers than adults, largely due to their inexperience on the road and increased risk for accidents. Teens ages 16 to 19 are most at risk of a crash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Boys are particularly at risk, and in 2020, the motor vehicle crash fatality rate for boys in this age group was three times that of girls.[4]

Teens have plenty of ways to get a lower premium, though. Teens can get on their parents’ policies, choose safe vehicles, opt for higher deductibles, take advantage of good student discounts, and shop around for their policy.

The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $35 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for teen drivers in Jackson.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
State Farm3574
USAA4084
GEICO4288
Auto-Owners4697
Travelers50139
Erie56116
Allstate68139
Mile Auto71125
Farmers72147
Safeco79175
Nationwide86176
Progressive98206
Dairyland107300
Chubb109226
Liberty Mutual121253
Elephant129203
National General130299
Direct Auto153332
GAINSCO171451
The General178294
Bristol West222536
Foremost253479
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Jackson car insurance quotes by credit tier

Though some states have banned the use of credit scores in insurance pricing, Tennessee allows it (though an insurer can’t outright deny a customer based on credit score alone).[5] Generally speaking, drivers with good credit scores pay lower premiums than drivers with bad credit scores.

See below for the average monthly premium per credit score tier in Jackson.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in Jackson?

Jackson drivers pay an average of $122 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average. It’s one of the more expensive cities in Tennessee, however.

Car insurance premiums can vary quite a bit by location. This comes down to factors like auto theft rates and accidents in the area, parking and traffic, car repairs and medical care costs, weather trends, and more.

More cities in Tennessee

Car insurance premiums vary widely across Tennessee. Here’s the average monthly car insurance Tennessee drivers pay in different cities.

CityAverage Quote: Liability OnlyAverage Quote: Full Coverage
Chattanooga$72$171
Clarksville$88$190
Cleveland$72$151
Franklin$74$147
Kingsport$62$132
Knoxville$75$159
Memphis$114$235
Nashville$90$198
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Jackson car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Jackson.

  • How much is car insurance in Jackson, Tennessee?

    On average, car insurance in Jackson costs $171 per month for full coverage and $72 for liability-only insurance. Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit score.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Jackson?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Jackson, starting at $21 for liability-only coverage. Jackson drivers can also find cheap rates from USAA and GEICO, which have liability rates as low as $25 and $28, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Jackson?

    Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Jackson, but State Farm, Mile Auto, and USAA stand out as the best car insurance companies. State Farm and GEICO both have IQ Scores above 4 (out of 5) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. USAA is the best option in Jackson for military, veterans, and their families, offering reliable, affordable insurance.

  • How much is car insurance in Tennessee per month?

    Car insurance in Tennessee costs an average of $127 per month for car insurance. Drivers can expect to pay $78 for liability coverage and $176 for full coverage.

  • What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Tennessee?

    All Tennessee drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Tennessee Department of Safety & Homeland Security. "Tennessee Traffic Crashes by Year, Type and County 2010 - 2020."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  3. Tennessee Department of Revenue. "Why You Should Have Auto Insurance."
  4. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  5. JUSTIA US Law. "2021 Tennessee Code Title 56 - Insurance Chapter 5 - Rates and Rating Organizations Part 2 - Restrictions on Use of Credit Scores § 56-5-202. Restrictions on Use of Credit Scores."

