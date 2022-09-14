Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Tennessee
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $88/mes para cobertura total en Tennessee.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Drivers in Jackson can expect to pay an average of $171 per month for full-coverage car insurance and $72 for liability-only coverage. The city’s rates are slightly higher than Tennessee’s monthly average of $127 but lower than the national average of $158 per month. It’s important to compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers before buying a policy.
Car insurance premiums vary by age, driving record, crime, traffic accident rates, and more. Jackson may have higher premiums than other Tennessee cities due to Madison County’s higher rate of accidents: 3,321 traffic accidents between 2010 and 2020, No. 16 out of 95 counties statewide.[1]
Datos Breves
State Farm, USAA, and GEICO are the cheapest car insurance companies for Jackson residents.
Tennessee is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who caused the accident is liable for damages.
Insurers in Tennessee can use your credit history when determining your premiums.
Cheapest car insurance companies in Jackson
You may be able to find cheaper car insurance policies in Jackson than the quotes above, depending on your specific driver profile and the insurer you choose to work with. See below for the insurance companies currently offering the lowest car insurance rates in Jackson, Tennessee.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best for
State Farm
4.5
$46
$22
Affordability
GEICO
4.2
$60
$29
Young drivers
USAA
4.5
$55
$26
Military members, veterans, and their families
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$21/mo
Full Coverage
$45/mo
If you’re looking for cheap liability-only car insurance coverage in Jackson, Tennessee, State Farm is likely your best choice. The company’s premiums are much cheaper than the city’s average liability policy and the lowest of all 25 insurance companies Insurify analyzed.
It’s also a quality insurance company, earning an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and ranking in the top 10 in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Ventajas
Many premium discounts available
Highly rated mobile app
Contras
Doesn’t offer as many discounts as some other insurers
Gap insurance not available (offers Payoff Protector instead)
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$28/mo
Full Coverage
$58/mo
One-quarter, or 25%, of Jackson’s population is younger than age 18. These and other younger drivers will likely want a full-coverage policy to protect against accidents and injuries. GEICO offers the second-lowest full-coverage premiums in the city, along with a wide variety of discounts to help drivers save even more. Its premiums are barely a third of the state’s full-coverage average.
GEICO earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and scored 830 out of 1,000 points in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Ventajas
Many premium discounts available
24/7 customer service
Contras
Limited agent network
Gap insurance and rideshare insurance not available
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
Best insurer for military members, veterans, and their families: USAA
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$25/mo
Full Coverage
$53/mo
About 4% of Jackson’s population are veterans. For these drivers, USAA is the best choice for cheap car insurance. The insurer offers low rates on both liability-only and full-coverage policies and is available only to veterans, active-duty military members, and their family members.
The company earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and scored 871 out of 1,000 points in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Ventajas
Many USAA member perks and premium discounts
Specialty options, like rideshare and classic car coverage
Contras
Only available to military and their family members
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Jackson, Tennessee
Rates start at $21 for liability coverage
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Jackson
Many factors influence the rate you’ll get on car insurance in Jackson, including your driving record, the type of car you drive, how often you use it, your location and ZIP code, your age, and even your credit score.[2]
Shop around. Compare quotes from at least three insurance companies before buying a policy. Insurers weigh factors differently. You may find cheaper rates for the same coverage from certain companies.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Jackson: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance covers you if you cause an accident that injures another person or damages their property. It pays for things like the injured party’s medical bills, lost wages, car repairs, damage to mailboxes or fences, and more, but it won’t cover any of your own expenses.
The cheapest insurer for liability-only car insurance in Jackson is State Farm, with an average premium of $21 per month. The table below outlines the cheapest liability-only policies for drivers in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
21
USAA
25
GEICO
28
Auto-Owners
29
Travelers
29
Erie
32
Mile Auto
38
Allstate
40
Farmers
43
Safeco
46
Nationwide
52
Progressive
57
Chubb
61
Midvale Home & Auto
68
Dairyland
69
National General
71
State Auto
72
Liberty Mutual
75
Elephant
81
Direct Auto
87
GAINSCO
99
The General
116
Bristol West
139
Foremost
147
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Jackson: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance is more exhaustive than liability-only. It includes comprehensive and collision insurance, which protect you and anyone else who suffers if you’re at fault in an accident, as well as your vehicle.
Your lender may require full coverage. You also may want it for newer vehicles, as these depreciate quickly.
The cheapest insurer for full-coverage car insurance in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $45 per month. Here’s a look at the cheapest full-coverage car insurance rates in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
45
USAA
53
GEICO
58
Auto-Owners
61
Erie
66
Mile Auto
67
Travelers
80
Allstate
82
Farmers
88
Safeco
102
Nationwide
107
Progressive
119
Midvale Home & Auto
121
Chubb
127
Elephant
128
Liberty Mutual
156
State Auto
161
National General
163
Direct Auto
189
The General
192
Dairyland
193
GAINSCO
262
Foremost
279
Bristol West
336
Car insurance requirements in Tennessee
Tennessee requires all drivers to be able to show proof of financial responsibility. Typically, the easiest way to do so is by purchasing liability car insurance. See the table below for the minimum car insurance coverage required by law in Tennessee:[3]
Having one of these incidents while insured can also increase your premiums at renewal time or make it harder to get renewed altogether. However, you can typically still find affordable rates with the right insurance company if you take the time to shop around and compare quotes.
Shop for Car Insurance in Jackson, TN
Rates start at $25 for drivers with an incident
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Speeding tickets can often increase your insurance rates, as it increases your chance of an accident and, therefore, filing a claim. The exact amount your premium increases varies by its severity and how many you already have on your driving record.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a speeding ticket in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $26 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for Jackson drivers with speeding tickets.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
21
26
USAA
25
32
GEICO
28
36
Auto-Owners
29
38
Travelers
29
38
Erie
32
45
Mile Auto
38
54
Allstate
40
51
Farmers
43
55
Safeco
46
64
Nationwide
52
67
Progressive
57
76
Chubb
61
79
Dairyland
69
91
National General
71
91
Liberty Mutual
75
103
Elephant
81
104
Direct Auto
87
114
GAINSCO
99
123
The General
116
153
Bristol West
139
180
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
If you’re at fault in an accident, you can usually expect higher premiums than drivers without an accident on their record. The exact amount an accident will affect your premiums depends on the severity of the accident, the cost of the claim, your driving record, and other factors.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with an at-fault accident in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $28 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for drivers with at-fault accidents in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
21
28
USAA
25
34
GEICO
28
38
Auto-Owners
29
40
Travelers
29
40
Erie
32
46
Mile Auto
38
57
Allstate
40
54
Farmers
43
58
Safeco
46
68
Nationwide
52
71
Progressive
57
80
Chubb
61
83
Dairyland
69
95
National General
71
98
Liberty Mutual
75
109
Elephant
81
111
Direct Auto
87
121
GAINSCO
99
131
The General
116
162
Bristol West
139
188
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Hugo
A DUI (driving under the influence) or DWI (driving while intoxicated) violation will almost always lead to higher premiums, though how much higher depends on how long it’s been since the DUI, your driving record, your age, and more.
You’ll likely lose your license for a time and have to pay expensive fines. You could even face jail time, depending on the severity of the violation. Some car insurance companies may not cover you at all due to the higher risk of accidents and claims you present. You may also need to file an SR-22 certificate with your state to prove you have adequate insurance.
The cheapest insurer for drivers with a DUI in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $34 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for drivers with DUIs in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
21
34
USAA
25
40
GEICO
28
45
Auto-Owners
29
47
Travelers
29
47
Erie
32
47
Mile Auto
38
63
Allstate
40
64
Farmers
43
69
Safeco
46
74
Nationwide
52
84
Progressive
57
92
Chubb
61
98
Dairyland
69
111
National General
71
114
Liberty Mutual
75
121
Elephant
81
130
Direct Auto
87
140
GAINSCO
99
159
The General
116
187
Bristol West
139
224
Foremost
147
236
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Car insurance can often be higher for older drivers, as insurers see them as high risk. Insurance rates tend to decrease around age 35 but increase again at age 70.
The cheapest insurer for senior drivers in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $15 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for senior drivers in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
15
32
USAA
18
39
GEICO
20
42
Auto-Owners
21
45
Travelers
21
58
Erie
22
46
Mile Auto
27
47
Allstate
30
61
Farmers
31
64
Nationwide
36
74
Safeco
36
80
Progressive
38
79
Chubb
41
85
Dairyland
52
144
National General
53
122
Liberty Mutual
57
118
Elephant
59
93
Direct Auto
62
134
GAINSCO
75
199
The General
88
145
Bristol West
103
249
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
Car insurance premiums tend to skew much higher for teen drivers than adults, largely due to their inexperience on the road and increased risk for accidents. Teens ages 16 to 19 are most at risk of a crash, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Boys are particularly at risk, and in 2020, the motor vehicle crash fatality rate for boys in this age group was three times that of girls.[4]
Teens have plenty of ways to get a lower premium, though. Teens can get on their parents’ policies, choose safe vehicles, opt for higher deductibles, take advantage of good student discounts, and shop around for their policy.
The cheapest insurer for teen drivers in Jackson is State Farm, with an average cost of $35 per month. See below for a breakdown of the cheapest insurance for teen drivers in Jackson.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
35
74
USAA
40
84
GEICO
42
88
Auto-Owners
46
97
Travelers
50
139
Erie
56
116
Allstate
68
139
Mile Auto
71
125
Farmers
72
147
Safeco
79
175
Nationwide
86
176
Progressive
98
206
Dairyland
107
300
Chubb
109
226
Liberty Mutual
121
253
Elephant
129
203
National General
130
299
Direct Auto
153
332
GAINSCO
171
451
The General
178
294
Bristol West
222
536
Foremost
253
479
Compare Car Insurance Rates in Jackson
Insurify partners with 100+ top insurers to show the most real-time quotes
Jackson car insurance quotes by credit tier
Though some states have banned the use of credit scores in insurance pricing, Tennessee allows it (though an insurer can’t outright deny a customer based on credit score alone).[5] Generally speaking, drivers with good credit scores pay lower premiums than drivers with bad credit scores.
See below for the average monthly premium per credit score tier in Jackson.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Jackson?
Jackson drivers pay an average of $122 per month for car insurance, slightly less than the national average. It’s one of the more expensive cities in Tennessee, however.
Car insurance premiums can vary quite a bit by location. This comes down to factors like auto theft rates and accidents in the area, parking and traffic, car repairs and medical care costs, weather trends, and more.
More cities in Tennessee
Car insurance premiums vary widely across Tennessee. Here’s the average monthly car insurance Tennessee drivers pay in different cities.
Jackson car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Jackson.
How much is car insurance in Jackson, Tennessee?
On average, car insurance in Jackson costs $171 per month for full coverage and $72 for liability-only insurance. Your exact premium will depend on factors like your location, driving record, age, gender, and credit score.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Jackson?
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance rates in Jackson, starting at $21 for liability-only coverage. Jackson drivers can also find cheap rates from USAA and GEICO, which have liability rates as low as $25 and $28, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Jackson?
Many reliable insurers offer coverage in Jackson, but State Farm, Mile Auto, and USAA stand out as the best car insurance companies. State Farm and GEICO both have IQ Scores above 4 (out of 5) and strong ratings from AM Best and J.D. Power. USAA is the best option in Jackson for military, veterans, and their families, offering reliable, affordable insurance.
How much is car insurance in Tennessee per month?
Car insurance in Tennessee costs an average of $127 per month for car insurance. Drivers can expect to pay $78 for liability coverage and $176 for full coverage.
What is the bare-minimum car insurance in Tennessee?
All Tennessee drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, along with $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.