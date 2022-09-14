Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Having an incident on your driving record — such as a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, a DUI, or another moving violation — can increase your car insurance costs. Drivers with moving violations represent a higher level of risk to insurers, which is why they pay higher rates than drivers with a clean record.

But drivers with a spotty history can still find affordable car insurance. Many insurers offer accident forgiveness, defensive driving courses, and other ways to save on car insurance after an incident.

Shop for Car Insurance in Raleigh, NC See personalized quotes in 5 minutes or less Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket

Getting a speeding ticket may seem like no big deal, so it can come as a surprise when one causes your car insurance premiums to increase. There’s a reason insurance companies take citations for speeding so seriously: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that 32% of traffic fatalities in North Carolina were speeding-related in 2020.[3]

Liability insurance in Raleigh costs an average of $92 per month with a speeding ticket.

Drivers in Raleigh with a speeding ticket may find the cheapest car insurance from the following companies:

Konstantin Halachev VP of Engineering Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people. Read Editorial Guidelines View Full Bio Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Erie 44 64 Nationwide 44 59 GEICO 49 65 Liberty Mutual 49 70 Safeco 54 77 Travelers 55 74 Direct Auto 56 76 Dairyland 57 78 Allstate 59 78 Progressive 61 84 National General 72 96 State Farm 72 94 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you can generally expect higher rates than accident-free drivers. Depending on your driving history and the circumstances and severity of the accident, your insurer may even drop you after an at-fault accident.

Raleigh drivers with an at-fault accident pay an average of $97 per month for liability coverage and $184 per month for full coverage.

The following companies offer the cheapest policies in Raleigh for drivers with an at-fault accident:

Konstantin Halachev VP of Engineering Konstantin has led data science and engineering projects across multiple domains: biology, travel and insurance. He loves finding data nuggets that help people. Read Editorial Guidelines View Full Bio Datos revisados por Konstantin Halachev The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Erie 44 66 Nationwide 44 63 GEICO 49 69 Liberty Mutual 49 74 Safeco 54 83 Travelers 55 79 Direct Auto 56 81 Dairyland 57 82 Allstate 59 83 Progressive 61 89 National General 72 103 State Farm 72 100 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI

Insurance companies take driving under the influence very seriously. You’ll see your rates increase significantly after a DUI — if your insurance company doesn’t drop you altogether.

Drivers in Raleigh with a DUI pay a monthly average of $111 for minimum coverage. That average increases to $210 per month for full coverage.

That doesn’t mean you can’t find affordable options after a DUI, though. A number of insurance companies specialize in insuring tough-to-insure drivers, and many traditional insurers work with drivers with a DUI. Just be prepared to pay more for your insurance than you did before the DUI conviction.

The following insurers offer some of the most affordable monthly rates to drivers with a DUI in Raleigh: