¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en North Carolina
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $36/mes para solo responsabilidad y $63/mes para cobertura total en North Carolina.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Raleigh, North Carolina, is the capital and the second-largest city in the state. With its prevalence of stately oak trees, it’s also known as the City of Oaks.
Drivers in Raleigh pay an overall average rate of $89 per month for car insurance, similar to the state average monthly rate of $82 and less than the national monthly average of $158. These low car insurance rates can be partly attributed to the city’s relatively low cost of living.
The best car insurance in Raleigh will vary from driver to driver since multiple factors affect your rates. Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding the best car insurance coverage in Raleigh.
Datos Breves
Midvale Home & Auto, Erie, and Nationwide have the cheapest car insurance in Raleigh.
Liability insurance in Raleigh costs an average of $61 per month, and full coverage costs $116 per month.
North Carolina follows the pure contributory negligence rule, meaning anyone found partially at fault in an accident — even if only 1% — can’t sue another involved party.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Raleigh
The right car insurance company won’t be the same for every driver in Raleigh. Your individual circumstances and insurance needs will affect which company has the best rates and options for you.
That’s partially because each insurer uses several factors to calculate premium prices, including your age, marital status, ZIP code, driving history, and even credit score.
Though each situation is different, drivers in Raleigh may want to look for affordable coverage from Travelers, Erie, and GEICO.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Travelers
4.3
$79
$51
Additional coverage
Erie
4.4
$63
$41
Customer satisfaction
GEICO
4.2
$72
$46
Discounts
4.3
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$55/mo
Full Coverage
$80/mo
Travelers issued its first auto insurance policy in 1897, making it the oldest car insurance company in the United States. This insurer offers a robust list of coverage options.
Ventajas
Offers gap insurance, roadside assistance, and rental car coverage
Variety of discounts, such as multi-policy, multi-car, and usage-based telematics
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
Rideshare insurance not available in North Carolina
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
4.4
JD Power
870
Liability Only
$44/mo
Full Coverage
$66/mo
Erie has an above-average rating in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study, making this insurer among the very best for customer satisfaction in the Southeast region.
Ventajas
Rate Lock feature allows you to lock in your premium
Accident forgiveness and diminishing deductibles available
Contras
Several complaints about Erie on the Better Business Bureau (BBB) website
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$49/mo
Full Coverage
$76/mo
GEICO offers a robust number of potential discounts. Each discount could save you upward of 25%, according to GEICO’s website, and drivers can use multiple discounts to save even more.
Ventajas
Variety of discounts, including ones for safe driving, loyalty, and driver education
Award-winning mobile app
Contras
Has few local insurance agents, meaning most clients must use the app rather than an insurance agency for all questions
Below-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Southeast region
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Raleigh
Insurance companies use a number of different factors to calculate a driver’s rates, and the importance of any one factor will vary from one insurer to another.
But you can use several tried-and-true strategies to make sure you find the insurance you need at a price you can afford:
Be a defensive driver. Maintaining a clean driving record with no traffic violations, citations, or accidents is the single most effective way to keep your auto insurance costs low.
Compare quotes. Since each insurance company uses different underwriting requirements to determine your rates, shopping around to check rates from multiple companies can help you find the best price for your circumstances.
Take advantage of discounts. The majority of insurers offer discounts to customers. Some common discounts may include a loyalty program, which lowers all your rates if you bundle home insurance or renters insurance with car insurance, vehicle equipment discounts, affiliation discounts, and discounts for driver’s education.
Raise your deductible. A higher deductible will result in lower premium rates. But make sure you’re comfortable paying the deductible amount out of pocket if you need to file a claim.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Raleigh: Midvale Home & Auto
Liability-only car insurance will pay to repair or replace the other party’s damaged vehicle and for the other party’s associated medical costs after an accident. If you have liability-only car insurance and cause an accident, you’ll have to pay out of pocket to repair or replace your car and for your own medical costs.
Liability insurance costs an average of $61 per month in Raleigh.
You can save money on premiums with liability-only coverage since it’s less expensive than full-coverage insurance. The following insurers offer the cheapest liability-only car insurance in Raleigh.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Raleigh: Erie
Liability-only coverage may not be enough insurance for many drivers. Full-coverage car insurance, which usually includes collision and comprehensive coverage, costs more but can offer more security.
Raleigh drivers pay a monthly average of $116 for full-coverage insurance.
Collision coverage will pay for the damage to your car if you cause an accident, and comprehensive coverage will pay to repair or replace your car if it gets damaged by something other than an accident — such as weather, theft, vandalism, or flooding.
If you lease or finance a car, you’ll usually need to carry full-coverage car insurance because most lenders require it. New-car owners and people who park overnight on the street may also find full coverage a good idea.
Here are the cheapest full-coverage car insurance companies in Raleigh.
Car insurance requirements in North Carolina
As an at-fault state, North Carolina requires the driver who causes an accident to pay for damages. In other words, if you cause an accident, your insurance will pay for repairs or medical costs.
What makes the Tar Heel State a little unusual is its pure contributory negligence rule for at-fault accidents. Under this rule, you can’t sue another party for damages if you’re determined to share any portion of fault for an accident — even as little as 1% fault.[1]
In addition, North Carolina requires all drivers to carry uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage. This insurance kicks in if an uninsured driver causes an accident that damages your property or incurs medical costs. Since it’s required by North Carolina law, any policy you purchase in the state will include this coverage to meet the minimum state requirements.[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$30,000 per person / $60,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
You may also purchase additional coverage on top of your state-mandated liability coverage. Some common coverage options include:
Collision coverage
Collision insurance will pay to repair or replace an at-fault driver’s vehicle, which is especially important in North Carolina, as it’s an at-fault state following the pure contributory negligence rule.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance will pay to repair or replace your vehicle if you damage it in something other than an accident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Having an incident on your driving record — such as a speeding ticket, an at-fault accident, a DUI, or another moving violation — can increase your car insurance costs. Drivers with moving violations represent a higher level of risk to insurers, which is why they pay higher rates than drivers with a clean record.
But drivers with a spotty history can still find affordable car insurance. Many insurers offer accident forgiveness, defensive driving courses, and other ways to save on car insurance after an incident.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket
Getting a speeding ticket may seem like no big deal, so it can come as a surprise when one causes your car insurance premiums to increase. There’s a reason insurance companies take citations for speeding so seriously: The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration found that 32% of traffic fatalities in North Carolina were speeding-related in 2020.[3]
Liability insurance in Raleigh costs an average of $92 per month with a speeding ticket.
Drivers in Raleigh with a speeding ticket may find the cheapest car insurance from the following companies:
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident
If you have an at-fault accident on your record, you can generally expect higher rates than accident-free drivers. Depending on your driving history and the circumstances and severity of the accident, your insurer may even drop you after an at-fault accident.
Raleigh drivers with an at-fault accident pay an average of $97 per month for liability coverage and $184 per month for full coverage.
The following companies offer the cheapest policies in Raleigh for drivers with an at-fault accident:
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI
Insurance companies take driving under the influence very seriously. You’ll see your rates increase significantly after a DUI — if your insurance company doesn’t drop you altogether.
Drivers in Raleigh with a DUI pay a monthly average of $111 for minimum coverage. That average increases to $210 per month for full coverage.
That doesn’t mean you can’t find affordable options after a DUI, though. A number of insurance companies specialize in insuring tough-to-insure drivers, and many traditional insurers work with drivers with a DUI. Just be prepared to pay more for your insurance than you did before the DUI conviction.
The following insurers offer some of the most affordable monthly rates to drivers with a DUI in Raleigh:
Cheapest car insurance for seniors
Auto insurance rates tend to be the most expensive for younger drivers, with rates generally decreasing for most drivers around age 35. If you’re a safe driver, your rates will usually stay low until you hit your 70s. Around age 70, insurance rates tend to increase due to slower reflexes and age-related declines.
Senior drivers in Raleigh pay a monthly average of $51 for liability insurance.
The following insurance companies offer the lowest monthly rates for senior drivers in Raleigh:
Cheapest car insurance for teens
Teenage drivers pay the highest premiums of any age demographic because they’re inexperienced behind the wheel. The higher risk level makes this age group the most likely to get into accidents, and insurance companies charge accordingly.
Teen drivers in Raleigh pay monthly averages of $95 for liability coverage and $181 for full coverage.
While teen drivers will eventually age out of this high-cost demographic, several strategies can help reduce insurance costs right away. These include:
Drive a safe car. Insurance companies like to see teens driving cars with practical safety features. If you need recommendations for affordable, safe cars, theInsurance Institute for Highway Safety put together a list of vehicles suitable for teen drivers.
Get good grades. Many insurance companies offer good student discounts to teen drivers who maintain a high GPA.
Learn defensive driving skills. Taking a driver education course focused on safety and defensive driving may also make a teen driver eligible for a discount.
Stay on your parent’s insurance policy. Though teen drivers may qualify for an auto insurance policy on their own, it’s typically much cheaper to stay on a parent’s insurance.
Teen drivers in Raleigh will find the lowest monthly car insurance rates from the following companies:
Here’s how much a driver’s credit tier can influence average car insurance prices in Raleigh:
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Raleigh?
The cost of car insurance in Raleigh is significantly less than the national average. Raleigh drivers pay an average of $116 per month for full coverage and $61 per month for liability-only coverage, but the national average price for auto insurance is $213 monthly for full coverage and $104 monthly for liability-only coverage.
Everything from geographic location, population density, crime statistics, and demographics can all factor into the price of an insurance policy. This helps explain why Raleigh’s average monthly premium costs are lower than the national average. It also explains why prices can vary within a single city.
More cities in North Carolina
See how Raleigh’s rates compare to some other North Carolina cities in the table below.
Raleigh car insurance FAQs
Finding the best car insurance can be challenging. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Raleigh.
How much is car insurance in Raleigh?
Car insurance in Raleigh costs $89 per month, on average. Drivers pay $116 per month for full-coverage insurance and $61 per month for liability coverage. Your specific premium will depend on your insurer, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, age, coverage level, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Raleigh?
Midvale Home & Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Raleigh, with monthly liability rates as low as $39. Erie and Nationwide also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $44 and $44.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Raleigh?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.3 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), Travelers is the best car insurance company in Raleigh. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Raleigh insurers include Erie and GEICO.
What makes car insurance in North Carolina expensive?
Flood risk is one of the major factors that make car insurance expensive in some North Carolina cities. Generally, the closer you are to the coast, the higher your car insurance premiums will be.
Do you need medical payments coverage in North Carolina?
No. North Carolina law doesn’t require drivers to carry medical payments coverage. But you can talk to your insurance agent if you’re interested in adding this coverage to your car insurance policy.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Emily Guy Birken era previamente una educadora, empollona sobre el dinero por toda la vida y escritora independiente galardonada con el Premio Plutus, especializada en la investigación científica que investiga los comportamientos irracionales sobre el dinero. Su formación por la educación le permite traducirlos temas financieros complejos a ideas comprensibles para los novatos en la materia.
Su trabajo ha aparecido en The Huffington Post, Business Insider, Kiplinger's, MSN Money y The Washington Post online.
Es autora de varios libros, entre ellos The 5 Years Before You Retire, End Financial Stress Now y el nuevo Stacked: Your Super Serious Guide to Modern Money Management, escrito con Joe Saul-Sehy.
