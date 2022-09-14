Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
The best car insurance companies in Schenectady, New York, combine affordable rates with quality coverage that protects you financially if you have an accident. Drivers in Schenectady pay average rates of $184 per month for a liability-only policy and $301 for full-coverage insurance.
Your exact rate may differ from the city averages, depending on your coverage needs, driving record, vehicle type, credit history, age, and more.[1] But in general, car insurance in Schenectady costs much less than elsewhere in the state. On average, drivers in New York pay $457 per month for auto coverage.
Datos Breves
Liability-only quotes in Schenectady start at $75 per month from Safeco.
Drivers with a history of multiple accidents or a DUI face higher premiums.
Comparing quotes from multiple auto insurers can help you find the cheapest rates.
Best car insurance companies in Schenectady
The best car insurance company may look different for you and your neighbor because everyone has unique insurance needs. No matter what’s most important to you — whether that’s cheap prices, discount availability, quality customer service, or nonstandard coverage — you should get insurance from a company that aligns with your needs.
Insurance Company
Best For
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Insurify Quality Score
Insurify Quality Score
4.3
JD Power
JD Power
829
Liability Only
Liability Only
$394/mo
Full Coverage
Full Coverage
$558/mo
Travelers has been in business for more than 165 years. Today, the company sells auto insurance, homeowners, renters, flood, pet, and other types of insurance. In addition to liability and full-coverage car insurance, Travelers offers gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, roadside assistance, rideshare insurance, new car replacement coverage, and more. Policyholders can save with a number of discounts, including for bundling multiple policies, safe driving, paying in full, student discounts, and more. Travelers has fewer complaints than expected with the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index. A.M. Best gives the company an A++ for financial strength.
Ventajas
Accident forgiveness available
Robust coverage selections and discount offerings
Contras
Rideshare coverage only available in Colorado and Illinois
High number of negative customer reviews with the Better Business Bureau
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
JD Power
Liability Only
$157/mo
Full Coverage
$195/mo
Owned by Liberty Mutual, Safeco offers car, homeowners, renters, pet, and other insurance products. The company has been in busines since 1923, and provides new vehicle replacement coverage, rental car reimbursement, liability, and full-coverage policies. Safeco’s money-saving programs include accident forgiveness, a diminishing deductible, and a cash back program for customers who remain claims-free for six months. The company has an average amount of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and placed 13th on the J.D. Powers’ Overall Customer Satisfaction Index. A.M. Best gives Safeco a score of A for financial stability.
Ventajas
Pays cash back to customers who remain claims-free
Many options for customizing car insurance
Contras
Limited number of discounts
Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service
JD Power
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$201/mo
Full Coverage
$280/mo
In business for more than 100 years, Liberty Mutual offers auto, homeowners, condo, renters, flood, life and other insurance products. Policyholders have access to numerous discounts, including bundling, good student, military, student-away-at-school, claims-free, violation-free, and multi-car discounts. Liberty Mutual has an A rating for financial strength from A.M. Best and an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. However, the company has three times the expected rate of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index, and low ratings on consumer review sites Trustpilot and Sitejabber.
Ventajas
Wide range of available discounts
Accident forgiveness available
Contras
Many negative reviews and customer complaints
Premiums are relatively high compared to industry average
JD Power
A.M. Best
Owned by American Family Insurance, Midvale offers auto and home insurance. In addition to liability, collision and comprehensive coverages, Midvale also offers gap insurance, rental car reimbursement, and roadside assistance. Discounts are pretty standard for the industry, including good student, multi-vehicle, multi-product, and pay-in-full discounts. Midvale as an excellent (A) rating from A.M. Best for financial stability. Customer complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioner’s Consumer Complaints Index are only slightly higher than expected for the industry.
Ventajas
Backed by the financial strength of American Family
Optional gap insurance and roadside assistance available
Contras
Can’t get a quote online – must call an agent
Poor customer reviews with Better Business Bureau
Best car insurance in Schenectady for high-risk drivers: Bristol West
A.M. Best
Liability Only
$401/mo
Full Coverage
$457/mo
Florida-based Bristol West Insurance Company started selling car insurance in 1973. Farmers Insurance now owns the company, which provides private car insurance in 43 states. Bristol specializes in writing policies for difficult-to-insure drivers – for example, those who’ve had a DUI or a lapse in coverage. In addition to liability, collision and comprehensive, Bristol offers optional coverages like rideshare insurance, and rental car coverage. A.M. Best gives Bristol an A rating for financial strength and credit. However, the company has a higher-than average number of complaints in the National Association of Insurance Commissioners Consumer Complaint Index.
Ventajas
Provides coverage for difficult-to-insure drivers
Offers rideshare coverage as an extension of your personal policy
Contras
Drivers with moving violations pay very high rates
Liability:Bodily injury and property damage liability coverage pay for other peoples’ injuries and property damage you cause in an accident. It doesn’t pay for your injuries or car repairs.
Uninsured motorist: This covers injuries to you and your passengers if an uninsured driver hits you.
Personal injury protection (PIP): This pays your medical bills, lost wages, and other expenses resulting from an accident, regardless of fault. It also covers your passengers and anyone who lives in your household.
Purchasing only mandatory insurance coverage may work if it would cost more to repair your car than it’s worth. However, purchasing full-coverage insurance,which includes collisionand comprehensive coverage, offers more protection if you have a newer or more expensive vehicle. If you have an auto loan or lease, your lender will likely require you to purchase full coverage.
Collision covers the cost to repair your vehicle if you cause an accident, hit a pothole, or run into a fixed object such as a fence or telephone pole. Comprehensive pays for repairs due to damage from severe weather, animals, vandalism, theft, or other non-accident-related events.[3]
All the top Schenectady auto insurers have average rates that fall significantly below the state average of $460 for liability only and $453 for full coverage. Liability-only rates start at $75 per month, and full-coverage insurance starts at $139.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote: Liability Only
Average Monthly Quote: Full Coverage
Travelers
N/A
$139
Safeco
$75
$167
Midvale Home & Auto
$173
$339
Bristol West
$224
$340
Liberty Mutual
$236
$354
Schenectady car insurance rates by driving and accident history
Average monthly quotes for the cheapest car insurance in Schenectady after a DUI start at $276 per month from Travelers.
Insurance Company
Clean Record
At-Fault Accident
With a DUI
Speeding Ticket
Travelers
$139
$198
$276
$186
Safeco
$167
$239
$333
$234
Midvale Home & Auto
$339
$484
$674
$454
Bristol West
$340
$486
$677
$456
Liberty Mutual
$354
$507
$705
$475
Schenectady car insurance quotes by credit tier
Most states allow insurance companies to use a driver’s insurance-based credit score to help determine the cost of their premiums — and New York is no exception.[4]
Credit-based insurance scores differ from standard credit scores lenders use to determine interest rates for loans and lines of credit. However, both types of scores use the information found in your credit reports.
Schenectady car insurance rates by driver age
Insurance rates typically decrease as you gain more driving experience, as long as you maintain a clean driving record. Young drivers — especially teenagers — pay significantly more for coverage because they have less experience and a greater likelihood of getting into an accident.
Schenectady drivers with a clean record usually experience a significant decrease in rates in their 20s. In general, average auto insurance costs continue to decline steadily through your 60s.
Is car insurance more expensive in Schenectady?
Car insurance costs an average of $243 a month in Schenectady, which falls slightly below the national average of $212 per month and significantly below the New York state average of $457 a month.
Prices can vary substantially based on where you live. For example, Brooklyn drivers pay an average of 174% more for car insurance than Schenectady drivers, while those in Rochester pay only 10% more. Many factors affect the price of car insurance, including accident rates in a specific location.
“Carriers have the ability to measure the traffic and amount of accidents in certain ZIP codes,” says James Hickey, executive vice president and head of personal lines at World Insurance Associates. “The more densely populated an area is, the greater the probability of an accident. Premiums are higher in the cities than they are in the suburbs and cheaper in rural areas,” says Hickey.
See how insurance costs in Schenectady compare with other popular cities in the state.
How to shop for the best car insurance in Schenectady
While you should consider the price of a policy, the best option for you may not qualify as the cheapest. Consider the following factors when shopping for the best car insurance in Schenectady:
Company rating: “You would not want to purchase insurance from an unrated or deficiently rated carrier that could go out of business at the time of a loss,” says Hickey, who recommends working with insurance providers that have an A.M. Best rating of “A” or above.
Coverage limits: You may feel tempted to settle for the state’s minimum coverage to keep your premium low. However, the minimum limits may not provide adequate protection if you have a serious accident. Consider purchasing more robust coverage to avoid high out-of-pocket costs.
Coverage options: Not all insurance companies offer the same types of coverage. Choose an insurer that has the coverage types you need. For example, Hickey recommends paying particular attention to rental reimbursement options. “Due to labor shortages as well as [a] lack of parts, your normal claim is taking well over 30 days to settle,” he says. If your policy provides 30 days of rental reimbursement coverage, that’ll expire quickly.
Convenience: How you prefer to manage your policy can make a difference in the insurance company you choose. Find out what options the insurer has for updating your policy and filing claims.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Schenectady
Insurance companies consider many factors when pricing a policy, including your driving record, location, age, credit history, vehicle type, and more. But insurers don’t weigh each factor equally.
Shopping around and comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the cheapest coverage and narrow down your options. Consider the following tips to help you get the best rates possible:
Ask about discounts. Insurance companies often offer multiple ways to save. Confirm you’re getting all the discounts that you qualify for.
Report mileage properly. Insurance companies factor the number of miles you drive into pricing calculations. Make sure you submit an accurate number.
Schenectady car insurance FAQs
You have a lot to consider when shopping for car insurance. The information below should help you navigate the process of buying insurance in Schenectady.
Who has the cheapest car insurance in Schenectady?
Travelers, Safeco, and Midvale Home & Auto provide the cheapest car insurance in Schenectady. Safeco offers the lowest average rate for a liability-only policy, at $75 per month. Travelers has the lowest average rate for full coverage, at $139 per month.
If you’re in the market for a new insurance policy, you should get quotes from multiple companies. Insurers consider many factors when determining premiums, so rates can vary significantly by company.
How much does car insurance cost in Schenectady?
The average cost of car insurance in Schenectady is $184 per month for a liability-only policy and $301 for full-coverage insurance. Drivers in Schenectady earn more affordable rates than many other cities in the state.
What are the best car insurance companies in Schenectady?
The best car insurance companies in Schenectady include Travelers, Safeco, and Liberty Mutual. Travelers has an IQ Score of 4.3 and an average rate of $139 per month for full coverage. The company had significantly fewer complaints than expected in 2022, according to the NAIC, and earned solid financial strength ratings from A.M. Best, Moody’s, and Fitch.
Safeco and Liberty Mutual each earned an IQ Score of 3.8. Both insurers received solid financial strength ratings from A.M. Best.
At what age is car insurance cheapest?
Schenectady drivers in their 60s have the lowest average car insurance rates, likely because older drivers are involved in fewer accidents and file fewer claims. In general, younger drivers pose a higher risk to insurance companies, so they pay higher rates than drivers with more experience.
Is Schenectady within a no-fault state?
Yes. New York is a no-fault state. When you have an accident in a no-fault state, your insurance company covers the claim regardless of fault. No-fault states also limit the type of lawsuits you can file after an accident.