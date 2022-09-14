Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nebraska
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $24/mes para solo responsabilidad y $41/mes para cobertura total en Nebraska.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Omaha drivers can expect to pay a monthly average of $111 for liability-only auto insurance and $239 per month for full coverage. That’s higher than the state average of $89 per month for liability-only coverage and the state average of $216 per month for full coverage. As the largest city in Nebraska, Omaha has heavy traffic, so insurers charge more to account for the increased risk.
Though affordability is important when choosing an insurance policy, it’s equally important to find the right coverage for your needs. Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in Omaha.
Datos Breves
Omaha drivers can expect to find the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage auto insurance from Auto-Owners.
Nebraska insurers are allowed to use your credit score when setting your premium.
Nebraska law requires drivers to carry liability insurance and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Omaha
Whether you live in Bemis Park or Morton Meadows, you’ll need auto insurance if you plan to drive in Omaha. Average auto insurance quotes in Omaha can vary quite a bit, as rates vary by company and each calculates a person’s risk slightly differently.
Insurance companies use many different factors — such as your location, driving history, age, and vehicle type — to set rates. The right auto insurance company for you will depend on your specific situation and coverage needs, so comparing quotes from multiple companies is essential.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$41
$24
Full coverage
American Family
4.3
$57
$34
Discounts
USAA
4.5
$63
$37
Military members and families
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
4.0
JD Power
837
Liability Only
$28/mo
Full Coverage
$48/mo
Established in 1916, Auto-Owners is a Michigan-based insurance company that serves more than 3 million policyholders. Auto-Owners has standard car insurance coverage options, such as liability, collision, and comprehensive. It also has optional coverage, such as gap insurance and roadside service.
Ventajas
A.M. Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior)
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.3
JD Power
840
Liability Only
$39/mo
Full Coverage
$67/mo
American Family is smaller than some other companies on the list, as it offers car insurance in only 19 states, including Nebraska. The company has some of the best rates for Omaha drivers and highly rated customer satisfaction, second only to Auto-Owners. American Family offers more auto insurance discounts than nearly any other insurer.
4.5
JD Power
880
Liability Only
$44/mo
Full Coverage
$73/mo
USAA has a reputation as the best insurance company for military families and veterans. The company has affordable insurance premiums, highly rated customer satisfaction, and the third-highest Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of any company Insurify rated.
Excellent, very positive! I only switched to consolidate our farm property insurance together with auto policies.
Marvin - April 21, 2024
Verified
Excellent
So far, so good.
Robert - April 19, 2024
Verified
USAA is the finest. Period.
I've been a member for over 50 years, and have always been pleased with the service. It's a first-class organization.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Omaha
Here are a few tips to help you find cheap car insurance in Omaha:
Shop around. As with any major purchase, shopping around for the best option for your needs and budget is important. The best ways to compare insurance companies are to request a quote directly from an insurer, call an independent insurance agent, or use an insurance-comparison website to see multiple quotes simultaneously.
Increase your deductible. Choosing a higher deductible may help lower the cost of your car insurance. For example, if your deductible is $500, increasing it to $1,000 may lower your premium. Just make sure you can pay your deductible out of pocket in the event of a car accident.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Omaha: Auto-Owners
Under Nebraska law, all drivers must carry liability car insurance. This insurance covers the costs of injuries or damage to the other driver or their property if you cause an accident.
It’s important to note that liability insurance doesn’t cover damage to your own vehicle. Liability insurance may make sense if you’d find it challenging to repair or replace your vehicle out of pocket.
Drivers in Omaha can expect to pay a monthly average of $111 for liability-only auto insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
28
American Family
39
USAA
44
GEICO
45
Allstate
48
State Farm
49
Clearcover
57
Safeco
59
Nationwide
66
Progressive
71
AssuranceAmerica
80
Farmers
81
Shelter
83
Dairyland
102
Liberty Mutual
111
The General
112
Foremost
119
Bristol West
143
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Omaha: Auto-Owners
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability coverage as well as comprehensive and collision insurance. While liability coverage is mandatory in nearly every state, full-coverage insurance is optional. Though full-coverage insurance costs more than liability insurance, it offers stronger protection.
Liability insurance covers injuries and damages you cause to others and property in an at-fault accident. Full coverage expands your coverage to cover damage to your own vehicle. Full-coverage insurance may be right for you if you drive a newer or more expensive car or want more peace of mind.
Omaha drivers can expect to pay a monthly average of $239 for full-coverage auto insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
48
American Family
67
USAA
73
GEICO
76
Allstate
80
State Farm
82
Clearcover
88
Nationwide
111
Progressive
118
Safeco
131
Farmers
137
Shelter
140
Midvale Home & Auto
146
AssuranceAmerica
148
Liberty Mutual
210
Dairyland
246
Foremost
284
The General
293
Bristol West
322
Car insurance requirements in Nebraska
Nebraska is a traditional “fault,” or “tort,” state, meaning drivers are considered financially responsible for accidents they cause. Unlike some states, Nebraska requires drivers to have uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage and liability insurance.[1]
Nebraska drivers are required to carry proof of financial responsibility in their vehicle at all times, which must include one of the following:
The amounts above represent the bare-minimum coverage you need to drive legally in Omaha. You should consider additional coverage options if you want help in repairing or replacing your own vehicle after an at-fault accident:
Gap insurance covers the difference between what you owe on your car and its value in the event of a total loss. That way, you won’t owe money on a loan for a vehicle you no longer drive.
Roadside assistance
If your car breaks down, roadside assistance coverage helps pay for tows, battery jump-starts, fuel delivery, and more.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Your insurance costs may rise after incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, and other moving violations. DUIs can be particularly harmful, as they’re considered misdemeanors in most states and can result in thousands of dollars in fines and jail time.
Many insurers believe if someone experiences one of these incidents on the road, it increases the likelihood of additional incidents, leading them to raise rates. The good news is incidents should affect your rates less over time if you practice safe driving habits.
Here are the average rates for drivers with an incident in Omaha.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
If you have speeding tickets on your driving record, it signals increased risk to insurance companies, as speeding can cause accidents. To account for the increased risk, auto insurers adjust rates accordingly.
Drivers in Omaha with a speeding ticket on record can expect to pay a monthly average of $166 for liability-only auto insurance and $357 for full-coverage auto insurance.
Below are the average rates for Omaha drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
28
38
American Family
39
52
USAA
44
58
GEICO
45
59
Allstate
48
63
State Farm
49
64
Clearcover
57
81
Safeco
59
84
Nationwide
66
88
Progressive
71
97
AssuranceAmerica
80
112
Farmers
81
107
Shelter
83
120
Dairyland
102
139
Liberty Mutual
111
157
The General
112
153
Bristol West
143
192
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
An at-fault accident occurs when one driver is considered responsible for causing an accident. Not only must the at-fault driver pay for any damages and injuries to the other driver and their passengers, but their insurance rate will typically increase, too.
Some insurance companies offer accident forgiveness for your first accident, but offerings vary by insurer. Omaha drivers with an at-fault accident on record can expect to pay a monthly average of $176 for liability-only coverage and $379 for full coverage.
Below are the average monthly rates for Omaha drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
28
40
American Family
39
55
USAA
44
62
GEICO
45
63
Allstate
48
68
State Farm
49
68
Clearcover
57
95
Safeco
59
90
Nationwide
66
94
Progressive
71
104
AssuranceAmerica
80
117
Farmers
81
114
Shelter
83
127
Dairyland
102
147
Liberty Mutual
111
167
The General
112
163
Bristol West
143
201
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
Driving under the influence is a serious driving offense. Under Nebraska law, if your license is suspended or revoked due to a court conviction, your insurance company must file an SR-22 certificate as a condition of license reinstatement.[4]
Finding affordable insurance with a DUI on your record can be challenging. It’s important to shop around and compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best rate.
Drivers in Omaha with a DUI can expect to pay a monthly average of $198 for liability-only coverage and $427 for full coverage.
Below are the average rates for drivers with a DUI in Omaha.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
28
47
American Family
39
65
USAA
44
73
GEICO
45
75
Allstate
48
80
State Farm
49
82
Clearcover
57
95
Safeco
59
98
Nationwide
66
110
Progressive
71
118
AssuranceAmerica
80
133
Farmers
81
135
Shelter
83
130
Dairyland
102
170
Liberty Mutual
111
185
The General
112
187
Foremost
119
198
Bristol West
143
238
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Age affects car insurance rates, with the youngest and oldest drivers typically paying the highest rates. Rates tend to decrease around age 35 but increase around age 70.
Insurance companies consider older drivers risky because they’re more likely to have health conditions that affect their driving capabilities. Senior drivers are also more likely to suffer serious injuries from a car accident, resulting in higher claims.
Drivers in Omaha older than 60 can expect to pay a monthly average of $71 for liability-only auto insurance and $152 for full-coverage auto insurance.
Below are the average rates for senior drivers in Omaha.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
20
34
American Family
27
46
GEICO
31
53
USAA
31
52
State Farm
33
56
Allstate
34
57
Nationwide
44
73
Progressive
45
74
Safeco
45
99
Clearcover
48
74
AssuranceAmerica
52
96
Shelter
53
89
Farmers
56
95
Dairyland
73
176
Liberty Mutual
81
153
The General
81
212
Bristol West
101
228
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teens typically pay the most for car insurance. Insurers rely on data to estimate risk, and data shows that teens ages 16 to 19 are more likely to be in a motor vehicle crash than any other age group.[5] Some ways to manage costs are to take a defensive driving course, look into good student discounts, and consider staying on your parents’ insurance.
Here are some of the cheapest monthly quotes for teen drivers in Omaha. Teen drivers in Omaha can expect to pay a monthly average of $193 for liability-only auto insurance and $415 for full-coverage auto insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
46
79
American Family
66
113
GEICO
70
119
USAA
72
119
State Farm
83
139
Allstate
84
139
Clearcover
101
156
Safeco
104
232
Nationwide
112
188
Progressive
126
210
Farmers
140
236
Shelter
141
239
AssuranceAmerica
152
282
Dairyland
164
395
The General
177
464
Liberty Mutual
185
351
Foremost
211
502
Bristol West
235
530
Omaha car insurance quotes by credit tier
Nebraska insurers can consider your credit history when setting your insurance rates. This often results in people with excellent or good credit getting lower rates than those with poor credit. Whether you have good or bad credit, comparing quotes from multiple insurers can help you find the best coverage and price for your needs.
Here are the average monthly quotes by credit tier in Omaha.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Omaha?
The average cost of a full-coverage car insurance policy in Omaha is $239 per month, much higher than the state average of $89. Auto insurance is also more expensive in Omaha than in Lincoln and Bellevue.
More cities in Nebraska
Here’s how other cities in the state of Nebraska stack up to Omaha in terms of car insurance rates.
Omaha car insurance FAQs
Finding the best car insurance can be a challenge. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about how to find the best auto insurance in Omaha.
How much is car insurance in Omaha?
Car insurance in Omaha costs $175 per month, on average. Drivers in the state pay $239 per month for full-coverage insurance and $111 per month for liability coverage.
Your exact premium will depend on your insurer, driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Omaha?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in Omaha.
Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Omaha choices include American Family and USAA.
Is car insurance more expensive in Nebraska?
Car insurance in Nebraska costs an average of $152 — similar to the national average monthly rate of $158. But it’s much cheaper than many other states’ average monthly rates, including Colorado, Missouri, and Minnesota.
How do you compare the cheapest insurance companies in Omaha?
The best ways to compare the cheapest insurance companies in Omaha are to get a quote directly from an insurer, call an insurance agent, or use an insurance-comparison website to compare quotes side by side.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Omaha?
Omaha drivers can find the cheapest auto insurance from Auto-Owners.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.