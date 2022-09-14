Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations on your record, insurance companies will charge you higher premiums to account for the added risk. Driving under the influence is a particularly serious offense that requires you to have an SR-22 certificate on file when reinstating your license in Nebraska.[4]

Incidents on your driving record can increase your car insurance rates dramatically. On average, drivers with incidents on their records pay $132 per month for liability coverage. You can see the effect of various infractions on average premiums in the charts below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

If you’re caught speeding, insurance companies may think that you’re not making an effort to drive safely, which can increase your risk of an accident. For this reason, auto insurance companies often charge higher rates for drivers with speeding tickets.

Lincoln drivers with speeding tickets on their records face average monthly rates of $142 for liability-only insurance and $295 for full coverage. Below are the average monthly quotes each company offers to drivers with speeding tickets.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 23 31 American Family 33 44 USAA 37 49 GEICO 38 50 Allstate 40 53 State Farm 41 53 Clearcover 48 68 Safeco 50 71 Nationwide 55 73 Progressive 59 81 AssuranceAmerica 67 94 Farmers 68 90 Shelter 70 101 Dairyland 86 117 Liberty Mutual 93 132 The General 94 128 Bristol West 120 161

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

If you have one or more at-fault accidents on your record, you’ll pay more for car insurance than a driver with a clean record. At-fault accidents increase your rates by an average of 26%, though some companies are more lenient than others. In Lincoln, drivers with at-fault accidents see average car insurance rates of $151 for liability policies and $314 for full coverage.

Below are the average monthly quotes Lincoln drivers pay at each insurance company after an at-fault accident.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 23 33 American Family 33 47 USAA 37 52 GEICO 38 54 Allstate 40 56 State Farm 41 57 Clearcover 48 80 Safeco 50 77 Nationwide 55 78 Progressive 59 86 AssuranceAmerica 67 98 Farmers 68 96 Shelter 70 107 Dairyland 86 124 Liberty Mutual 93 140 The General 94 137 Bristol West 120 169

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

If you’re reinstating your license after a court-ordered suspension or revocation for a DUI, your insurance company will need to file an SR-22 with the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.[4] SR-22 insurance costs 31% more than regular car insurance in Nebraska. But some companies still offer affordable premiums to DUI drivers.

A DUI in Lincoln significantly increases average monthly car insurance rates to $353 for full coverage and $170 for liability only. Here are the average monthly quotes each company charges Lincoln drivers who have been caught driving under the influence.