Lindsay Frankel es una redactora autónoma especializada en temas de finanzas personales y seguros. Sus obras han sido destacado en publicaciones como LendingTree, The Balance, Coverage.com, Bankrate, NextAdvisor, y FinanceBuzz. Por el año pasado, ha escrito sobre seguros de automóvil para Insurify.
Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nebraska
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $24/mes para solo responsabilidad y $41/mes para cobertura total en Nebraska.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Lincoln drivers pay an average of $95 per month for liability coverage and $198 per month for full-coverage car insurance. That’s on par with the state averages of $89 for liability-only coverage and $216 for full coverage. In comparison, the national averages are $104 and $213, respectively.
With the second-largest population in the state, Lincoln has a high population density, which could help explain its comparatively high car insurance rates. More people living in an area increases traffic congestion, which can lead to more traffic accidents. Other factors besides location affect car insurance rates, including driver profile, driving history, and vehicle type.
Drivers in Lincoln can expect to find the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage auto insurance from Auto-Owners.
Nebraska’s minimum car insurance coverage includes uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. According to the Insurance Research Council (IRC), more than 9% of Nebraska drivers are uninsured.
In 2023, Lincoln police cited 1,252 motorists for impaired driving — the highest number since 2015, according to city police data.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lincoln
Whether you live in Antelope Park or Capitol Beach, you’ll need a car insurance policy if you plan to drive. The right auto insurance company for you will depend on factors like your age, driving record, and coverage needs, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple companies.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$41
$24
Cheap rates
American Family
4.3
$57
$34
Customer satisfaction
GEICO
4.2
$66
$39
Discounts
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
4.0
JD Power
821
A.M. Best
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$40/mo
In addition to providing the cheapest average full-coverage auto insurance rates, Auto-Owners offers great discounts for teens and college students. The company also has the highest possible financial strength rating (A++) from AM Best and fewer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) than the average for a company of its size.
Auto-Owners offers several coverage options, including gap coverage, additional expense coverage, and road trouble service. And the company ranks above average for customer satisfaction in the central region, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Ventajas
Offers several discounts for teens and college students
Cheapest average rates overall
Contras
Ranked below average for claims satisfaction
No military discount or telematics discount in Nebraska
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Verified
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
Brandy - April 6, 2024
Verified
Fair Prices from a Trustworthy Company
I've had zero issues!
Best insurer for customer satisfaction: American Family
4.3
JD Power
848
A.M. Best
A
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$56/mo
American Family stands out for customer satisfaction, ranking second for the central region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and receiving an above-average claims satisfaction ranking. The company has also had very few complaints with the NAIC about auto insurance in recent years.
In addition to standard auto coverages, American Family offers gap insurance, rental reimbursement, roadside assistance, AD&D coverage, and a rideshare endorsement. The company offers a variety of discounts and has an A financial strength rating from AM Best.
Ventajas
Second-cheapest average rates overall
Very few complaints with the NAIC
Contras
No military discount
Lower financial strength rating than some companies
4.2
JD Power
847
A.M. Best
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events.
$64/mo
GEICO offers more discounts than most companies, including a 22% discount for good drivers, a 15% military discount, and a 25% multi-vehicle discount. Drivers older than 50 in Nebraska can save 10% by taking an approved defensive driving course. The company has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, the highest grade.
While GEICO had slightly fewer complaints with the NAIC in 2022 about car insurance, the company ranks below average for the central region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Ventajas
Offers a long list of discounts
A++ financial strength rating from AM Best
Contras
Ranked below average by J.D. Power for the central region
Offers few additional coverages outside of standard full-coverage insurance
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lincoln
Lincoln car insurance is relatively inexpensive, but some drivers pay higher rates than others. While you can’t change your age or erase your driving record, you still have some ways to get a lower premium:
Compare quotes. Every insurer will weigh the information in your driver profile a little differently. Comparing quotes is the best way to get the lowest price for your unique situation. You can get direct quotes online, call an independent agency or broker, or use an insurance-comparison site to save time.
Ask about other discounts. You can also ask your insurance agent about telematics programs, vehicle equipment discounts, payment discounts, student discounts, driver’s education discounts, affiliation discounts, and other ways to save.
Increase your deductible. Choosing a high deductiblefor your car insurance policy will lower your premiums. Just make sure you can cover your share of the responsibility for a large repair bill in the event of an accident.
Drop optional coverages. If you have an old or inexpensive vehicle worth less than 10 times your premium, it might not make sense to carry full-coverage auto insurance. A liability-only policy may save you money.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lincoln: Auto-Owners
Liability insurance includes bodily injury liability coverage, which pays for the other party’s medical bills in an accident you cause, and property damage liability coverage, which repairs or replaces the damaged vehicle or property in an accident you cause.[2]
Liability-only insurance is cheaper than full coverage and may be enough for Lincoln drivers with an older-model vehicle or inexpensive car. But liability won’t pay to repair or replace your car in an at-fault accident, so it’s important to consider your ability to pay for repairs before deciding on a liability-only policy.
Below are the average monthly quotes each insurance company offers for liability-only insurance in Lincoln. Drivers in Lincoln can expect to pay a monthly average of $95 for liability-only auto insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
23
American Family
33
USAA
37
GEICO
38
Allstate
40
State Farm
41
Clearcover
48
Safeco
50
Nationwide
55
Progressive
59
AssuranceAmerica
67
Farmers
68
Shelter
70
Dairyland
86
Liberty Mutual
93
The General
94
Foremost
100
Bristol West
120
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lincoln: Auto-Owners
In addition to liability coverage, full-coverage auto insurance includes comprehensive and collision coverage. After you meet your deductible, these cover repairs to your own vehicle if you cause an accident or your car is stolen or damaged by a non-collision event.[2] Full coverage is essential for most drivers and may be required for drivers with a loan or a lease.
While full-coverage car insurance is generally more expensive than liability coverage, some insurers offer very affordable rates.
Below are average monthly quotes for full coverage from the cheapest car insurance companies in Lincoln. Drivers in Lincoln can expect to pay a monthly average of $198 for full-coverage auto insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
40
American Family
56
USAA
61
GEICO
64
Allstate
67
State Farm
69
Clearcover
74
Nationwide
93
Progressive
99
Safeco
110
Farmers
115
Shelter
118
Midvale Home & Auto
123
AssuranceAmerica
125
Liberty Mutual
176
Dairyland
206
Foremost
239
The General
246
Bristol West
271
Car insurance requirements in Nebraska
Nebraska is an at-fault, or tort, state for car insurance, meaning drivers are held liable for accidents they cause. Another driver can sue you if your insurance won’t cover all their losses, so you may want to consider higher limits than required by law.
Below are the minimum car insurance requirements that Nebraska law mandates. If you choose to forgo car insurance in Nebraska, you must show alternative proof of financial responsibility.[3]
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Underinsured motorist bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
You may also want to consider the following optional coverages:
Incidents on your driving record can increase your car insurance rates dramatically. On average, drivers with incidents on their records pay $132 per month for liability coverage. You can see the effect of various infractions on average premiums in the charts below.
Find Car Insurance in Lincoln
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
If you’re caught speeding, insurance companies may think that you’re not making an effort to drive safely, which can increase your risk of an accident. For this reason, auto insurance companies often charge higher rates for drivers with speeding tickets.
Lincoln drivers with speeding tickets on their records face average monthly rates of $142 for liability-only insurance and $295 for full coverage. Below are the average monthly quotes each company offers to drivers with speeding tickets.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
23
31
American Family
33
44
USAA
37
49
GEICO
38
50
Allstate
40
53
State Farm
41
53
Clearcover
48
68
Safeco
50
71
Nationwide
55
73
Progressive
59
81
AssuranceAmerica
67
94
Farmers
68
90
Shelter
70
101
Dairyland
86
117
Liberty Mutual
93
132
The General
94
128
Bristol West
120
161
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
If you have one or more at-fault accidents on your record, you’ll pay more for car insurance than a driver with a clean record. At-fault accidents increase your rates by an average of 26%, though some companies are more lenient than others. In Lincoln, drivers with at-fault accidents see average car insurance rates of $151 for liability policies and $314 for full coverage.
Below are the average monthly quotes Lincoln drivers pay at each insurance company after an at-fault accident.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
23
33
American Family
33
47
USAA
37
52
GEICO
38
54
Allstate
40
56
State Farm
41
57
Clearcover
48
80
Safeco
50
77
Nationwide
55
78
Progressive
59
86
AssuranceAmerica
67
98
Farmers
68
96
Shelter
70
107
Dairyland
86
124
Liberty Mutual
93
140
The General
94
137
Bristol West
120
169
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
If you’re reinstating your license after a court-ordered suspension or revocation for a DUI, your insurance company will need to file an SR-22 with the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.[4] SR-22 insurance costs 31% more than regular car insurance in Nebraska. But some companies still offer affordable premiums to DUI drivers.
A DUI in Lincoln significantly increases average monthly car insurance rates to $353 for full coverage and $170 for liability only. Here are the average monthly quotes each company charges Lincoln drivers who have been caught driving under the influence.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
23
38
American Family
33
55
USAA
37
62
GEICO
38
63
Allstate
40
67
State Farm
41
68
Clearcover
48
80
Safeco
50
83
Nationwide
55
92
Progressive
59
98
AssuranceAmerica
67
112
Farmers
68
113
Shelter
70
110
Dairyland
86
143
Liberty Mutual
93
155
The General
94
157
Foremost
100
167
Bristol West
120
200
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
Age is an important factor in determining car insurance rates since it relates to your years of experience driving. Drivers in their 50s and 60s typically pay the lowest prices. But rates increase for seniors around age 70 due to a greater risk of accidents and more severe injuries.
Still, seniors pay lower rates than teen drivers, and some companies offer particularly affordable quotes for older drivers in Lincoln. On average, senior drivers in Lincoln pay $60 per month for minimum coverage and $126 for full-coverage car insurance.
Below are the cheapest insurers for seniors in Lincoln and the average monthly quotes they offer older drivers.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
16
28
American Family
23
39
USAA
26
43
GEICO
27
45
State Farm
28
47
Allstate
29
48
Nationwide
36
61
Progressive
37
62
Safeco
38
83
Clearcover
40
62
AssuranceAmerica
44
81
Shelter
45
75
Farmers
47
80
Dairyland
62
147
Liberty Mutual
68
128
The General
68
178
Bristol West
85
192
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Teens pay some of the highest car insurance premiums in Lincoln because their lack of driving experience makes them riskier to insure. Teen drivers are more likely to be in car accidents than any other age group, and the crash death rate for teen boys is especially high.[5] Insurance companies charge significantly higher rates for Lincoln teens, but it’s still possible to get affordable coverage.
One way to keep costs low is to stay on your parents’ insurance plan. Their rates may increase, but it’s often cheaper than buying your own policy. Some insurance companies also offer discounts for using a telematics device or taking a driver training course. And having a safe car helps as well. You can also typically earn a good student discount by maintaining good grades.
Since some companies offer more generous rates to young drivers than others, it’s also helpful to compare quotes. Teen drivers in Lincoln pay, on average, $344 per month for full coverage and $165 for liability only.
Below are the cheapest insurance companies for teens in Lincoln and the average monthly quote each company offers teen drivers.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
38
66
American Family
56
94
GEICO
59
100
USAA
61
100
Allstate
70
117
State Farm
70
117
Clearcover
85
131
Safeco
88
195
Nationwide
93
158
Progressive
105
176
Farmers
117
198
Shelter
119
201
AssuranceAmerica
128
238
Dairyland
138
331
The General
149
390
Liberty Mutual
155
294
Foremost
177
423
Bristol West
198
446
Lincoln car insurance quotes by credit tier
In Nebraska, auto insurance companies can legally consider your credit-based insurance score when underwriting your policy and setting your premiums. This score is based on information in your credit report, like your payment history and outstanding debt.[6]
People with excellent or good credit tend to get the best rates, while people with poor credit typically pay higher premiums. In Lincoln, drivers pay the following average quotes for full coverage based on their credit tier. As you can see, drivers with poor credit pay about twice as much for car insurance as drivers with excellent credit in Lincoln.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Lincoln?
The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Lincoln is $147 per month, which is close to the state average of $152. Car insurance is cheaper in Lincoln than in Bellevue or Omaha. Rates can also vary by ZIP code within the Star City. That’s because some areas have higher crime rates and accident rates than others.
For example, Omaha has a higher crime rate than Lincoln, and Omaha drivers pay about 17% more for car insurance than Lincoln drivers.[7]
More cities in Nebraska
Here’s how other populous cities in Nebraska compare to Lincoln in terms of average monthly car insurance quotes. As you can see, Lincoln drivers pay less than some other Nebraska drivers.
Lincoln car insurance FAQs
Deciding on the right amount of coverage and the insurer for you can be overwhelming. The answers below should make the process of finding affordable auto coverage in Lincoln a little easier.
How much is car insurance in Lincoln?
On average, liability-only coverage in Lincoln, Nebraska, is $95 per month, and full coverage costs $198 per month. Coverage in Lincoln is close to the state averages of $89 and $216, respectively.
Your specific rate will depend on your driving record, credit history, age, vehicle type, insurer, and more.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Lincoln?
Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer in Lincoln, with liability-only rates as low as $23 per month. Lincoln drivers can also find affordable coverage with the city’s second- and third-cheapest insurers, American Family and USAA, which have liability-only rates of $33 and $37 per month, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lincoln?
Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in Lincoln, thanks to its Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0, high claims satisfaction ranking from J.D. Power, and quality coverage.
Other top insurers in the city include American Family and GEICO.
Is liability insurance required in Nebraska?
Yes. Liability insurance or proof of financial responsibility is required in Nebraska. Proof of financial responsibility can include a certificate of insurance, a bond, a property bond, a certificate of deposit, or a certificate of self-insurance. Drivers must carry proof of responsibility in their vehicles at all times.
Is Nebraska a no-fault state?
No. Nebraska is an at-fault state, meaning drivers are held liable for accidents that they cause.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.