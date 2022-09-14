>Seguros de Autos>Nebraska

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Lincoln, Nebraska (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Lincoln, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $23 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Nebraska

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $24/mes para solo responsabilidad y $41/mes para cobertura total en Nebraska.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Lincoln drivers pay an average of $95 per month for liability coverage and $198 per month for full-coverage car insurance. That’s on par with the state averages of $89 for liability-only coverage and $216 for full coverage. In comparison, the national averages are $104 and $213, respectively.

With the second-largest population in the state, Lincoln has a high population density, which could help explain its comparatively high car insurance rates. More people living in an area increases traffic congestion, which can lead to more traffic accidents. Other factors besides location affect car insurance rates, including driver profile, driving history, and vehicle type.

Here’s what you need to know to find the best cheap car insurance in Lincoln, so you can spend your extra cash on things you enjoy.

Datos Breves

  • Drivers in Lincoln can expect to find the cheapest liability-only and full-coverage auto insurance from Auto-Owners.

  • Nebraska’s minimum car insurance coverage includes uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage. According to the Insurance Research Council (IRC), more than 9% of Nebraska drivers are uninsured.

  • In 2023, Lincoln police cited 1,252 motorists for impaired driving — the highest number since 2015, according to city police data.[1]

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lincoln

Whether you live in Antelope Park or Capitol Beach, you’ll need a car insurance policy if you plan to drive. The right auto insurance company for you will depend on factors like your age, driving record, and coverage needs, so it’s important to compare quotes from multiple companies.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$41$24Cheap rates
American Family4.3$57$34Customer satisfaction
GEICO4.2$66$39Discounts
Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.0
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
821
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$40/mo

In addition to providing the cheapest average full-coverage auto insurance rates, Auto-Owners offers great discounts for teens and college students. The company also has the highest possible financial strength rating (A++) from AM Best and fewer complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) than the average for a company of its size.

Auto-Owners offers several coverage options, including gap coverage, additional expense coverage, and road trouble service. And the company ranks above average for customer satisfaction in the central region, according to the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Ventajas

  • Offers several discounts for teens and college students

  • Cheapest average rates overall

Contras

  • Ranked below average for claims satisfaction

  • No military discount or telematics discount in Nebraska

Best insurer for customer satisfaction: American Family

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
848
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$56/mo

American Family stands out for customer satisfaction, ranking second for the central region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study and receiving an above-average claims satisfaction ranking. The company has also had very few complaints with the NAIC about auto insurance in recent years.

In addition to standard auto coverages, American Family offers gap insurance, rental reimbursement, roadside assistance, AD&D coverage, and a rideshare endorsement. The company offers a variety of discounts and has an A financial strength rating from AM Best.


Ventajas

  • Second-cheapest average rates overall

  • Very few complaints with the NAIC

Contras

  • No military discount

  • Lower financial strength rating than some companies

Best insurer for discounts: GEICO

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
847
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo

GEICO offers more discounts than most companies, including a 22% discount for good drivers, a 15% military discount, and a 25% multi-vehicle discount. Drivers older than 50 in Nebraska can save 10% by taking an approved defensive driving course. The company has an A++ financial strength rating from AM Best, the highest grade.

While GEICO had slightly fewer complaints with the NAIC in 2022 about car insurance, the company ranks below average for the central region in the J.D. Power 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.


Ventajas

  • Offers a long list of discounts

  • A++ financial strength rating from AM Best

Contras

  • Ranked below average by J.D. Power for the central region

  • Offers few additional coverages outside of standard full-coverage insurance

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lincoln

Lincoln car insurance is relatively inexpensive, but some drivers pay higher rates than others. While you can’t change your age or erase your driving record, you still have some ways to get a lower premium:

  • Compare quotes. Every insurer will weigh the information in your driver profile a little differently. Comparing quotes is the best way to get the lowest price for your unique situation. You can get direct quotes online, call an independent agency or broker, or use an insurance-comparison site to save time.

  • Bundle your policies. With some insurance companies, you can save up to 25% by bundling your auto insurance with your homeowners insurance or insuring multiple vehicles with the same company.

  • Ask about other discounts. You can also ask your insurance agent about telematics programs, vehicle equipment discounts, payment discounts, student discounts, driver’s education discounts, affiliation discounts, and other ways to save.

  • Increase your deductible. Choosing a high deductible for your car insurance policy will lower your premiums. Just make sure you can cover your share of the responsibility for a large repair bill in the event of an accident.

  • Drop optional coverages. If you have an old or inexpensive vehicle worth less than 10 times your premium, it might not make sense to carry full-coverage auto insurance. A liability-only policy may save you money.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lincoln: Auto-Owners

Liability insurance includes bodily injury liability coverage, which pays for the other party’s medical bills in an accident you cause, and property damage liability coverage, which repairs or replaces the damaged vehicle or property in an accident you cause.[2]

In Nebraska, liability policies also include uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, which reimburses you if you’re the victim of a hit-and-run or hit by a driver without sufficient insurance coverage.

Liability-only insurance is cheaper than full coverage and may be enough for Lincoln drivers with an older-model vehicle or inexpensive car. But liability won’t pay to repair or replace your car in an at-fault accident, so it’s important to consider your ability to pay for repairs before deciding on a liability-only policy.

Below are the average monthly quotes each insurance company offers for liability-only insurance in Lincoln. Drivers in Lincoln can expect to pay a monthly average of $95 for liability-only auto insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners23
American Family33
USAA37
GEICO38
Allstate40
State Farm41
Clearcover48
Safeco50
Nationwide55
Progressive59
AssuranceAmerica67
Farmers68
Shelter70
Dairyland86
Liberty Mutual93
The General94
Foremost100
Bristol West120
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lincoln: Auto-Owners

In addition to liability coverage, full-coverage auto insurance includes comprehensive and collision coverage. After you meet your deductible, these cover repairs to your own vehicle if you cause an accident or your car is stolen or damaged by a non-collision event.[2] Full coverage is essential for most drivers and may be required for drivers with a loan or a lease.

While full-coverage car insurance is generally more expensive than liability coverage, some insurers offer very affordable rates.

Below are average monthly quotes for full coverage from the cheapest car insurance companies in Lincoln. Drivers in Lincoln can expect to pay a monthly average of $198 for full-coverage auto insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners40
American Family56
USAA61
GEICO64
Allstate67
State Farm69
Clearcover74
Nationwide93
Progressive99
Safeco110
Farmers115
Shelter118
Midvale Home & Auto123
AssuranceAmerica125
Liberty Mutual176
Dairyland206
Foremost239
The General246
Bristol West271
Estimate your Lincoln car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in Nebraska

Nebraska is an at-fault, or tort, state for car insurance, meaning drivers are held liable for accidents they cause. Another driver can sue you if your insurance won’t cover all their losses, so you may want to consider higher limits than required by law.

Below are the minimum car insurance requirements that Nebraska law mandates. If you choose to forgo car insurance in Nebraska, you must show alternative proof of financial responsibility.[3]

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/c1984b0bb9/safety.svg

    Bodily injury liability

    • $25,000 per person

    • $50,000 per accident

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/db598219e3/damage-from-aircraft.svg

    Property damage liability

    • $25,000 per accident

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/5285c4cd74/uninsured-or-underinsured-motorist-coverage.svg

    Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage

    Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability

    • $25,000 per person

    • $50,000 per accident

    Underinsured motorist bodily injury liability

    • $25,000 per person

    • $50,000 per accident

You may also want to consider the following optional coverages:

  • Comprehensive coverage: This covers theft or damage to your vehicle after a non-collision event, like a fire.

  • Collision coverage: This pays to repair or replace your vehicle after it gets damaged in an accident you cause.

  • Medical payments: This covers your and your passengers’ medical expenses after an at-fault accident.

  • Gap insurance: This covers the difference between what your car is worth and what you still owe on your loan in the event of a total loss.

  • Roadside assistance: This provides assistance if you get stuck on the road due to a flat tire, run out of gas, get locked out, or need a tow. Specific coverages vary by insurance company.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, or other moving violations on your record, insurance companies will charge you higher premiums to account for the added risk. Driving under the influence is a particularly serious offense that requires you to have an SR-22 certificate on file when reinstating your license in Nebraska.[4]

Incidents on your driving record can increase your car insurance rates dramatically. On average, drivers with incidents on their records pay $132 per month for liability coverage. You can see the effect of various infractions on average premiums in the charts below.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

If you’re caught speeding, insurance companies may think that you’re not making an effort to drive safely, which can increase your risk of an accident. For this reason, auto insurance companies often charge higher rates for drivers with speeding tickets.

Lincoln drivers with speeding tickets on their records face average monthly rates of $142 for liability-only insurance and $295 for full coverage. Below are the average monthly quotes each company offers to drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners2331
American Family3344
USAA3749
GEICO3850
Allstate4053
State Farm4153
Clearcover4868
Safeco5071
Nationwide5573
Progressive5981
AssuranceAmerica6794
Farmers6890
Shelter70101
Dairyland86117
Liberty Mutual93132
The General94128
Bristol West120161
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

If you have one or more at-fault accidents on your record, you’ll pay more for car insurance than a driver with a clean record. At-fault accidents increase your rates by an average of 26%, though some companies are more lenient than others. In Lincoln, drivers with at-fault accidents see average car insurance rates of $151 for liability policies and $314 for full coverage.

Below are the average monthly quotes Lincoln drivers pay at each insurance company after an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners2333
American Family3347
USAA3752
GEICO3854
Allstate4056
State Farm4157
Clearcover4880
Safeco5077
Nationwide5578
Progressive5986
AssuranceAmerica6798
Farmers6896
Shelter70107
Dairyland86124
Liberty Mutual93140
The General94137
Bristol West120169
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

If you’re reinstating your license after a court-ordered suspension or revocation for a DUI, your insurance company will need to file an SR-22 with the Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles.[4] SR-22 insurance costs 31% more than regular car insurance in Nebraska. But some companies still offer affordable premiums to DUI drivers.

A DUI in Lincoln significantly increases average monthly car insurance rates to $353 for full coverage and $170 for liability only. Here are the average monthly quotes each company charges Lincoln drivers who have been caught driving under the influence.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners2338
American Family3355
USAA3762
GEICO3863
Allstate4067
State Farm4168
Clearcover4880
Safeco5083
Nationwide5592
Progressive5998
AssuranceAmerica67112
Farmers68113
Shelter70110
Dairyland86143
Liberty Mutual93155
The General94157
Foremost100167
Bristol West120200
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

Age is an important factor in determining car insurance rates since it relates to your years of experience driving. Drivers in their 50s and 60s typically pay the lowest prices. But rates increase for seniors around age 70 due to a greater risk of accidents and more severe injuries.

Still, seniors pay lower rates than teen drivers, and some companies offer particularly affordable quotes for older drivers in Lincoln. On average, senior drivers in Lincoln pay $60 per month for minimum coverage and $126 for full-coverage car insurance.

Below are the cheapest insurers for seniors in Lincoln and the average monthly quotes they offer older drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners1628
American Family2339
USAA2643
GEICO2745
State Farm2847
Allstate2948
Nationwide3661
Progressive3762
Safeco3883
Clearcover4062
AssuranceAmerica4481
Shelter4575
Farmers4780
Dairyland62147
Liberty Mutual68128
The General68178
Bristol West85192
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Teens pay some of the highest car insurance premiums in Lincoln because their lack of driving experience makes them riskier to insure. Teen drivers are more likely to be in car accidents than any other age group, and the crash death rate for teen boys is especially high.[5] Insurance companies charge significantly higher rates for Lincoln teens, but it’s still possible to get affordable coverage.

One way to keep costs low is to stay on your parents’ insurance plan. Their rates may increase, but it’s often cheaper than buying your own policy. Some insurance companies also offer discounts for using a telematics device or taking a driver training course. And having a safe car helps as well. You can also typically earn a good student discount by maintaining good grades.

Since some companies offer more generous rates to young drivers than others, it’s also helpful to compare quotes. Teen drivers in Lincoln pay, on average, $344 per month for full coverage and $165 for liability only.

Below are the cheapest insurance companies for teens in Lincoln and the average monthly quote each company offers teen drivers.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners3866
American Family5694
GEICO59100
USAA61100
Allstate70117
State Farm70117
Clearcover85131
Safeco88195
Nationwide93158
Progressive105176
Farmers117198
Shelter119201
AssuranceAmerica128238
Dairyland138331
The General149390
Liberty Mutual155294
Foremost177423
Bristol West198446
Lincoln car insurance quotes by credit tier

In Nebraska, auto insurance companies can legally consider your credit-based insurance score when underwriting your policy and setting your premiums. This score is based on information in your credit report, like your payment history and outstanding debt.[6]

People with excellent or good credit tend to get the best rates, while people with poor credit typically pay higher premiums. In Lincoln, drivers pay the following average quotes for full coverage based on their credit tier. As you can see, drivers with poor credit pay about twice as much for car insurance as drivers with excellent credit in Lincoln.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Lincoln?

The overall average monthly cost of car insurance in Lincoln is $147 per month, which is close to the state average of $152. Car insurance is cheaper in Lincoln than in Bellevue or Omaha. Rates can also vary by ZIP code within the Star City. That’s because some areas have higher crime rates and accident rates than others.

For example, Omaha has a higher crime rate than Lincoln, and Omaha drivers pay about 17% more for car insurance than Lincoln drivers.[7]

More cities in Nebraska

Here’s how other populous cities in Nebraska compare to Lincoln in terms of average monthly car insurance quotes. As you can see, Lincoln drivers pay less than some other Nebraska drivers.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Bellevue$233$99
Columbus$155$71
Fremont$192$78
Grand Island$190$72
Norfolk$169$73
Omaha$239$111
Lincoln car insurance FAQs

Deciding on the right amount of coverage and the insurer for you can be overwhelming. The answers below should make the process of finding affordable auto coverage in Lincoln a little easier.

  • How much is car insurance in Lincoln?

    On average, liability-only coverage in Lincoln, Nebraska, is $95 per month, and full coverage costs $198 per month. Coverage in Lincoln is close to the state averages of $89 and $216, respectively.

    Your specific rate will depend on your driving record, credit history, age, vehicle type, insurer, and more.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Lincoln?

    Auto-Owners is the cheapest insurer in Lincoln, with liability-only rates as low as $23 per month. Lincoln drivers can also find affordable coverage with the city’s second- and third-cheapest insurers, American Family and USAA, which have liability-only rates of $33 and $37 per month, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Lincoln?

    Auto-Owners is the best car insurance company in Lincoln, thanks to its Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.0, high claims satisfaction ranking from J.D. Power, and quality coverage.

    Other top insurers in the city include American Family and GEICO.

  • Is liability insurance required in Nebraska?

    Yes. Liability insurance or proof of financial responsibility is required in Nebraska. Proof of financial responsibility can include a certificate of insurance, a bond, a property bond, a certificate of deposit, or a certificate of self-insurance. Drivers must carry proof of responsibility in their vehicles at all times.

  • Is Nebraska a no-fault state?

    No. Nebraska is an at-fault state, meaning drivers are held liable for accidents that they cause.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Lincoln Police Department. "DUIs (Citation Data)."
  2. Insurance Information Institute. "What is covered by a basic auto insurance policy?."
  3. Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements (Proof of Financial Responsibility)."
  4. Nebraska Department of Motor Vehicles. "SR-22 For Revocations/Suspensions."
  5. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. "Teen Drivers and Passengers: Get the Facts."
  6. Nebraska Department of Insurance. "Credit Scoring: How Does it Affect You?."
  7. Best Places. "2023 Compare Cities Crime: Omaha, NE vs Lincoln, NE."

