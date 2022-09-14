>Seguros de Autos>Missouri

Cheapest Auto Insurance in St. Louis, Missouri (2024)

USAA offers the cheapest car insurance in St. Louis, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $42 per month.

25 de abril de 2024

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Missouri

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $56/mes para cobertura total en Missouri.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.

Car insurance policies in St. Louis cost an average of $242 per month — considerably more than the national average of $158 per month. Known for its iconic Gateway Arch, successful sports teams, and impressive arts scene, St. Louis is the second-largest city in Missouri.[1] [2]

The large number of drivers on St. Louis’ roadways and the city’s relatively high number of property crimes likely contribute to its higher-than-average car insurance costs. But some top insurers offer rates below the city average.

Here’s what you need to know about finding cheap car insurance in St. Louis.

Datos Breves

  • USAA, State Farm, and Allstate have the cheapest car insurance in St. Louis.

  • St. Louis drivers pay monthly averages of $160 for liability-only coverage and $325 for full coverage.

  • Full-coverage policies cost St. Louis drivers an average of $3,903 per year.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in St. Louis

The best car insurance companies vary from one city to the next, but it’s always important to consider your insurance needs and finances. Car insurance is a recurring expense, and finding a policy that fits your budget and provides adequate coverage is essential.

State Farm, USAA, and American Family offer the most competitive rates for a few common types of drivers in St. Louis. Even so, the best insurance company for you may be entirely different. Each driver has a unique driving history, and each insurer calculates rates differently, which only emphasizes the importance of comparing car insurance quotes before buying.

Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$67$35Cheap rates
USAA4.5$56$29Military families
American Family4.3$113$59Accident forgiveness
Best insurer for cheap rates: State Farm

4.5
842
$51/mo
$98/mo

Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index. State Farm also ranked above average for every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.

Ventajas

  • Rideshare insurance available

  • More than 100 years in the insurance industry

Contras

  • Gap insurance not available

  • May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations

Best insurer for military families: USAA

4.5
880
$42/mo
$82/mo

Auto insurance customers have access to several discounts with USAA, including bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. AM Best gives USAA an A++ (Superior) rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S Auto Insurance Study. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing, though.

Ventajas

  • Low premiums

  • SafePilot program rewards safe drivers with a discount of up to 30%

Contras

  • Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans

  • 24/7 customer phone support not available

Best insurer for accident forgiveness: American Family

4.3
840
$86/mo
$165/mo

American Family stands out for its high rate of customer satisfaction, with largely positive online consumer reviews and well below-average number of complaints on the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index. American Family offers car insurance policyholders 16 different discounts, and the company has an excellent rating from AM Best for financial strength.

Ventajas

  • High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region

  • Numerous discount and coverage options

Contras

  • Available in only 18 states

  • Rates are merely moderate compared to other insurers

How to get the cheapest car insurance in St. Louis

Your credit score, age, location, driving record, and vehicle all affect your car insurance rates. While you can’t change some of these factors, you can take steps to secure a better deal.

Here are some simple strategies for lowering your car insurance bill:

  • Limit your mileage. If you only drive a few hundred miles monthly, consider switching to a usage-based policy where you only pay for the miles you drive. Make sure to estimate your annual mileage accurately. If you drive infrequently, you’ll typically pay less.

  • Apply for discounts. Most insurers offer a variety of discounts. Check for discounts related to age, driving record, student status, and loyalty.

  • Bundle policies. You can usually qualify for a discount if you get multiple policies from one insurer, such as your home and auto insurance.

  • Don’t avoid extra coverage. It’s tempting to opt for the minimum coverage amounts to save money. But even though it costs more in the short term, you could save money if you’re in an accident and have more extensive coverage.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in St. Louis: USAA

Most states, including Missouri, require drivers to carry liability-only car insurance. This insurance typically covers vehicle repairs and medical costs for the other driver if you’re responsible for an accident — but not your own medical expenses or vehicle repairs.[3]

Liability-only policies in St. Louis cost an average of $160 per month. Here are the insurance companies with the cheapest liability rates in St. Louis.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA42
State Farm51
Allstate69
GEICO74
Safeco82
American Family86
Clearcover96
Progressive104
Shelter114
State Auto114
Nationwide120
Auto-Owners124
Travelers125
Liberty Mutual133
Midvale Home & Auto133
Direct Auto140
GAINSCO140
AssuranceAmerica156
The General157
Foremost213
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in St. Louis: USAA

Full-coverage car insurance meets the state requirements for liability coverage and usually includes comprehensive and collision. Each insurer defines full coverage differently, but the policies cover medical expenses and vehicle repairs. Unlike liability-only insurance, full-coverage insurance pays for your medical expenses and repairs if you’re responsible for an accident.

St. Louis drivers pay an average of $325 per month for full-coverage auto insurance. The following insurers offer the best full-coverage rates in St. Louis.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
USAA82
State Farm98
Allstate131
GEICO144
American Family165
Safeco178
Clearcover190
Progressive200
Travelers208
Nationwide216
Shelter217
Auto-Owners239
Midvale Home & Auto248
State Auto290
Direct Auto292
Liberty Mutual302
AssuranceAmerica315
GAINSCO335
The General382
Foremost449
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your St. Louis car insurance costs

Car insurance requirements in Missouri

Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who causes an accident must turn to their own insurance company to cover the claim damages.[4]

The state mandates liability-only auto insurance to ensure drivers have adequate coverage, including minimum amounts for bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability insurance, and uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage.

Below are the mandated coverage limits for drivers in St. Louis:

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident 
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident 
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident 

While the minimum-coverage amounts provide some financial protection, you might want to purchase higher limits or additional coverages. If you lease or finance your car, you might have to add extra protections since lenders usually require collision and comprehensive coverage.

The following coverages exceed the state minimums and are worth considering, especially if you drive frequently:

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive insurance provides financial protection if your car sustains damage due to something other than a collision, including theft, fire, and vandalism.

    Collision coverage

    If you’re at fault for an accident, collision insurance protects you financially.

    Glass coverage

    This pays for repairs if your windshield or windows are shattered or damaged. It’s usually a supplemental policy.

    Gap coverage

    If you finance your car and owe more than the vehicle is currently worth, gap insurance can help cover the difference in the event of a claim.

Keep in Mind

As you decide what coverage you need, it’s important to consider your budget, the value of your car, and how much you’ll be driving.

Pure comparative fault

Missouri abides by the rules of pure comparative fault, which means drivers can be at fault for a percentage of an accident. Because of that, your damages will be reduced by the amount you’re at fault. After drivers file a claim, insurance companies can investigate the accident and determine the percentage of fault for everyone involved.[5]

For example, if you’re in an accident, the other driver might be at fault for 70% of the collision, but you might be responsible for 30%, so only 70% of your claim would be covered. If you disagree with the final evaluation, you can seek legal help or ask your insurance company to meet with the other insurer to reconsider.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Some factors, like location and age, affect your car insurance rates and are impossible to control. But your driving record — especially whether you have any violations — also affects your rates.

Insurers consider the incidents on your driving record when determining rates. Incidents like driving under the influence (DUI), speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents can all cause your rates to increase. Because of that, it’s even more important to compare quotes and find the most competitive rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you may see your insurance costs increase, depending on the severity of the ticket and how many other infractions you have on your record. St. Louis drivers with a speeding ticket on their record pay an average of $232 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $471 for full coverage.

Here are the cheapest insurance companies in St. Louis for drivers with speeding tickets.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
USAA4254
State Farm5165
Allstate6989
GEICO7496
Safeco82115
American Family86113
Clearcover96134
Progressive104140
Shelter114163
Nationwide120157
Auto-Owners124166
Travelers125165
Liberty Mutual133186
Direct Auto140187
GAINSCO140177
AssuranceAmerica156216
The General157211
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Insurers will classify you as “at fault” if you’re responsible for an accident. In Missouri, an at-fault accident can stay on your record for three to five years.[6] At-fault accidents almost always cause your insurance rates to increase. Due to Missouri’s pure comparative fault rule, you can be partially at fault. But this can still negatively affect your car insurance record.

St. Louis drivers with an at-fault accident on record pay an average of $237 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $482 for full coverage. Here are the best insurance companies for St. Louis drivers with at-fault accidents.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
USAA4257
State Farm5168
Allstate6994
GEICO74101
Safeco82121
American Family86117
Clearcover96155
Progressive104146
Shelter114169
Nationwide120164
Auto-Owners124170
Travelers125172
Liberty Mutual133194
Direct Auto140196
GAINSCO140187
AssuranceAmerica156221
The General157220
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Driving-under-the-influence (DUI) violations can do more than negatively affect car insurance rates. Some insurers may even choose not to renew auto policies after drivers get an infraction. St. Louis drivers with a DUI pay an average of $269 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $547 for full coverage.

Getting competitive car insurance rates after a DUI is still possible, but you might need to work with a company specializing in high-risk coverage. Here are some of the cheapest insurance companies for St. Louis drivers with DUIs on their records.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
USAA4268
State Farm5182
Allstate69112
GEICO74120
Safeco82133
American Family86139
Clearcover96155
Progressive104168
Shelter114173
Nationwide120194
Auto-Owners124200
Travelers125202
Liberty Mutual133215
Direct Auto140226
GAINSCO140226
AssuranceAmerica156252
The General157254
Foremost213344
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA

Age is another factor that affects car insurance rates, and its effect changes as drivers age. Teenage drivers are usually more expensive to insure, but rates drop in adulthood around age 35. After that, drivers benefit from some of the cheapest car insurance rates until age 70, when average rates increase again.

Senior drivers in St. Louis pay an average of $105 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $214 for full coverage. The following insurers offer the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for senior drivers in St. Louis.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA5930
State Farm6835
Allstate9550
GEICO10253
American Family11661
Progressive12867
Safeco13763
Shelter14074
Nationwide14581
Travelers14788
Clearcover16181
Auto-Owners16988
Direct Auto20297
AssuranceAmerica209103
Liberty Mutual22398
GAINSCO248104
The General281115
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA

Teenage drivers are some of the most expensive drivers to insure due to inexperience and the fact that they’re more likely to engage in dangerous driving.

Teen drivers in St. Louis pay an average of $295 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $600 for full coverage.

Teens still have ways to reduce the cost, though. Consider insuring your teenager on the family insurance plan, choosing a car with maximum safety features, and asking about good student discounts.

The following insurers are the best options for teen drivers in St. Louis.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
USAA13971
State Farm17289
GEICO232119
Allstate235124
American Family287150
Safeco325150
Clearcover346175
Progressive367191
Nationwide378210
Shelter382200
Travelers383230
Auto-Owners407211
Liberty Mutual521229
Direct Auto543261
GAINSCO612256
AssuranceAmerica617306
The General626257
Foremost819388
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
St. Louis car insurance quotes by credit tier

Insurers in Missouri consider credit history as another risk factor and use it when determining rates. Because of that, your credit score affects your car insurance rates in St. Louis. The higher your credit score, the lower your car insurance premium.

Drivers with excellent or good credit scores typically pay lower rates than drivers with poor credit scores. Below, you can see just how much your credit tier can affect your car insurance rates in St. Louis.

Rates by Credit Tier

Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.

Is car insurance more expensive in St. Louis?

The average cost of car insurance in St. Louis is $242 per month. Compared to the national average of $158 per month, drivers in St. Louis pay more for car insurance.

Your location affects your car insurance rates, especially if your ZIP code is in a densely populated city. Even where you park your car — including if you park in a garage or on the street — affects how much you pay.

More cities in Missouri

Most accidents occur in cities or towns, so drivers living in rural areas might pay less. As the second-largest city in the state, St. Louis drivers typically pay more for car insurance.[7] 

Here’s how car insurance rates in St. Louis compare to other cities in the state.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Cape Girardeau$229$102
Columbia$202$85
Independence$258$116
Jefferson City$190$77
Joplin$176$81
Kansas City$269$126
Springfield$203$96
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

St. Louis car insurance FAQs

Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about car insurance in St. Louis.

  • How much is car insurance in St. Louis?

    Car insurance in St. Louis costs $242 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $160 per month for liability-only car insurance and $325 per month for full coverage.

    Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.

  • Which company has the cheapest car insurance in St. Louis?

    USAA has the cheapest car insurance in St. Louis, with monthly liability rates as low as $42. State Farm and Allstate also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $51 and $69.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in St. Louis?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best car insurance company in St. Louis. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top St. Louis insurers include USAA and American Family.

  • How much is car insurance in Missouri per month?

    Missouri drivers pay an average of $167 per month for car insurance. They pay $95 per month for liability coverage and $240 per month for full coverage.

  • Which type of auto insurance is required in Missouri?

    Liability auto insurance and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage are required in Missouri. Drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. United State Census Bureau. "St. Louis city, Missouri."
  2. Missouri Economic Research and Information Center. "Cost of Living Data Series."
  3. Insurance Information Institute. "Auto insurance basics—understanding your coverage."
  4. Missouri Department of Commerce & Insurance. "Consumer Guide to Auto Insurance."
  5. Missouri Department of Insurance. "Auto Insurance FAQs."
  6. Missouri Department of Revenue. "Tickets and Points FAQs."
  7. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."

