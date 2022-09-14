Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Advertiser Disclosure
At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.
We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Missouri
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $56/mes para cobertura total en Missouri.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Car insurance policies in St. Louis cost an average of $242 per month — considerably more than the national average of $158 per month. Known for its iconic Gateway Arch, successful sports teams, and impressive arts scene, St. Louis is the second-largest city in Missouri.[1][2]
The large number of drivers on St. Louis’ roadways and the city’s relatively high number of property crimes likely contribute to its higher-than-average car insurance costs. But some top insurers offer rates below the city average.
USAA, State Farm, and Allstate have the cheapest car insurance in St. Louis.
St. Louis drivers pay monthly averages of $160 for liability-only coverage and $325 for full coverage.
Full-coverage policies cost St. Louis drivers an average of $3,903 per year.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in St. Louis
The best car insurance companies vary from one city to the next, but it’s always important to consider your insurance needs and finances. Car insurance is a recurring expense, and finding a policy that fits your budget and provides adequate coverage is essential.
State Farm, USAA, and American Family offer the most competitive rates for a few common types of drivers in St. Louis. Even so, the best insurance company for you may be entirely different. Each driver has a unique driving history, and each insurer calculates rates differently, which only emphasizes the importance of comparing car insurance quotes before buying.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$67
$35
Cheap rates
USAA
4.5
$56
$29
Military families
American Family
4.3
$113
$59
Accident forgiveness
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$51/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$98/mo
Available in all 50 states, State Farm car insurance policies offer multiple ways to save, from customizing coverage types to a robust list of discounts. The company has far fewer complaints than expected for the industry, according to the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) Consumer Complaint Index. State Farm also ranked above average for every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Ventajas
Rideshare insurance available
More than 100 years in the insurance industry
Contras
Gap insurance not available
May not be the cheapest choice for drivers with violations
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$42/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$82/mo
Auto insurance customers have access to several discounts with USAA, including bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, living on a military base, and more. AM Best gives USAA an A++ (Superior) rating for financial strength, and the company had the highest or second-highest rating of all insurers in every region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S Auto Insurance Study. Customer reviews are mixed for service and claims processing, though.
Ventajas
Low premiums
SafePilot program rewards safe drivers with a discount of up to 30%
Contras
Only available to active-duty military, veterans, military spouses, or children of service members or veterans
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$86/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$165/mo
American Family stands out for its high rate of customer satisfaction, with largely positive online consumer reviews and well below-average number of complaints on the NAIC Consumer Complaint Index. American Family offers car insurance policyholders 16 different discounts, and the company has an excellent rating from AM Best for financial strength.
Ventajas
High J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in the Central region
Numerous discount and coverage options
Contras
Available in only 18 states
Rates are merely moderate compared to other insurers
It was good for several years, then the price went up.
David - March 28, 2024
Verified
Horrible
They increase your policy's cost double even without any accidents or tickets.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in St. Louis
Your credit score, age, location, driving record, and vehicle all affect your car insurance rates. While you can’t change some of these factors, you can take steps to secure a better deal.
Here are some simple strategies for lowering your car insurance bill:
Limit your mileage. If you only drive a few hundred miles monthly, consider switching to a usage-based policy where you only pay for the miles you drive. Make sure to estimate your annual mileage accurately. If you drive infrequently, you’ll typically pay less.
Apply for discounts. Most insurers offer a variety of discounts. Check for discounts related to age, driving record, student status, and loyalty.
Bundle policies. You can usually qualify for a discount if you get multiple policies from one insurer, such as your home and auto insurance.
Don’t avoid extra coverage. It’s tempting to opt for the minimum coverage amounts to save money. But even though it costs more in the short term, you could save money if you’re in an accident and have more extensive coverage.
Find Car Insurance in St. Louis, Missouri
Liability rates start at $42 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in St. Louis: USAA
Most states, including Missouri, require drivers to carry liability-only car insurance. This insurance typically covers vehicle repairs and medical costs for the other driver if you’re responsible for an accident — but not your own medical expenses or vehicle repairs.[3]
Liability-only policies in St. Louis cost an average of $160 per month. Here are the insurance companies with the cheapest liability rates in St. Louis.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
42
State Farm
51
Allstate
69
GEICO
74
Safeco
82
American Family
86
Clearcover
96
Progressive
104
Shelter
114
State Auto
114
Nationwide
120
Auto-Owners
124
Travelers
125
Liberty Mutual
133
Midvale Home & Auto
133
Direct Auto
140
GAINSCO
140
AssuranceAmerica
156
The General
157
Foremost
213
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in St. Louis: USAA
Full-coverage car insurance meets the state requirements for liability coverage and usually includes comprehensive and collision. Each insurer defines full coverage differently, but the policies cover medical expenses and vehicle repairs. Unlike liability-only insurance, full-coverage insurance pays for your medical expenses and repairs if you’re responsible for an accident.
St. Louis drivers pay an average of $325 per month for full-coverage auto insurance. The following insurers offer the best full-coverage rates in St. Louis.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
82
State Farm
98
Allstate
131
GEICO
144
American Family
165
Safeco
178
Clearcover
190
Progressive
200
Travelers
208
Nationwide
216
Shelter
217
Auto-Owners
239
Midvale Home & Auto
248
State Auto
290
Direct Auto
292
Liberty Mutual
302
AssuranceAmerica
315
GAINSCO
335
The General
382
Foremost
449
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Missouri
Missouri is an at-fault state, meaning the driver who causes an accident must turn to their own insurance company to cover the claim damages.[4]
The state mandates liability-only auto insurance to ensure drivers have adequate coverage, including minimum amounts for bodily injury liability coverage, property damage liability insurance, and uninsured or underinsured motorist coverage.
Below are the mandated coverage limits for drivers in St. Louis:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
While the minimum-coverage amounts provide some financial protection, you might want to purchase higher limits or additional coverages. If you lease or finance your car, you might have to add extra protections since lenders usually require collision and comprehensive coverage.
The following coverages exceed the state minimums and are worth considering, especially if you drive frequently:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive insurance provides financial protection if your car sustains damage due to something other than a collision, including theft, fire, and vandalism.
This pays for repairs if your windshield or windows are shattered or damaged. It’s usually a supplemental policy.
Gap coverage
If you finance your car and owe more than the vehicle is currently worth, gap insurance can help cover the difference in the event of a claim.
Keep in Mind
As you decide what coverage you need, it’s important to consider your budget, the value of your car, and how much you’ll be driving.
Pure comparative fault
Missouri abides by the rules of pure comparative fault, which means drivers can be at fault for a percentage of an accident. Because of that, your damages will be reduced by the amount you’re at fault. After drivers file a claim, insurance companies can investigate the accident and determine the percentage of fault for everyone involved.[5]
For example, if you’re in an accident, the other driver might be at fault for 70% of the collision, but you might be responsible for 30%, so only 70% of your claim would be covered. If you disagree with the final evaluation, you can seek legal help or ask your insurance company to meet with the other insurer to reconsider.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Some factors, like location and age, affect your car insurance rates and are impossible to control. But your driving record — especially whether you have any violations — also affects your rates.
Insurers consider the incidents on your driving record when determining rates. Incidents like driving under the influence (DUI), speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents can all cause your rates to increase. Because of that, it’s even more important to compare quotes and find the most competitive rates.
Shop for Car Insurance in St. Louis, MO
Monthly rates start at $52 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you may see your insurance costs increase, depending on the severity of the ticket and how many other infractions you have on your record. St. Louis drivers with a speeding ticket on their record pay an average of $232 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $471 for full coverage.
Here are the cheapest insurance companies in St. Louis for drivers with speeding tickets.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
USAA
42
54
State Farm
51
65
Allstate
69
89
GEICO
74
96
Safeco
82
115
American Family
86
113
Clearcover
96
134
Progressive
104
140
Shelter
114
163
Nationwide
120
157
Auto-Owners
124
166
Travelers
125
165
Liberty Mutual
133
186
Direct Auto
140
187
GAINSCO
140
177
AssuranceAmerica
156
216
The General
157
211
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
Insurers will classify you as “at fault” if you’re responsible for an accident. In Missouri, an at-fault accident can stay on your record for three to five years.[6] At-fault accidents almost always cause your insurance rates to increase. Due to Missouri’s pure comparative fault rule, you can be partially at fault. But this can still negatively affect your car insurance record.
St. Louis drivers with an at-fault accident on record pay an average of $237 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $482 for full coverage. Here are the best insurance companies for St. Louis drivers with at-fault accidents.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
USAA
42
57
State Farm
51
68
Allstate
69
94
GEICO
74
101
Safeco
82
121
American Family
86
117
Clearcover
96
155
Progressive
104
146
Shelter
114
169
Nationwide
120
164
Auto-Owners
124
170
Travelers
125
172
Liberty Mutual
133
194
Direct Auto
140
196
GAINSCO
140
187
AssuranceAmerica
156
221
The General
157
220
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
Driving-under-the-influence (DUI) violations can do more than negatively affect car insurance rates. Some insurers may even choose not to renew auto policies after drivers get an infraction. St. Louis drivers with a DUI pay an average of $269 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $547 for full coverage.
Getting competitive car insurance rates after a DUI is still possible, but you might need to work with a company specializing in high-risk coverage. Here are some of the cheapest insurance companies for St. Louis drivers with DUIs on their records.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
USAA
42
68
State Farm
51
82
Allstate
69
112
GEICO
74
120
Safeco
82
133
American Family
86
139
Clearcover
96
155
Progressive
104
168
Shelter
114
173
Nationwide
120
194
Auto-Owners
124
200
Travelers
125
202
Liberty Mutual
133
215
Direct Auto
140
226
GAINSCO
140
226
AssuranceAmerica
156
252
The General
157
254
Foremost
213
344
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
Age is another factor that affects car insurance rates, and its effect changes as drivers age. Teenage drivers are usually more expensive to insure, but rates drop in adulthood around age 35. After that, drivers benefit from some of the cheapest car insurance rates until age 70, when average rates increase again.
Senior drivers in St. Louis pay an average of $105 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $214 for full coverage. The following insurers offer the cheapest monthly car insurance quotes for senior drivers in St. Louis.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
59
30
State Farm
68
35
Allstate
95
50
GEICO
102
53
American Family
116
61
Progressive
128
67
Safeco
137
63
Shelter
140
74
Nationwide
145
81
Travelers
147
88
Clearcover
161
81
Auto-Owners
169
88
Direct Auto
202
97
AssuranceAmerica
209
103
Liberty Mutual
223
98
GAINSCO
248
104
The General
281
115
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Teenage drivers are some of the most expensive drivers to insure due to inexperience and the fact that they’re more likely to engage in dangerous driving.
Teen drivers in St. Louis pay an average of $295 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $600 for full coverage.
Teens still have ways to reduce the cost, though. Consider insuring your teenager on the family insurance plan, choosing a car with maximum safety features, and asking about good student discounts.
The following insurers are the best options for teen drivers in St. Louis.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
USAA
139
71
State Farm
172
89
GEICO
232
119
Allstate
235
124
American Family
287
150
Safeco
325
150
Clearcover
346
175
Progressive
367
191
Nationwide
378
210
Shelter
382
200
Travelers
383
230
Auto-Owners
407
211
Liberty Mutual
521
229
Direct Auto
543
261
GAINSCO
612
256
AssuranceAmerica
617
306
The General
626
257
Foremost
819
388
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in St. Louis
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
St. Louis car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurers in Missouri consider credit history as another risk factor and use it when determining rates. Because of that, your credit score affects your car insurance rates in St. Louis. The higher your credit score, the lower your car insurance premium.
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in St. Louis?
The average cost of car insurance in St. Louis is $242 per month. Compared to the national average of $158 per month, drivers in St. Louis pay more for car insurance.
Your location affects your car insurance rates, especially if your ZIP code is in a densely populated city. Even where you park your car — including if you park in a garage or on the street — affects how much you pay.
More cities in Missouri
Most accidents occur in cities or towns, so drivers living in rural areas might pay less. As the second-largest city in the state, St. Louis drivers typically pay more for car insurance.[7]
Here’s how car insurance rates in St. Louis compare to other cities in the state.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
St. Louis car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be difficult. Below, you’ll find answers to some commonly asked questions about car insurance in St. Louis.
How much is car insurance in St. Louis?
Car insurance in St. Louis costs $242 per month, on average. Drivers pay an average of $160 per month for liability-only car insurance and $325 per month for full coverage.
Your exact rate will depend on your insurer, age, driving record, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in St. Louis?
USAA has the cheapest car insurance in St. Louis, with monthly liability rates as low as $42. State Farm and Allstate also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $51 and $69.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in St. Louis?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best car insurance company in St. Louis. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top St. Louis insurers include USAA and American Family.
How much is car insurance in Missouri per month?
Missouri drivers pay an average of $167 per month for car insurance. They pay $95 per month for liability coverage and $240 per month for full coverage.
Which type of auto insurance is required in Missouri?
Liability auto insurance and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage are required in Missouri. Drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance, and $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.