Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Some factors, like location and age, affect your car insurance rates and are impossible to control. But your driving record — especially whether you have any violations — also affects your rates.

Insurers consider the incidents on your driving record when determining rates. Incidents like driving under the influence (DUI), speeding tickets, and at-fault accidents can all cause your rates to increase. Because of that, it’s even more important to compare quotes and find the most competitive rates.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

If you have a speeding ticket on your record, you may see your insurance costs increase, depending on the severity of the ticket and how many other infractions you have on your record. St. Louis drivers with a speeding ticket on their record pay an average of $232 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $471 for full coverage.

Here are the cheapest insurance companies in St. Louis for drivers with speeding tickets.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket USAA 42 54 State Farm 51 65 Allstate 69 89 GEICO 74 96 Safeco 82 115 American Family 86 113 Clearcover 96 134 Progressive 104 140 Shelter 114 163 Nationwide 120 157 Auto-Owners 124 166 Travelers 125 165 Liberty Mutual 133 186 Direct Auto 140 187 GAINSCO 140 177 AssuranceAmerica 156 216 The General 157 211

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Insurers will classify you as “at fault” if you’re responsible for an accident. In Missouri, an at-fault accident can stay on your record for three to five years.[6] At-fault accidents almost always cause your insurance rates to increase. Due to Missouri’s pure comparative fault rule, you can be partially at fault. But this can still negatively affect your car insurance record.

St. Louis drivers with an at-fault accident on record pay an average of $237 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $482 for full coverage. Here are the best insurance companies for St. Louis drivers with at-fault accidents.

Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident USAA 42 57 State Farm 51 68 Allstate 69 94 GEICO 74 101 Safeco 82 121 American Family 86 117 Clearcover 96 155 Progressive 104 146 Shelter 114 169 Nationwide 120 164 Auto-Owners 124 170 Travelers 125 172 Liberty Mutual 133 194 Direct Auto 140 196 GAINSCO 140 187 AssuranceAmerica 156 221 The General 157 220

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

Driving-under-the-influence (DUI) violations can do more than negatively affect car insurance rates. Some insurers may even choose not to renew auto policies after drivers get an infraction. St. Louis drivers with a DUI pay an average of $269 per month for liability-only auto insurance and $547 for full coverage.

Getting competitive car insurance rates after a DUI is still possible, but you might need to work with a company specializing in high-risk coverage. Here are some of the cheapest insurance companies for St. Louis drivers with DUIs on their records.