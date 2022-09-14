Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

One of the biggest factors that can affect the cost of car insurance is your driving record. If you have any incidents on your record, such as a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI conviction, you’ll probably pay a higher car insurance premium.

The rate increase you face will also depend on the severity or frequency of any incidents on your record, as well as your insurance company. For example, your premium would likely increase more after a DUI than a single speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA

If you have a speeding ticket on your driving record, your car insurance premium may increase slightly. Compared to other violations, a speeding ticket usually has a smaller effect on your premium. The average cost of car insurance for Joplin drivers with a speeding ticket is $255 per month for full coverage and $117 for liability only.

In the table below, you can see the cheapest car insurance companies in Joplin for drivers with a speeding ticket.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA

Getting into an accident can affect your car insurance premium significantly, depending on your insurance company. The degree of damage you caused in an at-fault accident may also influence how much your rate increases.

The average cost of car insurance for Joplin drivers with an at-fault accident on record is $261 per month for full coverage and $120 for liability only coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for Joplin drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA

One of the most serious traffic violations, a DUI conviction typically has the biggest effect on your car insurance rate. Auto insurers associate a DUI or DWI conviction as a risk indicator for future claims or accidents. First-time offenders in Missouri face a 90-day suspension, too.[5]

The average cost of car insurance for Joplin drivers with a DUI is $296 per month for full coverage and $136 for liability-only coverage. Find the cheapest companies in Joplin for drivers with a DUI in the table below.