¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Missouri
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $29/mes para solo responsabilidad y $56/mes para cobertura total en Missouri.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
In Joplin, Missouri, drivers pay $129 per month, on average, for car insurance — which falls below the Missouri state average of $167 per month. The city’s small population size could contribute to its lower rates.
To find the most affordable coverage in Joplin for your personal situation, start by learning about the best insurers offering coverage in the city.
Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes and finding coverage for an affordable price in Joplin.
Datos Breves
USAA, State Farm, and Allstate have the cheapest car insurance in Joplin.
On average, Joplin drivers pay $81 per month for liability-only coverage and $176 for full coverage.
Joplin drivers pay a yearly average of $2,117 for full-coverage car insurance.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Joplin
Not all car insurance companies in Joplin offer the exact same coverage options. The right policy and insurer for you depends on unique factors like your coverage needs, budget, driving history, and more.
Below, you’ll find a few of the cheapest car insurance companies offering coverage in Joplin.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
USAA
4.5
$56
$29
Cheap rates
State Farm
4.5
$67
$35
Teen drivers
Allstate
4.2
$90
$47
Drivers with an accident
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$23/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$44/mo
USAA is a highly rated insurance company that exclusively sells coverage to active-duty military members, veterans, and their immediate families. The company is the cheapest car insurance company in Joplin by coverage level, driving history, and age.
USAA offers a good variety of discounts for additional policy savings, but only a few coverage endorsements are available. In addition to liability insurance, the company sells roadside assistance, comprehensive, collision, and uninsured motorist coverage.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$27/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$52/mo
The largest car insurance company in the U.S., State Farm also has some of the cheapest rates for drivers in Joplin.[2] State Farm stands out for its impressive list of discounts, with savings for safe drivers, good students, policy bundling, insuring multiple vehicles, and having safety features in your vehicle.
The company also has two safe driver rewards programs. But State Farm doesn’t offer as many optional coverages as some insurance companies.
Ventajas
Affordable car insurance rates in Joplin
At least 10 advertised discounts
Contras
Fewer coverage options than some insurers
Gap insurance not available unless you finance your car through State Farm Bank
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$37/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$70/mo
Allstate is one of the largest insurers in the U.S. by market share. The company sells a number of insurance products, including auto, motorcycle, home, renters, condo, and term life insurance. It offers some of the cheapest average rates in Joplin, and drivers can save even more with one or more of Allstate’s 14 discounts.
Allstate offers optional accident forgiveness coverage that ensures your coverage won’t increase after an accident — even if you caused it. You can also benefit from a safe driving bonus and deductible rewards.
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Joplin
Car insurance premiums are unique for each driver. Your coverage needs, driving record, and age are just a few of the factors that can affect your rate. You can find cheap car insurance in Joplin, Missouri, even if you have a spotty driving record.
Here are some tips for reducing your insurance costs:
Bundle your policies. Most car insurance companies will give you adiscountif you purchase two insurance policies together, like auto insurance and home insurance.
Pay in full. If you can afford to pay your annual car insurance premium up front and in full, you could get a small discount on your premium.
Choose high deductibles. For policies that require a deductible, selecting a high deductible will lower your monthly premium.
Shop around. Car insurance companies charge different rates for the same coverage. Getting quotes from several insurers can help you find the best policy at the best price for your situation.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Joplin: USAA
Liability-only car insurance is the cheapest type of auto insurance available in Joplin. It only includes personal liability insurance, which covers your legal and financial responsibilities when you hit another driver and cause bodily injury or property damage.[3] All vehicle owners in Joplin must carry a minimum amount of liability insurance.
Liability-only auto insurance in Joplin costs an average of $81 per month. In the table below, you can see the cheapest car insurance companies in Joplin for liability-only insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
23
State Farm
27
Allstate
37
GEICO
40
Safeco
44
American Family
46
Clearcover
51
Progressive
55
Shelter
61
State Auto
61
Nationwide
64
Auto-Owners
66
Travelers
67
Liberty Mutual
71
Midvale Home & Auto
71
Direct Auto
75
GAINSCO
75
AssuranceAmerica
83
The General
84
Dairyland
87
Bristol West
103
Foremost
113
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Joplin: USAA
Full-coverage car insurance provides significantly more protection than a liability-only insurance policy. A full-coverage policy extends physical damage coverage to your vehicle if you face vehicle damage or theft. It’s a good idea to purchase full coverage if you have a new or valuable vehicle. If you lease or finance your vehicle, your lender may require you to purchase full coverage.
“Comprehensive, collision, liability, uninsured/underinsured motorist, and medical payments insurance are all coverages that are typically included with a full-coverage policy,” says P.J. Miller, vice president at Wallace & Turner, Inc.
Drivers in Joplin pay an average of $176 per month for full coverage. Below, you can see which insurers in Joplin have the cheapest average full-coverage insurance rates.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
USAA
44
State Farm
52
Allstate
70
GEICO
77
American Family
88
Safeco
95
Clearcover
101
Progressive
106
Travelers
111
Nationwide
115
Shelter
116
Auto-Owners
127
Midvale Home & Auto
132
Direct Auto
155
State Auto
155
Liberty Mutual
161
AssuranceAmerica
168
GAINSCO
179
The General
204
Foremost
239
Dairyland
269
Bristol West
294
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Missouri
Missouri state law requires drivers to carry a minimum amount of car insurance, including bodily injury and property damage liability. Drivers must also carry uninsured motorist insurance equal to the bodily injury coverage limits.[4]
Missouri is a tort, or at-fault, state. If you get into an accident, the at-fault driver is responsible for compensating the other person for their medical expenses and vehicle repairs. This differs from no-fault states, where each driver needs to file claims with their insurance company for any damage or injury — regardless of fault.
Here’s the exact minimum-coverage amount you need to purchase in Missouri:
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Uninsured motorist bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident
You may want to purchase additional coverage to protect you and your vehicle. Common optional coverages include:
Collision coverage
Following an accident, collision insurance covers damage to your vehicle even if you caused the collision.
Comprehensive coverage
If you face vehicle damage from a non-collision incident — including severe weather, theft, or fire — comprehensive insurance kicks in.
In addition to medical expenses, personal injury protection can cover lost wages and essential services while you recover from an accident-related injury.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
One of the biggest factors that can affect the cost of car insurance is your driving record. If you have any incidents on your record, such as a speeding ticket, at-fault accident, or DUI conviction, you’ll probably pay a higher car insurance premium.
The rate increase you face will also depend on the severity or frequency of any incidents on your record, as well as your insurance company. For example, your premium would likely increase more after a DUI than a single speeding ticket.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: USAA
If you have a speeding ticket on your driving record, your car insurance premium may increase slightly. Compared to other violations, a speeding ticket usually has a smaller effect on your premium. The average cost of car insurance for Joplin drivers with a speeding ticket is $255 per month for full coverage and $117 for liability only.
In the table below, you can see the cheapest car insurance companies in Joplin for drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
USAA
23
30
State Farm
27
34
Allstate
37
48
GEICO
40
52
Safeco
44
62
American Family
46
61
Clearcover
51
71
Progressive
55
74
Shelter
61
87
Nationwide
64
84
Auto-Owners
66
88
Travelers
67
88
Liberty Mutual
71
99
Direct Auto
75
100
GAINSCO
75
95
AssuranceAmerica
83
115
The General
84
113
Dairyland
87
117
Bristol West
103
136
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: USAA
Getting into an accident can affect your car insurance premium significantly, depending on your insurance company. The degree of damage you caused in an at-fault accident may also influence how much your rate increases.
The average cost of car insurance for Joplin drivers with an at-fault accident on record is $261 per month for full coverage and $120 for liability only coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies for Joplin drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
USAA
23
31
State Farm
27
36
Allstate
37
50
GEICO
40
54
Safeco
44
65
American Family
46
63
Clearcover
51
82
Progressive
55
77
Shelter
61
90
Nationwide
64
88
Auto-Owners
66
91
Travelers
67
92
Liberty Mutual
71
103
Direct Auto
75
105
GAINSCO
75
100
AssuranceAmerica
83
117
The General
84
118
Dairyland
87
121
Bristol West
103
140
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: USAA
One of the most serious traffic violations, a DUI conviction typically has the biggest effect on your car insurance rate. Auto insurers associate a DUI or DWI conviction as a risk indicator for future claims or accidents. First-time offenders in Missouri face a 90-day suspension, too.[5]
The average cost of car insurance for Joplin drivers with a DUI is $296 per month for full coverage and $136 for liability-only coverage. Find the cheapest companies in Joplin for drivers with a DUI in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
USAA
23
37
State Farm
27
44
Allstate
37
60
GEICO
40
65
Safeco
44
71
American Family
46
74
Clearcover
51
82
Progressive
55
89
Shelter
61
93
Nationwide
64
103
Auto-Owners
66
107
Travelers
67
108
Liberty Mutual
71
115
Direct Auto
75
121
GAINSCO
75
121
AssuranceAmerica
83
134
The General
84
136
Dairyland
87
141
Bristol West
103
166
Foremost
113
183
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: USAA
Your age is another factor that can influence your auto insurance premium. Average rate data shows that premiums start to decrease consistently around age 35 and start increasing again around age 70. Some senior drivers may face changes in vision and physical abilities that make driving more difficult. Some insurers increase rates to account for the added risk.[6]
The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Joplin is $116 per month for full coverage and $53 for liability-only coverage. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Joplin for senior drivers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
16
32
State Farm
19
36
Allstate
27
51
GEICO
28
55
American Family
32
62
Safeco
34
73
Progressive
35
68
Shelter
39
75
Clearcover
43
85
Nationwide
43
77
Auto-Owners
47
90
Travelers
47
78
Direct Auto
52
107
Liberty Mutual
52
119
AssuranceAmerica
55
111
GAINSCO
55
132
The General
62
150
Dairyland
63
195
Bristol West
74
212
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: USAA
Teen drivers pay much higher car insurance rates than adults. Data shows that drivers between the ages of 16 and 19 have the highest fatal accident rate among all age groups.[7] Additionally, the risk of accidents is very high during the first few months of having a driver’s license.
The average cost of car insurance for teenage drivers in Joplin is $325 per month for full coverage and $150 for liability-only coverage.
Although young drivers can expect to pay high car insurance rates, they can save money in a few ways. For example, staying on your parents’ insurance policy is usually more affordable than getting your own policy. Most car insurance companies offer discounts for teens, like a good student discount for maintaining a certain GPA, too.
Below, you can see which car insurance companies in Joplin offer the most affordable car insurance rates for teens.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
USAA
39
74
State Farm
47
91
GEICO
65
124
Allstate
66
126
American Family
80
153
Safeco
80
173
Clearcover
93
184
Progressive
101
194
Shelter
107
204
Auto-Owners
112
216
Nationwide
112
201
Liberty Mutual
122
278
Travelers
123
204
GAINSCO
137
327
The General
138
334
Direct Auto
140
288
Dairyland
144
447
AssuranceAmerica
163
329
Bristol West
175
500
Foremost
206
436
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Joplin car insurance quotes by credit tier
In Missouri, car insurance companies can consider your credit history when determining your premium. In general, drivers with good credit pay less for car insurance than drivers with poor credit. Data shows that drivers with bad credit are more likely to have insurance claims, which is why they often pay higher rates for coverage.[8]
The chart below includes the average car insurance premiums in Joplin for drivers by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Joplin?
The average cost of car insurance in Joplin is less than the national average of $158 per month. The average monthly car insurance premium in Joplin is $176 for full coverage and $81 for minimum coverage. For comparison, the U.S. national average rate is $213 per month for full coverage and $104 per month for minimum coverage.
Statewide, Missouri drivers pay $167 per month for car insurance. In certain areas of Missouri, including Joplin, insurers may factor in the risk of vehicle damage from severe weather like tornadoes when calculating rates.
More cities in Missouri
Premiums can vary by city and ZIP code. Some specific factors that can affect the cost of car insurance in various cities include population size, vehicle theft rate, crime rates, population density, traffic congestion, and the number of uninsured drivers in the city.
On average, Joplin drivers pay $176 per month for full coverage. Below, you can see average car insurance premiums in some other Missouri cities and how they compare to the average rate in Joplin.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Joplin car insurance FAQs
If you still have questions about finding the right coverage in Joplin, the following information should help you navigate the process. Here’s what you should know about car insurance in Joplin.
How much is car insurance in Joplin?
On average, Joplin drivers pay $129 per month for car insurance. Full-coverage insurance costs $44 per month, and liability coverage costs $23, on average. The state average is $240 per month, so Joplin drivers earn lower rates, on average.
Your specific premium depends on your driving record, credit history, age, coverage, and more.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Joplin?
USAA has the cheapest car insurance in Joplin, with monthly liability rates as low as $23. State Farm and Allstate also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $27 and $37.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Joplin?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, the best insurance company in Joplin is State Farm. The company earned an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior) and has a below-average number of customer complaints, according to the NAIC.
Other top insurers include USAA, Allstate, and GEICO.
How much car insurance do you need in Missouri?
You must purchase a minimum of $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability. In addition to liability insurance, you need to purchase $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured motorist coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
