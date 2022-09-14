Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Louisiana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $71/mes para solo responsabilidad y $122/mes para cobertura total en Louisiana.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Located in southern Louisiana, Lafayette has a population of around 121,000 people and is the third-largest metropolitan area in the state.[1] Drivers in the city pay an overall average of $165 per month for liability car insurance, which is comparable to the Louisiana monthly average of $156.
Louisiana drivers pay significantly more than the national average of $104 per month for liability insurance. The state is at high risk of experiencing damage from tropical storms and hurricanes, which can lead to increased average rates in the area.
Here’s what you need to know about finding the cheapest car insurance in Lafayette, including how to compare quotes and coverage options.
Datos Breves
Lafayette drivers pay an average of $316 per month for full-coverage insurance.
State Farm, USAA, and Allstate have the cheapest liability insurance in Lafayette.
Louisiana is a pure comparative fault state, so claims payouts are reduced in relation to each driver’s percentage of fault.[2]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Lafayette
As you search for the best car insurance in Lafayette, it’s essential to consider your driving profile and budget. These two factors, along with others, can affect which insurance company is the best fit for you. Depending on your needs, one insurer might work better for you than another. As you shop for insurance, compare quotes from different companies.
State Farm, Safeco, and The General are three of the top insurance companies offering cheap auto coverage in the city. The provided quotes below reflect statewide insurance costs in Louisiana.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured's own damages.
$78/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder's repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$124/mo
State Farm has been in business for more than 100 years. The company sells a number of insurance products, including auto and other vehicle insurance, homeowners, life, health, pet, disability, and small-business insurance. Policyholders have multiple ways to save through around a dozen discounts.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.3
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer's financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company's financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$165/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$291/mo
An affiliate of American Family Insurance, The General provides auto insurance for high-risk drivers with poor driving records. The company also sells homeowners, renters, life, pet, and other types of insurance. Policyholders can save money through bundling, good student, and multi-driver discounts.
The company also earned an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best, which indicates financial stability.
Ventajas
Competitively priced options for high-risk drivers
SR-22 filing available in most states
Contras
Mixed customer service reviews
Above-average number of customer complaints filed with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.8
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
825
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$149/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$263/mo
Owned by Liberty Mutual Insurance, Safeco offers car, homeowners, renters, pet, and other insurance products. The company sells new vehicle replacement coverage, rental car reimbursement, liability, and full-coverage policies. Safeco has money-saving programs for accident forgiveness, diminishing deductibles, and cash back for claims-free customers.
Safeco earned an A (Excellent) financial strength rating from AM Best, which indicates financial stability.
Ventajas
Cash-back program for claims-free customers
Options for customizing car insurance
Contras
Limited number of discounts
Customer reviews indicate room for improvement in customer service
The underwriter is incompetent. Your staff didn't renew my policy and sent a rude letter stating that I have debris or algae on my roof.
Carol - April 6, 2024
Verified
It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.
It seemed good, but I never had to use it. They increased the price by $704 a year, and that ended our relationship.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Lafayette
Your age, location, driving record, and type of car affect how much you pay for car insurance. Even though you can’t change some factors, you can try to lower your car insurance costs as a driver in Lafayette. Consider the following tactics to earn cheaper rates:
Utilize discounts. Insurers typically offer a variety of discounts, so you should always inquire about your eligibility. For example, if you insure more than one car with the same company, you can usually qualify for a discount.
Take a defensive driving course. Because defensive driving courses teach drivers how to make safer choices behind the wheel, many insurance companies offer discounts once you complete a class.
Bundle policies. Insurance companies usually offer discounts for customers with different policies from the same company. For example, you can bundle auto coverage with home, motorcycle, and renters insurance.
Encourage good grades. Most insurance companies in Louisiana offer a good student discount for full-time students with B or higher grades. If you’re a parent of a teenage driver, it’s a great way to save extra money.
Select a safe car. If your car has extra safety features, like anti-theft locks and additional airbags, you might qualify for a lower rate. Ask your insurer if it offers a discount.
Compare quotes. It’s always important to compare quotes from different insurers. Unless you review multiple quotes, you can’t gauge whether you’re getting a good deal. Take time to review numerous options and talk to different insurance agents to find the best fit.
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Lafayette: State Farm
Drivers in Louisiana must have a minimum amount of liability insurance. If you cause an auto accident, liability insurance covers vehicle repairs and medical expenses for the other driver and their passengers. It doesn’t cover your repairs or medical costs.[3]
Most drivers should consider purchasing more than the minimum coverage, but liability-only coverage works best for drivers with old or inexpensive vehicles.
The average cost of liability car insurance in Lafayette is $165 per month. Here are some of the cheapest options for liability-only coverage in Lafayette.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
78
USAA
97
Allstate
126
GEICO
127
Direct Auto
137
Safeco
149
Clearcover
151
Progressive
151
The General
165
Liberty Mutual
190
Midvale Home & Auto
227
Bristol West
246
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Lafayette: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability-only insurance, as well as comprehensive and collision coverage, which can help cover your vehicle repairs after an accident or incident. According to insurance experts, most drivers benefit from purchasing full-coverage auto insurance because it provides extra financial protection — especially if you have a new vehicle.
If you finance or lease your vehicle, your auto lender or dealer may even require you to purchase this policy type.
On average, full-coverage car insurance costs Lafayette drivers $316 per month. Here are the cheapest insurance companies for full-coverage insurance in Lafayette.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
124
USAA
156
Allstate
202
GEICO
203
Direct Auto
229
Progressive
240
Clearcover
242
Safeco
263
Liberty Mutual
287
The General
291
Midvale Home & Auto
321
Bristol West
427
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Louisiana
Drivers in Louisiana must have an active auto insurance policy with minimum amounts of bodily injury and property damage liability coverage.[4]
Louisiana is a comparative fault state, so the driver responsible for the accident must cover the other driver’s repairs and medical expenses. But state law allows partially responsible drivers to recover damages in court, in accordance with their percentage of fault. If not resolved in the insurance claims process, drivers have to file a lawsuit within one year of the accident.[5]
Here are the specific minimum coverage requirements in Louisiana:
Insurance experts typically recommend that drivers buy additional coverage and increase their liability insurance limits to ensure adequate protection after an accident. For example, if you only have liability insurance and cause an accident that totals your car, you’ll need to pay for your new vehicle.
Here are some additional coverage options you might want to consider:
Comprehensive coverage
If your car needs repairs due to something other than a collision, comprehensive insurance helps cover the costs. It typically includes coverage for damage from theft, vandalism, and natural disasters.
Collision coverage
Collision coverage helps pay for the cost of repairs for your vehicle following a car accident or collision with an object, regardless of fault.
Medical payments coverage
Medical payments, also called MedPay, can cover medical treatment and funeral expenses for you and your passengers after a car accident, up to your coverage limits. Drivers typically purchase MedPay or PIP coverage, but not both.
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage can help pay for medical costs, lost wages, child care costs, funeral expenses, and more for you and your passengers after an accident.
On average, Lafayette drivers with an incident on their record pay $234 per month for liability insurance and $448 for full-coverage insurance. You can still find competitive car insurance rates after a driving violation, but you should always compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best deal.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
If you have a speeding ticket on your driving record, your car insurance rates will typically increase for a few years. Lafayette drivers with a speeding ticket pay $251 per month for liability insurance and $482 for full coverage.
Here are the cheapest liability car insurance options for drivers with a speeding ticket in Lafayette.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
78
103
USAA
97
129
Allstate
126
168
GEICO
127
169
Direct Auto
137
188
Safeco
149
215
Clearcover
151
216
Progressive
151
209
The General
165
228
Liberty Mutual
190
272
Bristol West
246
334
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
If you have an at-fault accident on your record, it’ll likely increase your car insurance premiums. It won’t stay on your record forever, but insurers can typically see the violation for a few years. As a result, you can expect to pay higher rates during that time.
In Lafayette, drivers with an accident pay $256 per month for liability coverage and $490 for full-coverage car insurance, on average.
Here are the cheapest liability insurance options for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
78
107
USAA
97
135
Allstate
126
175
GEICO
127
177
Direct Auto
137
197
Safeco
149
226
Clearcover
151
248
Progressive
151
218
The General
165
237
Liberty Mutual
190
283
Bristol West
246
342
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Due to the severity of the offense, a driving under the influence (DUI) charge can cause your car insurance costs to increase significantly. DUIs can also result in license suspension and non-renewal of your insurance policy. Finding coverage after a DUI can feel overwhelming, but it’s possible to find an insurer that specializes in high-risk coverage.
The average cost of coverage for Lafayette drivers with a past DUI is $289 per month for liability coverage and $553 for full coverage. The following insurers offer the cheapest liability coverage options for drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
78
129
USAA
97
160
Allstate
126
208
GEICO
127
210
Direct Auto
137
226
Safeco
149
246
Clearcover
151
249
Progressive
151
249
The General
165
272
Liberty Mutual
190
314
Bristol West
246
406
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Different factors affect your car insurance rates, including your age. Once drivers turn 35, they can expect their car insurance costs to decrease. Rates typically continue to decline throughout adulthood, and drivers near retirement age typically earn the lowest prices.
But around the age of 70, drivers can expect rates to increase a bit again. Changes in vision and physical abilities, age-related diseases, and medications can all affect senior drivers’ ability to stay safe on the road. Auto insurers may increase rates for senior drivers to account for these potential new risks.[7]
Senior drivers in Lafayette pay $129 per month for liability coverage and $247 for full-coverage insurance, on average. Here are the cheapest car insurance options available.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
93
59
USAA
122
76
GEICO
157
98
Allstate
159
99
Progressive
169
106
Direct Auto
172
103
Safeco
218
124
Clearcover
220
137
Liberty Mutual
230
152
The General
232
132
Bristol West
334
193
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: State Farm
As new drivers with minimal experience, teenagers pay the highest car insurance rates compared to other age categories. But you can take steps to lower the cost of auto insurance for your teenager. You can enroll your teenager in a defensive driving course, select a vehicle with security features, and encourage them to earn a good driving discount.[8]
The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Lafayette is $315 per month for liability and $603 for full coverage. The following insurers offer some of the best coverage options in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
221
139
USAA
268
167
GEICO
334
209
Allstate
369
230
Direct Auto
433
259
Progressive
447
281
Clearcover
449
280
The General
486
275
Safeco
488
276
Liberty Mutual
504
333
Bristol West
739
426
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Lafayette car insurance quotes by credit tier
Lafayette drivers can expect their credit history to influence their car insurance rates.[9] Insurers in Louisiana use credit-based insurance scores to determine risk, and lower scores are associated with higher risk. Because of that, drivers with poor credit scores pay more for car insurance, and drivers with good or excellent credit pay less.
Here’s how much drivers in each credit tier pay on average for full-coverage car insurance in Lafayette.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Lafayette?
Compared to the national averages of $104 per month for liability insurance and $213 for full-coverage insurance, Lafayette drivers pay much more for auto coverage than other U.S. drivers. On average, Lafayette residents pay $165 per month for liability car insurance and $316 for full-coverage insurance.
Louisiana drivers face expensive insurance costs due to high risk of property damage from tropical storms and other severe weather in the state. Car insurance rates vary depending on city and ZIP code.
Drivers who live in big cities can expect to pay more than drivers who live in smaller cities or rural areas due to an increased risk of auto accidents, vehicle theft, and property damage. Though Lafayette drivers pay more than the national average, drivers in the nearby city of New Orleans pay even higher rates.
More cities in Louisiana
Lafayette drivers pay $316 per month for full coverage and $165 for liability coverage, on average.
Here’s how full-coverage and liability-only car insurance quotes compare in different cities across the state.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Lafayette car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for car insurance quotes from multiple insurers, you need to decide how much coverage you need. The information below should help you navigate the process of buying cheap car insurance in Lafayette.
How much is car insurance in Lafayette?
Drivers in Lafayette pay $165 per month for liability coverage and $316 per month for full-coverage insurance, on average. Your specific premium will depend on your driving record, credit history, age, and more.
Which insurance company has the cheapest rates in Lafayette?
State Farm has the cheapest car insurance rates in Lafayette, Louisiana, at $78 per month for liability-only coverage. Lafayette drivers can also find low rates with USAA and Allstate, which have monthly liability rates of $97 and $126, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Lafayette?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Lafayette. The company has a high Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best, and high customer and claims satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power. State Farm policyholders in Lafayette pay $75 per month for liability and $122 for full coverage. Other top insurers include Safeco, The General, and USAA.
Why does Louisiana have such expensive car insurance?
Louisiana is one of the most hurricane-prone states in the U.S. Because tropical storms and hurricanes can lead to damages and expensive repairs, auto insurers likely adjust baseline rates in the state to account for the risk. On a personal level, your driving record, credit history, age, and more can affect how much you pay for coverage.
What’s the minimum Louisiana car insurance?
Louisiana drivers must carry a minimum of $15,000 per person and $30,000 per accident in bodily injury liability and $25,000 per accident in property damage liability coverage. Failure to do so can result in a fine of $500 to $1,000.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.