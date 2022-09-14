Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Auto insurers determine premiums based on how likely a driver is to file a claim. Auto incidents like driving under the influence (DUI) charges, at-fault accidents, or speeding tickets indicate that a driver is more likely to file a claim. As a result, drivers can expect their rates to increase after an incident.[6]

On average, Lafayette drivers with an incident on their record pay $234 per month for liability insurance and $448 for full-coverage insurance. You can still find competitive car insurance rates after a driving violation, but you should always compare quotes from multiple insurers to find the best deal.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

If you have a speeding ticket on your driving record, your car insurance rates will typically increase for a few years. Lafayette drivers with a speeding ticket pay $251 per month for liability insurance and $482 for full coverage.

Here are the cheapest liability car insurance options for drivers with a speeding ticket in Lafayette.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 78 103 USAA 97 129 Allstate 126 168 GEICO 127 169 Direct Auto 137 188 Safeco 149 215 Clearcover 151 216 Progressive 151 209 The General 165 228 Liberty Mutual 190 272 Bristol West 246 334 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

If you have an at-fault accident on your record, it’ll likely increase your car insurance premiums. It won’t stay on your record forever, but insurers can typically see the violation for a few years. As a result, you can expect to pay higher rates during that time.

In Lafayette, drivers with an accident pay $256 per month for liability coverage and $490 for full-coverage car insurance, on average.

Here are the cheapest liability insurance options for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 78 107 USAA 97 135 Allstate 126 175 GEICO 127 177 Direct Auto 137 197 Safeco 149 226 Clearcover 151 248 Progressive 151 218 The General 165 237 Liberty Mutual 190 283 Bristol West 246 342 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Due to the severity of the offense, a driving under the influence (DUI) charge can cause your car insurance costs to increase significantly. DUIs can also result in license suspension and non-renewal of your insurance policy. Finding coverage after a DUI can feel overwhelming, but it’s possible to find an insurer that specializes in high-risk coverage.

The average cost of coverage for Lafayette drivers with a past DUI is $289 per month for liability coverage and $553 for full coverage. The following insurers offer the cheapest liability coverage options for drivers with a DUI.