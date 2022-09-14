Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

If you have any sort of incident on your driving record, you’ll likely pay more for car insurance. Incidents that can increase your auto rates include speeding tickets, at-fault accidents, and driving under the influence (DUI) charges.

Topeka drivers with an incident on their record pay $104 per month for liability car insurance and $233 for full-coverage insurance, on average. The amount your rate will increase depends on the type and severity of the violation and what else is on your record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco

If you receive a speeding ticket in Topeka, your insurance premiums will likely increase. Generally speaking, your premium may increase based on how much you exceeded the speed limit, as well as whether you have other tickets on your record.

On average, drivers in Topeka with a speeding ticket pay $112 per month for liability insurance and $183 for full coverage. Here are some of the cheapest liability insurance options for drivers in this category.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco

Insurance premiums often increase significantly when you cause an accident. Rates can even sometimes increase after an accident you didn’t cause. Due to the state’s no-fault insurance law, you’ll need to file a claim with your insurance company for an accident caused by another driver.

The average cost of car insurance for a Topeka driver with an at-fault accident is $119 per month for liability insurance and $267 for full-coverage insurance. Here are some of the cheapest liability insurance options for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco

The most serious driving violation you can commit is driving under the influence, which will increase your premiums significantly. After a DUI in Kansas, you could also face fines, imprisonment, community service mandates, and suspended or restricted driving privileges.[4]

In Topeka, drivers with a past DUI pay $134 per month for liability insurance and $302 for full-coverage car insurance. Below, you can find the cheapest liability insurance options for Topeka drivers with a DUI.