Katie Powers es una escritora de contenido de seguros para Insurify. Desde que completó su título universitario de escritura, literatura, y publicación, está acabando un título de maestría de publicación en Emersion College. En su tiempo libre, a ella le gusta leer y salir para largas caminatas.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Kansas
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $45/mes para solo responsabilidad y $108/mes para cobertura total en Kansas.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Living in the fifth-largest city in Kansas, Topeka drivers pay some of the cheapest insurance premiums in the country. Drivers pay $77 per month for liability car insurance, on average, which is lower than the national average of $104 per month and comparable to the Kansas state average of $77.
Drivers in Topeka may benefit from lower rates because suburban drivers often have a lower risk of accidents and property damage due to less congested roads and more room for parking.
The best way to find affordable rates is to compare quotes from multiple insurers. Here’s what you should know about finding car insurance in Topeka.
Datos Breves
Safeco, Midvale Home & Auto, and Dairyland offer some of the cheapest liability insurance in Topeka on average.
The average cost of full-coverage insurance in Topeka is $173 per month.
With an estimated 8% of uninsured drivers, Kansas has one of the lowest percentages of uninsured motorists in the U.S.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Topeka
The best car insurance company for you depends on many factors, including your age, driving history, budget, the type of coverage you want, and where you live. When shopping around for coverage, you should prioritize finding coverage that meets your insurance needs. You shouldn’t necessarily just select the cheapest car insurance option you find.
The following three insurers have high Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores, offer some of the cheapest rates in the state, and provide you more opportunities to save on coverage. Start your car insurance search with the companies below. The quotes shown below reflect state average costs.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
840
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$77/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$174/mo
American Family has some of the cheapest full-coverage insurance rates for Topeka drivers. It’s especially beneficial for teen drivers and their families, thanks to its good student, teen safe driver, and young volunteer discounts.
The company received an above-average ranking for customer satisfaction in the Central region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
Ventajas
Savings for teen drivers
Many discounts available
Contras
Below-average digital experience rating from J.D. Power
Lower financial strength rating from AM Best than some competitors
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$54/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$116/mo
The largest auto insurance company in the country, State Farm is a great option for Topeka drivers. State Farm has affordable rates, but you can save even more as a safe driver by enrolling in the Drive Safe & Save Program.
The company earned an above-average ranking for customer satisfaction in the Central region in J.D. Power’s 2023 U.S. Auto Insurance Study.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
880
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$46/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$100/mo
USAA is a full-service financial institution that offers auto insurance, among other products, to current and former military service members and their families. The company provides affordable rates and ranks highly in customer satisfaction.
The company earned an A++ (Superior) financial strength rating from AM Best.
Ventajas
Affordable coverage for military families
Offers a wide range of financial services
Contras
Coverage is only for active and reserve military members, veterans, and their families
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Topeka
Car insurance rates in Topeka are lower than the national average, and you can save even more money on your premiums with these simple tips:
Get multiple quotes. Insurance rates typically vary across different companies. A company that’s cheapest for one driver may cost more for someone else. You can save money by comparing quotes from several companies to find the best deal.
Bundle your policies. Insurance companies often offer a discount to customers who bundle their car insurance policies with other types of insurance, including life, home, or renters insurance policies.
Save with discounts. Most auto insurance companies offer discounts to help customers save. Many offer discounts for safe driving, having certain vehicle safety features, paying your premium up front, and more.
Adjust your policy. Your coverage limits and deductibles help determine your insurance rates. Work with your agent to either decrease your coverage limits (as long as they still meet the state requirements) or increase your deductible, both of which can help reduce your premiums.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Topeka
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Topeka: Safeco
Liability insurance pays for the other driver’s injuries and damages when you cause an accident. It doesn’t cover any of your medical bills or vehicle repairs.[2] For that, you’ll need to purchase more robust coverage. Liability-only car insurance is the cheapest type of insurance you can buy.
This limited coverage works best for drivers with particularly old or inexpensive vehicles. Most drivers should consider buying more coverage.
The average cost of liability insurance in Topeka is $77 per month. Here are the cheapest average quotes for liability coverage in Topeka.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Safeco
53
Midvale Home & Auto
64
Dairyland
65
Liberty Mutual
70
National General
79
Bristol West
84
CSAA
88
Direct Auto
91
The General
97
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Topeka: Travelers
Full-coverage car insurance includes liability insurance, as well as additional coverages to protect your vehicle. It typically includes collision and comprehensive coverages, which pay for damage to your vehicle from an accident or non-collision incident, regardless of fault.
You’ll have to pay more expensive premiums for full-coverage insurance, but it can also save you thousands (or tens of thousands) of dollars after an accident. If you can’t afford to replace your car in the event of total vehicle loss, you probably need to buy full coverage.
On average, Topeka drivers pay $173 per month for full-coverage insurance. Here are some of the cheapest full-coverage car insurance quotes in Topeka.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Travelers
99
Safeco
110
Midvale Home & Auto
115
State Auto
156
CSAA
164
Liberty Mutual
171
Dairyland
175
National General
179
Direct Auto
184
The General
207
Bristol West
232
Car insurance requirements in Kansas
Kansas requires all drivers to have car insurance and is one of about a dozen states with a no-fault insurance law. Under no-fault insurance, each driver’s insurance pays for their own medical expenses after an accident, regardless of fault.[3] This differs from at-fault states, where the at-fault driver’s bodily injury liability insurance would pay for the other driver’s injuries.
In Kansas, you can’t make a claim against the at-fault driver’s liability insurance unless you have at least $2,000 of medical expenses or certain severe injuries.
The table below outlines Kansas’ minimum coverage requirements:
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$25,000 per accident
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$4,500 per person for medical expenses
$900 per month for disability/loss of income
$25 per day for in-home services
$2,000 for funeral, burial, or cremation costs
$4,500 for rehabilitation services
Uninsured/underinsured motorist
$25,000 per person / $50,000 per accident
In addition to the coverages required under Kansas law, you should consider several optional coverages that can protect you from major losses. Here are common insurance add-ons you can choose from:
Collision coverage
If you have an accident, collision coveragepays for damage to your vehicle. This coverage applies even if you caused the accident.
Comprehensive coverage
If a non-collision incident results in vehicle damage, like severe weather or vandalism, comprehensive insurance covers your vehicle repair or replacement costs.
Gap insurance
Gap insurance pays for the difference between your insurance payout and the amount you owe on your auto loan or lease in the event of total vehicle loss.
Rental car reimbursement
If your car is in the shop or undrivable after a covered incident, this coverage pays for part or all of your rental car expenses.
Roadside assistance
Specifics vary by insurer, but roadside assistance coverage typically provides towing, jump-starts, tire changes, and other services if your car breaks down.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Topeka drivers with an incident on their record pay $104 per month for liability car insurance and $233 for full-coverage insurance, on average. The amount your rate will increase depends on the type and severity of the violation and what else is on your record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Safeco
If you receive a speeding ticket in Topeka, your insurance premiums will likely increase. Generally speaking, your premium may increase based on how much you exceeded the speed limit, as well as whether you have other tickets on your record.
On average, drivers in Topeka with a speeding ticket pay $112 per month for liability insurance and $183 for full coverage. Here are some of the cheapest liability insurance options for drivers in this category.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Safeco
53
75
Dairyland
65
87
Liberty Mutual
70
98
National General
79
104
Bristol West
84
111
CSAA
88
119
Direct Auto
91
122
The General
97
131
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Safeco
Insurance premiums often increase significantly when you cause an accident. Rates can even sometimes increase after an accident you didn’t cause. Due to the state’s no-fault insurance law, you’ll need to file a claim with your insurance company for an accident caused by another driver.
The average cost of car insurance for a Topeka driver with an at-fault accident is $119 per month for liability insurance and $267 for full-coverage insurance. Here are some of the cheapest liability insurance options for drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Safeco
53
80
Dairyland
65
92
Liberty Mutual
70
104
National General
79
112
Bristol West
84
117
CSAA
88
129
Direct Auto
91
130
The General
97
139
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Safeco
The most serious driving violation you can commit is driving under the influence, which will increase your premiums significantly. After a DUI in Kansas, you could also face fines, imprisonment, community service mandates, and suspended or restricted driving privileges.[4]
In Topeka, drivers with a past DUI pay $134 per month for liability insurance and $302 for full-coverage car insurance. Below, you can find the cheapest liability insurance options for Topeka drivers with a DUI.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Safeco
53
87
Dairyland
65
107
Liberty Mutual
70
115
National General
79
130
Bristol West
84
138
CSAA
88
145
Direct Auto
91
150
The General
97
160
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Safeco
Auto insurers will consider your age when determining your insurance premiums. Drivers between 35 and 70 benefit from premiums that decrease with age and driving experience. But auto insurers may charge drivers older than 70 higher rates due to aging-related risk factors that can make driving more difficult and increase the risk of fatal accidents.[5]
Senior drivers in Topeka pay a monthly average of $52 per month for liability insurance and $117 for full-coverage car insurance. Find the cheapest options for senior drivers in the city.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Safeco
41
85
Dairyland
48
129
Liberty Mutual
52
128
National General
58
132
Bristol West
61
169
CSAA
61
114
Direct Auto
64
129
The General
72
154
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Safeco
Teen drivers pay higher insurance premiums than any other age group. Because teens have limited experience driving and an increased likelihood of risky behavior, auto insurers view them as higher-risk drivers to insure.[6]
If you have a teen driver in your family, you can save money on their insurance premiums by adding them to your policy instead of having them sign up for their own policy. You can also save by taking advantage of discounts for good students, safe drivers, and young drivers who take a driver safety course.
The average cost of car insurance for teen drivers in Topeka is $135 per month for liability and $302 for full coverage, on average. Here are some of the cheapest options for teens in the area.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Safeco
94
195
Dairyland
105
282
Liberty Mutual
117
286
Bristol West
139
383
CSAA
147
274
National General
149
338
The General
154
329
Direct Auto
165
333
Topeka car insurance quotes by credit tier
Insurance companies see a correlation between credit history and insurance risk. Drivers with lower credit scores are typically more likely to file a claim.
Here are the average quotes for full-coverage insurance by credit tier in Topeka.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Topeka?
Location is a major factor that affects insurance rates, and Kansas drivers pay cheap insurance premiums compared to the national average of $104 for liability insurance and $213 for full coverage. On average, Kansas drivers pay $77 per month for liability insurance and $182 for full coverage.
Within Kansas, insurance premiums can vary by city and ZIP code, but Topeka drivers pay similar rates to the state average, at $77 for liability insurance and $173 for full coverage. Drivers in Kansas City, for comparison, pay much more for coverage due to high motor vehicle theft rates.
More cities in Kansas
Topeka drivers pay lower average premiums than drivers in some other Kansas cities, like Overland Park, Kansas City, and Wichita. On average, car insurance in Topeka costs $77 per month for liability insurance and $77 for full coverage.
Topeka car insurance FAQs
Before you start shopping around for insurance, you need to decide how much coverage you need. The information below should help you navigate the process of finding cheap coverage in Topeka.
How much is car insurance in Topeka?
On average, Topeka drivers pay $77 per month for liability coverage and $173 for full-coverage insurance. Your premium depends on your driving record, credit history, age, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Topeka?
With high customer satisfaction ratings from J.D. Power and an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5, State Farm is the best car insurance company in Topeka. Other top insurers include American Family and USAA.
Who are the cheapest car insurance companies in Topeka?
With a liability insurance rate of $53 per month, Safeco is the cheapest car insurance company in Topeka. Midvale Home & Auto and Dairyland also have affordable liability coverage, with monthly rates of $64 and $65, respectively.
What is the minimum auto insurance in Kansas?
Kansas drivers must have the following amounts of car insurance coverage:
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability
$25,000 per accident in property damage liability
$25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
$4,500 per person for medical expenses
$900 per month for disability/loss of income
$25 per day for in-home services
$2,000 for funeral, burial, or cremation costs
$4,500 for rehabilitation services
What factors affect car insurance premiums in Topeka, Kansas?
Car insurance premiums can vary by ZIP code within Topeka due to factors like crime rates, accident rates, traffic congestion, and more. Your specific premium will depend on your driver profile, vehicle type, and chosen coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Erin Gobler es una escritora y periodista especializada en finanzas personales basada en Madison, Wisconsin. Con más de cinco años de experiencia, Erin ha cubierto temas como inversiones, tarjetas de crédito, hipotecas, seguros y mucho más. Su trabajo ha aparecido en publicaciones importantes como Business Insider, Fox Business y Time. Erin recibió su bachillerato de la Universidad de Wisconsin-Oshkosh en 2013, estudiando periodismo y ciencias políticas. También recibió un certificado de planificación financiera de la Universidad de Boston en 2022.
