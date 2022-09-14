Más de 4 años trabajando en creación de contenidos y marketing
Como editor de seguros de hogar y mascotas de Insurify, Danny también se especializa en aseguranzas de carro. Su objetivo es ayudar a los consumidores a navegar el mundo complejo de la compra de seguros.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Indiana
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $78/mes para cobertura total en Indiana.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
At the intersection of the Maumee, St. Marys, and St. Joseph Rivers is Fort Wayne, the second-largest city in Indiana. The average monthly rate for drivers in this town is $109 per month, which is on par with Indiana’s average monthly rate of $104, according to Insurify data. Luckily, this is much lower than the overall U.S. average of $158 per month.
While Fort Wayne drivers see premiums close to the state average, policy costs are still higher than in many other cities in Indiana. Its rates can partly be attributed to the city’s high population and density, which can increase traffic and accidents. Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes to find the best coverage if you’re in the market for car insurance in Fort Wayne.
Datos Breves
Drivers in Fort Wayne pay monthly averages of $73 for liability-only insurance and $145 for full coverage.
Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA offer the cheapest car insurance quotes in Fort Wayne.
Teens and drivers with moving violations may see the highest car insurance rates.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Wayne
There isn’t a one-size-fits-all policy for everyone. The right insurance company for you depends on your budget, insurance needs, driving history, and many other factors. If you’re seeking dependable coverage in Fort Wayne, consider the following insurers. The rates in the table below represent Indiana state averages.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Auto-Owners
4.0
$52
$27
Cheap rates
State Farm
4.5
$55
$29
Families
GEICO
4.2
$67
$40
High-risk drivers
4.0
837
$28/mo
$53/mo
Auto-Owners offers unbeatable prices for drivers in Fort Wayne for full-coverage and liability-only policies. The insurance company is also known for providing stellar customer service and reliable claims handling.
Ventajas
Below-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)
I had a major claim due to a fire, which was not my fault. They handled it poorly and the complex ended up tearing down my building. They did make a payment, but there was a $10,000 depreciation on my goods.
Erin - April 7, 2024
Unhappy with Renewal Costs
The premium is ridiculously expensive for the few miles I drive.
4.5
842
$30/mo
$58/mo
State Farm is a major player in the car insurance industry, serving its customers’ needs for more than a century. With multi-policy and multi-car discounts, student discounts, and programs to lower costs, this insurer is an excellent option for families.
4.2
835
$34/mo
$63/mo
High-risk drivers may have to obtain an SR-22 or an FR-44, which proves they have the minimum liability coverage in their state. Many insurance companies won’t provide coverage to high-risk drivers; if they do, it’s often at higher prices. However, GEICO will file these forms for you and offer insurance at lower rates than many of its competitors.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fort Wayne
While searching for a new insurer, it’s important to examine a company’s quality of customer service, coverage options, financial stability, and record of claims handling. However, finding a reliable insurer that meets your needs doesn’t have to cost a lot. Here are a few ways to lower the cost of your auto insurance policy:
Shop around. The Insurance Information Institute recommends gathering at least three quotes from reputable insurers. Many insurance companies allow you to obtain a quote from their website, but you can also contact an insurance agent or use an online quote-comparison tool.
Avoid reckless driving. Drivers who adhere to road rules and are claim-free usually see better rates than those with incidents on their records. Many insurers also offer a telematics program that rewards safe driving with good driver discounts.
Increase your deductible. If you can afford a higher deductible when you file a claim, consider increasing it when you customize your policy. This can help you lower your monthly payments.
Find Car Insurance in Fort Wayne
Check quotes from 100+ top insurance companies
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fort Wayne: Auto-Owners
A liability-only insurance policy only covers the other party’s medical expenses and property repairs if you’re at fault in an accident. Liability-only policies in Fort Wayne cost $73 per month, on average. While this basic policy tends to be the cheapest one insurers offer, the following companies offer the most affordable liability policies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
28
State Farm
30
USAA
32
GEICO
34
American Family
45
Clearcover
45
Progressive
57
Travelers
60
National General
61
Farmers
63
Dairyland
66
Allstate
71
Midvale Home & Auto
71
Direct Auto
72
GAINSCO
75
Nationwide
79
Safeco
80
The General
82
Elephant
83
Liberty Mutual
83
CSAA
93
Bristol West
100
Foremost
117
AssuranceAmerica
130
State Auto
149
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fort Wayne: Auto-Owners
While a liability-only policy covers the other party’s damages if you’re at fault, a full-coverage insurance policy protects your vehicle. It includes comprehensive coverage, which reimburses you for losses and vehicle damages from non-collision incidents like theft and natural disasters. Full-coverage car insurance also provides collision insurance for car repairs if you collide with another vehicle or object.[1]
Drivers in Fort Wayne pay an average of $145 per month for full-coverage insurance. This car insurance coverage is the best option for drivers who use their car regularly to commute, own an expensive vehicle, or drive in a high-risk area. Your lender may also require full-coverage car insurance if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners
53
State Farm
58
USAA
61
GEICO
63
Clearcover
66
American Family
85
Travelers
95
Progressive
107
Midvale Home & Auto
116
Nationwide
116
Farmers
118
Elephant
125
Direct Auto
129
National General
130
GAINSCO
133
Allstate
134
Safeco
143
CSAA
168
AssuranceAmerica
177
Dairyland
177
Liberty Mutual
184
The General
187
State Auto
209
Bristol West
219
Foremost
248
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Car insurance requirements in Indiana
Indiana is a tort state, which means your insurance company is on the hook for paying the other party’s medical expenses if you’re at fault in an accident. All Indiana drivers must carry the state’s minimum liability insurance.[2]
You must also have minimum underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage in Indiana. The table below shows the state’s minimum coverage limits you must obtain to drive legally.
Accidents can cost thousands of dollars in repairs, medical expenses, and legal fees. Insurance is an important financial investment because it can help mitigate your financial burden and keep you from going into debt. Consider adding these coverage options to your policy to protect you against hefty out-of-pocket expenses:
Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage
PIP insurance covers your and your passengers’ medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral costs, regardless of fault. This coverage is particularly beneficial because you don’t have to wait for the other party’s insurance company to approve your claim to get coverage.
Gap insurance
If you have a loan or a lease on your vehicle, this insurance will pay the difference between the current value of your car and the outstanding amount you owe on it.
Car rental coverage
If your car is at the shop for covered repairs, this coverage will pay for car rental costs so you can get around.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Monthly rates start at $35 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners
A speeding ticket will result in you paying a fine and possibly a slight increase in your insurance rates. It can stay on your driving record for up to five years, amounting to hundreds of dollars in increased costs. The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Fort Wayne is $213 per month for full coverage and $107 for liability only.
You can soften the damage by looking for insurance companies with budget-friendly rates for drivers with speeding tickets, such as the following:
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners
28
38
State Farm
30
39
USAA
32
42
GEICO
34
44
American Family
45
60
Clearcover
45
63
Progressive
57
78
Travelers
60
80
National General
61
80
Farmers
63
82
Dairyland
66
89
Allstate
71
93
Direct Auto
72
97
GAINSCO
75
96
Nationwide
79
104
Safeco
80
113
The General
82
111
Elephant
83
109
Liberty Mutual
83
117
CSAA
93
126
Bristol West
100
133
AssuranceAmerica
130
181
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners
At-fault accidents can spell costly consequences, like expensive vehicle repairs and spikes in your insurance rates. In fact, even a non-at-fault accident can result in a slight increase in your premiums. In Fort Wayne, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $212 per month for full coverage and $107 for liability only.
However, you don’t have to succumb to sky-high rates to get reliable insurance. The table below illustrates cheap car insurance companies for Fort Wayne drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Auto-Owners
28
38
State Farm
30
40
USAA
32
43
GEICO
34
46
American Family
45
61
Clearcover
45
72
Progressive
57
80
Travelers
60
82
National General
61
84
Farmers
63
85
Dairyland
66
91
Allstate
71
96
Direct Auto
72
100
GAINSCO
75
99
Nationwide
79
107
Safeco
80
118
The General
82
114
Elephant
83
113
Liberty Mutual
83
120
CSAA
93
132
Bristol West
100
135
AssuranceAmerica
130
183
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners
If you get a DUI, you may have to carry an SR-22 certificate to prove you’ve purchased Indiana’s minimum liability coverage. Many insurers will even refuse to insure high-risk drivers; if they do, SR-22 insurance is often extremely expensive. Fort Wayne drivers pay an average of $241 per month for full coverage and $121 for liability only after a DUI conviction.
However, it’s not all bleak for drivers with a DUI. The following insurers provide the best monthly quotes for drivers in Fort Wayne with a past DUI conviction.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Auto-Owners
28
45
State Farm
30
48
USAA
32
51
GEICO
34
55
American Family
45
72
Clearcover
45
72
Progressive
57
92
Travelers
60
96
National General
61
98
Farmers
63
101
Dairyland
66
106
Allstate
71
114
Direct Auto
72
116
GAINSCO
75
121
Nationwide
79
127
Safeco
80
129
The General
82
132
Elephant
83
133
Liberty Mutual
83
133
CSAA
93
149
Bristol West
100
161
Foremost
117
188
AssuranceAmerica
130
209
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners
While rates significantly decrease around age 35 as you gain more experience on the road, they may gradually climb at 70. Age-related conditions, such as diminished vision and hearing loss, leave senior drivers more susceptible to car accidents. The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Fort Wayne is $97 per month for full coverage and $49 for liability only.
Due to the increased risk, drivers in their 70s may see increased insurance premiums. Fortunately, seniors in Fort Wayne can count on the following insurance companies to offer the best deals on car insurance.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
20
38
State Farm
21
41
USAA
23
44
GEICO
24
45
American Family
32
60
Progressive
37
69
Clearcover
38
56
Travelers
43
68
Farmers
45
84
National General
45
95
Dairyland
48
130
Direct Auto
50
90
Allstate
52
98
Nationwide
54
79
GAINSCO
56
99
Elephant
59
89
The General
61
139
Liberty Mutual
62
137
Safeco
62
111
CSAA
65
117
Bristol West
73
159
AssuranceAmerica
87
118
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners
Getting behind the wheel is an exciting milestone for many teen drivers; however, it’s often a costly one. With less experience on the road and an increased likelihood of being involved in an accident, young drivers tend to see lofty insurance premiums. Teen drivers in Fort Wayne pay an average of $249 per month for full coverage and $125 for liability only.
Teenagers can lower costs by hopping on their parents’ policies, driving a car with safety features, and taking advantage of good student discounts. The following insurance companies have competitive monthly prices for teens shopping for an insurance policy.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
46
87
State Farm
51
98
USAA
52
99
GEICO
53
98
American Family
75
142
Clearcover
79
116
Progressive
101
189
Dairyland
105
282
Travelers
106
168
Farmers
108
202
National General
114
243
Allstate
123
232
Direct Auto
129
232
The General
129
294
GAINSCO
132
234
Nationwide
133
195
Elephant
135
203
Liberty Mutual
138
305
Safeco
141
251
CSAA
154
278
Bristol West
163
358
Foremost
206
436
AssuranceAmerica
246
335
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Fort Wayne car insurance quotes by credit tier
Indiana allows insurance companies to use your credit history when determining your risk level and, therefore, your policy’s rates.[3] Drivers with excellent or good credit are less likely to file a claim, which means lower premiums. In contrast, drivers with poor credit have an increased likelihood of filing a claim, according to insurers. So they usually pay more for their policies.
Rates by Credit Tier
Disclaimer: Table data sourced from real-time quotes from Insurify's 50-plus partner insurance providers. Actual quotes may vary based on the policy buyer's unique driver profile.
Is car insurance more expensive in Fort Wayne?
The average cost of car insurance in Fort Wayne is $109 per month, which is well below the national average of $158 and about the same as the Indiana overall average of $104. However, car insurance rates differ in Indiana based on the city you live in.
Factors such as your city’s population density, crime rate, accident frequency, and weather conditions can influence your premiums. For instance, residents of Indianapolis, the state capital, pay higher rates on average ($118 per month) than residents of Fort Wayne.
More cities in Indiana
The cost of car insurance in Fort Wayne is somewhere in the middle compared to other cities in Indiana, with Indianapolis being a bit more expensive and South Bend and Muncie being cheaper. The table below illustrates average quotes in various cities in Indiana.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Fort Wayne car insurance FAQs
If you’re shopping for car insurance in Fort Wayne, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.
How much is car insurance in Fort Wayne?
Car insurance in Fort Wayne costs $109 per month, on average. Drivers pay $145 per month for full-coverage insurance and $73 per month for liability coverage. Your exact premium will depend on your insurer, driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.
Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Fort Wayne?
Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Fort Wayne, with a monthly liability-only rate of $28. Other affordable insurers include State Farm and USAA, with monthly liability rates of $30 and $32, respectively. The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving history, and vehicle.
What are the best car insurance companies in Fort Wayne?
With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best car insurance company in Fort Wayne. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Fort Wayne auto insurers include Auto-Owners and GEICO.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Fort Wayne?
Like in any city, factors like your ZIP code, driving record, age, credit score, and more affect the cost of car insurance in Fort Wayne. Make sure to drive safely, keep your driving record clean, and maintain a strong credit score to keep your auto insurance rates low. If you want to lower your rates even further, shop around for car insurance and apply for discounts.
Do you need car insurance in Indiana?
Yes. Indiana drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance, and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.
Alani Asis es redactora independiente de finanzas personales con casi tres años de experiencia en la creación de contenidos. Ha publicado titulares en publicaciones y marcas destacadas como Insider, Fortune y LendingTree, entre otros. El objetivo de Alani es hacer que las finanzas personales sean accesibles a través de contenidos divertidos, comprensibles y digestibles.
