Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents refer to moving violations like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents. If you have an incident on your driving record, you’ll likely see an increase in your auto insurance premiums.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

A speeding ticket will result in you paying a fine and possibly a slight increase in your insurance rates. It can stay on your driving record for up to five years, amounting to hundreds of dollars in increased costs. The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Fort Wayne is $213 per month for full coverage and $107 for liability only.

You can soften the damage by looking for insurance companies with budget-friendly rates for drivers with speeding tickets, such as the following:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Auto-Owners 28 38 State Farm 30 39 USAA 32 42 GEICO 34 44 American Family 45 60 Clearcover 45 63 Progressive 57 78 Travelers 60 80 National General 61 80 Farmers 63 82 Dairyland 66 89 Allstate 71 93 Direct Auto 72 97 GAINSCO 75 96 Nationwide 79 104 Safeco 80 113 The General 82 111 Elephant 83 109 Liberty Mutual 83 117 CSAA 93 126 Bristol West 100 133 AssuranceAmerica 130 181 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

At-fault accidents can spell costly consequences, like expensive vehicle repairs and spikes in your insurance rates. In fact, even a non-at-fault accident can result in a slight increase in your premiums. In Fort Wayne, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $212 per month for full coverage and $107 for liability only.

However, you don’t have to succumb to sky-high rates to get reliable insurance. The table below illustrates cheap car insurance companies for Fort Wayne drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Auto-Owners 28 38 State Farm 30 40 USAA 32 43 GEICO 34 46 American Family 45 61 Clearcover 45 72 Progressive 57 80 Travelers 60 82 National General 61 84 Farmers 63 85 Dairyland 66 91 Allstate 71 96 Direct Auto 72 100 GAINSCO 75 99 Nationwide 79 107 Safeco 80 118 The General 82 114 Elephant 83 113 Liberty Mutual 83 120 CSAA 93 132 Bristol West 100 135 AssuranceAmerica 130 183 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

If you get a DUI, you may have to carry an SR-22 certificate to prove you’ve purchased Indiana’s minimum liability coverage. Many insurers will even refuse to insure high-risk drivers; if they do, SR-22 insurance is often extremely expensive. Fort Wayne drivers pay an average of $241 per month for full coverage and $121 for liability only after a DUI conviction.

However, it’s not all bleak for drivers with a DUI. The following insurers provide the best monthly quotes for drivers in Fort Wayne with a past DUI conviction.