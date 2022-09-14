>Seguros de Autos>Indiana

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Fort Wayne, Indiana (2024)

Auto-Owners offers the cheapest car insurance in Fort Wayne, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $28 per month.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Indiana

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $78/mes para cobertura total en Indiana.

At the intersection of the Maumee, St. Marys, and St. Joseph Rivers is Fort Wayne, the second-largest city in Indiana. The average monthly rate for drivers in this town is $109 per month, which is on par with Indiana’s average monthly rate of $104, according to Insurify data. Luckily, this is much lower than the overall U.S. average of $158 per month.

While Fort Wayne drivers see premiums close to the state average, policy costs are still higher than in many other cities in Indiana. Its rates can partly be attributed to the city’s high population and density, which can increase traffic and accidents. Here’s what you need to know about comparing quotes to find the best coverage if you’re in the market for car insurance in Fort Wayne.

Datos Breves

  • Drivers in Fort Wayne pay monthly averages of $73 for liability-only insurance and $145 for full coverage.

  • Auto-Owners, State Farm, and USAA offer the cheapest car insurance quotes in Fort Wayne.

  • Teens and drivers with moving violations may see the highest car insurance rates.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Fort Wayne

There isn’t a one-size-fits-all policy for everyone. The right insurance company for you depends on your budget, insurance needs, driving history, and many other factors. If you’re seeking dependable coverage in Fort Wayne, consider the following insurers. The rates in the table below represent Indiana state averages.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Auto-Owners4.0$52$27Cheap rates
State Farm4.5$55$29Families
GEICO4.2$67$40High-risk drivers
Best insurer for cheap rates: Auto-Owners

4.0
Liability Only
$28/mo
$53/mo

Auto-Owners offers unbeatable prices for drivers in Fort Wayne for full-coverage and liability-only policies. The insurance company is also known for providing stellar customer service and reliable claims handling.

Ventajas

  • Below-average number of complaints with the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC)

  • Offers a wide range of insurance products

Contras

  • Available in only 26 states

  • No online quotes offered

Best insurer for families: State Farm

$30/mo
$58/mo

State Farm is a major player in the car insurance industry, serving its customers’ needs for more than a century. With multi-policy and multi-car discounts, student discounts, and programs to lower costs, this insurer is an excellent option for families.

Ventajas

  • Superior financial strength rating from AM Best

  • Above-average J.D. Power claims handling rating

Contras

  • Offers fewer discounts than competitors

  • No gap insurance

Best insurer for high-risk drivers: GEICO

$34/mo
$63/mo

High-risk drivers may have to obtain an SR-22 or an FR-44, which proves they have the minimum liability coverage in their state. Many insurance companies won’t provide coverage to high-risk drivers; if they do, it’s often at higher prices. However, GEICO will file these forms for you and offer insurance at lower rates than many of its competitors.

Ventajas

  • Many discounts available

  • Accident forgiveness available

Contras

  • No rideshare or gap insurance

  • Limited insurance agent network

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Fort Wayne

While searching for a new insurer, it’s important to examine a company’s quality of customer service, coverage options, financial stability, and record of claims handling. However, finding a reliable insurer that meets your needs doesn’t have to cost a lot. Here are a few ways to lower the cost of your auto insurance policy:

  • Shop around. The Insurance Information Institute recommends gathering at least three quotes from reputable insurers. Many insurance companies allow you to obtain a quote from their website, but you can also contact an insurance agent or use an online quote-comparison tool.

  • Take advantage of discounts. Whether you’re a member of an affiliated group, a student, or a safe driver, everyone can find discounts. You can even get a discount for bundling your auto insurance with your homeowners policy, renters insurance, or life insurance.

  • Avoid reckless driving. Drivers who adhere to road rules and are claim-free usually see better rates than those with incidents on their records. Many insurers also offer a telematics program that rewards safe driving with good driver discounts.

  • Increase your deductible. If you can afford a higher deductible when you file a claim, consider increasing it when you customize your policy. This can help you lower your monthly payments.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Fort Wayne: Auto-Owners

A liability-only insurance policy only covers the other party’s medical expenses and property repairs if you’re at fault in an accident. Liability-only policies in Fort Wayne cost $73 per month, on average. While this basic policy tends to be the cheapest one insurers offer, the following companies offer the most affordable liability policies.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners28
State Farm30
USAA32
GEICO34
American Family45
Clearcover45
Progressive57
Travelers60
National General61
Farmers63
Dairyland66
Allstate71
Midvale Home & Auto71
Direct Auto72
GAINSCO75
Nationwide79
Safeco80
The General82
Elephant83
Liberty Mutual83
CSAA93
Bristol West100
Foremost117
AssuranceAmerica130
State Auto149
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Fort Wayne: Auto-Owners

While a liability-only policy covers the other party’s damages if you’re at fault, a full-coverage insurance policy protects your vehicle. It includes comprehensive coverage, which reimburses you for losses and vehicle damages from non-collision incidents like theft and natural disasters. Full-coverage car insurance also provides collision insurance for car repairs if you collide with another vehicle or object.[1]

Drivers in Fort Wayne pay an average of $145 per month for full-coverage insurance. This car insurance coverage is the best option for drivers who use their car regularly to commute, own an expensive vehicle, or drive in a high-risk area. Your lender may also require full-coverage car insurance if you have a loan or lease on your vehicle.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Auto-Owners53
State Farm58
USAA61
GEICO63
Clearcover66
American Family85
Travelers95
Progressive107
Midvale Home & Auto116
Nationwide116
Farmers118
Elephant125
Direct Auto129
National General130
GAINSCO133
Allstate134
Safeco143
CSAA168
AssuranceAmerica177
Dairyland177
Liberty Mutual184
The General187
State Auto209
Bristol West219
Foremost248
Car insurance requirements in Indiana

Indiana is a tort state, which means your insurance company is on the hook for paying the other party’s medical expenses if you’re at fault in an accident. All Indiana drivers must carry the state’s minimum liability insurance.[2]

You must also have minimum underinsured and uninsured motorist coverage in Indiana. The table below shows the state’s minimum coverage limits you must obtain to drive legally.

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$25,000 per person
$50,000 per accident
Property damage liability$25,000 per accident
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage$50,000 per accident

Accidents can cost thousands of dollars in repairs, medical expenses, and legal fees. Insurance is an important financial investment because it can help mitigate your financial burden and keep you from going into debt. Consider adding these coverage options to your policy to protect you against hefty out-of-pocket expenses:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/f2ca9fa443/protection-for-passengers.svg

    Personal injury protection (PIP) coverage

    PIP insurance covers your and your passengers’ medical expenses, lost wages, and funeral costs, regardless of fault. This coverage is particularly beneficial because you don’t have to wait for the other party’s insurance company to approve your claim to get coverage.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap insurance

    If you have a loan or a lease on your vehicle, this insurance will pay the difference between the current value of your car and the outstanding amount you owe on it.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/100x100/24f1697280/car-key.svg

    Car rental coverage

    If your car is at the shop for covered repairs, this coverage will pay for car rental costs so you can get around.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Driving incidents refer to moving violations like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), and at-fault accidents. If you have an incident on your driving record, you’ll likely see an increase in your auto insurance premiums.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Auto-Owners

A speeding ticket will result in you paying a fine and possibly a slight increase in your insurance rates. It can stay on your driving record for up to five years, amounting to hundreds of dollars in increased costs. The average cost of car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket in Fort Wayne is $213 per month for full coverage and $107 for liability only.

You can soften the damage by looking for insurance companies with budget-friendly rates for drivers with speeding tickets, such as the following:

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Auto-Owners2838
State Farm3039
USAA3242
GEICO3444
American Family4560
Clearcover4563
Progressive5778
Travelers6080
National General6180
Farmers6382
Dairyland6689
Allstate7193
Direct Auto7297
GAINSCO7596
Nationwide79104
Safeco80113
The General82111
Elephant83109
Liberty Mutual83117
CSAA93126
Bristol West100133
AssuranceAmerica130181
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Auto-Owners

At-fault accidents can spell costly consequences, like expensive vehicle repairs and spikes in your insurance rates. In fact, even a non-at-fault accident can result in a slight increase in your premiums. In Fort Wayne, the average cost of car insurance for drivers with an accident is $212 per month for full coverage and $107 for liability only.

However, you don’t have to succumb to sky-high rates to get reliable insurance. The table below illustrates cheap car insurance companies for Fort Wayne drivers with an at-fault accident on their record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Auto-Owners2838
State Farm3040
USAA3243
GEICO3446
American Family4561
Clearcover4572
Progressive5780
Travelers6082
National General6184
Farmers6385
Dairyland6691
Allstate7196
Direct Auto72100
GAINSCO7599
Nationwide79107
Safeco80118
The General82114
Elephant83113
Liberty Mutual83120
CSAA93132
Bristol West100135
AssuranceAmerica130183
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Auto-Owners

If you get a DUI, you may have to carry an SR-22 certificate to prove you’ve purchased Indiana’s minimum liability coverage. Many insurers will even refuse to insure high-risk drivers; if they do, SR-22 insurance is often extremely expensive. Fort Wayne drivers pay an average of $241 per month for full coverage and $121 for liability only after a DUI conviction.

However, it’s not all bleak for drivers with a DUI. The following insurers provide the best monthly quotes for drivers in Fort Wayne with a past DUI conviction.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Auto-Owners2845
State Farm3048
USAA3251
GEICO3455
American Family4572
Clearcover4572
Progressive5792
Travelers6096
National General6198
Farmers63101
Dairyland66106
Allstate71114
Direct Auto72116
GAINSCO75121
Nationwide79127
Safeco80129
The General82132
Elephant83133
Liberty Mutual83133
CSAA93149
Bristol West100161
Foremost117188
AssuranceAmerica130209
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Auto-Owners

While rates significantly decrease around age 35 as you gain more experience on the road, they may gradually climb at 70. Age-related conditions, such as diminished vision and hearing loss, leave senior drivers more susceptible to car accidents. The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Fort Wayne is $97 per month for full coverage and $49 for liability only.

Due to the increased risk, drivers in their 70s may see increased insurance premiums. Fortunately, seniors in Fort Wayne can count on the following insurance companies to offer the best deals on car insurance.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners2038
State Farm2141
USAA2344
GEICO2445
American Family3260
Progressive3769
Clearcover3856
Travelers4368
Farmers4584
National General4595
Dairyland48130
Direct Auto5090
Allstate5298
Nationwide5479
GAINSCO5699
Elephant5989
The General61139
Liberty Mutual62137
Safeco62111
CSAA65117
Bristol West73159
AssuranceAmerica87118
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Auto-Owners

Getting behind the wheel is an exciting milestone for many teen drivers; however, it’s often a costly one. With less experience on the road and an increased likelihood of being involved in an accident, young drivers tend to see lofty insurance premiums. Teen drivers in Fort Wayne pay an average of $249 per month for full coverage and $125 for liability only.

Teenagers can lower costs by hopping on their parents’ policies, driving a car with safety features, and taking advantage of good student discounts. The following insurance companies have competitive monthly prices for teens shopping for an insurance policy.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Auto-Owners4687
State Farm5198
USAA5299
GEICO5398
American Family75142
Clearcover79116
Progressive101189
Dairyland105282
Travelers106168
Farmers108202
National General114243
Allstate123232
Direct Auto129232
The General129294
GAINSCO132234
Nationwide133195
Elephant135203
Liberty Mutual138305
Safeco141251
CSAA154278
Bristol West163358
Foremost206436
AssuranceAmerica246335
Fort Wayne car insurance quotes by credit tier

Indiana allows insurance companies to use your credit history when determining your risk level and, therefore, your policy’s rates.[3] Drivers with excellent or good credit are less likely to file a claim, which means lower premiums. In contrast, drivers with poor credit have an increased likelihood of filing a claim, according to insurers. So they usually pay more for their policies.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Fort Wayne?

The average cost of car insurance in Fort Wayne is $109 per month, which is well below the national average of $158 and about the same as the Indiana overall average of $104. However, car insurance rates differ in Indiana based on the city you live in.

Factors such as your city’s population density, crime rate, accident frequency, and weather conditions can influence your premiums. For instance, residents of Indianapolis, the state capital, pay higher rates on average ($118 per month) than residents of Fort Wayne.

More cities in Indiana

The cost of car insurance in Fort Wayne is somewhere in the middle compared to other cities in Indiana, with Indianapolis being a bit more expensive and South Bend and Muncie being cheaper. The table below illustrates average quotes in various cities in Indiana.

CityLiability OnlyFull Coverage
Elkhart$63$134
Evansville$75$139
Indianapolis$78$158
Lafayette$66$123
Muncie$63$127
South Bend$65$139
Terre Haute$66$126
Fort Wayne car insurance FAQs

If you’re shopping for car insurance in Fort Wayne, this additional information may help as you research your coverage options.

  • How much is car insurance in Fort Wayne?

    Car insurance in Fort Wayne costs $109 per month, on average. Drivers pay $145 per month for full-coverage insurance and $73 per month for liability coverage. Your exact premium will depend on your insurer, driving record, age, credit history, vehicle type, chosen coverage level, and more.

  • Which companies have the cheapest car insurance in Fort Wayne?

    Auto-Owners has the cheapest car insurance in Fort Wayne, with a monthly liability-only rate of $28. Other affordable insurers include State Farm and USAA, with monthly liability rates of $30 and $32, respectively. The cheapest car insurance company for you will depend on many factors, including your age, gender, ZIP code, driving history, and vehicle.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Fort Wayne?

    With an Insurify Quality (IQ) Score of 4.5 out of 5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior), State Farm is the best car insurance company in Fort Wayne. Of the insurers Insurify has rate data for, other top Fort Wayne auto insurers include Auto-Owners and GEICO.

  • What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Fort Wayne?

    Like in any city, factors like your ZIP code, driving record, age, credit score, and more affect the cost of car insurance in Fort Wayne. Make sure to drive safely, keep your driving record clean, and maintain a strong credit score to keep your auto insurance rates low. If you want to lower your rates even further, shop around for car insurance and apply for discounts.

  • Do you need car insurance in Indiana?

    Yes. Indiana drivers must carry $25,000 per person and $50,000 per accident in bodily injury liability coverage, $25,000 per accident in property damage liability insurance, and $50,000 per accident in uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

