Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Illinois
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $31/mes para solo responsabilidad y $86/mes para cobertura total en Illinois.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Illinois drivers pay an average monthly car insurance rate of $79 for liability-only coverage and $183 for full coverage, much less than the national averages of $104 for liability coverage and $213 for full coverage.
Illinois’ low rates could be due to multiple factors, such as its below-average number of fatal crashes or the relatively minimal number of natural disasters that Illinois drivers must contend with each year.[1][2]
The amount you pay for car insurance will vary based on factors like your age, driving record, and location. To lock in the best auto insurance rates, drivers should compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurance companies.
Here’s what you should know about average car insurance costs in Illinois.
Datos Breves
Full-coverage car insurance in Illinois costs an average of $2,195 per year.
Drivers in Elgin and Peoria tend to enjoy especially cheap liability rates, at $26 and $28 per month.
Illinois is an at-fault state for car insurance.
What’s the average cost of car insurance in Illinois?
Prairie State drivers pay an average of $79 per month for a minimum-coverage policy. For a full-coverage policy, the cost is $183 per month.
Premiums for liability-only coverage are more affordable than those for a full-coverage policy. However, a full-coverage policy offers more financial protection because it includes collision coverage and comprehensive coverage. Ultimately, the amount you’ll pay for coverage varies based on your situation and the auto insurance company you choose to work with.
The following table shows average monthly quotes for Illinois drivers from top insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Auto-Owners
28
46
State Farm
30
50
GEICO
40
67
Hugo
40
83
COUNTRY Financial
42
70
Progressive
45
114
Erie
45
77
USAA
48
82
Mile Auto
48
68
American Family
52
88
Mercury
57
96
Safeco
59
98
Nationwide
62
111
Clearcover
65
104
Travelers
66
104
Farmers
71
119
Direct Auto
72
147
Allstate
74
125
Midvale Home & Auto
83
132
State Auto
86
157
Dairyland
87
235
GAINSCO
88
197
Elephant
90
163
The General
95
253
Liberty Mutual
98
158
Bristol West
106
257
Foremost
138
316
Average Illinois car insurance rates by city
When car insurance companies determine your premiums, they take your location into account. The average costs of auto insurance vary from city to city and even where you park your car. In general, drivers in cities with higher rates of accidents and theft pay more for insurance than drivers living in more rural areas.
For example, the approximately 70,000 residents of Decatur pay an average of $108 per month for car insurance.[3] In contrast, drivers in the more densely populated Chicago face higher crime rates and pay $155 per month for insurance.[4]
Explore the average cost of auto insurance in different Illinois below.
Average Illinois car insurance rates by age
Insurance companies take your age into account when deciding on rates. A lack of experience behind the wheel usually means that teen drivers pay the most expensive car insurance premiums. The good news is that young drivers typically see rates drop around age 25.
The trend of lower rates continues for decades, but senior drivers often see rates rise slightly, especially once they reach their 70s.
The chart below illustrates the average rates for drivers of different age groups.
Rates by Age
How gender affects car insurance rates in Illinois
Women generally get into fewer car accidents than men. Most insurance companies reward women for this statistical fact with lower car insurance rates than their male counterparts.[5] In Illinois, young males tend to pay the most for car insurance.
As the table below highlights, this trend holds true for drivers in Illinois.
Age
Male
Female
16
$300
$245
35
$143
$134
50
$113
$111
How your driving record affects car insurance rates in Illinois
A mistake on the road can turn into a blemish on your driving record. In general, traffic violations are red flags for auto insurance companies.
Insurers compensate for the increased risk by offering higher insurance premiums to drivers with incidents on their driving records. Drivers with a clean driving record tend to enjoy the best rates.
Average Illinois car insurance rates by marital status
Depending on your marital status, you might be able to earn more affordable auto insurance rates, as many insurance companies reward married couples with lower premiums. Insurance companies view married people as more stable, which comes with lower presumed risks.
Married drivers also may have multiple vehicles to insure and can take advantage of multi-vehicle and bundling discounts. Single drivers in Illinois can expect to pay a bit more for car insurance than their married counterparts.
Take a look at the average rates for both below.
Marital Status
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Single
$77
$150
Married
$69
$136
Average Illinois car insurance rates by credit tier
The state of Illinois allows insurance companies to consider your credit history when determining premiums.[6] While this isn’t the only factor, credit can have a big effect on your insurance premiums. In general, drivers with excellent or good credit pay less for car insurance than drivers with average or poor credit.
Below is a breakdown of the average car insurance quotes based on credit tier.
Credit Tier
Average Quote: Liability Only
Average Quote: Full Coverage
Excellent
$59
$115
Good
$69
$136
Fair
$76
$149
Poor
$118
$231
Illinois car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be tricky. Below, you’ll find answers to some of the most commonly asked questions about car insurance in Illinois.
What is the average cost of car insurance in Illinois?
The average cost of car insurance in Illinois is $131 per month. Drivers pay an average of $79 per month for a liability-only policy and $183 per month for full-coverage policies.
What is the cheapest car insurance in Illinois?
On average, drivers find the cheapest car insurance policies in Illinois through Auto-Owners, with a liability rate of only $28. State Farm is the second-cheapest insurer in Illinois, with a liability rate of just $30. GEICO is the third-cheapest insurer in Illinois, with a liability rate of just $40.
Do car insurance rates vary by county in Illinois?
Yes. Car insurance rates in Illinois vary based on your county, city, and even where you park your car. Insurers consider things like vehicle theft across the city and use that data to determine how risky insuring you and your vehicle will be before determining your rate.
What are the best auto insurance companies in Illinois?
Some of the best auto insurance companies in Illinois include State Farm, USAA, and GEICO. All three insurers earned Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores over 4 out of 5 and boast strong financial strength ratings from AM Best, along with high customer satisfaction rates from J.D. Power.
What are the car insurance requirements in Illinois?
Illinois requires drivers to carry at least $25,000 in bodily injury liability per person, $50,000 in bodily injury liability per accident, $20,000 in property damage liability per accident, and $50,000 in uninsured motorist bodily injury liability insurance per accident. It’s illegal to drive on public roads in Illinois without these minimum coverages.[7]
