Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Ocala is home to 600 horse farms, and drivers in the so-called "Horse Capital of the World" pay an overall average of $219 per month for car insurance. This is lower than the statewide average of $257 per month.
Ocala’s small population size of just over 65,000 could contribute to its lower car insurance costs compared to the rest of the Sunshine State.
Here’s what you should know about comparing quotes and finding the cheapest car insurance in Ocala.
Datos Breves
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Ocala.
Liability insurance in Ocala costs an average of $178 per month, and full coverage costs $260 per month.
Ocala has rates cheaper than many Florida cities, including Orlando, Tampa, and Miami.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Ocala
The cheapest car insurance companies in Ocala include many well-known national insurers. But the best company for you will depend on your unique driver profile, how much coverage you need, and what rates you can afford. When shopping, compare quotes from multiple insurers to get the best rate.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Hugo
3.3
$103
$77
Teens and seniors
State Farm
4.5
$81
$70
People with a clean driving record
GEICO
4.2
$83
$72
People with a poor driving record
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
3.3
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$66/mo
Full Coverage
$74/mo
Florida is one of the limited states where Hugo is available. It’s a pay-as-you-drive insurer that minimizes fees and offers drivers packages that let them pause their coverage when they don’t drive. Hugo sells polices for as short as three days. This unique option makes it a good choice for teens and seniors who don’t drive often, though it only offers liability and full-coverage policies.
My car's registration has been suspended because Hugo failed to report to the state that I have insurance.
Ronald - March 8, 2024
Verified
Hugo gradually increases prices like other insurance companies
I was initially fond of Hugo. However, over the past year, they have increased their rates by almost $1 per day, which amounts to $30 per month. This increase happened despite no changes on my end, except for turning 35, an age I thought would result in a decrease in my rates.
Leo - March 4, 2024
Verified
Great Option for Liability Coverage
Excellent.
Best insurer for people with a clean driving record: State Farm
4.5
JD Power
842
Liability Only
$59/mo
Full Coverage
$68/mo
Offering some of the lowest average quotes in Ocala, State Farm is a good choice for drivers with a clean record. State Farm policyholders enjoy low premiums because of the insurer’s diverse savings options. The Steer Clear and Drive Safe & Save programs reward safe driving habits, while other discounts and bundling opportunities can further decrease costs.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power score
High IQ Score
Contras
Low Better Business Bureau (BBB) customer score
Drive Safe & Save feature can increase rates at renewal
4.2
JD Power
835
Liability Only
$61/mo
Full Coverage
$70/mo
A well-known national brand, GEICO offers personalized auto coverage options, including uninsured and underinsured motorist coverage, medical payments coverage, and emergency roadside assistance. GEICO offers some of the lowest prices in Ocala for drivers with one at-fault accident, speeding ticket, or DUI. Defensive driving courses and employee discounts can help you lower your rate.
Ventajas
A++ AM Best rating
Offers a variety of employment and membership discounts
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Ocala
Along with driver profile factors, things like bundling multiple policies, the level of coverage you have, and your deductible limit can all influence your rate. Here are three tips to consider when shopping for cheap car insurance in Ocala:
Investigate low-mileage discounts. Many discounts are available from insurers, but low-mileage discounts may be ideal for drivers like teens or seniors who don’t drive often or far.
Consider group insurance offerings. Your place of work or professional association might offer group insurance policies; these organizations might be able to get you a lower premium than you could on your own.
Shop around. Comparing quotes from multiple insurers is the best way to find the cheapest car insurance in Ocala; this includes shopping around before you sign up for a policy and reviewing competitors’ quotes during your term.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Ocala
Liability rates start at $59 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Ocala: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance reimburses other people for damages or injuries you’re at fault for in an accident.[1] Each state has its own minimum insurance requirements; a liability-only policy written in Ocala will cover Florida’s minimum mandated coverage levels for drivers. In most cases, liability-only coverage is cheaper than full coverage.
The average rate for a liability-only policy in Ocala is $178 per month, and you can see a collection of rates available from top companies in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
59
GEICO
61
Hugo
66
Allstate
103
Safeco
113
Mile Auto
115
Travelers
122
Mercury
127
Liberty Mutual
134
Direct Auto
137
Midvale Home & Auto
152
Progressive
155
Infinity
174
Foremost
182
Dairyland
185
AssuranceAmerica
202
Bristol West
239
National General
266
The General
273
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Ocala: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance typically costs more than liability-only insurance, but its additional coverage can be beneficial. Unlike liability-only policies, these plans usually feature coverage for your property when you hit an object or flip over, called collision coverage, and coverage for damages from fire, weather, floods, and vandalism, known as comprehensive coverage.[2]
The average rate for a full-coverage policy in Ocala is $260 per month. Here, you can compare full-coverage rates from several insurers.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
68
GEICO
70
Hugo
74
Allstate
119
Travelers
143
Mercury
150
Safeco
154
Mile Auto
159
GAINSCO
187
Infinity
203
Liberty Mutual
205
Midvale Home & Auto
219
Direct Auto
220
Progressive
220
National General
268
Foremost
269
AssuranceAmerica
275
Dairyland
329
Bristol West
341
The General
388
Car insurance requirements in Florida
Florida is a no-fault state, meaning that all parties in an accident must report a bodily injury claim to their insurer, regardless of who’s at fault. That’s why Florida’s minimum requirements for car insurance include personal injury protection (PIP), which is required in all no-fault states.[3]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection (PIP)
$10,000
Property damage liability (PDL)
$10,000
While PDL and PIP are the only required coverages drivers need in Florida, you could benefit from investing in optional coverages like:
Bodily injury liability
Bodily injury liability (BIL) covers death or injury to others during an accident when the other driver is somewhat at fault. BIL coverage is required for drivers in Florida with DUIs.
This covers expenses related to renting a car while your car is inoperable.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
You’ll likely find the best prices from insurers when you have a clean driving record. At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations will likely increase your premiums, even if it’s your first offense.
Find Car Insurance in Ocala, FL
Monthly rates start at $67 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Drivers with speeding tickets or other violations typically pay more for car insurance than drivers with clean records. Your insurer may increase your premiums based on how fast you were going over the speed limit or how many citations you’ve received in the past.
Drivers in Ocala with a speeding ticket pay $211 per month for liability coverage, on average.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
59
68
GEICO
61
71
Hugo
66
86
Allstate
103
120
Safeco
113
144
Mile Auto
115
150
Travelers
122
145
Mercury
127
173
Liberty Mutual
134
169
Direct Auto
137
165
Progressive
155
189
Infinity
174
209
Dairyland
185
224
AssuranceAmerica
202
252
Bristol West
239
284
National General
266
312
The General
273
331
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Even when an accident doesn’t result in injury or death, such as getting in a fender bender or jumping a curb, your insurer may still raise your rates afterward. These accidents could affect your premiums for three to five years after you file a claim.
Ocala residents with an accident on their record can pay a monthly average of $227 for liability coverage.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
59
73
GEICO
61
77
Hugo
66
83
Allstate
103
129
Safeco
113
156
Mile Auto
115
162
Travelers
122
155
Mercury
127
184
Liberty Mutual
134
181
Direct Auto
137
178
Progressive
155
202
Infinity
174
209
Dairyland
185
238
AssuranceAmerica
202
265
Bristol West
239
300
National General
266
341
The General
273
355
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Getting a DUI can raise your car insurance costs significantly. Drivers in Ocala pay $263 per month for liability coverage with a DUI on their record and $384 per month for full coverage.
Not only does a DUI put you and others on the road at risk, but it can stay on your record for 75 years in Florida.[4]
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
59
89
GEICO
61
92
Hugo
66
92
Allstate
103
156
Safeco
113
171
Mile Auto
115
181
Travelers
122
185
Mercury
127
198
Liberty Mutual
134
203
Direct Auto
137
207
Progressive
155
235
Infinity
174
263
Foremost
182
275
Dairyland
185
280
AssuranceAmerica
202
306
Bristol West
239
362
National General
266
403
The General
273
413
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Florida has an increasingly high population of senior drivers age 65 and older compared to the rest of the nation.[5] While quotes for middle-aged adults are typically lower in their 30s and 40s, they often increase as drivers enter their 70s. Even though older adults are safe drivers, physical impairments can increase the risk of crashes, which is why premiums are often higher.
Seniors in Ocala pay an average of $149 per month for liability car insurance. Explore other rates for senior drivers in the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
State Farm
46
53
GEICO
49
56
Allstate
84
97
Mile Auto
89
123
Safeco
97
132
Travelers
97
114
Mercury
104
123
Direct Auto
107
171
Liberty Mutual
111
169
Progressive
113
160
Dairyland
151
268
AssuranceAmerica
152
206
Bristol West
193
276
National General
217
219
The General
225
320
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Florida teenagers have a higher rate of fatal crashes than older adults; their likelihood of accidents also triples with peers in their cars. Teen driver insurance is often much more expensive because of this increased risk — about $273 per month for liability coverage in Ocala — but you can still save money on your policy.[6]
Staying on a parent’s insurance policy could yield discounted rates. Teens with their own insurance policies should drive cars with high safety ratings and apply for good student discounts. Most importantly, teens should follow the law, drive safely, and minimize the chances of being involved in an accident or traffic violation.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Liability Only
Full Coverage
GEICO
89
102
State Farm
94
108
Hugo
111
125
Allstate
169
195
Safeco
188
257
Travelers
205
241
Mile Auto
208
287
Liberty Mutual
210
321
Mercury
218
257
Direct Auto
233
375
Progressive
260
369
Infinity
272
317
Dairyland
278
495
Foremost
303
448
AssuranceAmerica
364
495
Bristol West
369
526
The General
404
574
National General
473
477
Is car insurance more expensive in Ocala?
The average car insurance quote in Ocala is $219 per month, significantly higher than the national monthly average of $158. Mark Friedlander, director of corporate communications for the Insurance Information Institute, notes that insurers price policies based on local factors, such as the cost of repairs, accident frequency, vehicle theft, and vandalism rates.
“Vehicle owners who live in sparse communities like Ocala will typically see better average rates than those who live in a large municipality like Miami,” says Friedlander.
The table below shows how car insurance rates in Ocala compare to some other cities in the Sunshine State.
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.
Ocala car insurance FAQs
Finding the right car insurance can be challenging. Check out the answers to some commonly asked questions about car insurance in Ocala.
How much is car insurance in Ocala?
Drivers in Ocala pay $178 per month for liability coverage and $260 per month for full coverage. Your average rates ultimately depend on your driving record, credit history, marital status, age, location, and more.
What are the best car insurance companies in Ocala?
State Farm is the best car insurance company in Ocala, with an IQ Score of 4.5 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior). It’s followed closely by GEICO, with an IQ Score of 4.2 and an AM Best financial strength rating of A++ (Superior).
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Ocala?
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Ocala, with liability rates starting at $59 per month. GEICO and Hugo also offer lower rates in the area, with respective monthly rates of $61 and $66.
What factors affect the cost of car insurance in Ocala?
Like in any city, factors like your ZIP code, driving record, age, credit score, and more affect the cost of car insurance in Ocala. Make sure to drive safely, keep your driving record clean, and maintain a strong credit score to keep your auto insurance premiums low. If you want to lower them even further, shop around for car insurance quotes and ask about discounts.
How much insurance do you need in Florida?
The liability insurance requirements in Florida are $10,000 in personal injury protection (PIP) and $10,000 in property damage liability (PDL).
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.