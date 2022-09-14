Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

You’ll likely find the best prices from insurers when you have a clean driving record. At-fault accidents, speeding tickets, DUIs, and other moving violations will likely increase your premiums, even if it’s your first offense.

Find Car Insurance in Ocala, FL Monthly rates start at $67 for drivers with an incident

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Drivers with speeding tickets or other violations typically pay more for car insurance than drivers with clean records. Your insurer may increase your premiums based on how fast you were going over the speed limit or how many citations you’ve received in the past.

Drivers in Ocala with a speeding ticket pay $211 per month for liability coverage, on average.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 59 68 GEICO 61 71 Hugo 66 86 Allstate 103 120 Safeco 113 144 Mile Auto 115 150 Travelers 122 145 Mercury 127 173 Liberty Mutual 134 169 Direct Auto 137 165 Progressive 155 189 Infinity 174 209 Dairyland 185 224 AssuranceAmerica 202 252 Bristol West 239 284 National General 266 312 The General 273 331

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Even when an accident doesn’t result in injury or death, such as getting in a fender bender or jumping a curb, your insurer may still raise your rates afterward. These accidents could affect your premiums for three to five years after you file a claim.

Ocala residents with an accident on their record can pay a monthly average of $227 for liability coverage.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 59 73 GEICO 61 77 Hugo 66 83 Allstate 103 129 Safeco 113 156 Mile Auto 115 162 Travelers 122 155 Mercury 127 184 Liberty Mutual 134 181 Direct Auto 137 178 Progressive 155 202 Infinity 174 209 Dairyland 185 238 AssuranceAmerica 202 265 Bristol West 239 300 National General 266 341 The General 273 355

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Getting a DUI can raise your car insurance costs significantly. Drivers in Ocala pay $263 per month for liability coverage with a DUI on their record and $384 per month for full coverage.

Not only does a DUI put you and others on the road at risk, but it can stay on your record for 75 years in Florida.[4]

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With DUI State Farm 59 89 GEICO 61 92 Hugo 66 92 Allstate 103 156 Safeco 113 171 Mile Auto 115 181 Travelers 122 185 Mercury 127 198 Liberty Mutual 134 203 Direct Auto 137 207 Progressive 155 235 Infinity 174 263 Foremost 182 275 Dairyland 185 280 AssuranceAmerica 202 306 Bristol West 239 362 National General 266 403 The General 273 413