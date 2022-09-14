>Seguros de Autos>Florida

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Gainesville, Florida (2024)

State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $54 per month.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Although Florida is one of the most expensive states for car insurance, according to Insurify data, car insurance in Gainesville costs a bit less than the state averages. Full coverage averages $243 per month in Gainesville, and the average for minimum coverage is $158. The state-level averages are $299 for full coverage and $214 for liability-only policies.

It’s important to note that location, down to your ZIP code, significantly influences insurance costs. Gainesville’s inland location in Florida could contribute to its lower average car insurance rates.

Here’s how you can find affordable car insurance for your coverage needs in Gainesville.

Datos Breves

  • State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville.

  • Gainesville police reported more than 24,800 accidents in the city in 2023, according to City of Gainesville data.

  • Home to the University of Florida, Gainesville is the 13th largest city in the state.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Gainesville

When searching for the right car insurance company in Gainesville, it’s crucial to assess your individual insurance needs and circumstances. The cheapest car insurance company can vary depending on factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and coverage level needs.

Here’s a closer look at some affordable car insurance companies in Gainesville and what sets them apart.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
State Farm4.5$81$70Full coverage
GEICO4.2$83$72Senior drivers
Allstate4.2$140$122Drivers with an accident
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for full coverage: State Farm

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$63/mo

State Farm offers extensive coverage options, like liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance. It also offers coverage for medical payments, uninsured and underinsured motorists, rental car reimbursement, and roadside assistance.

Ventajas

  • Variety of discounts

  • Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida

Contras

  • Received negative reviews from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)

  • No gap insurance

Read our State Farm review
Best insurer for senior drivers: GEICO

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo

GEICO supports senior drivers by offering car insurance with affordable rates and personalized service. With 85 years of industry experience, GEICO provides seniors with the peace of mind they deserve. It offers free car insurance quotes and opportunities for car insurance savings through various discounts.

Ventajas

  • Senior driver discounts

  • Policy bundling available

Contras

  • Negative BBB reviews

  • No gap insurance

Read our GEICO review
Best insurer for drivers with an accident: Allstate

IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A-
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo

Allstate understands the needs of drivers facing higher insurance rates following an accident. It prioritizes customer support by offering easy access to knowledgeable agents and innovative tools, like Drivewise, enabling safe drivers to save money on their premiums.

Ventajas

  • Offers various discounts

  • Coverage for hybrid and classic cars available

Contras

  • Not accredited by BBB

  • Higher average premiums than competing insurers

Read our Allstate review
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville

If you’re in the market for the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville, Florida, keep these tips in mind to help you save on premiums:

  • Explore available discounts. Ask about potential discounts for things like good driving or having a car with advanced safety features. If you have a teen in the house, you can ask if the insurance company offers a good student discount.

  • Drive safely. Prioritize safe driving habits, adhere to traffic laws, and minimize accidents and violations to maintain a clean driving record, which can contribute to lower insurance rates.

  • Shop around. Conduct thorough research on the best car insurance in Gainesville, Florida, and compare quotes from different companies to see which one can offer the best coverage for the best price.

  • Bundle different policies. Maximize your savings by bundling your car insurance with other policies, such as renters or home insurance, and inquire about potential multi-policy discounts.

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Gainesville: State Farm

Liability-only car insurance is the state-minimum requirement that Florida sets for all drivers. It covers damages that the insured driver causes to others in an accident. Liability coverage is typically cheaper because it’s the bare-minimum coverage to legally drive.

Gainesville drivers pay $158 per month for liability coverage, on average. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Gainesville for liability-only policies.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm54
GEICO56
Hugo60
Allstate94
Safeco104
Mile Auto105
Travelers112
Mercury117
Liberty Mutual123
Direct Auto126
Midvale Home & Auto140
Progressive142
Infinity159
Foremost167
Dairyland170
AssuranceAmerica185
Bristol West219
National General244
The General250
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Gainesville: State Farm

When it comes to car insurance, liability-only coverage is essential for protecting against damages and injuries you cause to others in an accident. Conversely, full-coverage car insurance offers broader protection and includes more coverage types. As such, it’s more expensive. The average rate for full-coverage insurance in Gainesville is $243 per month.

Full coverage is a good idea for drivers with high-value vehicles, people who live in accident-prone and theft-prone areas, or anyone who wants extensive coverage for personal and third-party damages.

If you’re interested in finding affordable full-coverage policies in Gainesville, refer to the table below.

Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
State Farm63
GEICO64
Hugo68
Allstate109
Travelers131
Mercury137
Safeco141
Mile Auto146
GAINSCO172
Infinity186
Liberty Mutual188
Midvale Home & Auto201
Direct Auto202
Progressive202
National General246
Foremost247
AssuranceAmerica253
Dairyland302
Bristol West313
The General356
Car insurance requirements in Florida

In Florida, drivers must show proof of insurance for personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability in order to drive legally. PIP covers 80% of medical expenses, up to $10,000, for covered injuries, regardless of who’s at fault. Property damage liability, on the other hand, covers property damage the insured driver causes.

Here are Florida’s minimum auto insurance requirements for drivers:[1]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Personal injury protection$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability$10,000 per accident

While buying liability coverage may get you cheap auto insurance, it may not cover all your medical bills or car repairs from a car accident. You can enhance your auto insurance policy with these optional coverages that can provide added security and peace of mind:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision coverage pays for damages from collisions — as the name suggests — with an object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage includes coverage for theft and damages from incidents like fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Gap coverage comes into play if you have a financed or leased vehicle and helps bridge the gap between your remaining loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Glass coverage

    You can turn to glass coverage to specifically cover damages to your windshield and other glass components. This coverage sometimes offers no-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

For drivers with a history of incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, or other moving violations, finding affordable car insurance becomes crucial. These incidents generally lead to higher insurance premiums, as they indicate a greater likelihood of future claims.[2]

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Alachua County reported 12,000 speed-related moving violations in 2022, and your car insurance rates can increase when you receive a speeding ticket, even if you didn’t cause an accident.[3] Insurance companies consider speeding violations to be an indication of reckless driving, which raises the probability of accidents and claims. Therefore, insurance premiums tend to rise after a speeding ticket.

Speeding in Gainesville pushes the average cost of car insurance to $288 per month for full coverage and $187 for minimum coverage. The table below shows the cheapest average car insurance companies for Gainesville drivers with a speeding ticket.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
State Farm5462
GEICO5665
Hugo6078
Allstate94109
Safeco104133
Mile Auto105137
Travelers112133
Mercury117159
Liberty Mutual123155
Direct Auto126152
Progressive142173
Infinity159191
Dairyland170205
AssuranceAmerica185231
Bristol West219260
National General244286
The General250303
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident can have a lasting effect on your car insurance rates. Like with speeding tickets, insurance companies view at-fault accidents as signs of higher risk, which means your premiums are likely to rise. It’s essential to drive defensively and avoid accidents to maintain a clean driving record.[2]

The average cost of car insurance in Gainesville rises to $310 per month for full coverage and $202 for liability if you have an accident. If you’re a Gainesville driver with an at-fault accident in your driving history, check out the cheapest car insurance companies for your situation below.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
State Farm5467
GEICO5670
Hugo6075
Allstate94118
Safeco104143
Mile Auto105148
Travelers112142
Mercury117169
Liberty Mutual123167
Direct Auto126164
Progressive142185
Infinity159191
Dairyland170218
AssuranceAmerica185243
Bristol West219275
National General244312
The General250325
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Your car insurance rates can skyrocket following a DUI conviction because insurance companies perceive DUIs as a significant risk, indicating an increased likelihood of accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums are likely to surge post-DUI.[2] Furthermore, Florida may require you to file an FR-44 insurance form after a DUI, which will increase your rates for three years or longer.[4]

Gainesville drivers with a DUI pay very high monthly rates, averaging $359 for full coverage and $233 for liability only. For Gainesville drivers seeking the cheapest average car insurance companies despite having a DUI on their record, consult the table below.

Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
State Farm5482
GEICO5685
Hugo6083
Allstate94142
Safeco104157
Mile Auto105165
Travelers112170
Mercury117182
Liberty Mutual123186
Direct Auto126191
Progressive142215
Infinity159241
Foremost167253
Dairyland170257
AssuranceAmerica185280
Bristol West219332
National General244369
The General250378
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm

Age is a key determiner when it comes to car insurance rates. As drivers progress in their experience and enter their mid-30s, rates tend to decrease. But around age 70, premiums might have a minor upturn due to factors like potential health risks and heightened accident vulnerability.[5]

The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Gainesville is $203 per month for full coverage and $132 for liability-only insurance. If you’re a senior driver in Gainesville, this table lists car insurance companies offering some of the most affordable average quotes.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
State Farm4942
GEICO5145
Allstate8976
Travelers10489
Mercury11396
Mile Auto11381
Safeco12189
Progressive147104
Liberty Mutual155102
Direct Auto15798
AssuranceAmerica190139
National General201199
Dairyland246139
Bristol West253177
The General293206
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO

Teenagers and young adults frequently encounter much higher car insurance rates compared to older drivers, primarily due to their limited road experience and higher risks associated with their age group.[6]

As a teenager, one practical strategy for finding affordable car insurance is to stay on a parent’s insurance policy, as it often results in more favorable premiums. Selecting a safe and dependable vehicle equipped with advanced safety features and maintaining good academic performance to qualify for good student discounts can help keep premiums lower.

Gainesville teens with their own car insurance policies pay average monthly rates of $372 for full coverage and $242 for liability-only policies. Refer to the table below for a glimpse of the lowest average car insurance quotes for teen drivers and young adults in Gainesville, based on Insurify data.

Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
GEICO9382
State Farm10086
Hugo115101
Allstate178154
Travelers220188
Mercury235201
Safeco235173
Mile Auto264190
Infinity290248
Liberty Mutual295193
Progressive338238
Direct Auto344215
Foremost411278
National General438434
Dairyland454256
AssuranceAmerica456333
Bristol West483338
The General527370
Gainesville car insurance quotes by credit tier

Florida allows auto insurance companies to consider credit history when determining insurance rates, but it can’t be the only factor they take into consideration.[7] Because of this, drivers with excellent or good credit scores generally pay lower premiums. Conversely, people with poor credit scores may face higher premiums.

The following chart outlines the average monthly quotes for Gainesville drivers by credit tier.

Rates by Credit Tier

Is car insurance more expensive in Gainesville?

The national average for full-coverage car insurance is $213 per month, and the Florida state average is $299 per month. Gainesville residents pay an average monthly premium of $243 for the same level of coverage.

It’s essential to remember that car insurance rates can differ significantly based on factors such as weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic volume within a city.

More cities in Florida

In Gainesville, car insurance rates are generally much more affordable than in other Florida cities. Cities such as Miami have higher rates, which makes sense considering this city has significantly higher rates of reckless driving incidents compared to Gainesville.[3]

Here’s a comparison of average monthly car insurance quotes in other major cities throughout Florida.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Fort Lauderdale$340$256
Fort Myers$266$190
Jacksonville$301$202
Lakeland$293$193
Miami$363$272
Ocala$260$178
Orlando$312$221
Pompano Beach$358$253
Saint Petersburg$306$242
Tampa$373$310
West Palm Beach$368$300
Gainesville car insurance FAQs

Insurify answered the most common questions about car insurance in Gainesville, Florida. You can also check out Insurify’s insights on why car insurance rates are rising.

  • How much is car insurance in Gainesville?

    Gainesville drivers face average car insurance rates of $243 per month for full coverage and $158 for liability-only policies.

    While car insurance rates have increased across the country in the past year, Florida ranks as the third-most-expensive state for coverage, according to Insurify data. Only New York and Nevada drivers pay more, on average, for car insurance.

  • What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Gainesville, Florida?

    State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance for Gainesville drivers, with minimum-coverage rates that start at $54 per month. GEICO and Hugo are the citys second- and third-cheapest insurers, with monthly liability-only rates as low as $56 and $60, respectively.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Gainesville?

    Some of the best car insurance companies in Gainesville include Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm. These insurers have above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in Florida, strong financial stability ratings, and high Insurify Quality Scores.

    Gainesville drivers should always shop and compare car insurance quotes from multiple top companies at the same coverage level to find the best car insurance that meets their specific needs.

  • How do you compare car insurance rates in Gainesville?

    You can go to multiple insurance company websites and fill out their quote forms individually to get all your car insurance quotes and then compare prices. For a quicker process, you can use a quote-comparison tool to gather multiple quotes for car insurance rates in Gainesville and compare them all at once. Make sure you choose the same coverage levels for every quote so you can see how much you’ll pay for the same coverage at each company you compare.

  • How much car insurance do you need in Florida?

    Florida requires drivers to purchase $10,000 in personal injury protection and $10,000 for property damage liability coverage to drive legally in the state.[1] But you may need additional coverages, like collision insurance and comprehensive insurance, for more protection on the road.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Florida Insurance Requirements."
  2. III. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  3. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "Annual Uniform Traffic Citation Report."
  4. Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles. "DUI Frequently Asked Questions."
  5. III. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  6. III. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  7. The Florida Senate. "626.9741 Use of credit reports and credit scores by insurers.."

