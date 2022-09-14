Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

For drivers with a history of incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI) charges, or other moving violations, finding affordable car insurance becomes crucial. These incidents generally lead to higher insurance premiums, as they indicate a greater likelihood of future claims.[2]

Find Car Insurance in Gainesville, FL Minimum coverage starts at $61/mo. for drivers with an incident Código postal Get My Quotes Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar. Basado en más de 3806 reseñas 4.8/5

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Alachua County reported 12,000 speed-related moving violations in 2022, and your car insurance rates can increase when you receive a speeding ticket, even if you didn’t cause an accident.[3] Insurance companies consider speeding violations to be an indication of reckless driving, which raises the probability of accidents and claims. Therefore, insurance premiums tend to rise after a speeding ticket.

Speeding in Gainesville pushes the average cost of car insurance to $288 per month for full coverage and $187 for minimum coverage. The table below shows the cheapest average car insurance companies for Gainesville drivers with a speeding ticket.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 54 62 GEICO 56 65 Hugo 60 78 Allstate 94 109 Safeco 104 133 Mile Auto 105 137 Travelers 112 133 Mercury 117 159 Liberty Mutual 123 155 Direct Auto 126 152 Progressive 142 173 Infinity 159 191 Dairyland 170 205 AssuranceAmerica 185 231 Bristol West 219 260 National General 244 286 The General 250 303 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

An at-fault accident can have a lasting effect on your car insurance rates. Like with speeding tickets, insurance companies view at-fault accidents as signs of higher risk, which means your premiums are likely to rise. It’s essential to drive defensively and avoid accidents to maintain a clean driving record.[2]

The average cost of car insurance in Gainesville rises to $310 per month for full coverage and $202 for liability if you have an accident. If you’re a Gainesville driver with an at-fault accident in your driving history, check out the cheapest car insurance companies for your situation below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 54 67 GEICO 56 70 Hugo 60 75 Allstate 94 118 Safeco 104 143 Mile Auto 105 148 Travelers 112 142 Mercury 117 169 Liberty Mutual 123 167 Direct Auto 126 164 Progressive 142 185 Infinity 159 191 Dairyland 170 218 AssuranceAmerica 185 243 Bristol West 219 275 National General 244 312 The General 250 325 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Your car insurance rates can skyrocket following a DUI conviction because insurance companies perceive DUIs as a significant risk, indicating an increased likelihood of accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums are likely to surge post-DUI.[2] Furthermore, Florida may require you to file an FR-44 insurance form after a DUI, which will increase your rates for three years or longer.[4]

Gainesville drivers with a DUI pay very high monthly rates, averaging $359 for full coverage and $233 for liability only. For Gainesville drivers seeking the cheapest average car insurance companies despite having a DUI on their record, consult the table below.