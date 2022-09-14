Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.
Although Florida is one of the most expensive states for car insurance, according to Insurify data, car insurance in Gainesville costs a bit less than the state averages. Full coverage averages $243 per month in Gainesville, and the average for minimum coverage is $158. The state-level averages are $299 for full coverage and $214 for liability-only policies.
It’s important to note that location, down to your ZIP code, significantly influences insurance costs. Gainesville’s inland location in Florida could contribute to its lower average car insurance rates.
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo have the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville.
Gainesville police reported more than 24,800 accidents in the city in 2023, according to City of Gainesville data.
Home to the University of Florida, Gainesville is the 13th largest city in the state.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Gainesville
When searching for the right car insurance company in Gainesville, it’s crucial to assess your individual insurance needs and circumstances. The cheapest car insurance company can vary depending on factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and coverage level needs.
Here’s a closer look at some affordable car insurance companies in Gainesville and what sets them apart.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$81
$70
Full coverage
GEICO
4.2
$83
$72
Senior drivers
Allstate
4.2
$140
$122
Drivers with an accident
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$63/mo
State Farm offers extensive coverage options, like liability insurance, collision insurance, and comprehensive insurance. It also offers coverage for medical payments, uninsured and underinsured motorists, rental car reimbursement, and roadside assistance.
Ventajas
Variety of discounts
Top J.D. Power customer satisfaction rating in Florida
Contras
Received negative reviews from the Better Business Bureau (BBB)
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A++
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$64/mo
GEICO supports senior drivers by offering car insurance with affordable rates and personalized service. With 85 years of industry experience, GEICO provides seniors with the peace of mind they deserve. It offers free car insurance quotes and opportunities for car insurance savings through various discounts.
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
…
Best insurer for drivers with an accident: Allstate
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
A-
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$109/mo
Allstate understands the needs of drivers facing higher insurance rates following an accident. It prioritizes customer support by offering easy access to knowledgeable agents and innovative tools, like Drivewise, enabling safe drivers to save money on their premiums.
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville
If you’re in the market for the cheapest car insurance in Gainesville, Florida, keep these tips in mind to help you save on premiums:
Explore available discounts. Ask about potential discounts for things like good driving or having a car with advanced safety features. If you have a teen in the house, you can ask if the insurance company offers a good student discount.
Drive safely. Prioritize safe driving habits, adhere to traffic laws, and minimize accidents and violations to maintain a clean driving record, which can contribute to lower insurance rates.
Shop around. Conduct thorough research on the best car insurance in Gainesville, Florida, and compare quotes from different companies to see which one can offer the best coverage for the best price.
Bundle different policies. Maximize your savings by bundling your car insurance with other policies, such as renters or home insurance, and inquire about potential multi-policy discounts.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Gainesville
Liability rates start at $54 per month
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Gainesville: State Farm
Liability-only car insurance is the state-minimum requirement that Florida sets for all drivers. It covers damages that the insured driver causes to others in an accident. Liability coverage is typically cheaper because it’s the bare-minimum coverage to legally drive.
Gainesville drivers pay $158 per month for liability coverage, on average. Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Gainesville for liability-only policies.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
54
GEICO
56
Hugo
60
Allstate
94
Safeco
104
Mile Auto
105
Travelers
112
Mercury
117
Liberty Mutual
123
Direct Auto
126
Midvale Home & Auto
140
Progressive
142
Infinity
159
Foremost
167
Dairyland
170
AssuranceAmerica
185
Bristol West
219
National General
244
The General
250
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Gainesville: State Farm
When it comes to car insurance, liability-only coverage is essential for protecting against damages and injuries you cause to others in an accident. Conversely, full-coverage car insurance offers broader protection and includes more coverage types. As such, it’s more expensive. The average rate for full-coverage insurance in Gainesville is $243 per month.
Full coverage is a good idea for drivers with high-value vehicles, people who live in accident-prone and theft-prone areas, or anyone who wants extensive coverage for personal and third-party damages.
If you’re interested in finding affordable full-coverage policies in Gainesville, refer to the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
63
GEICO
64
Hugo
68
Allstate
109
Travelers
131
Mercury
137
Safeco
141
Mile Auto
146
GAINSCO
172
Infinity
186
Liberty Mutual
188
Midvale Home & Auto
201
Direct Auto
202
Progressive
202
National General
246
Foremost
247
AssuranceAmerica
253
Dairyland
302
Bristol West
313
The General
356
Car insurance requirements in Florida
In Florida, drivers must show proof of insurance for personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability in order to drive legally. PIP covers 80% of medical expenses, up to $10,000, for covered injuries, regardless of who’s at fault. Property damage liability, on the other hand, covers property damage the insured driver causes.
Here are Florida’s minimum auto insurance requirements for drivers:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection
$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
While buying liability coverage may get you cheap auto insurance, it may not cover all your medical bills or car repairs from a car accident. You can enhance your auto insurance policy with these optional coverages that can provide added security and peace of mind:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for damages from collisions — as the name suggests — with an object or another vehicle, regardless of fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage includes coverage for theft and damages from incidents like fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Gap coverage
Gap coverage comes into play if you have a financed or leased vehicle and helps bridge the gap between your remaining loan balance and the insurance settlement in case of a total loss.
Glass coverage
You can turn to glass coverage to specifically cover damages to your windshield and other glass components. This coverage sometimes offers no-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
For drivers with a history of incidents like at-fault accidents, speeding tickets, driving under the influence(DUI) charges, or other moving violations, finding affordable car insurance becomes crucial. These incidents generally lead to higher insurance premiums, as they indicate a greater likelihood of future claims.[2]
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Alachua County reported 12,000 speed-related moving violations in 2022, and your car insurance rates can increase when you receive a speeding ticket, even if you didn’t cause an accident.[3] Insurance companies consider speeding violations to be an indication of reckless driving, which raises the probability of accidents and claims. Therefore, insurance premiums tend to rise after a speeding ticket.
Speeding in Gainesville pushes the average cost of car insurance to $288 per month for full coverage and $187 for minimum coverage. The table below shows the cheapest average car insurance companies for Gainesville drivers with a speeding ticket.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
54
62
GEICO
56
65
Hugo
60
78
Allstate
94
109
Safeco
104
133
Mile Auto
105
137
Travelers
112
133
Mercury
117
159
Liberty Mutual
123
155
Direct Auto
126
152
Progressive
142
173
Infinity
159
191
Dairyland
170
205
AssuranceAmerica
185
231
Bristol West
219
260
National General
244
286
The General
250
303
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
An at-fault accident can have a lasting effect on your car insurance rates. Like with speeding tickets, insurance companies view at-fault accidents as signs of higher risk, which means your premiums are likely to rise. It’s essential to drive defensively and avoid accidents to maintain a clean driving record.[2]
The average cost of car insurance in Gainesville rises to $310 per month for full coverage and $202 for liability if you have an accident. If you’re a Gainesville driver with an at-fault accident in your driving history, check out the cheapest car insurance companies for your situation below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
54
67
GEICO
56
70
Hugo
60
75
Allstate
94
118
Safeco
104
143
Mile Auto
105
148
Travelers
112
142
Mercury
117
169
Liberty Mutual
123
167
Direct Auto
126
164
Progressive
142
185
Infinity
159
191
Dairyland
170
218
AssuranceAmerica
185
243
Bristol West
219
275
National General
244
312
The General
250
325
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Your car insurance rates can skyrocket following a DUI conviction because insurance companies perceive DUIs as a significant risk, indicating an increased likelihood of accidents and claims. As a result, your insurance premiums are likely to surge post-DUI.[2] Furthermore, Florida may require you to file an FR-44 insurance form after a DUI, which will increase your rates for three years or longer.[4]
Gainesville drivers with a DUI pay very high monthly rates, averaging $359 for full coverage and $233 for liability only. For Gainesville drivers seeking the cheapest average car insurance companies despite having a DUI on their record, consult the table below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
54
82
GEICO
56
85
Hugo
60
83
Allstate
94
142
Safeco
104
157
Mile Auto
105
165
Travelers
112
170
Mercury
117
182
Liberty Mutual
123
186
Direct Auto
126
191
Progressive
142
215
Infinity
159
241
Foremost
167
253
Dairyland
170
257
AssuranceAmerica
185
280
Bristol West
219
332
National General
244
369
The General
250
378
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Age is a key determiner when it comes to car insurance rates. As drivers progress in their experience and enter their mid-30s, rates tend to decrease. But around age 70, premiums might have a minor upturn due to factors like potential health risks and heightened accident vulnerability.[5]
The average cost of car insurance for senior drivers in Gainesville is $203 per month for full coverage and $132 for liability-only insurance. If you’re a senior driver in Gainesville, this table lists car insurance companies offering some of the most affordable average quotes.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
49
42
GEICO
51
45
Allstate
89
76
Travelers
104
89
Mercury
113
96
Mile Auto
113
81
Safeco
121
89
Progressive
147
104
Liberty Mutual
155
102
Direct Auto
157
98
AssuranceAmerica
190
139
National General
201
199
Dairyland
246
139
Bristol West
253
177
The General
293
206
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Teenagers and young adults frequently encounter much higher car insurance rates compared to older drivers, primarily due to their limited road experience and higher risks associated with their age group.[6]
As a teenager, one practical strategy for finding affordable car insurance is to stay on a parent’s insurance policy, as it often results in more favorable premiums. Selecting a safe and dependable vehicle equipped with advanced safety features and maintaining good academic performance to qualify for good student discounts can help keep premiums lower.
Gainesville teens with their own car insurance policies pay average monthly rates of $372 for full coverage and $242 for liability-only policies. Refer to the table below for a glimpse of the lowest average car insurance quotes for teen drivers and young adults in Gainesville, based on Insurify data.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
GEICO
93
82
State Farm
100
86
Hugo
115
101
Allstate
178
154
Travelers
220
188
Mercury
235
201
Safeco
235
173
Mile Auto
264
190
Infinity
290
248
Liberty Mutual
295
193
Progressive
338
238
Direct Auto
344
215
Foremost
411
278
National General
438
434
Dairyland
454
256
AssuranceAmerica
456
333
Bristol West
483
338
The General
527
370
The following chart outlines the average monthly quotes for Gainesville drivers by credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Gainesville?
The national average for full-coverage car insurance is $213 per month, and the Florida state average is $299 per month. Gainesville residents pay an average monthly premium of $243 for the same level of coverage.
It’s essential to remember that car insurance rates can differ significantly based on factors such as weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic volume within a city.
More cities in Florida
In Gainesville, car insurance rates are generally much more affordable than in other Florida cities. Cities such as Miami have higher rates, which makes sense considering this city has significantly higher rates of reckless driving incidents compared to Gainesville.[3]
Here’s a comparison of average monthly car insurance quotes in other major cities throughout Florida.
Gainesville car insurance FAQs
Insurify answered the most common questions about car insurance in Gainesville, Florida. You can also check out Insurify’s insights on why car insurance rates are rising.
How much is car insurance in Gainesville?
Gainesville drivers face average car insurance rates of $243 per month for full coverage and $158 for liability-only policies.
While car insurance rates have increased across the country in the past year, Florida ranks as the third-most-expensive state for coverage, according to Insurify data. Only New York and Nevada drivers pay more, on average, for car insurance.
What are the cheapest car insurance companies in Gainesville, Florida?
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance for Gainesville drivers, with minimum-coverage rates that start at $54 per month. GEICO and Hugo are the city’s second- and third-cheapest insurers, with monthly liability-only rates as low as $56 and $60, respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Gainesville?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Gainesville include Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm. These insurers have above-average J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings in Florida, strong financial stability ratings, and high Insurify Quality Scores.
Gainesville drivers should always shop and compare car insurance quotes from multiple top companies at the same coverage level to find the best car insurance that meets their specific needs.
How do you compare car insurance rates in Gainesville?
You can go to multiple insurance company websites and fill out their quote forms individually to get all your car insurance quotes and then compare prices. For a quicker process, you can use a quote-comparison tool to gather multiple quotes for car insurance rates in Gainesville and compare them all at once. Make sure you choose the same coverage levels for every quote so you can see how much you’ll pay for the same coverage at each company you compare.
How much car insurance do you need in Florida?
Florida requires drivers to purchase $10,000 in personal injury protection and $10,000 for property damage liability coverage to drive legally in the state.[1] But you may need additional coverages, like collision insurance and comprehensive insurance, for more protection on the road.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.