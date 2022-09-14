Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

Drivers in Clearwater who have a history of incidents — such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations — often pay higher insurance premiums.[3] These incidents signal a higher likelihood of future claims, and insurance companies raise rates to offset the higher risk. It’s still possible to find affordable car insurance, even with higher premiums due to a spotty driving record.

Here are Clearwater’s cheapest insurance companies based on driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm

Getting a speeding ticket can cause your car insurance rates to increase, even if you didn’t cause an accident. Insurance companies perceive speeding tickets as a sign of risky driving behavior, which raises the chances of future accidents and claims.

As such, drivers pay an average of $277 per month for liability insurance with a ticket on their record in Clearwater.

If you’re on the hunt for the most affordable car insurance companies in Clearwater for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records, refer to the table below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket State Farm 72 82 GEICO 74 86 Hugo 80 104 Allstate 125 145 Safeco 137 175 Mile Auto 139 181 Travelers 149 177 Mercury 155 211 Liberty Mutual 163 206 Direct Auto 166 200 Progressive 188 229 Infinity 211 254 Dairyland 224 271 AssuranceAmerica 245 306 Bristol West 290 345 National General 323 379 The General 331 402 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm

Pinellas County, which includes St. Petersburg and Clearwater, reported more than 16,000 car crashes in 2021, a 15% increase from 2020.[4] Causing an accident often results in higher rates, as it indicates a higher risk of future claims to insurance companies. The average monthly rate for Clearwater drivers with an accident on their record is $299 for liability coverage.

Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Clearwater for drivers with an at-fault accident.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident State Farm 72 89 GEICO 74 93 Hugo 80 101 Allstate 125 157 Safeco 137 189 Mile Auto 139 196 Travelers 149 190 Mercury 155 224 Liberty Mutual 163 221 Direct Auto 166 216 Progressive 188 245 Infinity 211 253 Dairyland 224 288 AssuranceAmerica 245 321 Bristol West 290 364 National General 323 414 The General 331 431 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm

Driving under the influence is a serious conviction and can increase your car insurance rates substantially. For example, Clearwater drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average monthly premium of $346 for a minimum-coverage policy. This is because insurance companies consider DUIs to be a major risk factor, signaling a higher probability of accidents and claims.

Florida may also require you to file FR-44 insurance and maintain this type of coverage for three years. FR-44 insurance comes with higher minimum liability requirements and includes bodily injury liability coverage.

The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Clearwater for drivers with a DUI.