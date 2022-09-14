Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en Florida
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $47/mes para solo responsabilidad y $81/mes para cobertura total en Florida.
Perched on Florida’s Gulf Coast and across the bay from Tampa, Clearwater’s average car insurance premiums are much more expensive than the national average of $158 per month. Clearwater’s overall average cost of $266 per month is also slightly higher than the state average of $257 per month.
Similar to neighboring cities Tampa and St. Petersburg, Clearwater is at risk of hurricanes and attracts millions of tourists every year, contributing to higher car insurance rates.
Here’s how you can shop for quotes and find affordable car insurance in Clearwater.
Datos Breves
The average cost of car insurance in Clearwater is $234 per month for liability-only coverage and $298 per month for full coverage.
State Farm, GEICO, and Hugo offer the cheapest car insurance in Clearwater.
Florida’s car insurance requirements include personal injury protection, but not bodily injury liability coverage.[1]
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Clearwater
Finding the best car insurance company in Clearwater requires careful consideration of your individual needs and circumstances. The most affordable car insurance for you varies based on factors like your driving record, vehicle type, and coverage options.[2]
Explore some of the cheapest car insurance companies in Clearwater and discover what sets them apart from the competition.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
State Farm
4.5
$81
$70
Full coverage
GEICO
4.2
$83
$72
Digital experience
Allstate
4.2
$140
$122
Safe drivers
El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.
Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.5
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
842
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$72/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$83/mo
In Clearwater, State Farm offers various coverages, like comprehensive, collision, medical payments, rideshare, rental reimbursement, and roadside assistance. But State Farm’s version of gap insurance — called Payoff Protector — is only for auto loan customers, so drivers leasing vehicles who are concerned about total losses should look elsewhere for coverage.
Ventajas
Ranked No. 1 in J.D. Power’s customer satisfaction study in Florida
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
835
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$74/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$85/mo
GEICO offers auto insurance with relatively affordable rates and a highly rated digital experience, drawing on 85 years of industry expertise. It offers plenty of discounts for drivers to take advantage of, including for certain affiliations, customer loyalty, and being a good driver. Plus, its mobile app lets policyholders file claims and manage their policies from their phones.
Ventajas
Above-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
Everything was very good until I purchased a new car and my insurance premium skyrocketed!
Bradford - April 23, 2024
Verified
Average
The prices kept going up, which is not good for retirees.
George - April 23, 2024
Verified
We Trust Our Provider and Seek Comparison for Costs!
The reason we are checking rates is for comparison. Your survey lacks options that apply to us. If we have had no claims, how can we rate that? If there are no comparisons, how can we rate value or comment on costs? We are not dissatisfied with GEICO. We are just checking rates.
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.2
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
833
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$125/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo
If you’re a safe driver, Allstate offers a chance to save more on your car insurance. Not only does it offer a discount for safe drivers, but it also offers a usage-based app, Drivewise, which rewards responsible driving habits. Policyholders can get a discount just for signing up for the app and additional premium reductions when their policy renews every six months.
Ventajas
Plenty of discounts
Offers coverage for hybrids and classic cars
Contras
Higher average rates than competitors
Below-average J.D. Power insurance-shopping satisfaction rating
I've been with Allstate at the Welsh agency for the past 5 years and the service has been very good. However, since the retirement of my agent, I haven't had the same personal experience with the Carlisle agency and am considering switching to another company.
James - April 23, 2024
Verified
Recommend Allstate
Other than continually raising my rate, I consider them very good.
James - April 22, 2024
Verified
Good
Very good but expensive.
…
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Clearwater
Getting the lowest possible rate for your situation requires some effort on your part. These tips can help you find the best deal for the best coverage for you:
Bundle your policies. Consider combining your car insurance with other policies, such as renters insurance, business insurance, or home insurance, to potentially qualify for multi-policy discounts.
Seek out discounts. Ask about other available discounts, such as those for good driving, vehicle safety features, paying in full, or setting up automatic payments. The more discounts you can get, the lower your car insurance rate.
Drive responsibly. Prioritize safe driving practices to maintain a clean record. Follow traffic laws, avoid accidents, and steer clear of violations to keep your premiums low.
Compare and save. Take the time to research different insurance companies and compare car insurance quotes from multiple insurers in Clearwater, Florida. This is a great way to find the best rates for your driving profile. The goal here is to find the right coverage for the best value, not the cheapest policy.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Clearwater
Liability rates start at $72 per month
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Clearwater: State Farm
Liability coverage in Clearwater meets Florida car insurance requirements and is often the cheapest auto insurance policy you can buy. But liability coverage in Florida won’t cover damages to your vehicle after an accident, and minimum policy limits are extremely low compared to other state requirements.
Liability-only policies in Clearwater cost $234 per month, on average. Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Clearwater for this policy type.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
72
GEICO
74
Hugo
80
Allstate
125
Safeco
137
Mile Auto
139
Travelers
149
Mercury
155
Liberty Mutual
163
Direct Auto
166
Midvale Home & Auto
185
Progressive
188
Infinity
211
Foremost
221
Dairyland
224
AssuranceAmerica
245
Bristol West
290
National General
323
The General
331
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Clearwater: State Farm
Full-coverage car insurance is usually more expensive than liability insurance, but it provides more protection against vehicle damages. It typically includes comprehensive and collision coverages, which pay for car repairs, regardless of fault.
Full-coverage insurance is a good idea for drivers with expensive or new vehicles or who live in accident- or theft-prone areas. This coverage costs an average of $298 per month in Clearwater.
You can see a collection of average rates available from top insurers in the table below.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
State Farm
83
GEICO
85
Hugo
90
Allstate
144
Travelers
174
Mercury
182
Safeco
187
Mile Auto
193
GAINSCO
228
Infinity
246
Liberty Mutual
249
Midvale Home & Auto
266
Direct Auto
267
Progressive
267
National General
325
Foremost
326
AssuranceAmerica
335
Dairyland
399
Bristol West
415
The General
471
Car insurance requirements in Florida
Drivers in Florida must meet the state-minimum car insurance requirements, which include personal injury protection (PIP) and property damage liability insurance. PIP insurance covers 80% of medical expenses for covered injuries, up to $10,000, regardless of fault. On the other hand, property damage liability insurance takes care of the costs of property damage you cause in an accident. Remember, it’s crucial to maintain continuous coverage to comply with the law.
Here are the minimum car insurance requirements in Florida:[1]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Personal injury protection
$10,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$10,000 per accident
Florida’s minimum car insurance requirements may not be enough insurance for some drivers. While liability insurance may get you the lowest possible rate, a higher level of coverage may better protect you in various situations. Here are some additional coverages you can add to your auto insurance policy in Clearwater:
Collision coverage
Collision coverage pays for vehicle damages when you collide with a stationary object or another vehicle, even if you’re at fault.
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coverage pays for vehicle damages from events other than collisions, including fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Gap coverage
If you’re financing or leasing your vehicle, gap insurance pays the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.
Uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage
If someone driving without insurance — or with policy limits too low to fully cover your damages and injuries — causes an accident, uninsured/underinsured motorist coverag kicks in to cover your costs.
Glass coverage
This covers windshield and glass damage, and some policies even offer no-deductible protection for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
Drivers in Clearwater who have a history of incidents — such as speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations — often pay higher insurance premiums.[3] These incidents signal a higher likelihood of future claims, and insurance companies raise rates to offset the higher risk. It’s still possible to find affordable car insurance, even with higher premiums due to a spotty driving record.
Here are Clearwater’s cheapest insurance companies based on driving record.
Shop for Car Insurance in Clearwater, FL
Monthly rates start at $82 for drivers with an incident
Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: State Farm
Getting a speeding ticket can cause your car insurance rates to increase, even if you didn’t cause an accident. Insurance companies perceive speeding tickets as a sign of risky driving behavior, which raises the chances of future accidents and claims.
As such, drivers pay an average of $277 per month for liability insurance with a ticket on their record in Clearwater.
If you’re on the hunt for the most affordable car insurance companies in Clearwater for drivers with a speeding ticket on their records, refer to the table below.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
State Farm
72
82
GEICO
74
86
Hugo
80
104
Allstate
125
145
Safeco
137
175
Mile Auto
139
181
Travelers
149
177
Mercury
155
211
Liberty Mutual
163
206
Direct Auto
166
200
Progressive
188
229
Infinity
211
254
Dairyland
224
271
AssuranceAmerica
245
306
Bristol West
290
345
National General
323
379
The General
331
402
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: State Farm
Pinellas County, which includes St. Petersburg and Clearwater, reported more than 16,000 car crashes in 2021, a 15% increase from 2020.[4] Causing an accident often results in higher rates, as it indicates a higher risk of future claims to insurance companies. The average monthly rate for Clearwater drivers with an accident on their record is $299 for liability coverage.
Here are the cheapest car insurance companies in Clearwater for drivers with an at-fault accident.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
State Farm
72
89
GEICO
74
93
Hugo
80
101
Allstate
125
157
Safeco
137
189
Mile Auto
139
196
Travelers
149
190
Mercury
155
224
Liberty Mutual
163
221
Direct Auto
166
216
Progressive
188
245
Infinity
211
253
Dairyland
224
288
AssuranceAmerica
245
321
Bristol West
290
364
National General
323
414
The General
331
431
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: State Farm
Driving under the influence is a serious conviction and can increase your car insurance rates substantially. For example, Clearwater drivers with a DUI on their record pay an average monthly premium of $346 for a minimum-coverage policy. This is because insurance companies consider DUIs to be a major risk factor, signaling a higher probability of accidents and claims.
Florida may also require you to file FR-44 insurance and maintain this type of coverage for three years. FR-44 insurance comes with higher minimum liability requirements and includes bodily injury liability coverage.
The table below shows the cheapest auto insurers in Clearwater for drivers with a DUI.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
State Farm
72
109
GEICO
74
112
Hugo
80
111
Allstate
125
189
Safeco
137
207
Mile Auto
139
219
Travelers
149
226
Mercury
155
241
Liberty Mutual
163
247
Direct Auto
166
251
Progressive
188
285
Infinity
211
319
Foremost
221
335
Dairyland
224
339
AssuranceAmerica
245
371
Bristol West
290
439
National General
323
489
The General
331
501
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: State Farm
Age plays a significant role in determining your car insurance premiums. As drivers gain years of experience and reach their mid-30s, rates typically decrease. But around the age of 70, premiums may increase slightly due to factors such as potential health issues and higher accident risks.[5]
In Clearwater, senior drivers pay an average of $195 per month for liability car insurance.
But senior drivers in Clearwater still pay lower average premiums than other age groups. Here are the cheapest auto insurance companies for seniors in Clearwater.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
State Farm
65
56
GEICO
68
59
Allstate
117
102
Travelers
138
118
Mile Auto
149
108
Mercury
150
128
Safeco
160
117
Progressive
195
137
Liberty Mutual
206
135
Direct Auto
208
129
AssuranceAmerica
252
184
National General
265
264
Dairyland
325
183
Bristol West
336
235
The General
388
273
Cheapest car insurance for teens: GEICO
Teenagers and young adults often encounter substantially higher car insurance rates than older, more experienced drivers due to their limited driving history and higher risk profiles. For example, in Clearwater teens pay an average of $311 per month for liability coverage.
In 2021, drivers ages 15 to 19 accounted for more than 1,600 crashes in Pinellas County.[4] But if teens stay on their parents’ insurance policies and look for student-centric discounts, they may be able to find affordable car insurance.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies in Clearwater for teens and young drivers.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
GEICO
124
108
State Farm
132
115
Hugo
152
135
Allstate
236
205
Travelers
293
251
Mercury
312
266
Safeco
312
228
Mile Auto
349
251
Infinity
384
329
Liberty Mutual
390
255
Progressive
447
315
Direct Auto
455
283
Foremost
543
368
National General
578
575
Dairyland
600
337
AssuranceAmerica
603
441
Bristol West
640
447
The General
697
490
Compare Auto Insurance in Clearwater
Insurify partners with top auto insurance companies to provide free quotes
Here are the average monthly quotes for Clearwater drivers, based on credit tier.
Rates by Credit Tier
Is car insurance more expensive in Clearwater?
Car insurance in Clearwater is more expensive than the national average but only slightly cheaper than the state average. The average cost of car insurance in the U.S. is $104 per month for liability-only insurance and $213 per month for full coverage.
But residents of Clearwater face steeper average monthly premiums of $234 for liability coverage and $298 for for full coverage. Keep in mind that car insurance rates can vary widely due to factors like weather conditions, crime rates, and traffic volume within a city and its ZIP codes.[2]
The Tampa Bay area has an 11% chance of hurricane weather every year, according to AccuWeather.[7] Plus, Clearwater attracts millions of tourists every year, contributing to more traffic and higher rates of accidents.
Important Information
Florida drivers have the fourth-highest car insurance costs in the U.S., with an average annual premium of $3,079. Damage from Hurricane Ian contributed to record-breaking losses for insurers in 2022. Florida’s no-fault system presents additional challenges for insurance companies.
The average cost of car insurance in Clearwater is $234 per month for liability-only coverage and $298 per month for full coverage.
Which company has the cheapest car insurance in Clearwater?
State Farm offers the cheapest car insurance in Clearwater, at $72 per month for liability coverage. GEICO and Hugo also offer low monthly rates of $74 and $80 respectively.
What are the best car insurance companies in Clearwater?
Some of the best car insurance companies in Clearwater include Allstate, GEICO, and State Farm. These insurers have low average premiums, high J.D. Power customer satisfaction ratings, and solid Insurify Quality (IQ) Scores.
But the best car insurance company for you depends on your specific needs and budget. Always compare quotes from different companies to find the best deal for the coverage you need.
What factors affect the cost of Clearwater car insurance premiums?
The most important factors out of your control that affect auto insurance rates in Clearwater are the city’s weather patterns, traffic accident rates, and theft rates. The Tampa Bay area is susceptible to hurricanes and other storm damages, which can cause insurance losses in the area and increase rates. Plus, the area’s tourism industry attracts millions of visitors per year, who can contribute to congested traffic and more accidents.
How much car insurance do you need in Clearwater, Florida?
Florida requires drivers to purchase $10,000 per accident for personal injury protection and property damage liability coverages.[1] But you may need more coverage, including collision and comprehensive insurance, if you drive an expensive car or lease or finance your vehicle.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.