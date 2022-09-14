>Seguros de Autos>California

Cheapest Auto Insurance in Long Beach, California (2024)

Mile Auto offers the cheapest car insurance in Long Beach, with minimum-coverage policies as low as $62 per month.

Courtney Mikulski
Editado porCourtney Mikulski
Courtney Mikulski
Courtney MikulskiSenior Editor, Auto

  • Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales

  • Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify

Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.

Read Editorial Guidelines

View Full Bio

Featured in

media logomedia logo

Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Compara cotizaciones de 70+ companías de seguros y ahorra hasta $717

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers
Advertiser Disclosure

At Insurify, our goal is to help customers compare insurance products and find the best policy for them. We strive to provide open, honest, and unbiased information about the insurance products and services we review. Our hard-working team of data analysts, insurance experts, insurance agents, editors and writers, has put in thousands of hours of research to create the content found on our site.

We do receive compensation when a sale or referral occurs from many of the insurance providers and marketing partners on our site. That may impact which products we display and where they appear on our site. But it does not influence our meticulously researched editorial content, what we write about, or any reviews or recommendations we may make. We do not guarantee favorable reviews or any coverage at all in exchange for compensation.

¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América. Nos asociamos con compañías principales de seguros, y somos licenciados en todos los 50 estados. No obstante, los expertos en seguros que escriben nuestro contenido operan de manera independiente de estos socios, y se puede aprender más de cómo hacemos dinero al ver nuestra revelación de anuncios. También mira reseñas de más de 3,000 clientes satisfechos, nuestra metodología de datos, y nuestros estándares editoriales.

Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California

Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024

Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services. El algoritmo de Insurify excluye las cotizaciones anómalas y anonimiza los datos personales. Luego, muestra las cotizaciones detalladas por precio, fecha y popularidad de la aseguradora hasta hace 10 días a partir de 25 de abril de 2024. Las cotizaciones reales pueden variar según el perfil de conductor único del comprador de la póliza.

Long Beach, California, drivers pay an average of $216 per month for full-coverage car insurance, which is on par with the state’s average rate of $255 per month. But Long Beach drivers still pay lower average rates than drivers who live in Los Angeles, despite its proximity to Los Angeles.

Because insurance companies consider accident rates in specific ZIP codes, the fewer traffic injuries and fatalities in Long Beach compared to Los Angeles may contribute to the city’s lower car insurance premiums.[1]

Long Beach drivers may be able to lower their car insurance rates even more by comparing quotes, looking for discounts, and bundling policies.

Datos Breves

  • Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury have the cheapest car insurance in Long Beach.

  • Long Beach drivers pay an average of $2,591 per year for full-coverage car insurance.

  • The overall average rate of $175 per month in Long Beach is higher than the overall national average of $158 per month.

3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Long Beach

Finding the ideal car insurance company in Long Beach involves careful consideration of your personal requirements and situation rather than choosing the cheapest policy. Factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and coverage preferences can influence the rates you get from different companies.

To help you in the insurance-shopping process, here are some of the top car insurance companies in Long Beach.

Insurance CompanyIQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
Full CoverageLiability OnlyBest For
Mile Auto3.5$117$63Low-mileage drivers
Clearcover3.2$137$67Digital policy management
Travelers4.3$363$168Full coverage
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

  • El puntaje compuesto de Insurify (ICS) es una marca propietaria calculada por nuestro equipo de analistas, que se basa en múltiples factores que reflejan la calidad, la fiabilidad, y la salud financiera de una compañía de seguros.

    Los factores de entrada a la puntuación se incluyen en el puntaje de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntajes de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de los consumidores de Consumer Reports y de reclamaciones de los consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios sobre la aplicación móvil; y opiniones de los usuarios sobre la compañía.

Best insurer for low-mileage drivers: Mile Auto

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.5
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$62/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$115/mo

If you don’t drive frequently, Mile Auto is a standout choice. Its pay-per-mile insurance model offers substantial savings of 30% to 40% on current premiums, making it an attractive option for low-mileage drivers. But some customers may find its lack of customizable coverage and mobile app policy management disappointing.

Ventajas

  • Low-mileage savings

  • No in-car telematics device requirements

Contras

  • Doesn’t offer a mobile app

  • Limited additional coverage options

Best insurer for digital policy management: Clearcover

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
3.2
A.M. Best
A.M. Best analyzes an insurer’s financials, operating performance, business profile, and other factors to generate an opinion-based rating of a company’s financial and credit strength. Ratings range from aaa (exceptional) to c (poor).
NR
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$88/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$144/mo

In addition to its affordability, Clearcover sets itself apart by offering a seamless customer experience. Policyholders can obtain a personalized quote swiftly, thanks to its streamlined quote process. Furthermore, its claims process is incredibly efficient, with an average filing time of just seven minutes.

Ventajas

  • Efficient claims process

  • Offers mobile app for digital policy management

Contras

  • Doesn’t have other insurance products for bundling

  • Limited discounts

Read our Clearcover review
Joshua - April 14, 2024
Verified

Loyal Customers Get Raised Rates

They start off with good rates, but after being a loyal customer, they raise the rates even though the value of the vehicles goes down.
Linda - April 7, 2024
Verified

No

The cost is too high considering how little I drive. I haven't had any tickets in 10 years and I'm a senior.
Larry - February 9, 2024
Verified

Excellent

No problems.

Best insurer for full coverage: Travelers

Compare personalized, real-time quotes
IQ Score
The Insurify Quality (IQ) Score uses more than 15 criteria to objectively rate insurance companies on a one-to-five scale. The Insurify editorial team researches insurer data to determine the final scores.
4.3
JD Power
J.D. Power data measures overall customer satisfaction and claims satisfaction based on a 1,000-point scale.
829
Liability Only
Liability-only insurance, sometimes called minimum-coverage insurance, pays for bodily injury and property damage to others in an accident the policyholder causes. It does not pay for the insured’s own damages.
$159/mo
Full Coverage
Full-coverage car insurance generally includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverage, and may include other optional coverages such as uninsured motorist coverage. Collision covers a policyholder’s repair or replacement costs in case of an accident. Comprehensive covers damages caused by non-accident events. The average quote displayed here reflects policies with the following coverage limits: $50,000 bodily injury liability per person; $100,000 bodily injury liability per accident; $50,00 property damage liability per accident; $1,000 collision deductible; and a $1,000 comprehensive deductible.
$342/mo

Travelers offers convenience and a solid car insurance product. You can rely on Travelers to cover expenses for car repairs, property damage, medical bills, and more. Travelers also offers liability coverage, roadside assistance, and gap insurance. The company provides ways to save through various discounts.

Ventajas

  • Offers gap insurance and roadside assistance

  • Has multiple discounts

Contras

  • Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating

  • Rideshare insurance not available in California

Read our Travelers review
Raymond Gary - April 21, 2024
Verified

Disappointed with the Outcome

We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified

No

Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified

Excellent

Fast.

How to get the cheapest car insurance in Long Beach

If you want to save money on car insurance in Long Beach, you may have to do a little legwork. Keep these tips in mind as you shop quotes from different insurers:

  • Prioritize safe driving. By adhering to traffic laws, avoiding accidents, and steering clear of violations, you can maintain a clean driving record, which can positively affect your insurance rates.

  • Compare different companies. Remember, the goal isn’t just to find cheap car insurance in Long Beach, but to find the right policy at the best price. Since insurance companies offer different rates to drivers, it’s crucial to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to find the most suitable deal.

  • Explore available discounts. Many insurance companies offer discounts for different things, such as good grades, low mileage, or specific safety features in your vehicle, that you or your family members may qualify for. Additionally, you may be able to get a discount when you bundle a home insurance policy with an auto policy.

Find Cheap Car Insurance in Long Beach

Liability rates start at $62 per month

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Long Beach: Mile Auto

If you want the cheapest car insurance you can qualify for, consider a liability-only policy, which offers coverage to pay for other parties’ injuries and property damage when you cause an accident. But this type of coverage doesn’t extend to your own medical bills or vehicle repair costs.

Liability insurance in Long Beach costs an average of $134 per month.

Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only policies in Long Beach.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto62
Sun Coast69
Mercury83
Anchor89
Safeco91
USAA99
Dairyland110
National General121
GEICO131
Allstate135
Farmers139
Direct Auto143
State Farm151
Travelers159
Bristol West172
21st Century173
Nationwide213
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Long Beach: Mile Auto

Liability-only car insurance in California covers the damages and injuries you cause to others. For people looking for additional protection, full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages — adding coverage for damages to your vehicle, even if you’re at fault in an accident.

Long Beach drivers pay an average of $216 per month for full-coverage car insurance.

If you’re looking for affordable full-coverage policies in Long Beach, start your search with the cheapest companies below.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyAverage Monthly Quote
Mile Auto115
Mercury155
Sun Coast160
Safeco163
Anchor190
USAA212
Dairyland255
National General257
GEICO282
Allstate292
Farmers301
State Farm326
Travelers342
Direct Auto346
21st Century372
Bristol West384
Nationwide458
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Estimate your Long Beach car insurance costs

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti
Ahorra 25%
Ahorra 4%
Ahorra 19%
Ahorra 38%
Edad
Puntaje de crédito
¿Estás asegurado?
Tu oferta estimada

*Estimación basada en un promedio de tarifas proporcionadas a otros usuarios como tú.

Selecciona los descuentos que se aplican a ti

Car insurance requirements in California

Like in many other states, California requires drivers to carry car insurance coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirement. California’s minimums are known as 15/30/5, which translates to the following coverages:[2]

CoverageMinimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability$5,000 per accident
Important Information

California liability limits are increasing on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]

Although you can drive legally by purchasing liability-only coverage at California’s required limits, you may want more protection that covers more situations. Consider maximizing your auto policy’s protection with these optional coverages:

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/665da91bf7/comprehensive-coverage.svg

    Comprehensive coverage

    Comprehensive coverage pays for damages caused by non-collision events, including fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/169fdfde11/liability-coverage.svg

    Collision coverage

    Collision insurance covers repairs for damages from collisions with other vehicles or objects, regardless of fault.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/73ee7a876e/repair.svg

    Glass coverage

    Glass coverage includes coverage for windshield and glass damages, with select policies offering zero-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.

  • illustration card https://a.storyblok.com/f/162273/x/abffe6238f/financial-protection.svg

    Gap coverage

    Especially beneficial for financed or leased vehicles, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.

California’s low-cost auto insurance program

California’s Low Cost Automobile insurance program (CLCA) provides affordable options for drivers amid rising rates. The program offers car insurance coverage with annual premiums ranging from $232 to $932, depending on the county.

To qualify for the program, drivers must meet specific criteria, including:

  • Holding a valid California driver’s license

  • Meeting income eligibility requirements

  • Owning a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less

  • Being at least 16 years old

  • Maintaining a good driving record or being a new driver

The program’s auto insurance satisfies the state’s minimum liability requirements. Additionally, drivers have the choice to enhance their coverage by adding medical payments and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage for an extra cost of $37 to $107 per year. Interested drivers can apply for the program online through MyLowCostAuto.com.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

For drivers with a history of incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations, finding affordable car insurance is a top priority. These incidents often lead to increased insurance premiums, as they signal a greater chance of future claims to car insurers.

But it’s still possible to find affordable coverage despite having a less-than-perfect driving record.

Shop for Car Insurance in Long Beach, CA

Monthly rates start at $88 for drivers with an incident

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Operating a vehicle above the speed limit is a hazardous practice that can have detrimental consequences for your own safety and the well-being of others. For example, Long Beach reported more than 300 fatalities and injuries from speed-related crashes.[1] Having a speeding ticket on your driving record will likely lead to increased auto insurance premiums when compared to maintaining a clean record.

People in Long Beach with a speeding ticket pay an average of $187 per month for liability coverage and $302 per month for full coverage.

The table below shows the cheapest companies for drivers with a speeding ticket in Long Beach, California, and how rates compare to those for drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto6287
Mercury83122
Safeco91126
USAA99126
Dairyland110145
National General121155
GEICO131166
Allstate135171
Farmers139177
Direct Auto143187
State Farm151189
Travelers159205
Bristol West172223
21st Century173229
Nationwide213273
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record often results in an increase in auto insurance premiums. Insurance companies raise rates to offset potential financial risks associated with future accidents and claims.[4] And too many accidents on your record may cause your insurance company to not renew your policy at the end of the term.

Long Beach drivers with an accident on their record pay $175 per month for liability insurance and $282 per month for full-coverage insurance, on average.

Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident in Long Beach.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith Accident
Mile Auto6288
Mercury83121
Anchor89117
Safeco91126
USAA99126
Dairyland110143
National General121157
GEICO131166
Allstate135171
Farmers139176
Direct Auto143188
State Farm151189
Travelers159204
Bristol West172218
21st Century173227
Nationwide213273
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Driving under the influence is a grave offense that carries heavy consequences, including considerably higher car insurance premiums. In California, a DUI conviction may result in an SR-22 insurance filing requirement with the state, signifying to insurers that you’re a high-risk driver. Insurance companies view a DUI history as a substantial financial liability and often adjust premiums accordingly.

Liability coverage costs an average of $180 per month for Long Beach drivers with a DUI on their record. Full-coverage policies increase to an average of $290 per month.

If you have a DUI on your record, consider the following insurers in Long Beach that offer the cheapest average monthly quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyClean Driving RecordWith DUI
Mile Auto6294
Mercury83124
Anchor89129
Safeco91132
USAA99143
Dairyland110159
National General121175
GEICO131190
Allstate135195
Farmers139201
Direct Auto143207
State Farm151218
Travelers159230
Bristol West172249
21st Century173250
Nationwide213308
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto

Age plays a major role in car insurance rates, with a usual trend of decreasing premiums as drivers acquire more experience and reach their mid-30s.

Once drivers reach 70 years old, premiums might slightly increase due to factors like potential health concerns and increased accident risks.[5] But senior drivers tend to pay low premiums compared to other age groups because of their years of experience and fewer miles driven in retirement.

Senior drivers in Long Beach pay a monthly average of $177 for full-coverage car insurance.

For senior drivers in Long Beach, here are the auto insurance companies that offer some of the most competitive average monthly quotes.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Mile Auto8847
Mercury12668
Safeco13877
USAA16979
Dairyland20689
National General20898
GEICO223104
Allstate235109
Farmers236109
State Farm252117
Direct Auto267110
Travelers269125
21st Century281131
Bristol West308138
Nationwide345160
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto

Car insurance rates for teenagers are more expensive compared to older drivers due to their lack of experience on the road and heightened risk factors.[6]

Teen drivers in Long Beach pay $207 per month for a minimum-coverage policy, on average.

If you’re a teen driver in Long Beach, one effective method for finding affordable car insurance is to remain on a parent’s insurance policy, as this often results in lower premiums.

Additionally, look for car insurance companies that offer student-specific discounts, like a good grades discount, student-away-at-school discount, and teenSMART course completion discount.

The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for young adults and teen drivers in Long Beach.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7
Insurance CompanyFull CoverageLiability Only
Mile Auto209113
Mercury267143
Safeco273152
Anchor318149
USAA327153
Dairyland385166
GEICO413192
National General459216
Allstate481222
Farmers491227
State Farm522242
Travelers578269
21st Century580270
Direct Auto592245
Bristol West596267
Nationwide733341
Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Find Car Insurance in Long Beach

Insurify partners with 100+ top insurance companies to generate real-time quotes

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers

Is car insurance more expensive in Long Beach?

The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $213 per month, and in California, it’s $255. In Long Beach, drivers pay slightly more per month, on average.

Insurance rates can vary significantly depending on the ZIP code, and factors like weather, crime, and traffic conditions can also affect rates.

More cities in California

While car insurance rates in Long Beach are generally higher compared to many other cities in California, some exceptions exist. Cities like Los Angeles, which recorded significantly more traffic injuries and fatalities in 2020 than Long Beach, typically have higher average car insurance costs.

The following table shows average monthly quotes in some other major cities in California.

CityFull CoverageLiability Only
Bakersfield$212$104
Fresno$217$120
Los Angeles$289$179
Modesto$238$121
Oakland$218$138
Sacramento$280$129
San Diego$199$108
San Francisco$240$142
San Jose$235$118
Stockton$270$124
Descargo de responsabilidad: las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Long Beach car insurance FAQs

Below are Insurify’s answers to common questions about car insurance in Long Beach. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on switching car insurance if you find a new company you want to switch to.

  • How much is car insurance in Long Beach?

    The average cost of car insurance in Long Beach is $134 per month for liability-only coverage and $216 per month for full coverage.

  • What companies have the cheapest insurance in Long Beach?

    Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Long Beach, with monthly liability rates as low as $62. Sun Coast and Mercury also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $69 and $83.

    But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.

  • What are the best car insurance companies in Long Beach?

    A few of the best car insurance companies in Long Beach include Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Travelers. These auto insurers offer coverage options to meet different needs, like digital policy management, full-coverage car insurance customization, or usage-based insurance.

    But the best insurer for you may not be the one that’s best for someone else. Always compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to find the one that offers the best rates for the coverage you need.

  • What types of coverage are available for car insurance in Long Beach?

    Long Beach drivers can find plenty of coverage options for car insurance. Insurers in the city typically offer comprehensive, collision, medical payments, personal injury protection, roadside assistance, gap coverage, and rental car reimbursement for drivers to customize their auto insurance policies.

  • Can auto insurers use your credit score to set rates in California?

    No. California car insurance companies can’t use your credit score when underwriting policies.[7] This means that you won’t pay more for car insurance just because you have no credit history or a bad credit score.

Metodología

Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.

El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.

Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.

Sources

  1. California Office of Traffic Safety. "OTS Crash Rankings Results."
  2. California Department of Motor Vehicles. "Insurance Requirements."
  3. California Legislative Information. "SB-1107 Vehicles: insurance."
  4. Insurance Information Institute. "Do auto insurance premiums go up after a claim?."
  5. Insurance Information Institute. "Senior driving safety and insurance tips."
  6. Insurance Information Institute. "What determines the price of an auto insurance policy?."
  7. Federal Trade Commission. "Credit-Based Insurance Scores."

Compara cotizaciones de seguros de auto instantáneamente

Seguro. Gratis. Fácil de usar.
Basado en más de 3806 reseñas
4.8/5
Shopper Approved
ProgressiveLiberty MutualTravelers