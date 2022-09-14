Más de 3 años produciendo contenidos sobre seguros y finanzas personales
Principal artífice de la puntuación de calidad de Insurify
Los profundos conocimientos de Courtney sobre finanzas personales van más allá de los seguros y abarcan las tarjetas de crédito, los préstamos al consumidor y la banca. Le encanta crear contenidos prácticos.
¿Por qué puedes confiar en Insurify: Insurify es la plataforma mejor valorada de comparación de seguros en América.
Las tarifas más baratas encontradas recientemente en California
Los conductores que utilizan Insurify han encontrado cotizaciones tan baratas como $58/mes para solo responsabilidad y $107/mes para cobertura total en California.
*Cotizaciones generadas para los usuarios de Insurify en los últimos 10 días. Actualizado el 25 de abril de 2024
Las tarifas que se muestran son cotizaciones de usuarios de Insurify en tiempo real de más de 100 compañías de seguros y datos de Quadrant Information Services.
Long Beach, California, drivers pay an average of $216 per month for full-coverage car insurance, which is on par with the state’s average rate of $255 per month. But Long Beach drivers still pay lower average rates than drivers who live in Los Angeles, despite its proximity to Los Angeles.
Because insurance companies consider accident rates in specific ZIP codes, the fewer traffic injuries and fatalities in Long Beach compared to Los Angeles may contribute to the city’s lower car insurance premiums.[1]
Long Beach drivers may be able to lower their car insurance rates even more by comparing quotes, looking for discounts, and bundling policies.
Datos Breves
Mile Auto, Sun Coast, and Mercury have the cheapest car insurance in Long Beach.
Long Beach drivers pay an average of $2,591 per year for full-coverage car insurance.
The overall average rate of $175 per month in Long Beach is higher than the overall national average of $158 per month.
3 of the cheapest car insurance companies in Long Beach
Finding the ideal car insurance company in Long Beach involves careful consideration of your personal requirements and situation rather than choosing the cheapest policy. Factors such as your driving history, vehicle type, and coverage preferences can influence the rates you get from different companies.
To help you in the insurance-shopping process, here are some of the top car insurance companies in Long Beach.
Insurance Company
IQ Score
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Best For
Mile Auto
3.5
$117
$63
Low-mileage drivers
Clearcover
3.2
$137
$67
Digital policy management
Travelers
4.3
$363
$168
Full coverage
3.5
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$62/mo
Full Coverage
$115/mo
If you don’t drive frequently, Mile Auto is a standout choice. Its pay-per-mile insurance model offers substantial savings of 30% to 40% on current premiums, making it an attractive option for low-mileage drivers. But some customers may find its lack of customizable coverage and mobile app policy management disappointing.
Ventajas
Low-mileage savings
No in-car telematics device requirements
Contras
Doesn’t offer a mobile app
Limited additional coverage options
Best insurer for digital policy management: Clearcover
3.2
A.M. Best
NR
Liability Only
$88/mo
Full Coverage
$144/mo
In addition to its affordability, Clearcover sets itself apart by offering a seamless customer experience. Policyholders can obtain a personalized quote swiftly, thanks to its streamlined quote process. Furthermore, its claims process is incredibly efficient, with an average filing time of just seven minutes.
Ventajas
Efficient claims process
Offers mobile app for digital policy management
Contras
Doesn’t have other insurance products for bundling
4.3
JD Power
829
Liability Only
$159/mo
Full Coverage
$342/mo
Travelers offers convenience and a solid car insurance product. You can rely on Travelers to cover expenses for car repairs, property damage, medical bills, and more. Travelers also offers liability coverage, roadside assistance, and gap insurance. The company provides ways to save through various discounts.
Ventajas
Offers gap insurance and roadside assistance
Has multiple discounts
Contras
Below-average J.D. Power claims satisfaction rating
We had a very minor collision while waiting at a traffic light. The vehicle in front of us claimed we crept forward. Since there was very little damage (none to our car), we submitted the claim. To our surprise, we found that the other driver reported $3000 worth of damage to the rear of his car, with the only visible damage being a cracked piece of chrome trim at the base of the hatch. We called Travelers immediately, warning them that it was a scam. They seemed indifferent and said they would pay the claim. This could be one of the reasons why insurance rates are so expensive.
Willard - April 13, 2024
Verified
No
Too expensive.
Jeffrey - March 23, 2024
Verified
Excellent
Fast.
How to get the cheapest car insurance in Long Beach
If you want to save money on car insurance in Long Beach, you may have to do a little legwork. Keep these tips in mind as you shop quotes from different insurers:
Prioritize safe driving. By adhering to traffic laws, avoiding accidents, and steering clear of violations, you can maintain a clean driving record, which can positively affect your insurance rates.
Compare different companies. Remember, the goal isn’t just to find cheap car insurance in Long Beach, but to find the right policy at the best price. Since insurance companies offer different rates to drivers, it’s crucial to compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to find the most suitable deal.
Explore available discounts. Many insurance companies offer discounts for different things, such as good grades, low mileage, or specific safety features in your vehicle, that you or your family members may qualify for. Additionally, you may be able to get a discount when you bundle a home insurance policy with an auto policy.
Find Cheap Car Insurance in Long Beach
Cheapest liability-only car insurance in Long Beach: Mile Auto
If you want the cheapest car insurance you can qualify for, consider a liability-only policy, which offers coverage to pay for other parties’ injuries and property damage when you cause an accident. But this type of coverage doesn’t extend to your own medical bills or vehicle repair costs.
Liability insurance in Long Beach costs an average of $134 per month.
Here are some of the cheapest car insurance companies for liability-only policies in Long Beach.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
62
Sun Coast
69
Mercury
83
Anchor
89
Safeco
91
USAA
99
Dairyland
110
National General
121
GEICO
131
Allstate
135
Farmers
139
Direct Auto
143
State Farm
151
Travelers
159
Bristol West
172
21st Century
173
Nationwide
213
Cheapest full-coverage car insurance in Long Beach: Mile Auto
Liability-only car insurance in California covers the damages and injuries you cause to others. For people looking for additional protection, full-coverage car insurance typically includes liability, comprehensive, and collision coverages — adding coverage for damages to your vehicle, even if you’re at fault in an accident.
Long Beach drivers pay an average of $216 per month for full-coverage car insurance.
If you’re looking for affordable full-coverage policies in Long Beach, start your search with the cheapest companies below.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Average Monthly Quote
Mile Auto
115
Mercury
155
Sun Coast
160
Safeco
163
Anchor
190
USAA
212
Dairyland
255
National General
257
GEICO
282
Allstate
292
Farmers
301
State Farm
326
Travelers
342
Direct Auto
346
21st Century
372
Bristol West
384
Nationwide
458
Car insurance requirements in California
Like in many other states, California requires drivers to carry car insurance coverage that meets the state’s minimum requirement. California’s minimums are known as 15/30/5, which translates to the following coverages:[2]
Coverage
Minimum Requirements
Bodily injury liability
$15,000 per person / $30,000 per accident
Property damage liability
$5,000 per accident
Important Information
California liability limits are increasing on Jan. 1, 2025, to 30/60/15. This translates to $30,000 per person and $60,000 per accident for bodily injury liability and $15,000 per accident for property damage liability.[3]
Although you can drive legally by purchasing liability-only coverage at California’s required limits, you may want more protection that covers more situations. Consider maximizing your auto policy’s protection with these optional coverages:
Comprehensive coverage
Comprehensive coveragepays for damages caused by non-collision events, including fire, vandalism, theft, falling objects, and natural disasters.
Collision coverage
Collision insurancecovers repairs for damages from collisions with other vehicles or objects, regardless of fault.
Glass coverage
Glass coverage includes coverage for windshield and glass damages, with select policies offering zero-deductible coverage for side windows, rear windows, and glass sunroofs.
Gap coverage
Especially beneficial for financed or leased vehicles, gap insurance covers the difference between your auto loan balance and the insurance settlement in the event of a total loss.
To qualify for the program, drivers must meet specific criteria, including:
Holding a valid California driver’s license
Meeting income eligibility requirements
Owning a vehicle valued at $25,000 or less
Being at least 16 years old
Maintaining a good driving record or being a new driver
The program’s auto insurance satisfies the state’s minimum liability requirements. Additionally, drivers have the choice to enhance their coverage by adding medical payments and uninsured/underinsured motorist coverage for an extra cost of $37 to $107 per year. Interested drivers can apply for the program online through MyLowCostAuto.com.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident
For drivers with a history of incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations, finding affordable car insurance is a top priority. These incidents often lead to increased insurance premiums, as they signal a greater chance of future claims to car insurers.
But it’s still possible to find affordable coverage despite having a less-than-perfect driving record.
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto
Operating a vehicle above the speed limit is a hazardous practice that can have detrimental consequences for your own safety and the well-being of others. For example, Long Beach reported more than 300 fatalities and injuries from speed-related crashes.[1] Having a speeding ticket on your driving record will likely lead to increased auto insurance premiums when compared to maintaining a clean record.
People in Long Beach with a speeding ticket pay an average of $187 per month for liability coverage and $302 per month for full coverage.
The table below shows the cheapest companies for drivers with a speeding ticket in Long Beach, California, and how rates compare to those for drivers with a clean record.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Speeding Ticket
Mile Auto
62
87
Mercury
83
122
Safeco
91
126
USAA
99
126
Dairyland
110
145
National General
121
155
GEICO
131
166
Allstate
135
171
Farmers
139
177
Direct Auto
143
187
State Farm
151
189
Travelers
159
205
Bristol West
172
223
21st Century
173
229
Nationwide
213
273
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto
Having an at-fault accident on your driving record often results in an increase in auto insurance premiums. Insurance companies raise rates to offset potential financial risks associated with future accidents and claims.[4] And too many accidents on your record may cause your insurance company to not renew your policy at the end of the term.
Long Beach drivers with an accident on their record pay $175 per month for liability insurance and $282 per month for full-coverage insurance, on average.
Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident in Long Beach.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With Accident
Mile Auto
62
88
Mercury
83
121
Anchor
89
117
Safeco
91
126
USAA
99
126
Dairyland
110
143
National General
121
157
GEICO
131
166
Allstate
135
171
Farmers
139
176
Direct Auto
143
188
State Farm
151
189
Travelers
159
204
Bristol West
172
218
21st Century
173
227
Nationwide
213
273
Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto
Driving under the influence is a grave offense that carries heavy consequences, including considerably higher car insurance premiums. In California, a DUI conviction may result in an SR-22 insurance filing requirement with the state, signifying to insurers that you’re a high-risk driver. Insurance companies view a DUI history as a substantial financial liability and often adjust premiums accordingly.
Liability coverage costs an average of $180 per month for Long Beach drivers with a DUI on their record. Full-coverage policies increase to an average of $290 per month.
If you have a DUI on your record, consider the following insurers in Long Beach that offer the cheapest average monthly quotes.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Clean Driving Record
With DUI
Mile Auto
62
94
Mercury
83
124
Anchor
89
129
Safeco
91
132
USAA
99
143
Dairyland
110
159
National General
121
175
GEICO
131
190
Allstate
135
195
Farmers
139
201
Direct Auto
143
207
State Farm
151
218
Travelers
159
230
Bristol West
172
249
21st Century
173
250
Nationwide
213
308
Cheapest car insurance for seniors: Mile Auto
Age plays a major role in car insurance rates, with a usual trend of decreasing premiums as drivers acquire more experience and reach their mid-30s.
Once drivers reach 70 years old, premiums might slightly increase due to factors like potential health concerns and increased accident risks.[5] But senior drivers tend to pay low premiums compared to other age groups because of their years of experience and fewer miles driven in retirement.
Senior drivers in Long Beach pay a monthly average of $177 for full-coverage car insurance.
For senior drivers in Long Beach, here are the auto insurance companies that offer some of the most competitive average monthly quotes.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Mile Auto
88
47
Mercury
126
68
Safeco
138
77
USAA
169
79
Dairyland
206
89
National General
208
98
GEICO
223
104
Allstate
235
109
Farmers
236
109
State Farm
252
117
Direct Auto
267
110
Travelers
269
125
21st Century
281
131
Bristol West
308
138
Nationwide
345
160
Cheapest car insurance for teens: Mile Auto
Car insurance rates for teenagers are more expensive compared to older drivers due to their lack of experience on the road and heightened risk factors.[6]
Teen drivers in Long Beach pay $207 per month for a minimum-coverage policy, on average.
If you’re a teen driver in Long Beach, one effective method for finding affordable car insurance is to remain on a parent’s insurance policy, as this often results in lower premiums.
Additionally, look for car insurance companies that offer student-specific discounts, like a good grades discount, student-away-at-school discount, and teenSMART course completion discount.
The table below shows the cheapest car insurance companies for young adults and teen drivers in Long Beach.
The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7.
Insurance Company
Full Coverage
Liability Only
Mile Auto
209
113
Mercury
267
143
Safeco
273
152
Anchor
318
149
USAA
327
153
Dairyland
385
166
GEICO
413
192
National General
459
216
Allstate
481
222
Farmers
491
227
State Farm
522
242
Travelers
578
269
21st Century
580
270
Direct Auto
592
245
Bristol West
596
267
Nationwide
733
341
Is car insurance more expensive in Long Beach?
The average cost of full-coverage car insurance in the U.S. is $213 per month, and in California, it’s $255. In Long Beach, drivers pay slightly more per month, on average.
Insurance rates can vary significantly depending on the ZIP code, and factors like weather, crime, and traffic conditions can also affect rates.
More cities in California
While car insurance rates in Long Beach are generally higher compared to many other cities in California, some exceptions exist. Cities like Los Angeles, which recorded significantly more traffic injuries and fatalities in 2020 than Long Beach, typically have higher average car insurance costs.
The following table shows average monthly quotes in some other major cities in California.
Long Beach car insurance FAQs
Below are Insurify’s answers to common questions about car insurance in Long Beach. You can also check out Insurify’s guide on switching car insurance if you find a new company you want to switch to.
How much is car insurance in Long Beach?
The average cost of car insurance in Long Beach is $134 per month for liability-only coverage and $216 per month for full coverage.
What companies have the cheapest insurance in Long Beach?
Mile Auto has the cheapest car insurance in Long Beach, with monthly liability rates as low as $62. Sun Coast and Mercury also offer affordable coverage, with respective monthly liability rates of $69 and $83.
But the cheapest insurer for you will depend on many factors, such as your age, ZIP code, the type of car you drive, and the coverage levels you choose.
What are the best car insurance companies in Long Beach?
A few of the best car insurance companies in Long Beach include Clearcover, Mile Auto, and Travelers. These auto insurers offer coverage options to meet different needs, like digital policy management, full-coverage car insurance customization, or usage-based insurance.
But the best insurer for you may not be the one that’s best for someone else. Always compare quotes from multiple insurance companies to find the one that offers the best rates for the coverage you need.
What types of coverage are available for car insurance in Long Beach?
Long Beach drivers can find plenty of coverage options for car insurance. Insurers in the city typically offer comprehensive, collision, medical payments, personal injury protection, roadside assistance, gap coverage, and rental car reimbursement for drivers to customize their auto insurance policies.
Can auto insurers use your credit score to set rates in California?
No. California car insurance companies can’t use your credit score when underwriting policies.[7] This means that you won’t pay more for car insurance just because you have no credit history or a bad credit score.
Metodología
Las cotizaciones de seguros de auto que se muestran se basan en un análisis de la base de datos de Insurify de más de 40 millones de cotizaciones de 500 códigos ZIP a nivel nacional. Para obtener las tarifas representativas, el equipo de datos de Insurify realiza análisis exhaustivos frecuentes de los factores utilizados por las aseguradoras de autos para calcular tarifas, incluyendo datos demográficos del conductor, historia del conductor, puntuación de crédito, nivel de cobertura deseado y más.
El análisis de Insurify también incorpora la puntuación compuesta Insurify (ICS) asignada a cada compañía de seguros. La ICS es una puntuación propietaria que pesa factores que reflejan la calidad, fiabilidad y salud de una compañía de seguros. Las puntuaciones utilizadas para calcular la ICS incluyen las puntuaciones financieras de A.M. Best, Standard & Poor’s, Moody’s, y Fitch; puntuaciones de J.D. Power; encuestas de satisfacción de consumidores de Consumer Reports y denuncias de consumidores; opiniones de los usuarios en las aplicaciones móviles y opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías; y las opiniones de los usuarios en las compañías.
Con los análisis y métodos de clasificación anteriores, Insurify es capaz de ofrecer a los consumidores de seguros de autos una perspectiva de cómo varían las cotizaciones de las compañías de seguros en relación a uno a uno en términos de costo y calidad. Tenga en cuenta que las cotizaciones reales varían según los atributos únicos incluidos en la poliza del conductor y su dirección de garaje.