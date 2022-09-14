Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an incident

For drivers with a history of incidents like speeding tickets, driving under the influence (DUI), at-fault accidents, or other moving violations, finding affordable car insurance is a top priority. These incidents often lead to increased insurance premiums, as they signal a greater chance of future claims to car insurers.

But it’s still possible to find affordable coverage despite having a less-than-perfect driving record.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a speeding ticket: Mile Auto

Operating a vehicle above the speed limit is a hazardous practice that can have detrimental consequences for your own safety and the well-being of others. For example, Long Beach reported more than 300 fatalities and injuries from speed-related crashes.[1] Having a speeding ticket on your driving record will likely lead to increased auto insurance premiums when compared to maintaining a clean record.

People in Long Beach with a speeding ticket pay an average of $187 per month for liability coverage and $302 per month for full coverage.

The table below shows the cheapest companies for drivers with a speeding ticket in Long Beach, California, and how rates compare to those for drivers with a clean record.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Speeding Ticket Mile Auto 62 87 Mercury 83 122 Safeco 91 126 USAA 99 126 Dairyland 110 145 National General 121 155 GEICO 131 166 Allstate 135 171 Farmers 139 177 Direct Auto 143 187 State Farm 151 189 Travelers 159 205 Bristol West 172 223 21st Century 173 229 Nationwide 213 273 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with an at-fault accident: Mile Auto

Having an at-fault accident on your driving record often results in an increase in auto insurance premiums. Insurance companies raise rates to offset potential financial risks associated with future accidents and claims.[4] And too many accidents on your record may cause your insurance company to not renew your policy at the end of the term.

Long Beach drivers with an accident on their record pay $175 per month for liability insurance and $282 per month for full-coverage insurance, on average.

Here’s a look at the cheapest car insurance companies for drivers with an at-fault accident in Long Beach.

The below rates are estimated rates current as of: miércoles, 17 de abril, 0:00 p. m. GMT-7 . Insurance Company Clean Driving Record With Accident Mile Auto 62 88 Mercury 83 121 Anchor 89 117 Safeco 91 126 USAA 99 126 Dairyland 110 143 National General 121 157 GEICO 131 166 Allstate 135 171 Farmers 139 176 Direct Auto 143 188 State Farm 151 189 Travelers 159 204 Bristol West 172 218 21st Century 173 227 Nationwide 213 273 Descargo de responsabilidad: Datos en esta tabla encontrados en cotizaciones reales de las 50+ aseguradoras asociadas con Insurify, más estimaciones de Quadrant Information Services. las cotizaciones reales variarán en función del perfil de conductor único del asegurado.

Cheapest car insurance for drivers with a DUI: Mile Auto

Driving under the influence is a grave offense that carries heavy consequences, including considerably higher car insurance premiums. In California, a DUI conviction may result in an SR-22 insurance filing requirement with the state, signifying to insurers that you’re a high-risk driver. Insurance companies view a DUI history as a substantial financial liability and often adjust premiums accordingly.

Liability coverage costs an average of $180 per month for Long Beach drivers with a DUI on their record. Full-coverage policies increase to an average of $290 per month.

If you have a DUI on your record, consider the following insurers in Long Beach that offer the cheapest average monthly quotes.