How Do Insurance-Comparison Sites Make Money?

How insurance-comparison sites make money

Insurance-comparison sites have multiple ways to make money, and many use a combination of revenue models. For example, Insurify primarily earns revenue through commissions for policies sold through its marketplace and advertisements.

Here are the most common ways comparison sites earn revenue.

Revenue Model How the Site Gets Paid When They Earn Money Cost to You Common Indicators of Quality Commission-based Insurers pay a commission After a completed sale Free Site is licensed and can bind policies directly Lead generation Insurers, agents, or third parties pay for your contact information When you submit a form or request a quote No up-front monetary cost, but they typically sell your data Immediate calls, emails, and texts after submitting info Affiliate marketing Partner pays when you click a link or start a quote When you click or complete a partner form No monetary cost Redirected to multiple external websites Ads and sponsored listings Insurers pay the site for ad placement or preferred positioning When you view or click on an ad No monetary cost Listings labeled “sponsored” or “featured”

Commissions on policies sold

Some comparison sites use a revenue model that resembles a traditional insurance agency. These sites operate as online agents or brokers, and they earn commissions from insurance companies when you buy a policy through their site. Their revenue model is cost-per-sale: They get paid after a purchase, not by charging you extra.

Comparison sites that use this business model are most likely to show you multiple personalized car insurance quotes for you to compare. This is Insurify’s main business model. The company is licensed to sell auto insurance policies in all 50 states and Washington, D.C.

Lead generation and affiliate fees

Sites that operate with a lead generation business model make money by selling your data. They typically have contracts with certain insurance companies, agents, or both that commit them to gathering your data and passing it along to their business partners.

Comparison sites may also earn money with affiliate fees. The site earns money when you click a partner link, complete a form, or request a quote, even if you don’t buy a policy.

Another common revenue model allows comparison sites to make money by showing ads on their site, or sponsored offers, where partners pay for better placement on the page. The advertising and sponsorship partners pay the comparison sites when you view or click on an ad or featured offer.

Some comparison sites employ advertising as part of a larger strategy that also includes commissions. For example, Insurify may show users partner ads along with actual quotes.