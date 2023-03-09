Latest Articles

How Long Does a Tesla Battery Last?

Tesla batteries are supposed to have a lifespan of around 20 years, though certain conditions may cause the battery to deteriorate sooner.

5 min. readMarch 20, 2023
11 Things to Keep in Your Winter Car Kit

Items like a flashlight, snow shovel, and first aid kit are just part of a winter emergency car kit. See what else you should have.

8 min. readMarch 17, 2023
Best Car Insurance for Multiple Vehicles (2023)

Direct Auto, Progressive, and Clearcover offer the best car insurance for drivers with multiple vehicles. Learn more about multi-car policies.

6 min. readMarch 17, 2023
What’s the Average Weight of a Car?

The average passenger vehicle weighed about 4,329 pounds in 2022, according to the EPA. Learn more.

5 min. readMarch 16, 2023
Electric Vehicle Incentives by State (2023)

Explore the electric car incentives available in each state and learn how to take advantage of them. Reduce the cost of owning an electric vehicle.

5 min. readMarch 14, 2023
Mile Auto Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Mile Auto car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Mile Auto coverage options, discounts, and more.

8 min. readMarch 14, 2023
How to Get a Florida Driver’s License: A Complete Guide

Florida driver’s licenses are good for eight years. Here’s what to know about getting or renewing one.

6 min. readMarch 10, 2023
How to Get a Driver’s License in Georgia

Teenagers must go through a graduated licensing program to get their full Georgia driver’s license. Learn about Georgia driver’s license requirements.

5 min. readMarch 10, 2023
The Most Expensive Car Insurance in 2023

Learn about the states and vehicles that require the most expensive car insurance, as well as some tips to help you save money on your policy.

7 min. readMarch 10, 2023
Best and Worst Roadside Assistance and Service Plans

A good roadside assistance plan can be a lifesaver. Here’s how to pick the right plan for you.

8 min. readMarch 10, 2023
How to Get a Texas Driver’s License: A Step-by-Step Guide

Whether you’re moving to Texas and need to transfer your driver’s license or are a first-time driver, here’s how to get a Texas driver’s license.

5 min. readMarch 9, 2023
How to Get a South Carolina Driver’s License

Teens need to get a conditional driver’s license in South Carolina before they can get their full license. Learn more about getting a South Carolina license.

5 min. readMarch 9, 2023
Direct Auto Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (2023)

Direct Auto Insurance provides insurance to higher-risk drivers. See customer reviews of Direct Auto’s car insurance, discounts, and quotes.

8 min. readMarch 9, 2023
Metromile Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Metromile car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Metromile's coverage options, discounts, and more.

6 min. readMarch 9, 2023
Answer Financial Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2023)

If purchasing insurance makes you feel dizzy, the experts at Answer Financial can be a big help.

5 min. readMarch 9, 2023
