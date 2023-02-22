Average car maintenance costs are about $208 to $408 per year. Learn more about the most common services, their frequency, and average prices.
You can easily cancel your GEICO auto insurance over the phone by calling 1 (800) 841-1587, but you cannot cancel your policy online.
Check out Amigo car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Amigo's coverage options, discounts, and more.
Jerry is a legitimate and licensed insurance broker that receives solid reviews from consumers but is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau.
AAA membership provides you with emergency roadside assistance, exclusive discounts on car insurance, and much more.
An emissions test checks your vehicle’s exhaust to ensure certain pollutants don’t exceed your state’s legal limits. Learn more about emissions testing.
Looking for insurance for your commercial or personal van? Learn about van insurance in our guide.
Progressive, Hagerty, and PEMCO offer the best insurance quotes for modified cars. Learn more about their policies.
Check out Plymouth Rock car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Plymouth Rock’s coverage options, discounts, and more.
Roadside assistance, whether purchased from an auto insurer or elsewhere, gives you protection if you find yourself in trouble on the road.
Confused about car insurance renewal? Get your questions answered with Insurify’s guide to renewing your policy.
You have many options for getting a free VIN check from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, VehicleHistory, iSeeCars, and more.
The average cost to replace a car’s alternator ranges between $100 and $1,000. Faulty alternator signs include unusual noises, flickering headlights, a dead battery, and more.
You may pay more for electric car insurance, but you have various ways to save on premiums while helping the environment.
Learn about snow tires, how they improve winter driving, and how they work.