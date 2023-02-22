Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of car insurance.

How Much Does Car Maintenance Cost and What Does It Include?

How Much Does Car Maintenance Cost and What Does It Include?

Average car maintenance costs are about $208 to $408 per year. Learn more about the most common services, their frequency, and average prices.

5 min. readMarch 8, 2023
How to Cancel Your GEICO Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps

How to Cancel Your GEICO Insurance Policy in 6 Easy Steps

You can easily cancel your GEICO auto insurance over the phone by calling 1 (800) 841-1587, but you cannot cancel your policy online.

5 min. readMarch 8, 2023
Amigo USA Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (@CurrentYear)

Amigo USA Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Amigo car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Amigo's coverage options, discounts, and more.

3 min. readMarch 8, 2023
Jerry Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (@CurrentYear)

Jerry Insurance Reviews: Quotes, Ratings (2023)

Jerry is a legitimate and licensed insurance broker that receives solid reviews from consumers but is not accredited by the Better Business Bureau.

4 min. readMarch 8, 2023
What is AAA Membership and is It Worth It in @CurrentYear?

What is AAA Membership and is It Worth It in 2023?

AAA membership provides you with emergency roadside assistance, exclusive discounts on car insurance, and much more.

7 min. readMarch 8, 2023
What Is an Emissions Test on a Vehicle?

What Is an Emissions Test on a Vehicle?

An emissions test checks your vehicle’s exhaust to ensure certain pollutants don’t exceed your state’s legal limits. Learn more about emissions testing.

5 min. readMarch 7, 2023
Guide to the Best Van Insurance in @CurrentYear

Guide to the Best Van Insurance in 2023

Looking for insurance for your commercial or personal van? Learn about van insurance in our guide.

7 min. readMarch 6, 2023
The Best Modified Car Insurance Companies (@CurrentYear)

The Best Modified Car Insurance Companies (2023)

Progressive, Hagerty, and PEMCO offer the best insurance quotes for modified cars. Learn more about their policies.

6 min. readMarch 6, 2023
Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (@CurrentYear)

Plymouth Rock Car Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (2023)

Check out Plymouth Rock car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Plymouth Rock’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

10 min. readMarch 6, 2023
What Is Roadside Assistance and How Does It Work?

What Is Roadside Assistance and How Does It Work?

Roadside assistance, whether purchased from an auto insurer or elsewhere, gives you protection if you find yourself in trouble on the road.

18 min. readMarch 3, 2023
Guide to Car Insurance Renewal (@CurrentYear)

Guide to Car Insurance Renewal (2023)

Confused about car insurance renewal? Get your questions answered with Insurify’s guide to renewing your policy.

7 min. readMarch 2, 2023
11 Best Options for a Free VIN Check in @CurrentYear

11 Best Options for a Free VIN Check in 2023

You have many options for getting a free VIN check from the National Insurance Crime Bureau, VehicleHistory, iSeeCars, and more.

7 min. readMarch 1, 2023
How Much Does an Alternator Cost?

How Much Does an Alternator Cost?

The average cost to replace a car’s alternator ranges between $100 and $1,000. Faulty alternator signs include unusual noises, flickering headlights, a dead battery, and more.

6 min. readMarch 1, 2023
Electric Car Insurance: Does it Still Cost More in @CurrentYear?

Electric Car Insurance: Does it Still Cost More in 2023?

You may pay more for electric car insurance, but you have various ways to save on premiums while helping the environment.

7 min. readMarch 1, 2023
What Are Snow Tires and How Do They Work?

What Are Snow Tires and How Do They Work?

Learn about snow tires, how they improve winter driving, and how they work.

4 min. readFebruary 22, 2023
Previous
116171840
Next