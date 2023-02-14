Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of car insurance.

Travelers Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (@CurrentYear)

Travelers Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Travelers car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Travelers coverage options, discounts, and more.

11 min. readFebruary 22, 2023
GAINSCO Auto Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (@CurrentYear)

GAINSCO Auto Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (2023)

Check out GAINSCO auto insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See GAINSCO coverage options, discounts, and more.

6 min. readFebruary 22, 2023
These Occupations Have the Rudest Drivers in 2022

These Occupations Have the Rudest Drivers in 2022

Journalists, taxi drivers, and floor layers make up some of the rudest drivers on our list. Check out the full list for more insights.

6 min. readFebruary 21, 2023
Trouble on Wheels: 20 Cities with the Most Aggressive Drivers (@CurrentYear)

Trouble on Wheels: 20 Cities with the Most Aggressive Drivers (2023)

Cincinnati, Des Moines, and Dayton are among the cities with the most aggressive drivers in the U.S. Find out what factors contribute to aggressive driving.

10 min. readFebruary 21, 2023
What a Car Insurance Declaration Page Is and Where to Find It

What a Car Insurance Declaration Page Is and Where to Find It

Learn everything you need to know about a car insurance declaration page, where to find it, and the information it contains.

7 min. readFebruary 16, 2023
What Is a VIN?

What Is a VIN?

A VIN is a series of 17 letters and numbers assigned to each vehicle. Here’s what you need to know about your car’s VIN.

4 min. readFebruary 15, 2023
The Complete Guide to Buying a Car Out of State

The Complete Guide to Buying a Car Out of State

Learn the steps and process of buying a car out of state,how to avoid potential pitfalls, and make an informed purchase.

6 min. readFebruary 15, 2023
Tesla Battery Replacement Cost in @CurrentYear

Tesla Battery Replacement Cost in 2023

The cost to replace a Tesla battery is $5,000 to $20,000 on average, though specific costs may vary by Tesla model and labor costs.

6 min. readFebruary 14, 2023
Unleaded Gas 101: Understanding the Basics of Unleaded Fuel

Unleaded Gas 101: Understanding the Basics of Unleaded Fuel

Unleaded gas is vehicle fuel that doesn’t contain tetraethyl lead. It’s the only kind of gas you can buy for cars.

6 min. readFebruary 14, 2023
What Does Collision Insurance Cover and What’s Not Covered?

What Does Collision Insurance Cover and What’s Not Covered?

Collision insurance covers damage to your own vehicle in the event of an accident, regardless of who is at fault. Learn more about collision insurance.

5 min. readFebruary 14, 2023
Esurance Auto Insurance Reviews: Costs and Ratings (@CurrentYear)

Esurance Auto Insurance Reviews: Costs and Ratings (2023)

Check out Esurance car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Esurance's coverage options, discounts, and more.

7 min. readFebruary 14, 2023
Erie Auto Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (@CurrentYear)

Erie Auto Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (2023)

See customer reviews, ratings, discounts, and quotes for Erie car insurance.

10 min. readFebruary 14, 2023
American Family Car Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (@CurrentYear)

American Family Car Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (2023)

American Family Insurance gets an Insurify Composite Score of 89. See customer reviews of American Family’s car insurance, discounts, and quotes.

13 min. readFebruary 14, 2023
Elephant Auto Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (@CurrentYear)

Elephant Auto Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (2023)

Elephant offers auto insurance in eight states. See customer reviews of Elephant’s car insurance, discounts, and quotes.

8 min. readFebruary 14, 2023
Commonwealth Car Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (@CurrentYear)

Commonwealth Car Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (2023)

Commonwealth Insurance is a small regional company based in Phoenix, Arizona. See customer reviews of Commonwealth’s car insurance, discounts, and quotes.

8 min. readFebruary 14, 2023
Previous
117181940
Next