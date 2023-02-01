Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of car insurance.

How to Prevent Road Salt from Damaging Your Car

Road salt can be corrosive, but with proper maintenance, you can prevent it from causing major damage to your car.

4 min. readFebruary 13, 2023
How to Safely Drive on Black Ice and Avoid Accidents

When driving on black ice, try to stay calm and avoid sudden maneuvers. Check out some general rules that can help you avoid accidents.

6 min. readFebruary 13, 2023
What Is an Insurance Card Policy Number?

You can find your policy number on your insurance card. You may need to provide this number after an accident, for the police, and for your insurer.

4 min. readFebruary 13, 2023
What Is the Difference Between a REAL ID and a Driver’s License?

U.S. residents need a REAL ID to fly on domestic commercial flights starting in 2025. Learn the difference between a REAL ID and a driver’s license.

5 min. readFebruary 10, 2023
What to Know About Illinois Emissions Testing

Illinois emissions testing is a requirement for certain vehicles in certain counties in the state of Illinois. Find out what’s involved.

4 min. readFebruary 10, 2023
Are Extended Car Warranties Worth It?

For some, an extended warranty can provide peace of mind and protection against costly repairs, while for others it may be an unnecessary expense.

6 min. readFebruary 9, 2023
What Does Policyholder Mean in Car Insurance?

Whether you’re getting car insurance for the first time or renewing coverage, brushing up on car insurance lingo can help you understand the terminology as you shop around. Here’s what a policyholder means in car insurance, including who they are and what they’re responsible for.

4 min. readFebruary 9, 2023
How Old Do You Have to Be to Drive in Each State?

The average minimum driving age in the U.S. is 16. However, it can vary by state, so check the requirements for the state you plan to drive in.

4 min. readFebruary 9, 2023
What You Need to Know About Extended Car Warranties

Here’s everything you need to know about what extended car warranties are, when they’re worth it, and more.

7 min. readFebruary 9, 2023
Texas Car Accident Laws and Regulations

Texas car accident laws and regulations will affect what happens to your license, finances, and insurance if you get into an at-fault accident in the state.

7 min. readFebruary 8, 2023
What Is Mechanical Breakdown Insurance and Do You Need It?

Mechanical breakdown insurance pays for mechanical repairs that aren’t usually covered under a standard car insurance policy.

6 min. readFebruary 7, 2023
What Does DUI Mean? (Driving Under the Influence)

Find out what DUI (driving under the influence) means, what the consequences of a DUI conviction are, and how it affects your driving record.

5 min. readFebruary 6, 2023
These Car Models Have the Most DUIs

It's never a good idea to drive under the influence. Unfortunately, drivers of these 10 car models were the most likely to have a DUI on record in 2022.

8 min. readFebruary 6, 2023
Best Low-Mileage Car Insurance Companies (@CurrentYear)

The number of miles you drive can affect the cost of car insurance. Find out what coverages and discounts are available for low-mileage drivers.

6 min. readFebruary 2, 2023
Bundle Home and Auto Insurance: Save With Discounts

Bundle your home and auto insurance policies and save up to 25%. Check out bundling discounts from Progressive, State Farm, and Nationwide.

8 min. readFebruary 1, 2023
