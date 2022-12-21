Latest Articles

Insurify's insurance experts guide you through the basics of car insurance.

12 Ways to Lower Car Insurance Costs in @CurrentYear

12 Ways to Lower Car Insurance Costs in 2023

Explore some of the best ways to lower your car insurance premiums. Learn how to get rid of high vehicle insurance bills.

7 min. readFebruary 1, 2023
What Is a Diminished Value Claim?

What Is a Diminished Value Claim?

A diminished value claim aims to recover the lost value of a vehicle after it has been repaired following an accident.

8 min. readJanuary 30, 2023
What Is Full-Coverage Car Insurance?

What Is Full-Coverage Car Insurance?

Full-coverage car insurance includes liability, collision, and comprehensive coverages. You may need it if you finance your car, or drive a valuable vehicle.

7 min. readJanuary 26, 2023
How Much Will Your Insurance Pay for a Totaled Car?

How Much Will Your Insurance Pay for a Totaled Car?

A totaled car can be a major inconvenience. However, you might be entitled to an insurance payout, and there are still steps you can take to recover.

7 min. readJanuary 26, 2023
How Car Insurance Works: Everything You Need to Know

How Car Insurance Works: Everything You Need to Know

Car insurance may cover any potential costs for different damages in the event of a car accident. Learn how this works.

10 min. readJanuary 25, 2023
Rebuilt Title: What Is It and How Is It Different from a Salvage Title?

Rebuilt Title: What Is It and How Is It Different from a Salvage Title?

A car with a rebuilt title was once totaled, but has since been repaired or rebuilt and should be safe to drive. Learn more about cars with rebuilt titles.

5 min. readJanuary 25, 2023
When You Need Car Travel Insurance, and When You Don’t

When You Need Car Travel Insurance, and When You Don’t

Your standard car insurance coverage may be enough if you plan to travel around the U.S. Read what else you should consider.

5 min. readJanuary 24, 2023
What Is Accident Forgiveness in Car Insurance?

What Is Accident Forgiveness in Car Insurance?

Accident forgiveness is an add-on to car insurance that helps to keep rates down after an accident.

23 min. readJanuary 24, 2023
How to Switch Your Car Insurance in 6 Steps

How to Switch Your Car Insurance in 6 Steps

You could save money by switching your car insurance provider as long as you consider your options and timing carefully.

7 min. readJanuary 17, 2023
Does Your Car Insurance Cover You When Driving a Rental Car?

Does Your Car Insurance Cover You When Driving a Rental Car?

Your personal car insurance may cover you when you drive a rental car, but if it doesn’t, it’s a good idea to buy rental car insurance.

6 min. readJanuary 11, 2023
How Does Average Miles Driven Per Year Affect Car Insurance Rates?

How Does Average Miles Driven Per Year Affect Car Insurance Rates?

The average miles you drive per year can affect your car insurance rates. High mileage usually equates to higher rates.

6 min. readJanuary 10, 2023
Medical Payments Coverage on Car Insurance: What Is It?

Medical Payments Coverage on Car Insurance: What Is It?

Medical payments coverage is an optional part of a car insurance policy that pays for you or your passengers’ medical bills in an accident.

5 min. readJanuary 9, 2023
When is a Car Considered Totaled?

When is a Car Considered Totaled?

Until you have an accident, you may not know when a car is totaled. When vehicle damage gets close to or exceeds a car’s value, that vehicle is totaled.

9 min. readDecember 22, 2022
How Long Do Speeding Tickets Stay on Your Record?

How Long Do Speeding Tickets Stay on Your Record?

Speeding tickets usually stay on your record for three to five years, but conditions vary from state to state. See what affects the severity of the ticket.

5 min. readDecember 21, 2022
Best Car Insurance for Teachers - Quotes and Discounts (@CurrentYear)

Best Car Insurance for Teachers - Quotes and Discounts (2023)

Liberty Mutual Insurance, Horace Mann, and GEICO offer some of the best car insurance quotes for teachers. Check out the discount options.

5 min. readDecember 21, 2022
Previous
119202140
Next