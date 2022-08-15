Latest Articles

Best Car Insurance for Veterans: Quotes and Discounts 2023

State Auto, Travelers, and Safeco offer some of the best car insurance quotes for veterans. Check out the discount options.

6 min. readDecember 21, 2022
Cheapest Car Insurance for 19-Year-Olds

Nineteen-year-old drivers tend to pay 39% more than 25-year-old drivers on average for car insurance. Compare car insurance quotes for 19-year-old drivers.

12 min. readDecember 21, 2022
What to Look for When Buying a Used Car

Unless you’ve purchased one before, you may not know what to look for when buying a used car. You need to consider cost, vehicle condition, and more.

9 min. readDecember 21, 2022
Root Car Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (2023)

Check out Root Insurance’s customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Root’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

8 min. readDecember 21, 2022
Does Car Insurance Cover Theft?

The only type of insurance that may cover the cost of car theft or vandalism is comprehensive insurance. Learn more.

6 min. readDecember 21, 2022
Clearcover Car Insurance Review: Costs and Ratings (2023)

Clearcover gets an Insurify Composite Score of 97. Check out Clearcover car insurance reviews, ratings, discounts, and quotes.

7 min. readDecember 21, 2022
How Many Cars Can You Have in Your Name?

Car insurers and state and local laws often determine the limit on how many cars you can have in your name. Learn more.

6 min. readDecember 16, 2022
8 Tips to Get Over Driving Anxiety and Overcome Fear

People experience driving anxiety for reasons like past accidents, bad weather, and more. Many tools exist to guide you on how to get over driving anxiety.

8 min. readDecember 8, 2022
Why Do Car Insurance Companies Deny Claims?

Car insurance companies might deny your claim for various reasons. Here’s how to respond to a denied claim.

5 min. readDecember 7, 2022
What Is Comprehensive Insurance?

Comprehensive insurance helps pay for car repairs or replacement after a non-collision event. Learn more about this type of coverage and if you need it.

4 min. readDecember 7, 2022
Best Rideshare Insurance Companies for 2023

Personal car insurance won’t cover you when you work as a rideshare driver. Here are the best rideshare insurance companies to consider.

8 min. readDecember 2, 2022
What Is Gap Insurance for Cars? Do You Need It?

Gap insurance covers the “gap” between the value of your car and the amount owed on your loan or lease if you face vehicle loss.

7 min. readDecember 2, 2022
Compare Car Insurance for 18-Year-Olds (2023)

Car insurance for 18-year-olds can be expensive, but you can still find affordable coverage with the right providers.

9 min. readNovember 30, 2022
Car Insurance Quotes for Sports Cars: Quotes, Discounts for 2023

Allstate, GEICO, State Farm, and other traditional insurance providers all provide typical coverage for expensive sports cars with high horsepower.

5 min. readAugust 19, 2022
Compare USAA vs. Allstate: Quotes, Discounts (2023)

If you’re choosing between USAA and Allstate for your car insurance, read Insurify’s guide to make the right decision.

7 min. readAugust 15, 2022
