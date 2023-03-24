Latest Articles

What Is a Car Insurance Premium?

A car insurance premium is the amount you pay to keep your coverage. Learn more about what factors influence your premium in our guide.

7 min. readApril 20, 2023
Car Insurance Quotes for New Cars

Car insurance for new cars tends to be more expensive than for used cars. See how you can save with discounts before you even drive your new car off the lot.

6 min. readApril 19, 2023
SafeAuto Car Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out SafeAuto car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See SafeAuto’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

8 min. readApril 19, 2023
Car Insurance Calculator: Estimate Your Coverage Costs (2023)

Get accurate estimates of your car insurance costs with Insurify’s car insurance calculator. Learn about how rates are calculated here.

8 min. readApril 19, 2023
Reddit’s Best Car Insurance Recommendations (2023)

Insurify pulled some of Reddit’s most helpful posts about car insurance, including advice on how to find cheap auto insurance.

7 min. readApril 19, 2023
Guide to Adding Your Child to Your Car Insurance

Learn about adding your child to your car insurance and how it affects your premiums.

9 min. readApril 18, 2023
What Are the Best Cars for Senior Drivers?

Toyota Camry, Acura Integra, and Honda CR-V are among the best cars for senior drivers. Learn more about safe and affordable vehicle options.

11 min. readApril 12, 2023
Infinity Car Insurance Reviews: Costs and Ratings (2023)

Check out Infinity car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Infinity’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

7 min. readApril 10, 2023
The Complete Guide to SR-22 Insurance (2023)

Learn about the process of filing for SR-22 insurance and whether you need an SR-22 in our complete guide.

5 min. readApril 5, 2023
How Much Is a Speeding Ticket?

The cost of a speeding ticket depends on where you receive the citation. Learn how to discover the cost and how a speeding ticket affects car insurance.

5 min. readApril 3, 2023
Is It Illegal to Drive Barefoot and How Safe Is It?

Driving barefoot isn’t illegal in any state. But you could still get in trouble if the police or your insurer decides your shoeless driving caused an accident.

4 min. readMarch 30, 2023
How to Buy Car Insurance Online Without a Credit Card (2023)

Buying car insurance online without a credit card or checking account is still possible. Learn more.

6 min. readMarch 30, 2023
Can You Get an Anonymous Car Insurance Quote? (2023)

You can get anonymous car insurance quotes through online calculators and quote-comparison sites, but providing more information will result in more accurate quotes.

5 min. readMarch 29, 2023
What Are the Best Cars for Teens to Drive?

The Honda Civic Sedan, Honda HR-V, and Subaru Outback are among the best cars for teens hitting the road for the first time. Learn more about safe options for your teen driver.

8 min. readMarch 24, 2023
Can You Get Six-Month Car Insurance Coverage?

Many insurers offer six-month car insurance policies. Learn if this option is right for you.

5 min. readMarch 24, 2023
