Car Insurance for Immigrants: What to Know

Whether you’re moving to the U.S. or simply visiting, you must obey state-level car insurance requirements if you’re driving in the States. Learn more here.

6 min. readJune 1, 2023
What Is Liability Car Insurance and What Does It Cover?

Liability coverage is one of the most important aspects of your auto insurance. Learn more about this insurance and what it covers.

5 min. readJune 1, 2023
Tesla Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Tesla car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Tesla’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

8 min. readJune 1, 2023
How to Cancel an Allstate Car Insurance Policy in 5 Easy Steps (2023)

Follow these five steps to cancel your car insurance policy with Allstate.

5 min. readMay 26, 2023
How Much Is Nissan Car Insurance? Compare Rates by Model (2023)

On average, full-coverage insurance for a Nissan costs $315 a month. Learn more about insurance for Nissan cars.

8 min. readMay 23, 2023
Can You Add Someone Who Doesn’t Live with You to Your Car Insurance?

Can you add someone who doesn’t live with you to your car insurance? Yes, but it depends on the circumstances.

6 min. readMay 22, 2023
Amazon Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Amazon car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See coverage options, discounts, and more.

8 min. readMay 19, 2023
Best Car Insurance Rates and Discounts for Nurses (2023)

Nurses can find special discounts and good rates by comparison shopping for car insurance. Learn more about car insurance for nurses.

6 min. readMay 18, 2023
Car Insurance Rates by Car: How Make, Model, and Body Style Affect Insurance Rates

The make, model, and body style of the car you drive can affect car insurance rates. Learn about car insurance rates by car, location, and driver profile.

10 min. readMay 15, 2023
Compare.com Reviews, Quotes (2023)

Compare.com provides real-time car insurance quotes from up to 75 different companies. Here’s what you need to know.

5 min. readMay 15, 2023
How to Cancel Your Car Insurance Policy with The General in 5 Easy Steps (2023)

Follow these 5 steps to cancel your car insurance policy with The General.

5 min. readMay 12, 2023
How Long Does an Accident Affect Your Car Insurance Rates?

A car accident can stay on your record for three years or more. How it affects your car insurance rates depends on your insurer, state, and driving record after the accident.

6 min. readMay 11, 2023
Aspire General Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Aspire General car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Aspire General’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

7 min. readMay 11, 2023
CONNECT Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out CONNECT car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See CONNECT’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

21 min. readMay 9, 2023
Lemonade Auto Insurance Review: Ratings and Quotes (2023)

Check out Lemonade car insurance customer reviews, ratings, and quotes. See Lemonade’s coverage options, discounts, and more.

9 min. readApril 24, 2023
